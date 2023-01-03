Advanced search
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.

(BIP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26 2023-01-03 pm EST
31.19 USD   +0.63%
02:19pBrookfield Infrastructure to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
2022TRADING UPDATES: Homeserve takeover sanctioned; Ariana finds nickel
AN
2022TOP NEWS: Homeserve says conditions for takeover by Brookfield met
AN
Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

01/03/2023 | 02:19pm EST
BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its fourth quarter 2022 conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager. For more information, go to bn.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media
Sebastien Bouchard
Vice President, Communications
Tel: +1 (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com		Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 886 M - -
Net income 2022 455 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,1x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 14 202 M 14 202 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,99 $
Average target price 42,65 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Managers and Directors
Samuel J. B. Pollock Chief Executive Officer
David Krant Chief Financial Officer
Anne C. Schaumburg Chairman
Benjamin Michael Vaughan Chief Operating Officer
Shah Sachin Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner
