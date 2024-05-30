BROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND INC.

Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

Principal

Amount

Value

U.S. GOVERNMENT & AGENCY OBLIGATIONS - 0.2%

U.S. Government Agency Collateralized Mortgage Obligations - 0.0%

Federal National Mortgage Association

$

19,655

6.85%,

1997-79, Class PL, 12/18/27

$

19,310

U.S. Government Agency Pass-Through Certificates - 0.2%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

7.00%, Pool C69047, 06/01/32

116,992

122,059

8.00%, Pool C56878, 08/01/31

30,551

31,380

8.00%, Pool C59641, 10/01/31

25,650

26,353

8.50%, Pool C55167, 07/01/31

28,840

29,493

8.50%, Pool C55169, 07/01/31

36,738

38,037

Federal National Mortgage Association

7.00%, Pool 645913, 06/01/32

114,270

118,610

7.00%, Pool 645912, 06/01/32

111,491

115,931

7.00%, Pool 650131, 07/01/32

121,308

126,566

7.50%, Pool 827853, 10/01/29

4,886

4,856

7.50%, Pool 545990, 04/01/31

80,886

83,070

7.50%, Pool 255053, 12/01/33

35,875

37,947

7.50%, Pool 735576, 11/01/34

78,124

81,461

7.50%, Pool 896391, 06/01/36

69,722

71,575

8.00%, Pool 735800, 01/01/35

99,613

106,775

8.16%, Pool 458132, 03/15/31

168

168

8.50%, Pool 636449, 04/01/32

102,330

108,617

9.00%, Pool 545436, 10/01/31

86,918

93,958

Total U.S. Government Agency Pass-Through Certificates

1,196,856

TOTAL U.S. GOVERNMENT & AGENCY OBLIGATIONS

(Cost $1,176,363)

1,216,511

SECURITIZED CREDIT - 41.8%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities - 10.3%

ACAM Ltd.

8.19%,

2019-FL1, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.86%), 11/17/34(a)(b)(c)

1,902,000

1,895,171

8.44%,

2019-FL1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.11%), 11/17/34(a)(b)(c)

2,098,000

1,995,454

ACRES Commercial Realty Ltd.

8.09%,

2021-FL1, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.76%), 06/15/36(a)(b)(c)

1,000,000

881,089

BAMLL Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

10.44%, 2021-JACX, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 5.11%), 09/15/38(a)(c)

5,000,000

4,157,629

BBCMS Mortgage Trust

10.24%, 2021-AGW, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.91%), 06/15/36(a)(c)

4,000,000

3,382,551

BBCMS Trust

8.45%,

2018-BXH, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.12%), 10/15/37(a)(c)

3,000,000

2,871,722

Beast Mortgage Trust

9.89%,

2021-1818, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.56%), 03/15/36(a)(c)

1,250,000

764,716

Benchmark Mortgage Trust

3.09%,

2018-B6, Class E, 10/10/51(a)

2,000,000

927,018

BWAY Mortgage Trust

4.87%,

2022-26BW, Class E, 02/10/44(a)(b)

3,000,000

2,016,432

BX Trust

7.68%,

2021-ARIA, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.36%), 10/15/36(a)(c)

1,000,000

973,895

9.47%,

2021-SDMF, Class J (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.15%), 09/15/34(a)(c)

4,796,264

4,406,338

CGDB Commercial Mortgage Trust

8.43%,

2019-MOB, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.11%), 11/15/36(a)(c)

2,441,000

2,319,145

Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust

10.09%, 2021-KEYS, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.76%), 10/15/36(a)(c)

3,500,000

3,400,985

CLNC Ltd.

8.64%,

2019-FL1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.31%), 08/20/35(a)(b)(c)

3,000,000

2,797,395

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

4.33%, K-152, Class X3, 11/25/55

5,250,000

1,435,217

FS Rialto

7.94%,

2019-FL1, Class C (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.61%), 12/16/36(a)(b)(c)

2,000,000

1,979,234

GS Mortgage Securities Trust

2.45%,

2020-GC47, Class F, 05/12/53(a)

3,500,000

1,820,613

Hilton USA Trust

4.12%,

2016-SFP, Class C, 11/05/35(a)

581,000

313,922

4.19%,

2016-HHV, Class E, 11/05/38(a)

11,000,000

10,276,660

4.93%,

2016-SFP, Class D, 11/05/35(a)

1,929,000

959,076

5.52%,

2016-SFP, Class E, 11/05/35(a)

1,300,000

130,000

JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust

6.35%,

2007-LD12, Class AJ, 02/15/51

28,656

28,208

6.60%, 2008-C2, Class AM, 02/12/51

4,858,691

2,523,402

9.71%, 2021-HTL5, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.38%), 11/15/38(a)(c)

3,201,000

3,074,988

10.29%, 2021-1440, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.96%), 03/15/36(a)(c)(d)

2,586,000

1,877,436

KIND Trust

8.69%, 2021-KIND, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.36%), 08/15/38(a)(c)

1,487,782

1,425,636

9.39%, 2021-KIND, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.06%), 08/15/38(a)(c)

3,331,912

3,055,392

Last Mile Securities

8.92%, 2021-1A, Class F (3 Month EURIBOR + 5.00%), 08/17/31(a)(b)(c)

2,037,581

2,125,027

Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust

2.73%, 2017-HR2, Class D, 12/15/50

$

3,000,000

2,241,804

Taurus CMBS

7.57%, 2021-UK5, Class E (SONIA + 2.35%), 05/17/31(b)(c)

£

861,000

1,038,783

8.32%, 2021-UK4X, Class E (SONIA + 3.10%), 08/17/31(b)(c)

644,923

774,999

TPG Real Estate Finance Issuer Ltd.

9.79%, 2021-FL4, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.46%), 03/15/38(a)(b)(c)

$

4,000,000

3,536,351

TTAN

9.64%, 2021-MHC, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.31%), 03/15/38(a)(c)

4,197,820

3,966,567

VMC Finance LLC

8.94%, 2021-FL4, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.61%), 06/16/36(a)(c)

893,000

774,748

9.39%, 2021-FL4, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.06%), 06/16/36(a)(c)

3,107,000

2,648,909

9.94%, 2021-HT1, Class B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.61%), 01/18/37(a)(c)

5,000,000

4,771,423

Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust

1,034,666

5.79%, 2006-C28, Class E, 10/15/48

1,038,138

Total Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

84,602,601

Commercial Real Estate - 2.0%

111 Wall Street

13.62% (1 Month US LIBOR + 9.25%), 03/31/24, (Acquired 6/9/2021 - 2/9/2024, cost $4,694,226)(c)(d)(e)

4,702,934

3,546,012

125 West End Office Mezz LLC

14.90% (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 10.50%), 03/12/26, (Acquired 3/11/2021 - 3/1/2024, cost $3,165,142)(c)(d)(e)

3,188,394

3,188,394

575 Lexington Junior Mezz

30.36% (1 Month US LIBOR + 25.00%), 06/18/25, (Acquired 3/17/2021 - 1/15/2024, cost $4,816,574)(c)(d)(e)(f)

5,947,676

4,086,053

575 Lexington Senior Mezz

10.75%, 06/18/25, (Acquired 9/20/2023 - 3/14/2024, cost $1,096,730)(d)(e)

1,096,730

1,096,730

Hyatt Lost Pines

5,000,000

9.41% (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 6.70%), 09/09/24, (Acquired 9/17/2021, cost $4,995,921)(c)(d)(e)

5,000,000

Total Commercial Real Estate

16,917,189

Interest-Only Securities - 0.2%

Government National Mortgage Association

0.41%, 2010-132, Class IO, 11/16/52

183,390

467

JP Morgan Mortgage Trust

0.23%, 2021-INV1, Class AX1, 10/25/51(a)

44,870,962

500,280

0.24%, 2014-5, Class AX4, 10/25/29(a)

1,689,119

4,487

0.25%, 2015-4, Class 2X1, 06/25/45(a)

35,106,288

270,234

Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance

0.11%, 2021-INV1, Class AX1, 06/25/51(a)

47,971,823

265,831

Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust

1.25%, 2016-UBS9, Class XE, 03/15/49(a)

14,999,000

309,471

Vendee Mortgage Trust

1

0.00%, 1997-2, Class IO, 06/15/27

1,407,187

Total Interest-Only Securities

1,350,771

Other - 1.0%

Lehman ABS Manufactured Housing Contract Trust

6.63%, 2001-B, Class M1, 04/15/40

2,540,769

2,493,330

Mid-State Trust X

7.54%, 10, Class B, 02/15/36

1,181,224

1,180,357

Oakwood Mortgage Investors, Inc.

6.81%, 2001-E, Class A4, 12/15/31

2,317,197

2,225,053

6.93%, 2001-D, Class A4, 09/15/31

460,373

228,574

Progress Residential Trust

2,340,145

4.50%, 2023-SFR2, Class D, 10/17/28(a)

2,500,000

Total Other

8,467,459

Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities - 28.3%

Alternative Loan Trust

0.00%, 2006-41CB, Class 1A14 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 5.24%), 01/25/37(c)(g)

6,257,257

575,503

4.91%, 2005-84, Class 2A1, 02/25/36

8,666,173

8,026,911

5.50%, 2005-10CB, Class 1A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 05/25/35(c)

1,190,623

913,290

5.72%, 2007-OA3, Class 1A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.39%), 04/25/47(c)

5,653,120

4,753,895

5.75%, 2007-2CB, Class 2A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.51%), 03/25/37(c)

2,309,033

925,193

5.75%, 2007-12T1, Class A22, 06/25/37

1,675,659

735,572

5.86%, 2007-HY6, Class A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.53%), 08/25/47(c)

2,003,691

1,637,950

5.94%, 2007-16CB, Class 4A5 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 08/25/37(c)

3,563,237

2,257,119

6.00%, 2006-19CB, Class A9 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.81%), 08/25/36(c)

1,789,138

875,901

6.00%, 2006-29T1, Class 2A5, 10/25/36

1,093,853

598,390

6.00%, 2006-45T1, Class 2A5, 02/25/37

2,008,563

1,069,937

6.50%, 2006-29T1, Class 2A6, 10/25/36

1,716,514

993,152

6.62%, 2006-23CB, Class 2A7 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 27.94%), 08/25/36(c)(g)

1,191,576

653,004

5.75%, 2007-15CB, Class A2, 07/25/37(b)

1,621,425

950,851

23.33%, 2006-29T1, Class 3A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 77.24%), 10/25/36(c)(g)

633,319

773,256

6.00%, 2006-41CB, Class 1A7, 01/25/37(b)

12,240,537

6,311,150

Bellemeade Re Ltd.

8.47%, 2021-3A, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.15%), 09/25/31(a)(b)(c)

1,389,000

1,400,546

BRAVO Residential Funding Trust

5.50%, 2022-NQM3, Class A3, 07/25/62(a)

1,634,942

1,621,926

7.49%, 2023-NQM5, Class B1, 06/25/63(a)

1,000,000

983,403

Chase Mortgage Finance Trust

4.35%, 2007-A1, Class 11M1, 03/25/37

1,814,040

1,628,361

4.79%, 2005-A2, Class 3A2, 01/25/36

669,856

568,692

CHL Mortgage Pass-Through Trust

5.50%, 2007-5, Class A29, 05/25/37

161,572

75,650

6.00%, 2004-21, Class A10, 11/25/34

35,904

34,506

6.00%, 2006-20, Class 1A18 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.76%), 02/25/37(c)

3,739,692

1,517,902

6.00%, 2007-18, Class 1A1, 11/25/37

183,203

85,868

CHNGE Mortgage Trust

3.99%, 2022-1, Class M1, 01/25/67(a)

2,700,000

2,197,466

4.55%, 2022-1, Class B1, 01/25/67(a)

2,500,000

2,058,267

4.62%, 2022-2, Class B1, 03/25/67(a)

3,000,000

2,362,970

8.24%, 2023-2, Class M1, 06/25/58(a)

3,500,000

3,526,080

8.44%, 2023-4, Class M1, 09/25/58(a)(b)

1,641,000

1,635,157

Citicorp Mortgage Securities Trust

6.34%, 2006-5, Class 1A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 1.01%), 10/25/36(c)

301,551

245,090

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust

4.91%, 2007-AR5, Class 1A2A, 04/25/37

343,956

311,654

6.10%, 2009-8, Class 2A2, 04/25/37(a)

4,272,643

2,171,548

CWABS Asset-Backed Certificates

3.98%, 2006-13, Class 1AF4, 01/25/37

713,674

676,595

Deephaven Residential Mortgage Trust

4.34%, 2022-2, Class B1, 03/25/67(a)

3,000,000

2,374,668

Eagle Re Ltd.

9.27%, 2023-1, Class M1B (SOFR30A + 3.95%), 09/26/33(a)(b)(c)

5,000,000

5,164,018

First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust

5.50%, 2005-FA8, Class 1A6 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.76%), 11/25/35(c)

1,079,424

472,372

GCAT Trust

5.75%, 2022-NQM4, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)

250,000

238,052

5.73%, 2022-NQM4, Class A3, 08/25/67(a)(b)(h)

1,296,365

1,297,131

GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust

6.05%, 2007-HE2, Class A2, 12/25/37

293,059

283,019

6.19%, 2007-HE2, Class A3, 12/25/37

564,554

546,481

5.94%, 2005-HE3, Class A2 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 02/25/36(b)(c)

951,817

900,421

GSAMP Trust

5.74%, 2006-NC2, Class A2C (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 06/25/36(c)

444,919

238,379

GSR Mortgage Loan Trust

4.71%, 2006-AR1, Class 2A4, 01/25/36

2,004,437

1,840,567

5.74%, 2007-1F, Class 4A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 01/25/37(c)

5,741,014

1,354,324

Home Equity Asset Trust

5.74%, 2006-7, Class 2A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 01/25/37(c)

3,540,305

2,946,959

Home RE Ltd.

8.12%, 2021-2, Class M1C (SOFR30A + 2.80%), 01/25/34(a)(c)

4,647,000

4,662,231

8.57%, 2021-2, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.25%), 01/25/34(a)(c)

5,331,000

5,323,631

Imperial Fund Mortgage Trust

5.39%, 2022-NQM5, Class A1, 08/25/67(a)(h)

626,648

625,566

6.12%, 2022-NQM5, Class A2, 08/25/67(a)(h)

417,766

421,399

6.25%, 2022-NQM5, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)(h)

1,026,000

1,033,246

Indymac INDA Mortgage Loan Trust

4.02%, 2007-AR1, Class 1A1, 03/25/37

609,123

457,679

4.66%, 2007-AR3, Class 1A1, 07/25/37

1,522,462

1,288,555

Irwin Home Equity Loan Trust

6.27%, 2006-1, Class 2A3, 09/25/35(a)(h)

240,057

238,501

JP Morgan Mortgage Trust

4.58%, 2007-A2, Class 3A2, 04/25/37

3,650,623

2,896,345

5.37%, 2003-A2, Class B4, 11/25/33

73,205

1

5.38%, 2003-A1, Class B4, 10/25/33

82,607

68,347

2.98%, 2021-INV1, Class B5, 10/25/51(a)(b)

827,000

301,603

7.82%, 2023-HE3, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 2.50%), 05/25/54(a)(c)

1,695,000

1,716,237

9.22%, 2024-CES1, Class B2, 06/25/54(a)

1,101,000

1,102,412

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA

6.62%, 2021-CL1, Class M1 (SOFR30A + 1.30%), 03/25/51(a)(c)

451,376

435,072

6.87%, 2021-CL1, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 1.55%), 03/25/51(a)(c)

151,413

145,056

7.54%, 2019-CL1, Class M3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.21%), 04/25/47(a)(c)

159,795

160,087

8.79%, 2020-CL1, Class M3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.46%), 10/25/57(a)(c)

156,524

158,877

9.79%, 2020-CL1, Class M4 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.46%), 10/25/57(a)(c)

179,913

182,859

MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust

5.64%,

2006-NC3, Class A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.31%), 10/25/36(c)

2,562,379

1,222,901

5.76%,

2006-NC3, Class A4 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.43%), 10/25/36(c)

4,323,049

2,063,186

5.92%,

2006-NC2, Class A5 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.59%), 08/25/36(c)

367,144

133,080

Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance

2.79%,

2021-INV1, Class B6, 06/25/51(a)

352,021

115,505

2.96%,

2021-INV1, Class B4, 06/25/51(a)(b)

607,305

394,604

MFA Trust

3.29%,

2021-INV1, Class B1, 01/25/56(a)

700,000

627,829

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust

8.07%,

2022-RTL1, Class A1V (SOFR30A + 2.75%), 12/25/26(a)(c)

2,000,000

2,002,108

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

7.15%,

2024-BPL1, Class A1, 02/25/29(a)(h)

2,000,000

2,003,234

NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust

8.69%,

2021-1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.36%), 05/25/55(a)(c)

866,667

865,215

Nomura Resecuritization Trust

3.32%,

2014-1R, Class 2A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.24%), 02/26/37(a)(c)

21,697,593

16,722,667

3.85%,

2015-11R, Class 4A5, 06/26/37(a)

2,898,007

2,466,049

4.31%,

2015-1R, Class 3A7, 03/26/37(a)

4,108,067

2,520,310

5.67%,

2015-1R, Class 4A7, 12/26/37(a)

1,094,035

984,793

NRZ Excess Spread-Collateralized Notes

2.98%,

2021-FNT1, Class A, 03/25/26(a)

183,364

171,455

3.10%,

2021-FHT1, Class A, 07/25/26(a)

701,963

653,227

3.23%,

2021-FNT2, Class A, 05/25/26(a)

380,204

356,077

4.21%,

2020-FHT1, Class A, 11/25/25(a)

758,035

725,607

Oaktown Re Ltd.

7.98%, 2019-1A, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 2.66%), 07/25/29(a)(c)

2,084,000

2,081,324

8.67%, 2021-2, Class M1C (SOFR30A + 3.35%), 04/25/34(a)(c)

3,769,000

3,836,858

Option One Mortgage Loan Trust

5.66%, 2007-FXD1, Class 3A6, 01/25/37(h)

131,288

119,142

PRKCM Trust

6.21%, 2022-AFC2, Class B1, 08/25/57(a)

2,000,000

1,912,908

7.09%, 2023-AFC2, Class A3, 06/25/58(a)

3,467,533

3,482,455

7.56%, 2023-AFC1, Class B1, 02/25/58(a)

1,000,000

981,529

7.88%, 2023-AFC2, Class M1, 06/25/58(a)

750,000

768,006

7.90%, 2023-AFC3, Class B1, 09/25/58(a)

4,128,000

4,089,231

8.06%, 2024-AFC1, Class B1, 03/25/59(a)

1,000,000

997,172

8.24%, 2023-AFC2, Class B1, 06/25/58(a)

3,000,000

2,997,317

Progress Residential Trust

3.40%, 2024-SFR2, Class E1, 04/17/41(a)

2,100,000

1,801,174

PRPM LLC

1.79%, 2021-5, Class A1, 06/25/26(a)(h)

649,326

617,898

3.72%, 2022-1, Class A1, 02/25/27(a)(h)

1,104,220

1,072,840

3.72%, 2021-5, Class A2, 06/25/26(a)(h)

2,500,000

2,389,753

4.00%, 2024-RCF1, Class M1, 01/25/54(a)(h)

1,000,000

884,591

4.83%, 2021-10, Class A2, 10/25/26(a)(h)

3,000,000

2,877,952

1.87%, 2021-3, Class A1, 04/25/26(a)(h)

306,379

294,693

5.00%, 2022-2, Class A1, 03/25/27(a)(h)

2,369,501

2,324,034

5.12%, 2021-2, Class A1, 03/25/26(a)

2,307,847

2,240,017

5.36%, 2020-6, Class A1, 11/25/25(a)(h)

473,170

467,524

6.29%, 2022-1, Class A2, 02/25/27(a)(h)

500,000

482,508

6.77%, 2021-2, Class A2, 03/25/26(a)

1,935,000

1,872,154

7.47%, 2024-NQM1, Class B1, 12/25/68(a)

2,000,000

1,956,132

7.70%, 2020-6, Class A2, 11/25/25(a)(h)

1,390,427

1,368,814

Radnor RE Ltd.

8.47%, 2021-1, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.15%), 12/27/33(a)(c)

1,443,000

1,448,223

RALI Trust

5.76%, 2007-QO3, Class A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.43%), 03/25/47(c)

1,060,280

959,224

5.94%, 2006-QO7, Class 2A1 (12 Month US Treasury Average + 0.85%), 09/25/46(c)

5,242,164

4,324,733

6.00%, 2006-QS3, Class 1A10, 03/25/36

1,467,363

1,251,317

10.48%, 2006-QS14, Class A30 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 79.76%), 11/25/36(c)(g)

46,680

71,525

RFMSI Trust

5.50%, 2007-S3, Class 1A5, 03/25/37

1,145,723

817,512

Rithm Capital Corp.

5.44%, 2020-FNT1, Class A, 06/25/25(a)

868,736

849,202

Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

9.47%, 2023-MTG1, Class M1 (SOFR30A + 4.15%), 02/26/52(a)(c)

5,370,459

5,734,851

Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust

4.25%, 2021-1, Class M, 09/25/60(a)

2,000,000

1,850,402

4.50%, 2019-4, Class M, 02/25/59(a)

1,617,000

1,408,738

4.50%, 2022-1, Class M, 11/25/61(a)

3,000,000

2,536,405

Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust

5.74%, 2006-NC3, Class A2B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 09/25/36(c)

5,180,567

1,696,555

5.74%, 2007-NC1, Class A2B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 12/25/36(c)

3,258,228

1,576,456

STAR Trust

8.29%, 2021-SFR2, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.96%), 01/17/39(a)(c)

3,000,000

2,875,703

9.03%, 2022-SFR3, Class E2 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.70%), 05/17/24(a)(c)

3,750,000

3,731,387

Toorak Mortgage Trust

9.16%, 2024-RRTL1, Class M1, 02/25/39(a)

1,500,000

1,503,393

Towd Point Mortgage Trust

6.86%, 2024-CES1, Class M2, 01/25/64(a)

1,000,000

1,013,018

Tricon American Homes

4.88%, 2020-SFR1, Class F, 07/17/38(a)

2,382,000

2,281,055

Verus Securitization Trust

5.83%, 2022-INV1, Class A3, 08/25/67(a)(h)

424,169

427,320

5.85%, 2022-INV1, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)

500,000

493,581

6.67%, 2024-1, Class M1, 01/25/69(a)

1,000,000

999,286

7.08%, 2023-INV2, Class A3, 08/25/68(a)(h)

107,726

107,827

7.35%, 2023-INV2, Class M1, 08/25/68(a)

121,000

121,926

7.40%, 2023-4, Class M1, 05/25/68(a)

1,500,000

1,524,536

7.58%, 2023-2, Class B1, 03/25/68(a)

1,000,000

983,122

7.86%, 2024-2, Class B1, 02/25/69(a)

1,000,000

995,264

7.91%, 2024-1, Class B1, 01/25/69(a)

500,000

498,183

8.09%, 2024-INV1, Class B1, 03/25/69(a)

1,000,000

1,004,698

8.16%, 2023-INV2, Class B1, 08/25/68(a)

100,000

100,366

8.19%, 2023-4, Class B1, 05/25/68(a)

2,000,000

1,999,350

Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust

3.69%, 2007-HY5, Class 1A1, 05/25/37

1,685,658

1,490,144

3.85%, 2007-HY5, Class 3A1, 05/25/37

609,865

531,072

4.20%, 2007-HY1, Class 4A1, 02/25/37

4,707,973

4,226,261

4.63%, 2007-HY3, Class 4A1, 03/25/37

4,948,054

4,395,085

Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities Trust

6.13%, 2006-AR12, Class 2A1, 09/25/36

648,588

620,676

6.33%, 2006-AR1, Class 2A5, 03/25/36

940,313

884,439

Western Alliance Bancorp

9.42%, 2021-CL2, Class M3 (SOFR30A + 4.10%), 07/25/59(a)(c)

954,108

944,221

10.67%, 2021-CL2, Class M4 (SOFR30A + 5.35%), 07/25/59(a)(c)

1,640,754

1,665,821

Woodward Capital Management

7.98%, 2023-CES1, Class M2, 06/25/43(a)

965,000

975,564

8.18%, 2023-CES2, Class M2, 09/25/43(a)

1,200,000

1,209,566

Total Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

232,098,730

TOTAL SECURITIZED CREDIT

(Cost $396,370,573)

343,436,750

CORPORATE CREDIT - 67.0%

Basic Industrial - 2.0%

Cascades, Inc.

5.38%, 01/15/28(a)(b)(i)

5,915,000

5,679,235

Clearwater Paper Corp.

4.75%, 08/15/28(a)(i)

3,000,000

2,781,680

Methanex Corp.

5.25%, 12/15/29(b)(i)

1,490,000

1,426,402

NOVA Chemicals Corp.

4.25%, 05/15/29(a)(b)

1,681,000

1,438,560

8.50%, 11/15/28(a)(b)

1,405,000

1,495,302

Tronox, Inc.

3,808,090

4.63%, 03/15/29(a)(j)

4,245,000

Total Basic Industrial

16,629,269

Construction & Building Materials - 1.7%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

7.25%, 10/15/29

1,067,000

1,081,145

KB Home

7.25%, 07/15/30(i)

2,640,000

2,732,054

M/I Homes, Inc.

4.95%, 02/01/28(i)

2,747,000

2,620,212

STL Holding Co. LLC

8.75%, 02/15/29(a)

2,320,000

2,379,671

Summit Materials LLC

7.25%, 01/15/31(a)(i)

2,575,000

2,677,006

Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc.

2,644,245

5.88%, 06/15/27(a)(i)

2,645,000

Total Construction & Building Materials

14,134,333

Diversified - 0.5%

Five Point Operating Co. LP

10.50%, 01/15/28(a)(i)

2,098,966

2,161,056

Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Ltd.

3.25%, 11/12/25(b)

€1,000,000

1,011,859

Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.

1,357,181

4.75%, 02/01/30

$1,700,000

Total Diversified

4,530,096

Diversified Real Estate - 1.8%

Forestar Group, Inc.

5.00%, 03/01/28(a)(i)

5,365,000

5,158,186

The Howard Hughes Corp.

4.38%, 02/01/31(a)(i)

3,600,000

3,125,934

5.38%, 08/01/28(a)(i)

6,525,000

6,258,091

Total Diversified Real Estate

14,542,211

Energy - 7.3%

Antero Resources Corp.

5.38%, 03/01/30(a)(i)(j)

4,200,000

4,033,645

Baytex Energy Corp.

8.50%, 04/30/30(a)(b)(i)

2,617,000

2,729,060

8.75%, 04/01/27(a)(b)

825,000

861,094

California Resources Corp.

7.13%, 02/01/26(a)(i)

3,447,000

3,466,779

Civitas Resources, Inc.

8.38%, 07/01/28(a)(i)

5,295,000

5,575,116

CNX Resources Corp.

7.38%, 01/15/31(a)(i)

2,533,000

2,582,107

Comstock Resources, Inc.

6.75%, 03/01/29(a)(i)

2,883,000

2,749,580

Continental Resources, Inc.

5.75%, 01/15/31(a)

8,009,000

7,966,237

Crescent Energy Finance LLC

7.63%, 04/01/32(a)

2,700,000

2,721,116

9.25%, 02/15/28(a)(i)

2,130,000

2,249,363

EQT Corp.

7.00%, 02/01/30(i)

2,331,000

2,474,804

MEG Energy Corp.

5.88%, 02/01/29(a)(i)

4,650,000

4,571,451

Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.

10.50%, 05/15/27(a)

1,640,000

1,691,429

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

8.88%, 07/15/30(i)

5,600,000

6,506,309

Range Resources Corp.

8.25%, 01/15/29

1,750,000

1,820,187

Southwestern Energy Co.

5.38%, 02/01/29(i)

5,565,000

5,404,790

Transocean Titan Financing Ltd.

2,682,973

8.38%, 02/01/28, (Acquired 2/22/2023 - 3/1/2023, cost $2,609,785)(a)(e)(i)

2,580,000

Total Energy

60,086,040

Health Facilities - 2.3%

CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

4.75%, 02/15/31(a)(i)

6,675,000

5,156,981

8.00%, 03/15/26(a)

2,100,000

2,096,706

Tenet Healthcare Corp.

11,771,711

6.13%, 10/01/28(i)

11,800,000

Total Health Facilities

19,025,398

Hotel - 0.4%

Hilton Domestic Operating Company, Inc.

3,394,109

3.75%, 05/01/29(a)(i)

3,700,000

Infrastructure Services - 0.4%

GFL Environmental, Inc.

3.50%, 09/01/28(a)(i)

2,910,000

2,662,447

6.75%, 01/15/31(a)

273,000

279,881

Total Infrastructure Services

2,942,328

Leisure - 5.7%

Boyd Gaming Corp.

4.75%, 06/15/31(a)(i)

1,250,000

1,148,917

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

6.50%, 02/15/32(a)(i)

2,850,000

2,876,551

7.00%, 02/15/30(a)(i)

5,250,000

5,387,959

Cedar Fair LP

6.50%, 10/01/28(i)

2,660,000

2,665,746

Park Intermediate Holdings LLC

5.88%, 10/01/28(a)(i)

5,885,000

5,766,194

RHP Hotel Properties LP

4.50%, 02/15/29(a)(i)

5,610,000

5,236,044

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

5.50%, 04/01/28(a)(i)

4,040,000

3,992,797

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

7.25%, 05/15/31(a)(j)

7,795,000

7,907,973

Station Casinos LLC

4.50%, 02/15/28(a)(i)

6,190,000

5,831,299

4.63%, 12/01/31(a)

654,000

587,569

Wynn Resorts Finance LLC

5,381,797

7.13%, 02/15/31(a)(i)

5,200,000

Total Leisure

46,782,846

Media - 9.3%

Cable One, Inc.

4.00%, 11/15/30, (Acquired 12/4/2020, cost $1,785,456)(a)(e)(i)

1,740,000

1,357,871

CCO Holdings LLC

4.75%, 03/01/30(a)(i)

19,655,000

16,916,457

6.38%, 09/01/29(a)(i)

3,360,000

3,187,358

CSC Holdings LLC

4.50%, 11/15/31(a)(i)

17,399,000

12,316,185

4.63%, 12/01/30(a)

6,245,000

3,171,197

11.75%, 01/31/29(a)

600,000

600,848

Directv Financing LLC

5.88%, 08/15/27(a)(i)

5,600,000

5,299,931

DISH Network Corp.

11.75%, 11/15/27(a)(i)

16,735,000

17,045,580

Sunrise FinCo I BV

4.88%, 07/15/31(a)(b)(i)

1,698,000

1,515,427

Telenet Finance Luxembourg Notes Sarl

5.50%, 03/01/28(a)(b)

3,000,000

2,817,696

Videotron Ltd.

3.63%, 06/15/29(a)(b)(i)

1,465,000

1,324,109

Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC

4.50%, 08/15/30(a)(b)(i)

4,675,000

4,046,730

VZ Secured Financing BV

5.00%, 01/15/32(a)(i)

5,775,000

4,957,688

Ziggo Bond Co. BV

1,534,070

5.13%, 02/28/30(a)(b)

1,790,000

Total Media

76,091,147

Media Content - 0.4%

Paramount Global

4.20%, 05/19/32(j)

3,440,000

2,860,605

4.38%, 03/15/43

715,000

485,351

Total Media Content

3,345,956

Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution - 15.8%

Antero Midstream Partners LP

5.38%, 06/15/29(a)(i)

5,400,000

5,192,580

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

7.50%, 03/15/31(a)

2,340,000

2,363,838

Buckeye Partners LP

3.95%, 12/01/26(i)

2,500,000

2,390,626

4.13%, 12/01/27(i)

3,655,000

3,439,961

DT Midstream, Inc.

4.13%, 06/15/29(a)(j)

4,420,000

4,063,471

Enbridge, Inc.

5.50% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.68%), 07/15/77(b)(c)(i)

8,485,000

8,042,838

7.38% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.71%), 01/15/83(c)

825,000

828,336

Energy Transfer LP

6.75% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.13%), Perpetual(c)(i)

5,869,000

5,766,268

7.13% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.31%), Perpetual(c)(i)

4,597,000

4,490,347

8.59% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.28%), 11/01/66(c)(i)

4,770,000

4,332,667

EnLink Midstream LLC

5.38%, 06/01/29(i)

4,975,000

4,881,737

EnLink Midstream Partners LP

9.70% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.37%), Perpetual(c)(i)

4,755,000

4,660,049

Enterprise Products Operating LLC

5.25% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.29%), 08/16/77(c)

1,460,000

1,385,403

5.38% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 2.83%), 02/15/78(c)(i)

8,516,000

7,937,120

EQM Midstream Partners LP

4.50%, 01/15/29(a)(i)(j)

8,660,000

8,118,658

Ferrellgas LP

5.38%, 04/01/26(a)

1,875,000

1,834,185

Genesis Energy LP

7.75%, 02/01/28

1,215,000

1,221,646

8.25%, 01/15/29

100,000

102,669

Global Partners LP

7.00%, 08/01/27(i)

2,750,000

2,752,123

8.25%, 01/15/32(a)

532,000

551,524

Kinetik Holdings LP

5.88%, 06/15/30(a)(j)

4,440,000

4,345,190

NuStar Logistics LP

5.63%, 04/28/27(i)

3,255,000

3,219,585

5.75%, 10/01/25(i)

2,052,000

2,041,827

Parkland Corp.

4.50%, 10/01/29(a)(b)(i)

3,247,000

3,003,672

Plains All American Pipeline LP

9.68% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.37%), Perpetual(c)(i)

7,920,000

7,869,341

Suburban Propane Partners LP

5.00%, 06/01/31(a)(i)

4,389,000

4,001,075

Sunoco LP

4.50%, 05/15/29(j)

1,981,000

1,841,439

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP

6.00%, 12/31/30(a)(i)

6,169,000

5,860,791

Targa Resources Partners LP

4.88%, 02/01/31(i)

5,650,000

5,404,872

TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.

7.78% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.21%), 05/15/67(b)(c)(i)

6,663,000

6,018,036

Transcanada Trust

5.60% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.99%), 03/07/82(b)(c)(i)

4,005,000

3,654,409

Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LLC

6.25%, 01/15/30(a)(i)

4,005,000

4,029,218

Venture Global LNG, Inc.

4,161,320

8.38%, 06/01/31(a)(i)

4,035,000

Total Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution

129,806,821

Real Estate - 6.2%

EPR Properties

3.60%, 11/15/31

1,846,000

1,544,479

3.75%, 08/15/29(i)

6,600,000

5,831,045

Essential Properties LP

2.95%, 07/15/31(i)

6,989,000

5,673,320

Global Net Lease, Inc.

3.75%, 12/15/27(a)(i)

3,705,000

3,173,520

Highwoods Realty LP

4.20%, 04/15/29(i)

3,315,000

3,018,942

Iron Mountain, Inc.

4.88%, 09/15/29, (Acquired 2/10/2021 - 2/11/2021, cost $4,877,020)(a)(e)(i)

4,750,000

4,461,519

Piedmont Operating Partnership LP

2.75%, 04/01/32(i)

8,227,000

5,919,449

9.25%, 07/20/28(i)

2,970,000

3,163,416

RLJ Lodging Trust LP

3.75%, 07/01/26(a)(i)

4,180,000

3,980,258

Safehold GL Holdings LLC

6.10%, 04/01/34(i)

2,820,000

2,804,284

Service Properties Trust

4.50%, 03/15/25(i)

4,075,000

3,981,766

SITE Centers Corp.

4.70%, 06/01/27(i)

2,570,000

2,533,898

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

7.25%, 04/01/29(a)

2,735,000

2,757,151

Store Capital LLC

1,741,913

2.70%, 12/01/31(i)

2,213,000

Total Real Estate

50,584,960

Telecommunication Services - 5.3%

Altice Financing SA

5.75%, 08/15/29(a)(b)

1,535,000

1,229,713

Altice France SA

5.50%, 01/15/28(a)(b)(i)

9,165,000

6,526,664

Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

3.50%, 05/01/26(a)(i)

3,390,000

3,227,538

Consolidated Communications, Inc.

6.50%, 10/01/28(a)(i)

3,410,000

2,978,717

Frontier Communications Holdings LLC

8.75%, 05/15/30(a)

1,000,000

1,023,013

Level 3 Financing, Inc.

4.50%, 04/01/30(a)

2,000,000

1,240,000

10.50%, 05/15/30(a)(i)

9,246,000

9,454,035

Rogers Communications, Inc.

5.25% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.59%), 03/15/82(a)(b)(c)(i)

8,680,000

8,327,850

Telecom Italia Capital SA

6.38%, 11/15/33(b)(i)

2,820,000

2,664,208

Uniti Group LP

10.50%, 02/15/28(a)

2,290,000

2,374,108

Vodafone Group PLC

4.13% (5 Year CMT Rate + 2.77%), 06/04/81(b)(c)(i)

3,705,000

3,193,816

Windstream Escrow LLC

1,364,504

7.75%, 08/15/28(a)

1,475,000

Total Telecommunication Services

43,604,166

Transportation - 0.1%

BNSF Funding Trust I

6.61% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.35%), 12/15/55(c)(i)

675,000

669,603

Utility - 7.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC

4.13%, 06/15/28(a)(b)(i)

4,845,000

4,450,660

Calpine Corp.

5.13%, 03/15/28(a)(j)

7,405,000

7,107,464

Clearway Energy Operating LLC

3.75%, 02/15/31(a)(i)

5,297,000

4,545,636

CMS Energy Corp.

4.75%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 4.12%), 06/01/50(c)

2,891,000

2,661,602

Dominion Energy, Inc.

4.35%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 3.20%), Perpetual(c)(i)

3,000,000

2,807,076

4.65%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 2.99%), Perpetual(c)(i)

4,850,000

4,742,169

Duke Energy Corp.

4.88%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 3.39%), Perpetual(c)

1,285,000

1,273,796

Emera, Inc.

6.75%

(3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.44%), 06/15/76(b)(c)(i)

7,600,000

7,505,943

Ferrellgas LP

5.88%, 04/01/29(a)(i)

2,815,000

2,686,597

NRG Energy, Inc.

6.63%, 01/15/27(i)

2,159,000

2,160,675

10.25% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.92%), Perpetual(a)(c)

3,750,000

4,020,956

PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

8.24%

(CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 2.93%), 03/30/67(c)(i)

7,618,000

7,541,616

Sempra

4.88%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 4.55%), Perpetual(c)(i)

8,039,000

7,861,753

6.88%

(5 Year CMT Rate + 2.79%), 10/01/54(c)(i)

3,265,000

3,304,402

Southern California Edison Co.

9.77%

(CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.46%), Perpetual(c)

1,501,000

1,501,234

Total Utility

64,171,579

TOTAL CORPORATE CREDIT

(Cost $556,330,877)

550,340,862

TERM LOANS - 4.5%

Carnival Corp., First Lien

8.33%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.00%), 08/09/27(b)(c)

2,985,000

2,986,880

Cogeco Communications USA II LP, First Lien

8.58%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.25%), 09/30/30(c)

2,000,000

1,948,340

Cushman & Wakefield US Borrower LLC, First Lien

9.43%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.00%), 01/31/30(c)

3,000,000

3,003,750

Fertitta Entertainment LLC/NV, First Lien

9.43%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.00%), 01/29/29(c)

5,500,000

5,510,340

Frontier Communications Holdings LLC, First Lien

9.08%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.75%), 10/08/27(c)

7,194,656

7,165,446

GIP II Blue Holding LP, First Lien

9.94%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.50%), 09/29/28(c)

3,017,806

3,023,932

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, First Lien

8.58%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.25%), 08/21/30(c)

5,487,500

5,487,500

Lumen Technologies, Inc., First Lien

7.69%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.25%), 03/15/27(c)

3,000,000

2,200,500

Select Medical Corp., First Lien

8.43%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.00%), 03/05/27(c)

2,700,000

2,701,701

Sunrise Financing Partnership

7.58%

(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.25%), 04/30/28(c)

2,750,000

2,706,605

Vistra Energy Corp.

0.00%, 10/31/25

25,848

317

TOTAL TERM LOANS

(Cost $36,650,588)

36,735,311

Shares

PREFERRED STOCKS - 2.8%

Net Lease - 0.7%

5,990,669

Realty Income Corp., Series A, 6.00%

242,243

Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution - 0.3%

NuStar Energy LP, Series B, 11.23%(i)

71,701

1,811,167

Global Partners LP, Series B, 9.50%

32,100

841,287

Total Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution

2,652,454

Real Estate - 0.2%

1,064,919

EPR Properties, Series E, 9.00%

39,354

Retail - 0.3%

2,626,376

Kimco Realty Corp., Series N, 7.25%

46,600

Telecommunication Services - 0.2%

Liberty Broadband Corp., Series A, 7.00%

73,185

1,705,211

Utility - 1.1%

SCE Trust IV, Series J, 5.38%

272,921

6,416,373

SCE Trust V, Series K, 5.45%(i)

92,789

2,231,575

Total Utility

8,647,948

TOTAL PREFERRED STOCKS

(Cost $21,867,745)

22,687,577

COMMON STOCKS - 2.6%

Airports - 0.2%

Aena SME SA(a)(b)(i)

1,947

383,470

Athens International Airport SA(b)(k)

18,599

170,557

Auckland International Airport Ltd.(b)

76,590

382,085

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV(b)

26,362

428,097

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.(b)

4,454

176,005

Total Airports

1,540,214

Clean Technology - 0.0%

Carrier Global Corp.(i)

960

55,805

Itron, Inc.(k)

207

19,152

Nexans SA(b)(i)

512

53,525

Trane Technologies PLC

62

18,612

Total Clean Technology

147,094

Communications - 0.2%

American Tower Corp.(i)

415

82,000

Cellnex Telecom SA(a)(b)(i)

11,465

405,572

Crown Castle, Inc.(i)

6,480

685,778

SBA Communications Corp.(i)

2,017

437,084

Total Communications

1,610,434

Construction Materials - 0.0%

361,989

Ferrovial SE(b)(i)

9,143

Data Centers - 0.0%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.(i)

82

11,811

Equinix, Inc.(i)

66

54,472

Keppel DC REIT(b)

6,300

8,069

Total Data Centers

74,352

Diversified - 0.0%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust(b)

4,800

7,038

Charter Hall Group(b)(i)

1,800

16,120

CK Asset Holdings Ltd.(b)

1,200

4,945

Fastighets AB Balder(b)(k)

1,300

9,549

Stockland(b)

5,200

16,431

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.(b)

1,600

15,456

The GPT Group(b)

2,400

7,142

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp.(b)

600

4,848

Total Diversified

81,529

Electricity Transmission & Distribution - 0.3%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(i)

17,170

489,173

Equatorial Energia SA(b)

50,570

329,712

PG&E Corp.(i)

28,625

479,755

Redeia Corp. SA(b)

10,883

185,894

Sempra(i)

9,956

715,140

Total Electricity Transmission & Distribution

2,199,674

Gas Utilities - 0.1%

China Resources Gas Group Ltd.(b)

99,194

316,533

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.(b)

20,781

161,696

NiSource, Inc.(i)

17,956

496,663

Total Gas Utilities

974,892

Gathering & Processing - 0.0%

111,027

Hess Midstream LP(i)

3,073

Health Care - 0.0%

CareTrust REIT, Inc.(i)

763

18,594

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.(i)

370

11,718

Ventas, Inc.(i)

353

15,370

Welltower, Inc.(i)

307

28,686

Total Health Care

74,368

Hotel - 0.0%

DiamondRock Hospitality Co.(i)

1,110

10,667

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust(i)

520

8,013

RLJ Lodging Trust(i)

650

7,683

Total Hotel

26,363

Industrial - 0.0%

CTP NV(a)(b)(i)

562

10,025

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp.(b)(i)

5

8,553

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.(i)

340

17,864

GLP J-Reit(b)(i)

11

9,218

Goodman Group(b)(i)

470

10,353

Prologis, Inc.(i)

414

53,911

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC(b)(i)

5,235

10,408

Total Industrial

120,332

Midstream - 0.3%

AltaGas Ltd.(b)(i)

14,606

322,625

Cheniere Energy, Inc.(i)

3,993

643,991

ONEOK, Inc.(i)

2,822

226,240

Targa Resources Corp.(i)

4,850

543,151

