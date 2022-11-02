Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : Q3 2022 Supplemental

This Supplemental Information contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. We may make such statements in this report, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC or in other communications. The words "expect", "target", "believe", "objective", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "growth", "increase", "return", "expand", "maintain", derivatives thereof and other expressions of similar import, or the negative variations thereof, and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could", which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this Supplemental Information include among others, statements with respect to our assets tending to appreciate in value over time, current and proposed growth initiatives in our assets and operations, increases in FFO per unit and resulting capital appreciation, returns on capital and on equity, increasing demand for commodities and global movement of goods, volume increases in the businesses in which we operate, expected capital expenditures, the impact of planned capital projects by customers of our businesses, the extent of our corporate, general and administrative expenses, our ability to close acquisitions and the expected timing thereof, our capacity to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace, the future prospects of the assets that Brookfield Infrastructure operates or will operate, ability to identify, acquire and integrate new acquisition opportunities, long-term targeted returns on our assets, sustainability of distribution levels, the level of distribution growth and payout ratios over the next several years and our expectations regarding returns to our unitholders as a result of such growth, operating results and margins for our business and each of our operations, future prospects for the markets for our products, Brookfield Infrastructure's plans for growth through internal growth and capital investments, ability to achieve stated objectives, ability to drive operating efficiencies, return on capital expectations for the business, contract prices and regulated rates for our operations, our expected future maintenance and capital expenditures, commissioning of capital from our backlog, ability to deploy capital in accretive investments, impact on the business resulting from our view of future economic conditions, our ability to maintain sufficient financial liquidity, our ability to draw down funds under our bank credit facilities, our ability to secure financing through the issuance of equity or debt, expansions of existing operations, financing plans for operating companies, foreign currency management activities and other statements with respect to our beliefs, outlooks, plans, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that Brookfield Infrastructure's anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Brookfield Infrastructure to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING USE OF NON-IFRS, ACCOUNTING MEASURES
Although our financial results are determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the basis of presentation throughout much of this report differs from IFRS in that it is organized by business segment and utilizes, funds from operations (FFO), adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), adjusted EBITDA and invested capital as important measures. This is reflective of how we manage the business and, in our opinion, enables the reader to better understand our affairs. We provide a reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on pages 33-45 of this Supplemental Information. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND RISKS
Brookfield Infrastructure's financial results are impacted by various factors, including the performance of each of our operations and various external factors influencing the specific segments and geographic locations in which we operate; macro-economic factors such as economic growth, changes in currency, inflation and interest rates; regulatory requirements and initiatives; and litigation and claims that arise in the normal course of business. These and other factors are described in Brookfield Infrastructure's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F which is available on our 1 website at www.brookfieldinfrastructure.com and at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and www.sedar.com.
Q3 2022 Highlights
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
$525 $0.36
(See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures")
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
million of FFO
Distribution per unit
September 30
September 30
US$ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER UNIT INFORMATION, UNAUDITED
2022
2021
2022
2021
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Funds from operations (FFO)
$
525
$
422
$
1,531
$
1,247
• FFO of $525 million in the third quarter represents an
Per unit FFO1
0.68
0.59
1.99
1.77
increase of 24% over the prior year
Distributions per unit1
0.36
0.34
1.08
1.02
- Organic growth was ~10% reflecting the higher
Payout ratio2
67%
75%
70%
74%
than normal inflation indexation and earnings
associated with ~$1.2 billion of capital
Growth of per unit FFO
15%
13%
12%
17%
commissioned over the last 12 months
Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
422
323
1,260
1,012
-
Significant
contribution from our asset rotation
program and the completion of the privatization of
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)3
13%
12%
13%
13%
Inter Pipeline in Q4 of 2021
Net income attributable to the partnership4
113
413
359
955
- FFO per
unit increased by 15% reflecting the
Net income per limited partner unit5
0.05
0.48
0.17
1.07
shares issued in conjunction with the Inter Pipeline
privatization and an equity offering completed in
Adjusted Earnings
169
160
554
521
November 2021
• Distribution of $0.36 per unit represents an increase of
Adjusted Earnings per unit1
0.22
0.23
0.72
0.75
6% compared to the prior year
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
As of
• Payout ratio for the quarter of 67% falls within our
long-term60-70% target range
US$ MILLIONS, UNAUDITED
September 30,
December 31,
• Net income benefited from the contribution associated
2022
2021
Total assets
$
71,960
$
73,961
with
recent acquisitions, organic growth across our
base business, as well as a mark-to-market gain on
Corporate borrowings
3,810
2,719
our foreign currency hedging program
Invested capital
12,279
12,195
- Prior year net income included a gain on sale of
our U.S. district energy platform
1. Average units for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 of 771.3 million and 771.2 million (2021:
• Total assets decreased compared to December 31,
710.7 million and 702.0 million)
2. Payout ratio defined as distributions paid (inclusive of GP incentive and preferred unit distributions) divided by FFO
2021 due to the impact of foreign exchange partially
3. Return on invested capital is calculated as AFFO, adjusted for estimated return of capital of $33 million and $105 million for the
three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 (2021: $32 million and $110 million), divided by average invested
offset by new investments made during the year
capital
4. Includes net income attributable to limited partners, the general partner, and non-controlling interests ‒ Redeemable Partnership
2
Units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP units, BIPC exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares
5. Average limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended
September 30, 2022 of 458.2 million and 458.0 million (2021: 443.4 million and 443.3 million)
Q3 2022 Highlights (cont'd)
OPERATIONS
Deployed nearly $350 million of growth capital expenditures to increase rate base at our utility operations, expand capacity at our transport and data businesses and finish construction of the Heartland Petrochemical complex
Continued to benefit from strong performance at our U.K. regulated distribution business with connections activity ~20% above the prior year
Expanded our geographic footprint at our North American residential infrastructure business with the acquisition of a rental water heater provider with ~280,000 customers under long-term contracts
Advanced the roll out of the heat pump rental product launched last quarter at our European residential infrastructure business with ~1,400 units sold in the first four months, exceeding expectations
Our transport operations are performing well with volumes up 4% on average and tariffs benefiting from inflation indexation
Reached a 10-year agreement on pricing and commercial terms with customers at our Australian export terminal; the agreed rate reflects a 29% increase to the previous framework and includes annual inflation indexation
Activated indoor systems in three separate branches of the U.K.'s largest shopping mall, underpinned by a 20-year contract at our U.K. wireless infrastructure operator
Entered into a commercial arrangement with the third largest mobile network operator at our Indian telecom operation to onboard tenancies across our ~154,000 towers in India
STRATEGIC INITIATIVES
Announced a partnership with Intel Corporation to build a..........
$30 billion semiconductor foundry in Arizona; Brookfield will provide ~$15 billion over the construction period for a 49% interest in the facility (net to BIP equity investment of $500 million)
Completed the privatization of Uniti Group Ltd., the leading independent fiber provider in Australia, through a 50/50 joint venture for A$3.7 billion (net to BIP equity investment of ~$200 million)
FINANCING AND LIQUIDITY
Current liquidity of $3.8 billion of which $2.3 billion is at the corporate level
Secured asset sales of ~$600 million expected to close by the end of the year, including:
Our stake in ~1,500 mobile telecom towers in New Zealand for net to BIP proceeds of ~$140 million
A portfolio of ~2,400 of electricity transmission lines in Brazil for net to BIP proceeds of ~$240 million
Our Indian toll road portfolio for net to BIP proceeds of ~$200 million
Well-laddereddebt profile with an average term to maturity of ~7 years with ~90%1 of debt fixed rate and no significant maturities this year
Approximately 2% of our debt matures in the next 12 months; actively advancing refinancing opportunities
Excludes (i) most revolving and capital expenditure facilities and (ii) BRL denominated financing given limited availability of fixed rate debt.
3
Our Business
OUR MISSION
To own and operate a globally diversified portfolio of high quality infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for our unitholders
PERFORMANCE TARGETS AND KEY MEASURES
Target a 12% to 15% total annual return on invested capital measured over the long term
Expect to generate returns from in-place cash flows plus growth through investments in upgrades and expansions of our asset base
Growth in FFO per unit is one of the key performance metrics that we use to assess our ability to sustainably increase distributions in future periods
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Our consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Infrastructure's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance
4
