Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the real asset class, which includes real estate securities; infrastructure securities; and natural resources securities (real asset companies and issuers). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in the securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers. The Fund may invest at least 65% of its Managed Assets in fixed income securities of real asset companies and issuers and in derivatives and other instruments. Its investment advisor is Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC.

