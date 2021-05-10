Brookfield Property Partners L P : 2021 - English Document 05/10/2021 | 12:56pm EDT Send by mail :

BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. Q 1 2 0 2 1 I N T E R I M R E P O R T UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ________________________________________________________ FORM 6-K ________________________________________________________ Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of May 2021 Commission File Number 001-35505 ________________________________________________________ BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) ________________________________________________________ 73 Front Street, 5th Floor, Hamilton, HM 12 Bermuda (Address of principal executive offices) ________________________________________________________ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-Fý Form 40-F¨ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨ The information contained in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 of this Form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the registrant's following registration statements on Form F-3: File No. 333-218503,333-218504,333-225158 and 333-225163; and the registrant's following registration statements on Form S-8: File Nos. 333-196622,333-203042 and 333-227082. DOCUMENTS FILED AS PART OF THIS FORM 6-K See the Exhibit List to this Form 6-K. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Date: May 7, 2021 BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P., by its general partner, Brookfield Property Partners Limited By: /s/ Jane Sheere Name: Jane Sheere Title: Secretary EXHIBIT LIST Exhibit Description Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Certification of Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Property Group LLC, a manager of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Certification of Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Property Group LLC, a manager of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results INTRODUCTION This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ("BPY", the "partnership", or "we") covers the financial position as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related notes as of March 31, 2021, included elsewhere in this report, and our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F. STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES This MD&A, particularly "Objectives and Financial Highlights - Overview of the Business" and "Additional Information - Trend Information", contains "forward-lookinginformation" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward-lookingstatements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding our operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "seeks", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "likely", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could". Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks incidental to the ownership and operation of real estate properties including local real estate conditions; the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors in the countries in which we do business, including as a result of the recent global economic shutdown ("global economic shutdown" or "the shutdown") caused by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; the ability to enter into new leases or renew leases on favorable terms; business competition; dependence on tenants' financial condition; the use of debt to finance our business; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchange rates; uncertainties of real estate development or redevelopment; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; risks relating to our insurance coverage; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; potential environmental liabilities; changes in tax laws and other tax related risks; dependence on management personnel; illiquidity of investments; the ability to complete and effectively integrate acquisitions into existing operations and the ability to attain expected benefits therefrom; operational and reputational risks; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes or pandemics/epidemics; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, as applicable. In addition, our future results may be impacted by risks associated with the global economic shutdown and the related global reduction in commerce and travel and substantial volatility in stock markets worldwide, which may result in a decrease of cash flows and a potential increase in impairment losses and/or revaluations on our investments and real estate properties, and we may be unable to achieve our expected returns. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward- looking statements or information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We disclose a number of financial measures in this MD&A that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). We utilize these measures in managing our business, including performance measurement, capital allocation and valuation purposes and believe that providing these performance measures on a supplemental basis to our IFRS results is helpful to investors in assessing our overall performance. These financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the calculations disclosed by other businesses, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by others. Reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, where applicable, are included within this MD&A. 1 OBJECTIVES AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BASIS OF PRESENTATION Our sole direct investments are a 49% managing general partnership unit interest in Brookfield Property L.P. (the "Operating Partnership") and an interest in BP US REIT LLC. As we have the ability to direct its activities pursuant to our rights as owners of the general partner units, we consolidate the Operating Partnership. Accordingly, our Financial Statements reflect 100% of its assets, liabilities, revenues, expenses and cash flows, including non-controlling interests therein, which capture the ownership interests of other third parties. We also discuss the results of operations on a segment basis, consistent with how we manage our business. The partnership is organized into four reportable segments: i) Core Office, ii) Core Retail, iii) LP Investments and iv) Corporate. This is consistent with how the partnership presents financial information to the chief operating decision maker ("CODM") and investors. These segments are independently and regularly reviewed and managed by the Chief Executive Officer, who is considered the CODM. Our partnership's equity interests include general partnership units ("GP Units"), publicly traded limited partnership units ("LP Units"), redeemable/exchangeable partnership units of the Operating Partnership ("Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units"), special limited partnership units of the Operating Partnership ("Special LP Units"), FV LTIP Units of the Operating Partnership ("FV LTIP Units"), limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP ("Exchange LP Units"), Class A stock, par value $0.01 per share, ("BPYU Units") of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPYU") and Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 ("Preferred Equity Units"). Holders of the GP Units, LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units, Special LP Units, FV LTIP Units, Exchange LP Units and BPYU Units will be collectively referred to throughout this MD&A as "Unitholders". The LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units, Exchange LP Units and BPYU Units have the same economic attributes in all respects, except that the holders of Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units and BPYU Units have the right to request that their units be redeemed for cash consideration. In the event that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield Asset Management"), as the holder of the Redeemable/ Exchangeable Partnership Units exercises this right, our partnership has the right, at its sole discretion, to satisfy the redemption request with its LP Units, rather than cash, on a one-for-one basis. As a result, Brookfield Asset Management, as holder of Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units, participates in earnings and distributions on a per unit basis equivalent to the per unit participation of the LP Units of our partnership. However, given the redemption feature referenced above and the fact that they were issued by our subsidiary, we present the Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units as a component of non-controlling interests. The Exchange LP Units are exchangeable at any time on a one-for-one basis, at the option of the holder, for LP Units. We present the Exchange LP Units as a component of non-controlling interests. BPYU Units provide their holders with the right to request that their units be redeemed for cash consideration. In the event the holders of BPYU Units exercise this right, our partnership has the right at its sole discretion, to satisfy the redemption request with its LP Units, rather than cash, on a one-for-one basis. As a result, BPYU Units participates in earnings and distributions on a per unit basis equivalent to the per unit participation of LP Units of our partnership. We present BPYU Units as a component of non-controlling interest. This MD&A includes financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and includes material information up to May 7, 2021. Financial data has been prepared using accounting policies in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-IFRS measures used in this MD&A are reconciled to or calculated from such financial information. Unless otherwise specified, all operating and other statistical information is presented as if we own 100% of each property in our portfolio, regardless of whether we own all of the interests in each property. We believe this is the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the performance of properties in the portfolio relative to each other and others in the market. All dollar references, unless otherwise stated, are in millions of U.S. Dollars. Canadian Dollars ("C$"), Australian Dollars ("A$"), British Pounds ("£"), Euros ("€"), Brazilian Reais ("R$"), Indian Rupees ("₨"), Chinese Yuan ("C¥"), South Korean Won ("₩") and United Arab Emirates Dirham ("AED") are identified where applicable. Additional information is available on our website at bpy.brookfield.com, or on www.sedar.comor www.sec.gov. 2 Attachments Original document

