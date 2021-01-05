Log in
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

01/05/2021 | 12:06pm EST
Date:        Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Time:        9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on February 3, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 4178742). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63nh6f4w and will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on February 10, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada and the U.S., please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 4178742).

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com and investors are encouraged to consult the website.

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 369-8236
Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com		Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
