  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIP   BMG162521014

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.

(BIP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
35.70 USD   -2.49%
05:34pBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : – Presentation
PU
09/15Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : Asset Management – Presentation
PU
08/30BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : – Presentation

09/29/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Agenda

01 Year in Review

02 Highly Visible Growth for the Year Ahead

03 The Power of Compounding Organic Growth

04 The "Three Ds" Driving Deployment

05 Closing Remarks

Year in Review

Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

2022 has been a successful year for Brookfield Infrastructure

Record

Accretive asset

Strong balance

results

rotation

sheet

4

We are delivering another year of record financial results

2022 YTD FFO per unit increased by 11% year over year

10%

10%

Organic growth1

Asset rotation

20% FFO increase

After removing one-time items in 2021

1. After removing the one-time impact of weather-related outperformance at our gas storage operation in the first quarter of 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 21:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 996 M - -
Net income 2022 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,4x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 16 774 M 16 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 35,70 $
Average target price 47,08 $
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
David Krant Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
William J. Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-9.69%16 774
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-10.91%600 012
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.63%117 108
SIEMENS AG-34.86%75 729
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-31.76%70 684
3M COMPANY-35.66%63 292