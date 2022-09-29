Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L P : – Presentation

04 The "Three Ds" Driving Deployment

03 The Power of Compounding Organic Growth

02 Highly Visible Growth for the Year Ahead

2022 has been a successful year for Brookfield Infrastructure

We are delivering another year of record financial results

2022 YTD FFO per unit increased by 11% year over year

10% 10% Organic growth1 Asset rotation

20% FFO increase

After removing one-time items in 2021

1. After removing the one-time impact of weather-related outperformance at our gas storage operation in the first quarter of 2021

