AGM Presentation
Brookfield Corporation
Friday, June 7, 2024
Business of the Meeting
Frank McKenna, Chair of the Board
Receiving the Consolidated Financial Statements
Election of Directors
Appointment of External Auditors
Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation
Resolution on Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd Escrowed Stock Plan
Nominees for Election by the Class A Shareholders
ELYSE
ANGELA
JANICE
MAUREEN
ALLAN
BRALY
FUKAKUSA
KEMPSTON DARKES
Nominees for Election by the Class A Shareholders
HUTHAM
FRANK
DIANA
OLAYAN
MCKENNA
TAYLOR
Nominees for Election by the Class B Shareholders
JEFFREY
JACK
BRUCE
BRIAN
BLIDNER
COCKWELL
FLATT
LAWSON
Nominees for Election by the Class B Shareholders
HOWARD
RAFAEL
LORD
MARKS
MIRANDA
O'DONNELL
