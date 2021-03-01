Log in
Brookfield Property REIT : Completes 2020 Annual Fillings

03/01/2021 | 02:44pm EST
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY REIT INC. COMPLETES 2020 ANNUAL FILINGS

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 1, 2021 - Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) announced today that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR. This document is also available on the website at https://bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders and other interested parties free-of-charge upon request.

***

About Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPYU") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) ("BPY") one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing assets. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpyu.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: 212-417-7488

Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 19:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
