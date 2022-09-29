Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : – Presentation

Agenda
01 Year in Review
02 Highly Visible Growth for the Year Ahead
03 The Power of Compounding Organic Growth
04 The "Three Ds" Driving Deployment
05 Closing Remarks
Year in Review
Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
2022 has been a successful year for Brookfield Infrastructure
|
Record
|
Accretive asset
|
Strong balance
|
results
|
rotation
|
sheet
We are delivering another year of record financial results
2022 YTD FFO per unit increased by 11% year over year
|
10%
|
10%
|
Organic growth1
|
Asset rotation
20% FFO increase
After removing one-time items in 2021
1. After removing the one-time impact of weather-related outperformance at our gas storage operation in the first quarter of 2021
