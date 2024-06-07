2023
Sustainability
Report
Brookfield Corporation
C O N T E N T S
Introduction
3
Brookfield Corporation at a Glance
4
Sustainability Highlights
7
Letter to Stakeholders
8
Sustainability at
Brookfield
10
Our Guiding Sustainability Policy
11
Sustainability Affiliations and Partnerships
12
Sustainability Governance and Oversight
14
Our Investment
Approach
17
Integrating Sustainability into Our Investment Process
18
Stewardship and Engagement
20
Risk Management
21
Environmental
Sustainability
22
Climate Governance
25
Climate-Related Risk Management
27
Our Climate Strategy
45
Metrics and Targets
63
Encouraging the Conservation of Nature
78
Our People
88
Culture Matters: Human Capital Development
89
Prioritizing Occupational Health and Safety
100
Local Community Engagement
103
Human Rights and Modern Slavery
105
Governance
107
Corporate Governance and Business Ethics
108
Responsible Labor Practices
110
Data Privacy and Security
111
Responsible Product Marketing and Governance
112
Corporate
Disclosures
113
Material Topics and Stakeholder Engagement
114
Key Performance Metrics
116
GRI Index
119
SASB Index
133
TCFD Index
134
GFANZ Appendix
135
Endnotes
137
Disclaimer & Notice
138
Introduction
Brookfield Corporation at a Glance
Sustainability Highlights
Letter to Stakeholders
Summit Digitel, India
Brookfield
Corporation
at a Glance1
Our capital is deployed across our three businesses
Each of our businesses benefit from being a part of the broader Brookfield Ecosystem, leveraging our global presence, deep operating expertise and large-scale, flexible capital to achieve strong returns across market cycles.
AssetWealth Operating
Management Solutions Businesses
- "Brookfield," the "company," the "Firm", "we," "us" or "our" refers to Brookfield Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. Brookfield Corporation is comprised of ownership interests in our Asset Management, Wealth Solutions (previously referred to as "Insurance Solutions") and Operating Businesses. Our Asset Management business includes Brookfield Asset Management ULC ("BAM") and our direct investments into and alongside private funds managed by BAM. Our Wealth Solutions business is via our equity accounted investment in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., a separate issuer. Our "Operating Businesses" include Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., which are separate issuers included within our Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure and Private Equity segments, respectively, and issuers in the Brookfield Property Group, which are included in our Real Estate segment. Additional discussion of their businesses and results can be found in their public filings. We use "private funds" to refer to the real estate funds, transition funds, infrastructure funds, private equity funds, and credit funds of our Asset Management business. Our other businesses include our corporate activities. Throughout this report we refer to our business groups, which represent people from our Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity and Real Estate businesses. As well, throughout this report, we use the term portfolio company, which may refer to an investment in a property, asset, or business.
2 This report largely does not address the sustainability practices of Oaktree, Wealth Solutions or our Public Securities Group. Please refer to Oaktreeand our Public Securities Group's respective websites for descriptions of their sustainability practices. For a discussion of Wealth Solutions and our Public Securities Group, please refer to Brookfield's Annual Report.
B R O O K F I E L D H I G H L I G H T S
We leverage our global reach, deep operating expertise, access to large-scale capital, investment approach and strong track record as our foundation and drivers of our growth.
2,400+
Investment & Asset Management Professionals
~240,000
Operating Employees
30+
~200
18
Countries
Client Service
Global Offices
Professionals
We provide a highly diversified suite of alternative investment strategies and constantly seek to innovate new strategies to meet client needs.
~50
Unique active strategies that span a wide range of risk-adjusted returns
2,300+
Diverse and global clients ranging from large institutional investors to individual investors
Our guiding principle is to operate our business and conduct our relationships with the highest level of integrity.
Our emphasis on diversity and inclusion reinforces our culture of collaboration, and a focus on the development of our people, enabling us to attract and retain top talent and promote equal employment opportunity.
We strive to embed strong sustainability practices throughout our business, underpinning our goal of having a positive impact on the communities and environment within which we operate.
Brookfield's Global Reach1
North
America
$551B AUM
~105,000
Operating Employees
South
America
$59B AUM
~31,000
Operating Employees
Europe &
Middle East
$192B AUM
~55,000
Operating Employees
$925B +
Highlights
Asia
Pacific
$127B AUM
~49,000
Operating Employees
6
Sustainability Highlights
Net zero by 2050
or sooner ambition across Operationally Managed investments1, and target to reduce emissions by at least 50% across $263B of AUM by 20302
Developed Net Zero Playbook and Decarbonization Decision Tree for our portfolio companies
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reporting across over 75% of our Invested AUM3
PRI Assessment achieved a minimum of four out of five stars in each of the eight scored modules4
~5,000 MW
75%
Commissioned of new
clean energy capacity in 2023,
among BN's independent
totaling ~8,000 MW since 2021
directors are female
$292B
41%
of AUM in investment categories
diverse representation of
catalyzing the global transition
our employee population5
+$25B
Substantial majority of our
Operationally Managed AUM
raised in our transition business including
plotted across our Achieving
our global and catalytic transition funds
Net Zero Framework
10.5
of new renewable energy capacity to be delivered to Microsoft
GW in the U.S. and Europe between 2026 and 2030, announced in
a first of its kind agreement
- Aligning our focus to where Brookfield has the ability to drive outcomes, Operationally Managed investments represent investments where we may be able to broadly influence and control decarbonization outcomes through a range of factors, such as governance rights and economic interest. Also included in this category are investments that have a transition mandate and investments where we have more direct access to collaborate with the portfolio company and other significant owners of the business.
- Assets under management (AUM) refers to the total fair value of assets that our Asset Management business manages, on a gross asset value basis, including assets for which this business earns management fees and those for which they do not. AUM is calculated as follows: (i) for investments that Brookfield consolidates for accounting purposes or actively manages, including investments in which Brookfield or a controlled investment vehicle is the largest shareholder or the primary operator or manager, at 100% of the investment's total assets on a fair value basis; and (ii) for all other investments, at Brookfield's or its controlled investment vehicle's, as applicable, proportionate share of the investment's total assets on a fair value basis. AUM reflects 100% of Oaktree's AUM. Our Asset Management business's methodology for determining AUM may differ from the methodology employed by other alternative asset managers and Brookfield's AUM presented herein may differ from our AUM reflected in other public filings and/or our Form ADV and Form PF.
- Invested AUM represents AUM as of December 31, 2023 adjusted to exclude cash and cash equivalents, uninvested capital and investments where emissions would otherwise be double counted.
- No compensation was provided in connection with scores provided by PRI. Brookfield provides PRI with annual fees which are payable by all signatories. Please refer to the PRI website for information on the PRI's reporting assessment.
- Data reflects employee population in our four largest offices-Australia, Canada, the U.K. and U.S.-as of April 1, 2024. Additionally, we have reported on Global Ethnic Diversity in Our People section to reflect responses from our employees who have self-identified their ethnicity across our global offices.
7
Letter to Stakeholders
Sustainability is at the core of what we do. It reflects not only our fiduciary duty to our investors, but also our drive to create long-term value for all our stakeholders-our investors and partners, as well as the communities in which we operate.
Sustainability is a recurring theme throughout all our businesses and each of their assets. We believe decarbonization creates one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time and we look forward to building on Brookfield's position for the benefit of our investors and broader stakeholders.
Culture and Governance Matter
Our people are our most important asset. Among our employ- ees, three attributes-collaboration, entrepreneurship and discipline-form the foundation of Brookfield and underpin our culture. This has been critical to our success and ensures that we deliver on our commitments to investors and other stake- holders. By hiring talented people who align with the attributes of a Brookfield leader and giving them opportunities to move across businesses, roles and regions, where they learn from a variety of leaders, Brookfield has been able to create a broad ecosystem of professionals who think and act like owners, who understand how to collaborate for our mutual benefit, and who can be successful across the firm. Our offices globally are intentionally designed as open concept to allow for discussions between all levels of employees, fostering collaboration and continuous development. We pride ourselves on a working environment that allows our people to learn every day.
Our approach to cultivating a strong culture is deliberate and integrated into our human capital development processes and initiatives and has been complementary to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. As our employee population grows, our focus on gender diversity, grounded in our commitment to provide equal employment opportunity, has led to an increase in female representation at the senior levels, including an 81% increase in the percentage of female employees at the Senior Vice President level and above over the past five years.
In addition, strong governance is essential to sustainable business operations, and we aim to conduct our business according to the highest ethical and legal standards. Our governance practices are the foundation upon which we operate our business. We continue to adapt and enhance our
policies to meet evolving standards and regulations in our indus- try, including legislation, guidelines and practices in all jurisdictions in which we operate. We seek to continuously improve and refine our processes by actively participating in the development and implementation of new industry standards and best practices.
Supporting the World's Transition to a Net-Zero Economy
Brookfield is aligned with the worldwide goal to limit global warming, which is why we have set an ambition to achieve net zero across all assets under management by 2050.1 Given the substantial quantum of capital needed to shift the global economy to net zero over the next 30 years, we recognized an opportunity to help mobilize transition finance at scale in both developed countries and emerging markets. Across many of our portfolio companies, we support decarbonization efforts and seek to maximize each business' decarbonization potential while supporting our objective to preserve and create value over the long term. We continue to drive operational improvements for our portfolio companies as we seek to make them more energy-efficient, resilient and valuable.
We collect key metrics across our assets under management, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventories covering scope 1 and scope 2 emissions at a minimum for over 75% of our Invested AUM, a substantial increase year-over-year and we seek to reach 100% over time.2 As a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, we originally set $147 billion of our assets under management on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 from a 2020 base year.3 We have since increased the scope of assets to $263 billion in 2023 (42% of AUM).4 In setting our NZAM interim target, we focused on investments where we have control and therefore sufficient influence over the outcomes; could identify and implement actionable initiatives in the near term; and assessed it to be value accretive to do so over the life of the investment.
Dogger Bank Wind Farm, United Kingdom
- Refer to Metrics and Targets, where further information on our GHG emissions inventory and NZAM interim progress can be found.
- 2022 figures represented emissions from controlled portfolio companies, which represented over 70% of Brookfield's total 2022 AUM excluding Oaktree Capital Management. Brookfield's 2023 emissions inventory includes both controlled and non-controlled portfolio companies.
- In 2022, Brookfield committed $201 billion as part our NZAM interim commitment to be on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 from a 2020 base year.
- Represents assets included in Brookfield's NZAM interim target and the inclusion of additional assets as of December 31, 2023. Expressed as a percentage of Operationally Managed Investments AUM. This category consists of investments where we may be able to broadly influence and control decarbonization outcomes through a range of factors, such as governance rights and economic interest. Also included in this category are investments that have a transition mandate and investments where we have more direct access to collaborate with the portfolio company and other significant owners of the business.
8
We are focused on the significant opportunity to drive decarbonization across our assets, while building or preserving value. To support our progress towards achieving our net-zero ambition, we have mobilized our internal operating expertise to develop tangible resources for our portfolio companies, including the development of our Net Zero Playbook, and finding ways to partner with portfolio company management to identify decarbonization opportunities, amongst other initiatives.
By redoubling our efforts towards building our transition investing business, we can maintain an industry-leading position in decarbonization. A focus on investing for additionality-the act of adding something new that otherwise didn't exist-whether it's deployment of new clean energy, or commercializing proven climate solutions, should accelerate Brookfield's overall progress towards net zero. Since launching the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF) in 2021, a strategy dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net-zero economy, we have established Brookfield as the world's leading private investor in the transition and the world's largest impact fund manager. Having substantially deployed BGTF I's capital, we recently launched the fundraise of BGTF II, announcing a $10 billion first close earlier this year and continue to see significant support from both existing and new investors. Additionally, in partnership with ALTÉRRA, we recently launched the Catalytic Transition Fund as another multi-billion-dollar fund that is geared toward raising and deploying capital exclusively for decarbonization initiatives in emerging and developing markets. In all, we view transition investing as a multi-trillion dollar global opportunity, and we intend to maintain our lead in this critical asset class.
We also continue to partner with the world's leading companies to help them meet their sustainability goals. In May 2024, we announced an agreement with Microsoft for Brookfield to deliver over 10.5 GW of new renewable energy capacity between 2026 and 2030 in the U.S. and Europe. This first of its kind agreement, which is almost eight times larger than the largest single corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) ever signed, is a testament
to our ability to reliably deliver clean power solutions at scale to our corporate partners and accelerate the energy transition.
As our decarbonization plans move from targets to action, Brookfield has the opportunity to ensure we take into account protecting nature and restoring biodiversity. We seek to consider biodiversity impacts throughout the investment life cycle. Recognizing that managing nature-related risks requires location -specific data, we enhanced our data collection process to include assets' locations relative to biodiversity-sensitive areas and endangered species.
Finally, we believe it is important to share our approach to climate, including best practices and progress, with our clients, employees, portfolio companies and industry groups. We partner with our stakeholders to actively facilitate knowledge sharing, advance climate priorities and provide support in achieving their decarbonization ambitions.
A Continuing Evolution
We believe our focus on investing in the backbone of the global economy-and making it more sustainable-will stand the test of time. Our journey has been over 100 years in the making, and we look forward to the next 100 years.
We wish to take this opportunity to thank you for your interest in Brookfield. As ever, please do not hesitate to contact any of us should you have suggestions, questions, comments, or ideas you wish to share.
Sincerely,
Bruce Flatt,
Chief Executive Officer
Arteris, Brazil
9
Sustainability at Brookfield
Our Guiding Sustainability Policy
Sustainability Affiliations and Partnerships
Sustainability Governance and Oversight
Bear Swamp, Massachusetts
