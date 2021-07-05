Log in
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.

Brookfield Business Partners L P : to buy U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global for $3.4 bln

07/05/2021 | 07:32am EDT
July 5 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP and its institutional partners said on Monday they would acquire U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion.

Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies and has more than 6,000 employees. KPS Capital Partners acquired DexKo Global from Sterling Group LP in 2017.

Brookfield Business Partners, which is the listed business services and industrials arm of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, said the deal would be funded with about $1.1 billion of equity.

Brookfield plans to invest about $400 million towards the deal, expected to close by the year end, with the rest of the funding provided by its institutional partners.

The company said the financing will be led by a syndicate of banks which includes Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BMO Capital Markets, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.00% 63.24 Delayed Quote.20.18%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. -1.98% 46.07 Delayed Quote.22.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 840 M - -
Net income 2021 1 705 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 004 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 7 192 M 7 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 67 315
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,07 $
Average target price 56,25 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Denis Andre Turcotte Chief Operating Officer
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.22.76%7 305
VINCI12.56%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.84%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.41%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.61%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.95%18 939