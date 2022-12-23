Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBU   BMG162341090

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.

(BBU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-23 pm EST
16.92 USD   +4.51%
05:16pBrookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
GL
05:16pBrookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts
GL
12/22Brookfield Business Partners L P : 2021 ESG Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

12/23/2022 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, February 3, 2023 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register: BBU2022Q4ConferenceCall
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: BBU2022Q4Webcast
  • A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
05:16pBrookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for I..
GL
05:16pBrookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for I..
GL
12/22Brookfield Business Partners L P : 2021 ESG Report
PU
11/07Tranche Update on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
11/07Tranche Update on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
11/07Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Brief: Outperform..
MT
11/04Brookfield Business Partners L P : Q3 2022 Letter to Unitholders
PU
11/04National Bank Notes Brookfield Business Q3 EBITDA and EFO Beat as Recent Acquisitions K..
MT
11/04Transcript : Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04..
CI
11/04Brookfield Business Partners Swings to Q3 Loss, But Revenue Rises
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 307 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 15 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 3 518 M 3 518 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,19 $
Average target price 30,33 $
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
David John Hamill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.-45.51%3 518
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.52%39 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.03%31 500
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.97%28 489
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.19%26 500
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.73%22 254