Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund : Announces Board Approval of an Additional Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement, Portfolio Management Team Update and Election to Opt In to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Board Approval of an Additional Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement, Portfolio Management Team Update and Election to Opt In to Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act

NEW YORK, NY - October 22, 2020 - Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the "Fund"), advised by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC ("Brookfield"), announced today that the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), subject to approval by stockholders of the Fund.

The Fund also announced the expansion of the portfolio management team.

Finally, the Fund announced today that it had elected, by resolution unanimously adopted by the Board, to be subject to the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act ("MCSAA"), effective on October 22, 2020.

As previously announced, Brookfield will host a webcast for the Fund on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET (the "Webcast"). Brookfield will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

Approval of Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement

At a Special Telephonic Meeting of the Board held on October 22, 2020,1 the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the "New Sub-Advisory Agreement") among Brookfield, Oaktree and the Fund. In 2019, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a majority interest in Oaktree. Oaktree's deep expertise in credit investing includes real estate structured credit, and more specifically building portfolios of commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") and similar instruments on behalf of its clients. The Board approved Oaktree as an additional investment sub-adviser to manage the Fund's securitized credit allocation.

The addition of Oaktree to serve as an additional sub-adviser to the Fund will not result in any change in the Fund's investment objective and strategy. In managing the corporate credit, securitized credit and equity investment sleeves of the Fund, Brookfield's portfolio management team draws on the expertise of their colleagues on Brookfield's investment teams, as well as the securitized investment team at Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. ("Schroders"), which manages a portion of the Fund's assets as an investment sub-adviser to the Fund. If the New Sub-Advisory Agreement is approved, it is expected that Brookfield will leverage the expertise of Oaktree to manage a portion of the Fund's securitized credit allocation, with a focus on its investments in CMBS and related assets. Schroders will continue to manage a portion of the Fund's securitized credit allocation, with a focus on its investments in residential mortgage- backed securities (RMBS) and related assets.

As investment adviser, Brookfield will determine the Fund's securitized credit allocation to be managed by Oaktree and Schroders, respectively. In addition, Brookfield will continue to manage certain of the Fund's investments and will have oversight responsibility over the securitized credit allocations managed by Oaktree and Schroders, respectively. If the New Sub-Advisory Agreement is not approved by stockholders, Oaktree will not serve as a sub-adviser to the Fund, and Brookfield and Schroders will continue to the manage the Fund as its investment adviser and sub-adviser, respectively.

1 On March 13, 2020, in response to the potential effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued an order pursuant to its authority under Sections 6(c) and 38(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act" or "Act") granting exemptions from certain provisions of that Act and the rules thereunder, including temporary exemptive relief from in-person board meeting requirements to cover the approval of advisory contracts. The SEC has provided temporary exemptive relief for registered management investment companies and any investment adviser or principal underwriter of such companies, in circumstances related to the current or potential effects of COVID-19, from the requirements imposed under sections 15(c) and 32(a) of the Investment Company Act and Rules 12b-1(b)(2) and 15a-4(b)(2)(ii) under the Investment Company Act that votes of the board of directors of the registered management investment company be cast in person. The relief is subject to conditions described in the SEC's order.

