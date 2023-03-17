Advanced search
    BIP   BMG162521014

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.

(BIP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
32.46 USD   -0.46%
05:01pBrookfield Infrastructure Brief: Announcing Results of Reclassification of its Series 9 Preferred Units
MT
05:00pBrookfield Infrastructure Announces Results of Reclassification of its Series 9 Preferred Units
GL
05:00pBrookfield Infrastructure Announces Results of Reclassification of its Series 9 Preferred Units
GL
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Results of Reclassification of its Series 9 Preferred Units

03/17/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, News, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the March 16, 2023 deadline for the reclassification of its Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 9 (the “Series 9 Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.E) into Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 10 (the “Series 10 Units”), it has determined that there will be no reclassification of Series 9 Units into Series 10 Units, and holders of Series 9 Units will retain their Series 9 Units.

There were 18,000 Series 9 Units tendered for reclassification, which is less than the 1,000,000 units required to give effect to reclassifications of Series 9 Units into Series 10 Units.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media
Sebastien Bouchard
Vice President, Communications
Tel: +1 (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com		Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 793 M - -
Net income 2022 520 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,8x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 14 948 M 14 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
David Krant Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Shah Sachin Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner
