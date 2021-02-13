Log in
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

(BIPC)
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Completes Annual Filings

02/13/2021 | 10:43am EST
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC; TSX: BIPC) today announced that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website (bip.brookfield.com/bipc) and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com



Financials
Sales 2020 5 033 M 3 962 M 3 962 M
Net income 2020 568 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 3 501 M 2 758 M 2 756 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,00 $
Last Close Price 59,49 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
Bahir Manios CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Derek George Pannell Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Brian Baker Chief Investment Officer, Head-Transport & Energy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION-17.72%2 758
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-5.18%25 168
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%18 171
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-1.82%12 088
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.1.87%9 533
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.94%8 376
