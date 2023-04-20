Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RA   US1128301041

BROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND INC.

(RA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
16.77 USD   -0.89%
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Webcast

04/20/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609833&tp_key=4686a55e0f

Audio Only Dial-In: +1 323-794-2423 or 888-254-3590
Participant Passcode (required): 5459358
It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference, unless you are unable to join via the webcast URL.

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast. A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“Public Securities Group” or “PSG”) is a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management ULC, an unlimited liability company formed under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. Brookfield Corporation holds a 75% interest in Brookfield Asset Management ULC, while Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“Brookfield Asset Management”), holds a 25% interest in Brookfield Asset Management ULC. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$800 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

PSG is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over US$21 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.


