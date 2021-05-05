Clarios : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Clarios today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Clarios is a portfolio company of its sponsors, Brookfield Business Partners LP, (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN), a publicly listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

