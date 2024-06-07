Brookfield Corporation is an owner and operator of real assets. It is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for its shareholders. Its operating segments include the asset management business and insurance solutions business. Its operating businesses include Renewable Power and Transition business, which includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar power generating assets and distributed energy and sustainable solutions; Infrastructure business, which includes the ownership, operation and development of utilities, transport, midstream, and data assets; Private Equity business, which is focused on the ownership and operation of business services and industrial operations; Real Estate business , which includes the ownership, operation and development of core and transitional and development investments, and Corporate Activities, which include the investment of cash and financial assets.