  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BIPC   CA11275Q1072

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

(BIPC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/17/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Share was entitled to a total of 134,851,146 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the eight directors:

Director NomineeVotes For %Votes Withheld %
Jeffrey Blidner154,706,09795.42%7,423,5264.58%
William Cox161,216,85499.44%912,7690.56%
John Fees161,208,82299.43%920,8010.57%
Roslyn Kelly162,099,29199.98%30,3320.02%
John Mullen161,420,09499.56%709,5290.44%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla162,069,96599.96%59,6580.04%
Anne Schaumburg161,990,44299.91%139,1810.09%
Rajeev Vasudeva162,097,44099.98%32,1830.02%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure 

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact information:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
(416) 369-8236
claire.holland@brookfield.com
Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com



