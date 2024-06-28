Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q3 2024 Distribution Schedule
June 28, 2024 at 04:11 pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for July, August and September 2024.
Distribution Declaration
Month
Record Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Payable Date
Amount per Share
July 2024
July 9, 2024
July 9, 2024
July 25, 2024
$0.1180
August 2024
August 6, 2024
August 6, 2024
August 26, 2024
$0.1180
September 2024
September 10, 2024
September 10, 2024
September 24, 2024
$0.1180
Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2024 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2024 distributions will be made in early 2025 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the real asset class, which includes real estate securities; infrastructure securities; and natural resources securities (real asset companies and issuers). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in the securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers. The Fund may invest at least 65% of its Managed Assets in fixed income securities of real asset companies and issuers and in derivatives and other instruments. Its investment advisor is Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC.