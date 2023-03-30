Brookfield Infrastructure : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type:
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting:
April 26, 2023
Record Date for Voting (if applicable):
April 26, 2023
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
April 26, 2023
Meeting Date :
June 14, 2023
Meeting Location (if available):
Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
NAA for Registered Holders
Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
Not Applicable
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
CLASS A EXCHANGEABLE SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES
11275Q107
CA11275Q1072
CLASS B MULTIPLE VOTING SHARES
N/A
N/A
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
Disclaimer
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 14:23:02 UTC.