Letter to Stakeholders Sustainability is at the core of what we do. It reflects not only our fiduciary duty to our investors, but also our drive to create long-term value for all our stakeholders-our investors and partners, as well as the communities in which we operate. Sustainability is a recurring theme throughout all our businesses and each of their assets. We believe decarbonization creates one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time and we look forward to building on Brookfield's position for the benefit of our investors and broader stakeholders.

Culture and Governance Matter Our people are our most important asset. Among our employ- ees, three attributes-collaboration, entrepreneurship and discipline-form the foundation of Brookfield and underpin our culture. This has been critical to our success and ensures that we deliver on our commitments to investors and other stake- holders. By hiring talented people who align with the attributes of a Brookfield leader and giving them opportunities to move across businesses, roles and regions, where they learn from a variety of leaders, Brookfield has been able to create a broad ecosystem of professionals who think and act like owners, who understand how to collaborate for our mutual benefit, and who can be successful across the firm. Our offices globally are intentionally designed as open concept to allow for discussions between all levels of employees, fostering collaboration and continuous development. We pride ourselves on a working environment that allows our people to learn every day. Our approach to cultivating a strong culture is deliberate and integrated into our human capital development processes and initiatives and has been complementary to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. As our employee population grows, our focus on gender diversity, grounded in our commitment to provide equal employment opportunity, has led to an increase in female representation at the senior levels, including an 81% increase in the percentage of female employees at the Senior Vice President level and above over the past five years. In addition, strong governance is essential to sustainable business operations, and we aim to conduct our business according to the highest ethical and legal standards. Our governance practices are the foundation upon which we operate our business. We continue to adapt and enhance our

policies to meet evolving standards and regulations in our indus- try, including legislation, guidelines and practices in all jurisdictions in which we operate. We seek to continuously improve and refine our processes by actively participating in the development and implementation of new industry standards and best practices. Supporting the World's Transition to a Net-Zero Economy Brookfield is aligned with the worldwide goal to limit global warming, which is why we have set an ambition to achieve net zero across all assets under management by 2050.1 Given the substantial quantum of capital needed to shift the global economy to net zero over the next 30 years, we recognized an opportunity to help mobilize transition finance at scale in both developed countries and emerging markets. Across many of our portfolio companies, we support decarbonization efforts and seek to maximize each business' decarbonization potential while supporting our objective to preserve and create value over the long term. We continue to drive operational improvements for our portfolio companies as we seek to make them more energy-efficient, resilient and valuable. We collect key metrics across our assets under management, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventories covering scope 1 and scope 2 emissions at a minimum for over 75% of our Invested AUM, a substantial increase year-over-year and we seek to reach 100% over time.2 As a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative, we originally set $147 billion of our assets under management on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 from a 2020 base year.3 We have since increased the scope of assets to $263 billion in 2023 (42% of AUM).4 In setting our NZAM interim target, we focused on investments where we have control and therefore sufficient influence over the outcomes; could identify and implement actionable initiatives in the near term; and assessed it to be value accretive to do so over the life of the investment.