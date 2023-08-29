Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Sets Distribution Rate and Declares Monthly Distributions
Today at 04:31 pm
Share
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for October, November and December 2023. The Fund will reset its monthly distribution from $0.1990 per share to $0.1180 per share, payable to stockholders of record on the dates indicated in the chart below. The previously declared monthly distribution for September 2023 will not change.
Month
Record Date
Ex-Dividend Date
Payable Date
Amount per Share
September 2023
September 13, 2023
September 12, 2023
September 26, 2023
$0.1990
October 2023
October 11, 2023
October 10, 2023
October 25, 2023
$0.1180
November 2023
November 15, 2023
November 14, 2023
November 27, 2023
$0.1180
December 2023
December 13, 2023
December 12, 2023
December 26, 2023
$0.1180
Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes this adjusted distribution will benefit stockholders as it closely aligns the Fund’s distribution with the Fund’s expected total return, which PSG believes should support sustainable earnings and distribution coverage. The Fund’s investment objective, strategy and process have not changed.
Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2023 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2023 distributions will be made in early 2024 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high total return, primarily through high current income and secondarily, through growth of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the real asset class, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities (real asset companies and issuers). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in the securities and other instruments of real asset companies and issuers. The Fund may invest at least 65% of its managed assets in fixed income securities of real asset companies and issuers and in derivatives and other instruments. The Fund may also invest up to 35% of its managed assets in equities including exchange-traded funds. Brookfield Investment Management Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund.