Brookfield Infrastructure : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting: April 26, 2023 Record Date for Voting (if applicable): April 26, 2023 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: April 26, 2023 Meeting Date : June 14, 2023 Meeting Location (if available): Virtual Meeting Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable NAA for Registered Holders Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable Voting Security Details: Description CUSIP Number ISIN CLASS A EXCHANGEABLE SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES 11275Q107 CA11275Q1072 CLASS B MULTIPLE VOTING SHARES N/A N/A