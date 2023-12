Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based investment fund. The investment objectives of the Fund are to provide holders of units (Unitholders) with quarterly cash distributions, maximize total return for Unitholders through distributions and capital appreciation and preserve capital of the Fund by investing in a portfolio (the Portfolio) comprised primarily of equity securities of publicly traded global infrastructure companies that own and operate infrastructure assets. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC is the manager and the investment manager of the Fund.

Sector Closed End Funds