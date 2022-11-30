Advanced search
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-11-29 pm EST
18.66 USD   +0.97%
04:57aCEZ gets 3 initial bids to build new unit at Dukovany nuclear plant
RE
11/07Tranche Update on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 12, 2022.
CI
11/07Tranche Update on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 12, 2021.
CI
CEZ gets 3 initial bids to build new unit at Dukovany nuclear plant

11/30/2022 | 04:57am EST
PRAGUE (Reuters) - CEZ has received initial bids from France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, and U.S.-Canadian group Westinghouse to build a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, the Czech electricity producer said on Wednesday.

Majority state-owned CEZ, which launched the Dukovany expansion tender in March, said final bids would come in by the end of September 2023.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, writing by Robert Muller; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 307 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 16 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 4 054 M 4 054 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,66 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,1%
Managers and Directors
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
David John Hamill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.-37.20%4 054
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.01%34 392
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.99%32 639
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.14.52%29 933
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.66%29 917
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.07%21 704