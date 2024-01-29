NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) will host a webcast for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 4:30pm ET. PSG will provide an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Fund during the call. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the call by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Registration and Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1652419&tp_key=be4c02a1ba

Audio Only Dial-In: +1 323-794-2442 or 800-289-0462

Participant Code (required): 638152

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference, unless you are unable to join via the webcast URL.

A replay will be available via this link shortly following the webcast. A transcript of the call will also be available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com .

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Contact information:

Communications & Media: Investor Relations: Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001 Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com



Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.