BROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND INC.
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
Principal
Amount
Value
U.S. GOVERNMENT & AGENCY OBLIGATIONS - 0.2%
U.S. Government Agency Collateralized Mortgage Obligations - 0.0%
Federal National Mortgage Association
$
19,655
6.85%,
1997-79, Class PL, 12/18/27
$
19,310
U.S. Government Agency Pass-Through Certificates - 0.2%
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
7.00%, Pool C69047, 06/01/32
116,992
122,059
8.00%, Pool C56878, 08/01/31
30,551
31,380
8.00%, Pool C59641, 10/01/31
25,650
26,353
8.50%, Pool C55167, 07/01/31
28,840
29,493
8.50%, Pool C55169, 07/01/31
36,738
38,037
Federal National Mortgage Association
7.00%, Pool 645913, 06/01/32
114,270
118,610
7.00%, Pool 645912, 06/01/32
111,491
115,931
7.00%, Pool 650131, 07/01/32
121,308
126,566
7.50%, Pool 827853, 10/01/29
4,886
4,856
7.50%, Pool 545990, 04/01/31
80,886
83,070
7.50%, Pool 255053, 12/01/33
35,875
37,947
7.50%, Pool 735576, 11/01/34
78,124
81,461
7.50%, Pool 896391, 06/01/36
69,722
71,575
8.00%, Pool 735800, 01/01/35
99,613
106,775
8.16%, Pool 458132, 03/15/31
168
168
8.50%, Pool 636449, 04/01/32
102,330
108,617
9.00%, Pool 545436, 10/01/31
86,918
93,958
Total U.S. Government Agency Pass-Through Certificates
1,196,856
TOTAL U.S. GOVERNMENT & AGENCY OBLIGATIONS
(Cost $1,176,363)
1,216,511
SECURITIZED CREDIT - 41.8%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities - 10.3%
ACAM Ltd.
8.19%,
2019-FL1, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.86%), 11/17/34(a)(b)(c)
1,902,000
1,895,171
8.44%,
2019-FL1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.11%), 11/17/34(a)(b)(c)
2,098,000
1,995,454
ACRES Commercial Realty Ltd.
8.09%,
2021-FL1, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.76%), 06/15/36(a)(b)(c)
1,000,000
881,089
BAMLL Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
10.44%, 2021-JACX, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 5.11%), 09/15/38(a)(c)
5,000,000
4,157,629
BBCMS Mortgage Trust
10.24%, 2021-AGW, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.91%), 06/15/36(a)(c)
4,000,000
3,382,551
BBCMS Trust
8.45%,
2018-BXH, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.12%), 10/15/37(a)(c)
3,000,000
2,871,722
Beast Mortgage Trust
9.89%,
2021-1818, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.56%), 03/15/36(a)(c)
1,250,000
764,716
Benchmark Mortgage Trust
3.09%,
2018-B6, Class E, 10/10/51(a)
2,000,000
927,018
BWAY Mortgage Trust
4.87%,
2022-26BW, Class E, 02/10/44(a)(b)
3,000,000
2,016,432
BX Trust
7.68%,
2021-ARIA, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.36%), 10/15/36(a)(c)
1,000,000
973,895
9.47%,
2021-SDMF, Class J (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.15%), 09/15/34(a)(c)
4,796,264
4,406,338
CGDB Commercial Mortgage Trust
8.43%,
2019-MOB, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.11%), 11/15/36(a)(c)
2,441,000
2,319,145
Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust
10.09%, 2021-KEYS, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.76%), 10/15/36(a)(c)
3,500,000
3,400,985
CLNC Ltd.
8.64%,
2019-FL1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.31%), 08/20/35(a)(b)(c)
3,000,000
2,797,395
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
4.33%, K-152, Class X3, 11/25/55
5,250,000
1,435,217
FS Rialto
7.94%,
2019-FL1, Class C (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.61%), 12/16/36(a)(b)(c)
2,000,000
1,979,234
GS Mortgage Securities Trust
2.45%,
2020-GC47, Class F, 05/12/53(a)
3,500,000
1,820,613
Hilton USA Trust
4.12%,
2016-SFP, Class C, 11/05/35(a)
581,000
313,922
4.19%,
2016-HHV, Class E, 11/05/38(a)
11,000,000
10,276,660
4.93%,
2016-SFP, Class D, 11/05/35(a)
1,929,000
959,076
5.52%,
2016-SFP, Class E, 11/05/35(a)
1,300,000
130,000
JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
6.35%,
2007-LD12, Class AJ, 02/15/51
28,656
28,208
6.60%, 2008-C2, Class AM, 02/12/51
4,858,691
2,523,402
9.71%, 2021-HTL5, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.38%), 11/15/38(a)(c)
3,201,000
3,074,988
10.29%, 2021-1440, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.96%), 03/15/36(a)(c)(d)
2,586,000
1,877,436
KIND Trust
8.69%, 2021-KIND, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.36%), 08/15/38(a)(c)
1,487,782
1,425,636
9.39%, 2021-KIND, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.06%), 08/15/38(a)(c)
3,331,912
3,055,392
Last Mile Securities
8.92%, 2021-1A, Class F (3 Month EURIBOR + 5.00%), 08/17/31(a)(b)(c)
€
2,037,581
2,125,027
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust
2.73%, 2017-HR2, Class D, 12/15/50
$
3,000,000
2,241,804
Taurus CMBS
7.57%, 2021-UK5, Class E (SONIA + 2.35%), 05/17/31(b)(c)
£
861,000
1,038,783
8.32%, 2021-UK4X, Class E (SONIA + 3.10%), 08/17/31(b)(c)
644,923
774,999
TPG Real Estate Finance Issuer Ltd.
9.79%, 2021-FL4, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.46%), 03/15/38(a)(b)(c)
$
4,000,000
3,536,351
TTAN
9.64%, 2021-MHC, Class G (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.31%), 03/15/38(a)(c)
4,197,820
3,966,567
VMC Finance LLC
8.94%, 2021-FL4, Class D (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.61%), 06/16/36(a)(c)
893,000
774,748
9.39%, 2021-FL4, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.06%), 06/16/36(a)(c)
3,107,000
2,648,909
9.94%, 2021-HT1, Class B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.61%), 01/18/37(a)(c)
5,000,000
4,771,423
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
1,034,666
5.79%, 2006-C28, Class E, 10/15/48
1,038,138
Total Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
84,602,601
Commercial Real Estate - 2.0%
111 Wall Street
13.62% (1 Month US LIBOR + 9.25%), 03/31/24, (Acquired 6/9/2021 - 2/9/2024, cost $4,694,226)(c)(d)(e)
4,702,934
3,546,012
125 West End Office Mezz LLC
14.90% (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 10.50%), 03/12/26, (Acquired 3/11/2021 - 3/1/2024, cost $3,165,142)(c)(d)(e)
3,188,394
3,188,394
575 Lexington Junior Mezz
30.36% (1 Month US LIBOR + 25.00%), 06/18/25, (Acquired 3/17/2021 - 1/15/2024, cost $4,816,574)(c)(d)(e)(f)
5,947,676
4,086,053
575 Lexington Senior Mezz
10.75%, 06/18/25, (Acquired 9/20/2023 - 3/14/2024, cost $1,096,730)(d)(e)
1,096,730
1,096,730
Hyatt Lost Pines
5,000,000
9.41% (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 6.70%), 09/09/24, (Acquired 9/17/2021, cost $4,995,921)(c)(d)(e)
5,000,000
Total Commercial Real Estate
16,917,189
Interest-Only Securities - 0.2%
Government National Mortgage Association
0.41%, 2010-132, Class IO, 11/16/52
183,390
467
JP Morgan Mortgage Trust
0.23%, 2021-INV1, Class AX1, 10/25/51(a)
44,870,962
500,280
0.24%, 2014-5, Class AX4, 10/25/29(a)
1,689,119
4,487
0.25%, 2015-4, Class 2X1, 06/25/45(a)
35,106,288
270,234
Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance
0.11%, 2021-INV1, Class AX1, 06/25/51(a)
47,971,823
265,831
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust
1.25%, 2016-UBS9, Class XE, 03/15/49(a)
14,999,000
309,471
Vendee Mortgage Trust
1
0.00%, 1997-2, Class IO, 06/15/27
1,407,187
Total Interest-Only Securities
1,350,771
Other - 1.0%
Lehman ABS Manufactured Housing Contract Trust
6.63%, 2001-B, Class M1, 04/15/40
2,540,769
2,493,330
Mid-State Trust X
7.54%, 10, Class B, 02/15/36
1,181,224
1,180,357
Oakwood Mortgage Investors, Inc.
6.81%, 2001-E, Class A4, 12/15/31
2,317,197
2,225,053
6.93%, 2001-D, Class A4, 09/15/31
460,373
228,574
Progress Residential Trust
2,340,145
4.50%, 2023-SFR2, Class D, 10/17/28(a)
2,500,000
Total Other
8,467,459
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities - 28.3%
Alternative Loan Trust
0.00%, 2006-41CB, Class 1A14 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 5.24%), 01/25/37(c)(g)
6,257,257
575,503
4.91%, 2005-84, Class 2A1, 02/25/36
8,666,173
8,026,911
5.50%, 2005-10CB, Class 1A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 05/25/35(c)
1,190,623
913,290
5.72%, 2007-OA3, Class 1A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.39%), 04/25/47(c)
5,653,120
4,753,895
5.75%, 2007-2CB, Class 2A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.51%), 03/25/37(c)
2,309,033
925,193
5.75%, 2007-12T1, Class A22, 06/25/37
1,675,659
735,572
5.86%, 2007-HY6, Class A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.53%), 08/25/47(c)
2,003,691
1,637,950
5.94%, 2007-16CB, Class 4A5 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 08/25/37(c)
3,563,237
2,257,119
6.00%, 2006-19CB, Class A9 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.81%), 08/25/36(c)
1,789,138
875,901
6.00%, 2006-29T1, Class 2A5, 10/25/36
1,093,853
598,390
6.00%, 2006-45T1, Class 2A5, 02/25/37
2,008,563
1,069,937
6.50%, 2006-29T1, Class 2A6, 10/25/36
1,716,514
993,152
6.62%, 2006-23CB, Class 2A7 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 27.94%), 08/25/36(c)(g)
1,191,576
653,004
5.75%, 2007-15CB, Class A2, 07/25/37(b)
1,621,425
950,851
23.33%, 2006-29T1, Class 3A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 77.24%), 10/25/36(c)(g)
633,319
773,256
6.00%, 2006-41CB, Class 1A7, 01/25/37(b)
12,240,537
6,311,150
Bellemeade Re Ltd.
8.47%, 2021-3A, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.15%), 09/25/31(a)(b)(c)
1,389,000
1,400,546
BRAVO Residential Funding Trust
5.50%, 2022-NQM3, Class A3, 07/25/62(a)
1,634,942
1,621,926
7.49%, 2023-NQM5, Class B1, 06/25/63(a)
1,000,000
983,403
Chase Mortgage Finance Trust
4.35%, 2007-A1, Class 11M1, 03/25/37
1,814,040
1,628,361
4.79%, 2005-A2, Class 3A2, 01/25/36
669,856
568,692
CHL Mortgage Pass-Through Trust
5.50%, 2007-5, Class A29, 05/25/37
161,572
75,650
6.00%, 2004-21, Class A10, 11/25/34
35,904
34,506
6.00%, 2006-20, Class 1A18 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.76%), 02/25/37(c)
3,739,692
1,517,902
6.00%, 2007-18, Class 1A1, 11/25/37
183,203
85,868
CHNGE Mortgage Trust
3.99%, 2022-1, Class M1, 01/25/67(a)
2,700,000
2,197,466
4.55%, 2022-1, Class B1, 01/25/67(a)
2,500,000
2,058,267
4.62%, 2022-2, Class B1, 03/25/67(a)
3,000,000
2,362,970
8.24%, 2023-2, Class M1, 06/25/58(a)
3,500,000
3,526,080
8.44%, 2023-4, Class M1, 09/25/58(a)(b)
1,641,000
1,635,157
Citicorp Mortgage Securities Trust
6.34%, 2006-5, Class 1A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 1.01%), 10/25/36(c)
301,551
245,090
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust
4.91%, 2007-AR5, Class 1A2A, 04/25/37
343,956
311,654
6.10%, 2009-8, Class 2A2, 04/25/37(a)
4,272,643
2,171,548
CWABS Asset-Backed Certificates
3.98%, 2006-13, Class 1AF4, 01/25/37
713,674
676,595
Deephaven Residential Mortgage Trust
4.34%, 2022-2, Class B1, 03/25/67(a)
3,000,000
2,374,668
Eagle Re Ltd.
9.27%, 2023-1, Class M1B (SOFR30A + 3.95%), 09/26/33(a)(b)(c)
5,000,000
5,164,018
First Horizon Alternative Mortgage Securities Trust
5.50%, 2005-FA8, Class 1A6 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.76%), 11/25/35(c)
1,079,424
472,372
GCAT Trust
5.75%, 2022-NQM4, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)
250,000
238,052
5.73%, 2022-NQM4, Class A3, 08/25/67(a)(b)(h)
1,296,365
1,297,131
GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust
6.05%, 2007-HE2, Class A2, 12/25/37
293,059
283,019
6.19%, 2007-HE2, Class A3, 12/25/37
564,554
546,481
5.94%, 2005-HE3, Class A2 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.61%), 02/25/36(b)(c)
951,817
900,421
GSAMP Trust
5.74%, 2006-NC2, Class A2C (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 06/25/36(c)
444,919
238,379
GSR Mortgage Loan Trust
4.71%, 2006-AR1, Class 2A4, 01/25/36
2,004,437
1,840,567
5.74%, 2007-1F, Class 4A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 01/25/37(c)
5,741,014
1,354,324
Home Equity Asset Trust
5.74%, 2006-7, Class 2A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 01/25/37(c)
3,540,305
2,946,959
Home RE Ltd.
8.12%, 2021-2, Class M1C (SOFR30A + 2.80%), 01/25/34(a)(c)
4,647,000
4,662,231
8.57%, 2021-2, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.25%), 01/25/34(a)(c)
5,331,000
5,323,631
Imperial Fund Mortgage Trust
5.39%, 2022-NQM5, Class A1, 08/25/67(a)(h)
626,648
625,566
6.12%, 2022-NQM5, Class A2, 08/25/67(a)(h)
417,766
421,399
6.25%, 2022-NQM5, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)(h)
1,026,000
1,033,246
Indymac INDA Mortgage Loan Trust
4.02%, 2007-AR1, Class 1A1, 03/25/37
609,123
457,679
4.66%, 2007-AR3, Class 1A1, 07/25/37
1,522,462
1,288,555
Irwin Home Equity Loan Trust
6.27%, 2006-1, Class 2A3, 09/25/35(a)(h)
240,057
238,501
JP Morgan Mortgage Trust
4.58%, 2007-A2, Class 3A2, 04/25/37
3,650,623
2,896,345
5.37%, 2003-A2, Class B4, 11/25/33
73,205
1
5.38%, 2003-A1, Class B4, 10/25/33
82,607
68,347
2.98%, 2021-INV1, Class B5, 10/25/51(a)(b)
827,000
301,603
7.82%, 2023-HE3, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 2.50%), 05/25/54(a)(c)
1,695,000
1,716,237
9.22%, 2024-CES1, Class B2, 06/25/54(a)
1,101,000
1,102,412
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA
6.62%, 2021-CL1, Class M1 (SOFR30A + 1.30%), 03/25/51(a)(c)
451,376
435,072
6.87%, 2021-CL1, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 1.55%), 03/25/51(a)(c)
151,413
145,056
7.54%, 2019-CL1, Class M3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.21%), 04/25/47(a)(c)
159,795
160,087
8.79%, 2020-CL1, Class M3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.46%), 10/25/57(a)(c)
156,524
158,877
9.79%, 2020-CL1, Class M4 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.46%), 10/25/57(a)(c)
179,913
182,859
MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust
5.64%,
2006-NC3, Class A3 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.31%), 10/25/36(c)
2,562,379
1,222,901
5.76%,
2006-NC3, Class A4 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.43%), 10/25/36(c)
4,323,049
2,063,186
5.92%,
2006-NC2, Class A5 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.59%), 08/25/36(c)
367,144
133,080
Mello Mortgage Capital Acceptance
2.79%,
2021-INV1, Class B6, 06/25/51(a)
352,021
115,505
2.96%,
2021-INV1, Class B4, 06/25/51(a)(b)
607,305
394,604
MFA Trust
3.29%,
2021-INV1, Class B1, 01/25/56(a)
700,000
627,829
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust
8.07%,
2022-RTL1, Class A1V (SOFR30A + 2.75%), 12/25/26(a)(c)
2,000,000
2,002,108
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
7.15%,
2024-BPL1, Class A1, 02/25/29(a)(h)
2,000,000
2,003,234
NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust
8.69%,
2021-1, Class E (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.36%), 05/25/55(a)(c)
866,667
865,215
Nomura Resecuritization Trust
3.32%,
2014-1R, Class 2A11 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.24%), 02/26/37(a)(c)
21,697,593
16,722,667
3.85%,
2015-11R, Class 4A5, 06/26/37(a)
2,898,007
2,466,049
4.31%,
2015-1R, Class 3A7, 03/26/37(a)
4,108,067
2,520,310
5.67%,
2015-1R, Class 4A7, 12/26/37(a)
1,094,035
984,793
NRZ Excess Spread-Collateralized Notes
2.98%,
2021-FNT1, Class A, 03/25/26(a)
183,364
171,455
3.10%,
2021-FHT1, Class A, 07/25/26(a)
701,963
653,227
3.23%,
2021-FNT2, Class A, 05/25/26(a)
380,204
356,077
4.21%,
2020-FHT1, Class A, 11/25/25(a)
758,035
725,607
Oaktown Re Ltd.
7.98%, 2019-1A, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 2.66%), 07/25/29(a)(c)
2,084,000
2,081,324
8.67%, 2021-2, Class M1C (SOFR30A + 3.35%), 04/25/34(a)(c)
3,769,000
3,836,858
Option One Mortgage Loan Trust
5.66%, 2007-FXD1, Class 3A6, 01/25/37(h)
131,288
119,142
PRKCM Trust
6.21%, 2022-AFC2, Class B1, 08/25/57(a)
2,000,000
1,912,908
7.09%, 2023-AFC2, Class A3, 06/25/58(a)
3,467,533
3,482,455
7.56%, 2023-AFC1, Class B1, 02/25/58(a)
1,000,000
981,529
7.88%, 2023-AFC2, Class M1, 06/25/58(a)
750,000
768,006
7.90%, 2023-AFC3, Class B1, 09/25/58(a)
4,128,000
4,089,231
8.06%, 2024-AFC1, Class B1, 03/25/59(a)
1,000,000
997,172
8.24%, 2023-AFC2, Class B1, 06/25/58(a)
3,000,000
2,997,317
Progress Residential Trust
3.40%, 2024-SFR2, Class E1, 04/17/41(a)
2,100,000
1,801,174
PRPM LLC
1.79%, 2021-5, Class A1, 06/25/26(a)(h)
649,326
617,898
3.72%, 2022-1, Class A1, 02/25/27(a)(h)
1,104,220
1,072,840
3.72%, 2021-5, Class A2, 06/25/26(a)(h)
2,500,000
2,389,753
4.00%, 2024-RCF1, Class M1, 01/25/54(a)(h)
1,000,000
884,591
4.83%, 2021-10, Class A2, 10/25/26(a)(h)
3,000,000
2,877,952
1.87%, 2021-3, Class A1, 04/25/26(a)(h)
306,379
294,693
5.00%, 2022-2, Class A1, 03/25/27(a)(h)
2,369,501
2,324,034
5.12%, 2021-2, Class A1, 03/25/26(a)
2,307,847
2,240,017
5.36%, 2020-6, Class A1, 11/25/25(a)(h)
473,170
467,524
6.29%, 2022-1, Class A2, 02/25/27(a)(h)
500,000
482,508
6.77%, 2021-2, Class A2, 03/25/26(a)
1,935,000
1,872,154
7.47%, 2024-NQM1, Class B1, 12/25/68(a)
2,000,000
1,956,132
7.70%, 2020-6, Class A2, 11/25/25(a)(h)
1,390,427
1,368,814
Radnor RE Ltd.
8.47%, 2021-1, Class M2 (SOFR30A + 3.15%), 12/27/33(a)(c)
1,443,000
1,448,223
RALI Trust
5.76%, 2007-QO3, Class A1 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.43%), 03/25/47(c)
1,060,280
959,224
5.94%, 2006-QO7, Class 2A1 (12 Month US Treasury Average + 0.85%), 09/25/46(c)
5,242,164
4,324,733
6.00%, 2006-QS3, Class 1A10, 03/25/36
1,467,363
1,251,317
10.48%, 2006-QS14, Class A30 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 79.76%), 11/25/36(c)(g)
46,680
71,525
RFMSI Trust
5.50%, 2007-S3, Class 1A5, 03/25/37
1,145,723
817,512
Rithm Capital Corp.
5.44%, 2020-FNT1, Class A, 06/25/25(a)
868,736
849,202
Santander Holdings USA, Inc.
9.47%, 2023-MTG1, Class M1 (SOFR30A + 4.15%), 02/26/52(a)(c)
5,370,459
5,734,851
Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust
4.25%, 2021-1, Class M, 09/25/60(a)
2,000,000
1,850,402
4.50%, 2019-4, Class M, 02/25/59(a)
1,617,000
1,408,738
4.50%, 2022-1, Class M, 11/25/61(a)
3,000,000
2,536,405
Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust
5.74%, 2006-NC3, Class A2B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 09/25/36(c)
5,180,567
1,696,555
5.74%, 2007-NC1, Class A2B (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 0.41%), 12/25/36(c)
3,258,228
1,576,456
STAR Trust
8.29%, 2021-SFR2, Class F (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.96%), 01/17/39(a)(c)
3,000,000
2,875,703
9.03%, 2022-SFR3, Class E2 (CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.70%), 05/17/24(a)(c)
3,750,000
3,731,387
Toorak Mortgage Trust
9.16%, 2024-RRTL1, Class M1, 02/25/39(a)
1,500,000
1,503,393
Towd Point Mortgage Trust
6.86%, 2024-CES1, Class M2, 01/25/64(a)
1,000,000
1,013,018
Tricon American Homes
4.88%, 2020-SFR1, Class F, 07/17/38(a)
2,382,000
2,281,055
Verus Securitization Trust
5.83%, 2022-INV1, Class A3, 08/25/67(a)(h)
424,169
427,320
5.85%, 2022-INV1, Class M1, 08/25/67(a)
500,000
493,581
6.67%, 2024-1, Class M1, 01/25/69(a)
1,000,000
999,286
7.08%, 2023-INV2, Class A3, 08/25/68(a)(h)
107,726
107,827
7.35%, 2023-INV2, Class M1, 08/25/68(a)
121,000
121,926
7.40%, 2023-4, Class M1, 05/25/68(a)
1,500,000
1,524,536
7.58%, 2023-2, Class B1, 03/25/68(a)
1,000,000
983,122
7.86%, 2024-2, Class B1, 02/25/69(a)
1,000,000
995,264
7.91%, 2024-1, Class B1, 01/25/69(a)
500,000
498,183
8.09%, 2024-INV1, Class B1, 03/25/69(a)
1,000,000
1,004,698
8.16%, 2023-INV2, Class B1, 08/25/68(a)
100,000
100,366
8.19%, 2023-4, Class B1, 05/25/68(a)
2,000,000
1,999,350
Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Trust
3.69%, 2007-HY5, Class 1A1, 05/25/37
1,685,658
1,490,144
3.85%, 2007-HY5, Class 3A1, 05/25/37
609,865
531,072
4.20%, 2007-HY1, Class 4A1, 02/25/37
4,707,973
4,226,261
4.63%, 2007-HY3, Class 4A1, 03/25/37
4,948,054
4,395,085
Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities Trust
6.13%, 2006-AR12, Class 2A1, 09/25/36
648,588
620,676
6.33%, 2006-AR1, Class 2A5, 03/25/36
940,313
884,439
Western Alliance Bancorp
9.42%, 2021-CL2, Class M3 (SOFR30A + 4.10%), 07/25/59(a)(c)
954,108
944,221
10.67%, 2021-CL2, Class M4 (SOFR30A + 5.35%), 07/25/59(a)(c)
1,640,754
1,665,821
Woodward Capital Management
7.98%, 2023-CES1, Class M2, 06/25/43(a)
965,000
975,564
8.18%, 2023-CES2, Class M2, 09/25/43(a)
1,200,000
1,209,566
Total Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities
232,098,730
TOTAL SECURITIZED CREDIT
(Cost $396,370,573)
343,436,750
CORPORATE CREDIT - 67.0%
Basic Industrial - 2.0%
Cascades, Inc.
5.38%, 01/15/28(a)(b)(i)
5,915,000
5,679,235
Clearwater Paper Corp.
4.75%, 08/15/28(a)(i)
3,000,000
2,781,680
Methanex Corp.
5.25%, 12/15/29(b)(i)
1,490,000
1,426,402
NOVA Chemicals Corp.
4.25%, 05/15/29(a)(b)
1,681,000
1,438,560
8.50%, 11/15/28(a)(b)
1,405,000
1,495,302
Tronox, Inc.
3,808,090
4.63%, 03/15/29(a)(j)
4,245,000
Total Basic Industrial
16,629,269
Construction & Building Materials - 1.7%
Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
7.25%, 10/15/29
1,067,000
1,081,145
KB Home
7.25%, 07/15/30(i)
2,640,000
2,732,054
M/I Homes, Inc.
4.95%, 02/01/28(i)
2,747,000
2,620,212
STL Holding Co. LLC
8.75%, 02/15/29(a)
2,320,000
2,379,671
Summit Materials LLC
7.25%, 01/15/31(a)(i)
2,575,000
2,677,006
Taylor Morrison Communities, Inc.
2,644,245
5.88%, 06/15/27(a)(i)
2,645,000
Total Construction & Building Materials
14,134,333
Diversified - 0.5%
Five Point Operating Co. LP
10.50%, 01/15/28(a)(i)
2,098,966
2,161,056
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate Ltd.
3.25%, 11/12/25(b)
€1,000,000
1,011,859
Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.
1,357,181
4.75%, 02/01/30
$1,700,000
Total Diversified
4,530,096
Diversified Real Estate - 1.8%
Forestar Group, Inc.
5.00%, 03/01/28(a)(i)
5,365,000
5,158,186
The Howard Hughes Corp.
4.38%, 02/01/31(a)(i)
3,600,000
3,125,934
5.38%, 08/01/28(a)(i)
6,525,000
6,258,091
Total Diversified Real Estate
14,542,211
Energy - 7.3%
Antero Resources Corp.
5.38%, 03/01/30(a)(i)(j)
4,200,000
4,033,645
Baytex Energy Corp.
8.50%, 04/30/30(a)(b)(i)
2,617,000
2,729,060
8.75%, 04/01/27(a)(b)
825,000
861,094
California Resources Corp.
7.13%, 02/01/26(a)(i)
3,447,000
3,466,779
Civitas Resources, Inc.
8.38%, 07/01/28(a)(i)
5,295,000
5,575,116
CNX Resources Corp.
7.38%, 01/15/31(a)(i)
2,533,000
2,582,107
Comstock Resources, Inc.
6.75%, 03/01/29(a)(i)
2,883,000
2,749,580
Continental Resources, Inc.
5.75%, 01/15/31(a)
8,009,000
7,966,237
Crescent Energy Finance LLC
7.63%, 04/01/32(a)
2,700,000
2,721,116
9.25%, 02/15/28(a)(i)
2,130,000
2,249,363
EQT Corp.
7.00%, 02/01/30(i)
2,331,000
2,474,804
MEG Energy Corp.
5.88%, 02/01/29(a)(i)
4,650,000
4,571,451
Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc.
10.50%, 05/15/27(a)
1,640,000
1,691,429
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
8.88%, 07/15/30(i)
5,600,000
6,506,309
Range Resources Corp.
8.25%, 01/15/29
1,750,000
1,820,187
Southwestern Energy Co.
5.38%, 02/01/29(i)
5,565,000
5,404,790
Transocean Titan Financing Ltd.
2,682,973
8.38%, 02/01/28, (Acquired 2/22/2023 - 3/1/2023, cost $2,609,785)(a)(e)(i)
2,580,000
Total Energy
60,086,040
Health Facilities - 2.3%
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.
4.75%, 02/15/31(a)(i)
6,675,000
5,156,981
8.00%, 03/15/26(a)
2,100,000
2,096,706
Tenet Healthcare Corp.
11,771,711
6.13%, 10/01/28(i)
11,800,000
Total Health Facilities
19,025,398
Hotel - 0.4%
Hilton Domestic Operating Company, Inc.
3,394,109
3.75%, 05/01/29(a)(i)
3,700,000
Infrastructure Services - 0.4%
GFL Environmental, Inc.
3.50%, 09/01/28(a)(i)
2,910,000
2,662,447
6.75%, 01/15/31(a)
273,000
279,881
Total Infrastructure Services
2,942,328
Leisure - 5.7%
Boyd Gaming Corp.
4.75%, 06/15/31(a)(i)
1,250,000
1,148,917
Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
6.50%, 02/15/32(a)(i)
2,850,000
2,876,551
7.00%, 02/15/30(a)(i)
5,250,000
5,387,959
Cedar Fair LP
6.50%, 10/01/28(i)
2,660,000
2,665,746
Park Intermediate Holdings LLC
5.88%, 10/01/28(a)(i)
5,885,000
5,766,194
RHP Hotel Properties LP
4.50%, 02/15/29(a)(i)
5,610,000
5,236,044
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
5.50%, 04/01/28(a)(i)
4,040,000
3,992,797
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
7.25%, 05/15/31(a)(j)
7,795,000
7,907,973
Station Casinos LLC
4.50%, 02/15/28(a)(i)
6,190,000
5,831,299
4.63%, 12/01/31(a)
654,000
587,569
Wynn Resorts Finance LLC
5,381,797
7.13%, 02/15/31(a)(i)
5,200,000
Total Leisure
46,782,846
Media - 9.3%
Cable One, Inc.
4.00%, 11/15/30, (Acquired 12/4/2020, cost $1,785,456)(a)(e)(i)
1,740,000
1,357,871
CCO Holdings LLC
4.75%, 03/01/30(a)(i)
19,655,000
16,916,457
6.38%, 09/01/29(a)(i)
3,360,000
3,187,358
CSC Holdings LLC
4.50%, 11/15/31(a)(i)
17,399,000
12,316,185
4.63%, 12/01/30(a)
6,245,000
3,171,197
11.75%, 01/31/29(a)
600,000
600,848
Directv Financing LLC
5.88%, 08/15/27(a)(i)
5,600,000
5,299,931
DISH Network Corp.
11.75%, 11/15/27(a)(i)
16,735,000
17,045,580
Sunrise FinCo I BV
4.88%, 07/15/31(a)(b)(i)
1,698,000
1,515,427
Telenet Finance Luxembourg Notes Sarl
5.50%, 03/01/28(a)(b)
3,000,000
2,817,696
Videotron Ltd.
3.63%, 06/15/29(a)(b)(i)
1,465,000
1,324,109
Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC
4.50%, 08/15/30(a)(b)(i)
4,675,000
4,046,730
VZ Secured Financing BV
5.00%, 01/15/32(a)(i)
5,775,000
4,957,688
Ziggo Bond Co. BV
1,534,070
5.13%, 02/28/30(a)(b)
1,790,000
Total Media
76,091,147
Media Content - 0.4%
Paramount Global
4.20%, 05/19/32(j)
3,440,000
2,860,605
4.38%, 03/15/43
715,000
485,351
Total Media Content
3,345,956
Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution - 15.8%
Antero Midstream Partners LP
5.38%, 06/15/29(a)(i)
5,400,000
5,192,580
Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
7.50%, 03/15/31(a)
2,340,000
2,363,838
Buckeye Partners LP
3.95%, 12/01/26(i)
2,500,000
2,390,626
4.13%, 12/01/27(i)
3,655,000
3,439,961
DT Midstream, Inc.
4.13%, 06/15/29(a)(j)
4,420,000
4,063,471
Enbridge, Inc.
5.50% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.68%), 07/15/77(b)(c)(i)
8,485,000
8,042,838
7.38% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.71%), 01/15/83(c)
825,000
828,336
Energy Transfer LP
6.75% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.13%), Perpetual(c)(i)
5,869,000
5,766,268
7.13% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.31%), Perpetual(c)(i)
4,597,000
4,490,347
8.59% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.28%), 11/01/66(c)(i)
4,770,000
4,332,667
EnLink Midstream LLC
5.38%, 06/01/29(i)
4,975,000
4,881,737
EnLink Midstream Partners LP
9.70% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.37%), Perpetual(c)(i)
4,755,000
4,660,049
Enterprise Products Operating LLC
5.25% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 3.29%), 08/16/77(c)
1,460,000
1,385,403
5.38% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 2.83%), 02/15/78(c)(i)
8,516,000
7,937,120
EQM Midstream Partners LP
4.50%, 01/15/29(a)(i)(j)
8,660,000
8,118,658
Ferrellgas LP
5.38%, 04/01/26(a)
1,875,000
1,834,185
Genesis Energy LP
7.75%, 02/01/28
1,215,000
1,221,646
8.25%, 01/15/29
100,000
102,669
Global Partners LP
7.00%, 08/01/27(i)
2,750,000
2,752,123
8.25%, 01/15/32(a)
532,000
551,524
Kinetik Holdings LP
5.88%, 06/15/30(a)(j)
4,440,000
4,345,190
NuStar Logistics LP
5.63%, 04/28/27(i)
3,255,000
3,219,585
5.75%, 10/01/25(i)
2,052,000
2,041,827
Parkland Corp.
4.50%, 10/01/29(a)(b)(i)
3,247,000
3,003,672
Plains All American Pipeline LP
9.68% (CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.37%), Perpetual(c)(i)
7,920,000
7,869,341
Suburban Propane Partners LP
5.00%, 06/01/31(a)(i)
4,389,000
4,001,075
Sunoco LP
4.50%, 05/15/29(j)
1,981,000
1,841,439
Tallgrass Energy Partners LP
6.00%, 12/31/30(a)(i)
6,169,000
5,860,791
Targa Resources Partners LP
4.88%, 02/01/31(i)
5,650,000
5,404,872
TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.
7.78% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.21%), 05/15/67(b)(c)(i)
6,663,000
6,018,036
Transcanada Trust
5.60% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.99%), 03/07/82(b)(c)(i)
4,005,000
3,654,409
Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LLC
6.25%, 01/15/30(a)(i)
4,005,000
4,029,218
Venture Global LNG, Inc.
4,161,320
8.38%, 06/01/31(a)(i)
4,035,000
Total Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution
129,806,821
Real Estate - 6.2%
EPR Properties
3.60%, 11/15/31
1,846,000
1,544,479
3.75%, 08/15/29(i)
6,600,000
5,831,045
Essential Properties LP
2.95%, 07/15/31(i)
6,989,000
5,673,320
Global Net Lease, Inc.
3.75%, 12/15/27(a)(i)
3,705,000
3,173,520
Highwoods Realty LP
4.20%, 04/15/29(i)
3,315,000
3,018,942
Iron Mountain, Inc.
4.88%, 09/15/29, (Acquired 2/10/2021 - 2/11/2021, cost $4,877,020)(a)(e)(i)
4,750,000
4,461,519
Piedmont Operating Partnership LP
2.75%, 04/01/32(i)
8,227,000
5,919,449
9.25%, 07/20/28(i)
2,970,000
3,163,416
RLJ Lodging Trust LP
3.75%, 07/01/26(a)(i)
4,180,000
3,980,258
Safehold GL Holdings LLC
6.10%, 04/01/34(i)
2,820,000
2,804,284
Service Properties Trust
4.50%, 03/15/25(i)
4,075,000
3,981,766
SITE Centers Corp.
4.70%, 06/01/27(i)
2,570,000
2,533,898
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
7.25%, 04/01/29(a)
2,735,000
2,757,151
Store Capital LLC
1,741,913
2.70%, 12/01/31(i)
2,213,000
Total Real Estate
50,584,960
Telecommunication Services - 5.3%
Altice Financing SA
5.75%, 08/15/29(a)(b)
1,535,000
1,229,713
Altice France SA
5.50%, 01/15/28(a)(b)(i)
9,165,000
6,526,664
Cogent Communications Group, Inc.
3.50%, 05/01/26(a)(i)
3,390,000
3,227,538
Consolidated Communications, Inc.
6.50%, 10/01/28(a)(i)
3,410,000
2,978,717
Frontier Communications Holdings LLC
8.75%, 05/15/30(a)
1,000,000
1,023,013
Level 3 Financing, Inc.
4.50%, 04/01/30(a)
2,000,000
1,240,000
10.50%, 05/15/30(a)(i)
9,246,000
9,454,035
Rogers Communications, Inc.
5.25% (5 Year CMT Rate + 3.59%), 03/15/82(a)(b)(c)(i)
8,680,000
8,327,850
Telecom Italia Capital SA
6.38%, 11/15/33(b)(i)
2,820,000
2,664,208
Uniti Group LP
10.50%, 02/15/28(a)
2,290,000
2,374,108
Vodafone Group PLC
4.13% (5 Year CMT Rate + 2.77%), 06/04/81(b)(c)(i)
3,705,000
3,193,816
Windstream Escrow LLC
1,364,504
7.75%, 08/15/28(a)
1,475,000
Total Telecommunication Services
43,604,166
Transportation - 0.1%
BNSF Funding Trust I
6.61% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.35%), 12/15/55(c)(i)
675,000
669,603
Utility - 7.8%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC
4.13%, 06/15/28(a)(b)(i)
4,845,000
4,450,660
Calpine Corp.
5.13%, 03/15/28(a)(j)
7,405,000
7,107,464
Clearway Energy Operating LLC
3.75%, 02/15/31(a)(i)
5,297,000
4,545,636
CMS Energy Corp.
4.75%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 4.12%), 06/01/50(c)
2,891,000
2,661,602
Dominion Energy, Inc.
4.35%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 3.20%), Perpetual(c)(i)
3,000,000
2,807,076
4.65%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 2.99%), Perpetual(c)(i)
4,850,000
4,742,169
Duke Energy Corp.
4.88%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 3.39%), Perpetual(c)
1,285,000
1,273,796
Emera, Inc.
6.75%
(3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.44%), 06/15/76(b)(c)(i)
7,600,000
7,505,943
Ferrellgas LP
5.88%, 04/01/29(a)(i)
2,815,000
2,686,597
NRG Energy, Inc.
6.63%, 01/15/27(i)
2,159,000
2,160,675
10.25% (5 Year CMT Rate + 5.92%), Perpetual(a)(c)
3,750,000
4,020,956
PPL Capital Funding, Inc.
8.24%
(CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 2.93%), 03/30/67(c)(i)
7,618,000
7,541,616
Sempra
4.88%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 4.55%), Perpetual(c)(i)
8,039,000
7,861,753
6.88%
(5 Year CMT Rate + 2.79%), 10/01/54(c)(i)
3,265,000
3,304,402
Southern California Edison Co.
9.77%
(CME Term SOFR 3 Month + 4.46%), Perpetual(c)
1,501,000
1,501,234
Total Utility
64,171,579
TOTAL CORPORATE CREDIT
(Cost $556,330,877)
550,340,862
TERM LOANS - 4.5%
Carnival Corp., First Lien
8.33%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.00%), 08/09/27(b)(c)
2,985,000
2,986,880
Cogeco Communications USA II LP, First Lien
8.58%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.25%), 09/30/30(c)
2,000,000
1,948,340
Cushman & Wakefield US Borrower LLC, First Lien
9.43%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.00%), 01/31/30(c)
3,000,000
3,003,750
Fertitta Entertainment LLC/NV, First Lien
9.43%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.00%), 01/29/29(c)
5,500,000
5,510,340
Frontier Communications Holdings LLC, First Lien
9.08%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.75%), 10/08/27(c)
7,194,656
7,165,446
GIP II Blue Holding LP, First Lien
9.94%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 4.50%), 09/29/28(c)
3,017,806
3,023,932
Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, First Lien
8.58%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.25%), 08/21/30(c)
5,487,500
5,487,500
Lumen Technologies, Inc., First Lien
7.69%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.25%), 03/15/27(c)
3,000,000
2,200,500
Select Medical Corp., First Lien
8.43%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 3.00%), 03/05/27(c)
2,700,000
2,701,701
Sunrise Financing Partnership
7.58%
(CME Term SOFR 1 Month + 2.25%), 04/30/28(c)
2,750,000
2,706,605
Vistra Energy Corp.
0.00%, 10/31/25
25,848
317
TOTAL TERM LOANS
(Cost $36,650,588)
36,735,311
Shares
PREFERRED STOCKS - 2.8%
Net Lease - 0.7%
5,990,669
Realty Income Corp., Series A, 6.00%
242,243
Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution - 0.3%
NuStar Energy LP, Series B, 11.23%(i)
71,701
1,811,167
Global Partners LP, Series B, 9.50%
32,100
841,287
Total Oil Gas Transportation & Distribution
2,652,454
Real Estate - 0.2%
1,064,919
EPR Properties, Series E, 9.00%
39,354
Retail - 0.3%
2,626,376
Kimco Realty Corp., Series N, 7.25%
46,600
Telecommunication Services - 0.2%
Liberty Broadband Corp., Series A, 7.00%
73,185
1,705,211
Utility - 1.1%
SCE Trust IV, Series J, 5.38%
272,921
6,416,373
SCE Trust V, Series K, 5.45%(i)
92,789
2,231,575
Total Utility
8,647,948
TOTAL PREFERRED STOCKS
(Cost $21,867,745)
22,687,577
COMMON STOCKS - 2.6%
Airports - 0.2%
Aena SME SA(a)(b)(i)
1,947
383,470
Athens International Airport SA(b)(k)
18,599
170,557
Auckland International Airport Ltd.(b)
76,590
382,085
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV(b)
26,362
428,097
Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.(b)
4,454
176,005
Total Airports
1,540,214
Clean Technology - 0.0%
Carrier Global Corp.(i)
960
55,805
Itron, Inc.(k)
207
19,152
Nexans SA(b)(i)
512
53,525
Trane Technologies PLC
62
18,612
Total Clean Technology
147,094
Communications - 0.2%
American Tower Corp.(i)
415
82,000
Cellnex Telecom SA(a)(b)(i)
11,465
405,572
Crown Castle, Inc.(i)
6,480
685,778
SBA Communications Corp.(i)
2,017
437,084
Total Communications
1,610,434
Construction Materials - 0.0%
361,989
Ferrovial SE(b)(i)
9,143
Data Centers - 0.0%
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.(i)
82
11,811
Equinix, Inc.(i)
66
54,472
Keppel DC REIT(b)
6,300
8,069
Total Data Centers
74,352
Diversified - 0.0%
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust(b)
4,800
7,038
Charter Hall Group(b)(i)
1,800
16,120
CK Asset Holdings Ltd.(b)
1,200
4,945
Fastighets AB Balder(b)(k)
1,300
9,549
Stockland(b)
5,200
16,431
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.(b)
1,600
15,456
The GPT Group(b)
2,400
7,142
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp.(b)
600
4,848
Total Diversified
81,529
Electricity Transmission & Distribution - 0.3%
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(i)
17,170
489,173
Equatorial Energia SA(b)
50,570
329,712
PG&E Corp.(i)
28,625
479,755
Redeia Corp. SA(b)
10,883
185,894
Sempra(i)
9,956
715,140
Total Electricity Transmission & Distribution
2,199,674
Gas Utilities - 0.1%
China Resources Gas Group Ltd.(b)
99,194
316,533
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd.(b)
20,781
161,696
NiSource, Inc.(i)
17,956
496,663
Total Gas Utilities
974,892
Gathering & Processing - 0.0%
111,027
Hess Midstream LP(i)
3,073
Health Care - 0.0%
CareTrust REIT, Inc.(i)
763
18,594
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.(i)
370
11,718
Ventas, Inc.(i)
353
15,370
Welltower, Inc.(i)
307
28,686
Total Health Care
74,368
Hotel - 0.0%
DiamondRock Hospitality Co.(i)
1,110
10,667
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust(i)
520
8,013
RLJ Lodging Trust(i)
650
7,683
Total Hotel
26,363
Industrial - 0.0%
CTP NV(a)(b)(i)
562
10,025
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp.(b)(i)
5
8,553
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.(i)
340
17,864
GLP J-Reit(b)(i)
11
9,218
Goodman Group(b)(i)
470
10,353
Prologis, Inc.(i)
414
53,911
Tritax Big Box REIT PLC(b)(i)
5,235
10,408
Total Industrial
120,332
Midstream - 0.3%
AltaGas Ltd.(b)(i)
14,606
322,625
Cheniere Energy, Inc.(i)
3,993
643,991
ONEOK, Inc.(i)
2,822
226,240
Targa Resources Corp.(i)
4,850
543,151
