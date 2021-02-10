Log in
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY REIT INC.

(BPYU)
Brookfield Property REIT : A celebration of Black History Month through art

02/10/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Christopher Burch is an artist and educator. His works conflate the distinctions between lived/living human experience, mythology, folklore, and history. Within Burch's works-influenced by the accounts of painting, narrative, portraiture, landscape, folklore, surrealist literature, and Black rituals of transfiguration (both sacred and secular)-we see life and death, rebirth, retribution, and the afterlife as an ever-evolving thematic structure. Learn more about his art at goyagoon.com or @goya_goon.

'To me, Black History Month is a harsh reminder. Black history is the history of the United States. The historical fact is that oppressed people have carried the unfortunate and massive burden of pushing this country toward a real moral commitment to protecting humanity. The very reason that there needs to be a Black History Month speaks to how much work we as citizens in this Republic must fight to establish a greater reconciliation with our past, present, and future realities.'

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
