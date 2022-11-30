CEZ gets 3 initial bids to build new unit at Dukovany nuclear plant
11/30/2022 | 04:57am EST
PRAGUE (Reuters) - CEZ has received initial bids from France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, and U.S.-Canadian group Westinghouse to build a new unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant, the Czech electricity producer said on Wednesday.
Majority state-owned CEZ, which launched the Dukovany expansion tender in March, said final bids would come in by the end of September 2023.
