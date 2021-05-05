Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBU   BMG162341090

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.

(BBU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clarios : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

05/05/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clarios today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Clarios is a portfolio company of its sponsors, Brookfield Business Partners LP, (NYSE: BBU) (TSX: BBU.UN), a publicly listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Clarios undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
06:47aCLARIOS  : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for..
BU
06:45aBrookfield Business Partners Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
05/03In Mexico autos town, labor rights falter despite U.S. trade deal
RE
04/23BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L P  : RBC Lifts Price Target on Brookfield Busines..
MT
04/01BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L P  : Sagen MI Canada Inc. and Brookfield Business..
AQ
03/30Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2021 First Quarter Conference Call and Webc..
GL
03/25SAGEN MI CANADA  : Says Finance Minister Clears Sale to Brookfield Business Part..
MT
03/17Brookfield Business Partners Completes 2020 Annual Filings
GL
02/10BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L P  : Q4 2020 Transcript
PU
02/08BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L P  : Target Rasied to US$48 At BMO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45 904 M - -
Net income 2021 1 428 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 6 514 M 6 514 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 67 315
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 49,25 $
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cyrus Madon Chief Executive Officer
Jaspreet Dehl Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Denis Andre Turcotte Chief Operating Officer
John Stewart Lacey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P.16.97%6 514
VINCI13.50%63 811
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.89%25 459
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.12%21 300
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 214
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ