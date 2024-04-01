BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).



Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com/

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI187b9b7282444d828d03ad38790c03e9

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3dzba8n/



About Brookfield Infrastructure



Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $900 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

