Certain Equity Shares of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 60 days starting from 2-AUG-2023 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

The Manager and Trustee (acting on behalf of the Trust), shall not, without the prior written consent of the Lead Managers, directly or indirectly, during the period commencing on the Closing Date and ending 60 days from the date of the Placement Document (both dates inclusive), directly or indirectly: (i) offer, issue, sell, contract to sell or announce the intention to sell, lend, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant or sell any option, right, contract or warrant to purchase, lend, make any short sale or otherwise transfer or dispose of any Units or any other securities of the Trust that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive lock- up Units, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequences of ownership of the lock-up Units and the securities that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for Units, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; whether any such transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of Units or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, (iii) enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue, offer, sale or deposit of the lock-up Units in any depository receipt facility, or (iv) publicly announce its intention to enter into the transactions referred to in (i) to (iii) above. Provided, however, that the foregoing shall not apply to (i) any transaction required by law or an order of a court of law or a statutory authority; (ii) any issuance by the Trust whether by way of a further public offer, preferential issuance, rights issuance, or an institutional placement of Units of the Trust where the proceeds are used towards a) funding of the consideration for the Downtown Powai Acquisition and/or G1 Acquisition or b) partial repayment /prepayment of external debt availed by G1 SPV and/or Downtown Powai SPV.

The Sponsor and Sponsor Group hereby agree that, without the prior written consent of the Lead Managers, they shall not, during the period commencing on the Closing Date (i.e. the date on which Units are Allotted in the Issue) and ending 60 days from the date of the Placement Document (both dates inclusive): except for (i) any inter-se transactions among the Sponsor Group or their respective Affiliates or any transaction in relation to creation or enforcement of any Encumbrance in connection with any borrowing availed by the Trust or the Sponsor Group, or (ii) any transfer of units by Sponsors and Sponsor Group where the proceeds of such transfer are used directly or 333 indirectly for the purposes of completing the Downtown Powai Acquisition and/or the G1 Acquisition or (iii) any transaction required by law or an order of a court of law or a statutory authority: (i) offer, issue, sell, contract to sell or announce the intention to sell, lend, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant or sell any option, right, contract or warrant to purchase, lend, make any short sale or otherwise transfer or dispose of any Units or any other securities of the Trust that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for, or that represent the right to receive lock- up Units, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement or any transaction that transfers, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, the economic consequences of ownership of the lock-up Units and the securities that are convertible into, exercisable or exchangeable for Units, whether now owned or hereinafter acquired; whether any such transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of Units or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, (iii) enter into any transaction (including a transaction involving derivatives) having an economic effect similar to that of an issue, offer, sale or deposit of the lock-up Units in any depository receipt facility, or (iv) publicly announce its intention to enter into the transactions referred to in (i) to (iii) above.