Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIPC   CA11275Q1072

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

(BIPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50:25 2023-03-30 am EDT
45.65 USD   +0.76%
10:24aBrookfield Infrastructure : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Tranche Update on Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 28, 2022.
CI
03/17Brookfield Infrastructure Brief: Announcing Results of Reclassification of its Series 9 Preferred Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Infrastructure : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

03/30/2023 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting: April 26, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable): April 26, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: April 26, 2023
Meeting Date : June 14, 2023
Meeting Location (if available): Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
CLASS A EXCHANGEABLE SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES 11275Q107 CA11275Q1072
CLASS B MULTIPLE VOTING SHARES N/A N/A
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
10:24aBrookfield Infrastructure : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Tranche Update on Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
03/17Brookfield Infrastructure Brief: Announcing Results of R..
MT
03/07Fitch Assigns First-Time Issuer Default Rating to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
MT
03/01Enbridge Plans C$3.3 Billion in Investments, Targets Earnings Growth
DJ
03/01Enbridge Outlines $3.3 Billion In New Accretive Investments
MT
03/01Enbridge to buy US Gulf Coast gas storage facility for $335 million
RE
02/24S&P Affirms Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Ratings
MT
02/14North American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
DJ
02/03Sector Update: Energy Stocks Falter After Brent Crude Slides Below $80 Per..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 466 M 6 973 M 6 973 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 6 930 M 5 105 M 5 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 45,30 $
Average target price 47,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
Managers and Directors
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
David Krant Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Independent Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Kelly CIO, Head-Utilities & Data Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION16.45%5 105
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-6.33%16 521
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.82%15 625
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.25.16%9 013
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED2.39%8 843
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.59%6 795
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer