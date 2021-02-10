Brookfield Property REIT : A celebration of Black History Month through art

Christopher Burch is an artist and educator. His works conflate the distinctions between lived/living human experience, mythology, folklore, and history. Within Burch's works-influenced by the accounts of painting, narrative, portraiture, landscape, folklore, surrealist literature, and Black rituals of transfiguration (both sacred and secular)-we see life and death, rebirth, retribution, and the afterlife as an ever-evolving thematic structure. Learn more about his art at goyagoon.com or @goya_goon.

'To me, Black History Month is a harsh reminder. Black history is the history of the United States. The historical fact is that oppressed people have carried the unfortunate and massive burden of pushing this country toward a real moral commitment to protecting humanity. The very reason that there needs to be a Black History Month speaks to how much work we as citizens in this Republic must fight to establish a greater reconciliation with our past, present, and future realities.'