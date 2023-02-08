Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund : Q4 2022 Webcast Replay and Transcript

PUBLIC SECURITIES

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA)

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 WEBCAST

Replay of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) Q4 2022 Webcast held on January 31, 2023 and presented by the Fund's Portfolio Managers, Larry Antonatos, Chris Janus and Gaal Surugeon.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investing in the Fund will be subject to risks incidental to the ownership and operation of "real assets." Such risks include, among others, risks associated with general economic climates; fluctuations in interest rates and currency; availability and attractiveness of secured and unsecured financing; compliance with relevant government regulations; environmental liabilities; various uninsured or uninsurable unforeseen events; infrastructure development and construction and the ability of the relevant operating company to manage the relevant business. These risks, either individually or in combination, may cause, among other things, a reduction in income, an increase in operating costs and an increase in costs associated with investments in real assets, which may materially affect the financial position and returns of specific investments generally.

The Fund may utilize leverage to seek to enhance the yield and net asset value of its common stock, as described in the Fund's prospectus. The use of leverage may magnify the impact of changes in net asset value on the holders of shares of common stock. In addition, the cost of leverage could exceed the return on the securities acquired with the proceeds of the leverage, thereby diminishing returns to the holders of the common stock.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are typically not redeemable to the Fund. Instead, investors looking to sell their shares must do so on the open market through a stock exchange. Net asset value ("NAV") is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.

At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a market price that is below their NAV. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Concern about the spread of a novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19" has resulted in severe disruptions to global financial markets, border closings, restrictions on travel and gatherings of any measurable amount of people, "shelter in place" orders (or the equivalent) for states, cities, metropolitan areas and countries, expedited and enhanced health screenings, quarantines, cancellations, business and school closings, disruptions to employment and supply chains, reduced productivity, severely impacted customer and client activity in virtually all markets and sectors, and a virtual cessation of normal economic activity. These events contributed to severe market volatility which adversely impacted the Fund's net asset value and market price and may result in reduced liquidity and heightened volatility in the performance of the Fund's portfolio investments.

The value of asset-backed securities may be affected by, among other factors, changes in: interest rates, the market's assessment of the quality of the underlying assets, the creditworthiness of the servicer for the underlying assets, information concerning the originator of the underlying assets, or the creditworthiness or rating of the entities that provide any supporting letters of credit, surety bonds, derivative instruments or other credit enhancement. The value of asset-backed securities also will be affected by the exhaustion, termination or expiration of any credit enhancement.

The Fund has investments in below-investment grade debt securities, including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Below-investment grade securities involve a higher degree of credit risk than investment grade debt securities. In the event of an unanticipated default, the Fund would experience a reduction in its income, a decline in the market value of the securities so affected and a decline in the NAV of its shares.

During an economic downturn or period of rising interest rates, highly leveraged and other below-investment grade issuers frequently experience financial stress that could adversely affect its ability to service principal and interest payment obligations, to meet projected business goals and to obtain additional financing. The market prices of below-investment grade debt securities are generally less sensitive to interest rate changes than higher-rated investments but are more sensitive to adverse economic or political changes or individual developments specific to the issuer than higher-rated investments. Periods of economic or political uncertainty and change can be expected to result in significant volatility of prices for these securities. Rating services consider these securities to be speculative in nature.

Below-investment grade securities may be subject to market conditions, events of default or other circumstances which cause them to be considered "distressed securities." Distressed securities frequently do not produce income while they are outstanding. The Fund may be required to bear certain extraordinary expenses in order to protect and recover its investments in certain distressed securities. Therefore, to the extent the Fund seeks capital growth through investment in such securities, the Fund's ability to achieve current income for its stockholders may be diminished. The Fund is also subject to significant uncertainty as to when and in what manner and for what value the obligations evidenced by distressed securities will eventually be satisfied (e.g., through a liquidation of the obligor's assets, an exchange offer or plan of reorganization involving the securities or a payment of some amount in satisfaction of the obligation).