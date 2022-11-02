Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : Q3 2022 Supplemental

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Supplemental Information contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. We may make such statements in this report, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC or in other communications. The words "expect", "target", "believe", "objective", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "growth", "increase", "return", "expand", "maintain", derivatives thereof and other expressions of similar import, or the negative variations thereof, and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could", which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this Supplemental Information include among others, statements with respect to our assets tending to appreciate in value over time, current and proposed growth initiatives in our assets and operations, increases in FFO per unit and resulting capital appreciation, returns on capital and on equity, increasing demand for commodities and global movement of goods, volume increases in the businesses in which we operate, expected capital expenditures, the impact of planned capital projects by customers of our businesses, the extent of our corporate, general and administrative expenses, our ability to close acquisitions and the expected timing thereof, our capacity to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace, the future prospects of the assets that Brookfield Infrastructure operates or will operate, ability to identify, acquire and integrate new acquisition opportunities, long-term targeted returns on our assets, sustainability of distribution levels, the level of distribution growth and payout ratios over the next several years and our expectations regarding returns to our unitholders as a result of such growth, operating results and margins for our business and each of our operations, future prospects for the markets for our products, Brookfield Infrastructure's plans for growth through internal growth and capital investments, ability to achieve stated objectives, ability to drive operating efficiencies, return on capital expectations for the business, contract prices and regulated rates for our operations, our expected future maintenance and capital expenditures, commissioning of capital from our backlog, ability to deploy capital in accretive investments, impact on the business resulting from our view of future economic conditions, our ability to maintain sufficient financial liquidity, our ability to draw down funds under our bank credit facilities, our ability to secure financing through the issuance of equity or debt, expansions of existing operations, financing plans for operating companies, foreign currency management activities and other statements with respect to our beliefs, outlooks, plans, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that Brookfield Infrastructure's anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include: general economic and financial conditions in the countries in which we do business which may impact market demand for our products and services, foreign currency risk, the level of government regulation affecting our businesses, the outcome and timing of various regulatory, legal and contractual issues, global credit and financial markets, the competitive business environment in the industries in which we operate, the competitive market for acquisitions and other growth opportunities, availability of equity and debt financing, the impact of health pandemics, such as the COVID-19, on our business and operations (including the availability, distribution and acceptance of effective vaccines), the completion of various large capital projects by customers of our businesses which themselves rely on access to capital and continued favourable commodity prices, weakening of demand for products and services in the markets for the commodities that underpin demand for our infrastructure, our ability to complete transactions in the competitive infrastructure space (including the transactions referred to in this presentation, some of which remain subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, and the inability to reach final agreement with counterparties to transactions referred to in this presentation as being currently pursued, given that there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be agreed to or completed) and to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, our ability to complete large capital expansion projects on time and within budget, our ability to achieve the milestones necessary to deliver targeted returns to our unitholders, including targeted distribution growth, ability to negotiate favourable take-or-pay contractual terms, traffic volumes on our toll roads, our ability to obtain relevant regulatory approvals and satisfy conditions precedent required to complete acquisitions, acts of God, weather events, or similar events outside of our control, and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in documents filed by Brookfield Infrastructure with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, including Brookfield Infrastructure's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F under the heading "Risk Factors".

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Brookfield Infrastructure, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, Brookfield Infrastructure undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING USE OF NON-IFRS, ACCOUNTING MEASURES

Although our financial results are determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the basis of presentation throughout much of this report differs from IFRS in that it is organized by business segment and utilizes, funds from operations (FFO), adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), adjusted EBITDA and invested capital as important measures. This is reflective of how we manage the business and, in our opinion, enables the reader to better understand our affairs. We provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on pages 33-45 of this Supplemental Information. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND RISKS

Brookfield Infrastructure's financial results are impacted by various factors, including the performance of each of our operations and various external factors influencing the specific segments and geographic locations in which we operate; macro-economic factors such as economic growth, changes in currency, inflation and interest rates; regulatory requirements and initiatives; and litigation and claims that arise in the normal course of business. These and other factors are described in Brookfield Infrastructure's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F which is available on our 1 website at www.brookfieldinfrastructure.com and at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and www.sedar.com.