Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund : Seeking Income and Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing (video)

Watch the replay of Seeking Income and Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing, featuring Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund's Portfolio Manager, Gaal Surugeon, and part of AICA's (Active Investment Company Alliance) Income Spotlight conference.
Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 855.777.8001 or by viewing Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund's page on our website. Market price is the price at which shares can be brought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value (NAV) represents the value of each share's portion of the fund's underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day.
The Fund may utilize leverage to seek to enhance the yield and net asset value of its common stock, as described in the Fund's prospectus. The use of leverage may magnify the impact of changes in net asset value on the holders of shares of common stock. In addition, the cost of leverage could exceed the return on the securities acquired with the proceeds of the leverage, thereby diminishing returns to the holders of the common stock.
Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are typically not redeemable to the Fund. Instead, investors looking to sell their shares must do so on the open market through a stock exchange. Net asset value ("NAV") is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.
At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a market price that is below their NAV. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
Concern about the spread of a novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19" has resulted in severe disruptions to global financial markets, border closings, restrictions on travel and gatherings of any measurable amount of people, "shelter in place" orders (or the equivalent) for states, cities, metropolitan areas and countries, expedited and enhanced health screenings, quarantines, cancellations, business and school closings, disruptions to employment and supply chains, reduced productivity, severely impacted customer and client activity in virtually all markets and sectors, and a virtual cessation of normal economic activity. These events contributed to severe market volatility which adversely impacted the Fund's net asset value and market price and may result in reduced liquidity and heightened volatility in the performance of the Fund's portfolio investments.
The impact of COVID-19, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, could adversely affect the economies of many nations or the entire global economy, individual issuers and capital markets in ways that cannot necessarily be foreseen. In addition, the impact of infectious illnesses in emerging market countries may be greater due to generally less established healthcare systems. Public health crises caused by the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate other pre-existing political, social and economic risks in certain countries or globally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects cannot be determined with certainty, and the prolonged continuation or further deterioration of the current U.S. and global economic downturn could adversely impact the Fund's portfolio. It is difficult to predict how long the financial markets and economic activity will continue to be impacted by these events and the Fund cannot predict the effects of these or similar events in the future on the U.S. economy and securities markets, which may exacerbate the risks that apply to the Fund.
The value of asset-backed securities may be affected by, among other factors, changes in: interest rates, the market's assessment of the quality of the underlying assets, the creditworthiness of the servicer for the underlying assets, information concerning the originator of the underlying assets, or the creditworthiness or rating of the entities that provide any supporting letters of credit, surety bonds, derivative instruments or other credit enhancement. The value of asset-backed securities also will be affected by the exhaustion, termination or expiration of any credit enhancement.
The Fund has investments in below-investment grade debt securities, including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Below-investment grade securities involve a higher degree of credit risk than investment grade debt securities. In the event of an unanticipated default, the Fund would experience a reduction in its income, a decline in the market value of the securities so affected and a decline in the NAV of its shares.
During an economic downturn or period of rising interest rates, highly leveraged and other below-investment grade issuers frequently experience financial stress that could adversely affect its ability to service principal and interest payment obligations, to meet projected business goals and to obtain additional financing. The market prices of below-investment grade debt securities are generally less sensitive to interest rate changes than higher-rated investments but are more sensitive to adverse economic or political changes or individual developments specific to the issuer than higher-rated investments. Periods of economic or political uncertainty and change can be expected to result in significant volatility of prices for these securities. Rating services consider these securities to be speculative in nature.
Below-investment grade securities may be subject to market conditions, events of default or other circumstances which cause them to be considered "distressed securities." Distressed securities frequently do not produce income while they are outstanding. The Fund may be required to bear certain extraordinary expenses in order to protect and recover its investments in certain distressed securities. Therefore, to the extent the Fund seeks capital growth through investment in such securities, the Fund's ability to achieve current income for its stockholders may be diminished. The Fund is also subject to significant uncertainty as to when and in what manner and for what value the obligations evidenced by distressed securities will eventually be satisfied (e.g., through a liquidation of the obligor's assets, an exchange offer or plan of reorganization involving the securities or a payment of some amount in satisfaction of the obligation).
Fund allocations are subject to change and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of the presenter(s). Any discussion of investments and investment strategies represents the presenter's views as of the date created and are subject to change without notice. The opinions expressed are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Stocks are generally perceived to have more financial risk than bonds in that bond holders have a claim on firm operations or assets that is senior to that of equity holders. In addition, stock prices are generally more volatile than bond prices. Equities, bonds, and other asset classes have different risk profiles, which should be considered when investing.
Important Information: Peer Comparisons
Information as of May 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted. All information shown is subject to change and is based on information readily available for the funds as of the date shown. The information here should not be used as the sole basis for making an investment decision. Readers should independently evaluate their investment options prior to making an investment decision, including reviewing a fund's prospectus.
Brookfield Real Assets
Aberdeen Standard
Nuveen Real Asset
Tortoise Energy
Income Fund (NYSE: RA)
Global Infrastructure
Income and Growth
Infrastructure Corp.
Income Fund (NYSE:
Fund (NYSE: JRI)
(NYSE: TYG)
ASGI)
Inception Date:
12/2/16
7/29/20
4/25/12
2/24/04
Investment Objective:
Seeks to provide a high
Seeks to provide a high
Seeks to deliver a high
Seeks high level of total
level of total return,
level of total return with
level of current income
return, emphasizing
primarily through high
an emphasis on current
and long-term capital
current distributions.
current income and
income.
appreciation.
secondarily, growth of
capital.
Investment Strategy:
Primarily invests in
Invests in a portfolio
Invests in real asset-
Invests in energy
securities and other
of income-producing
related companies across
infrastructure, long-
instruments of real asset
public and private
the world and the capital
lived and essential,
companies and issuers,
infrastructure equity
structure, including
midstream, power and
including, but not limited
investments from
common stocks,
renewable assets.
to, real estate securities,
around the world.
preferred securities, and
infrastructure securities,
debt. Real asset-related
and natural resources
companies include those
securities.
engaged in owning,
operating, or developing
infrastructure projects,
facilities, and services, as
well as REITs.
Annual Operating
2.24%
1.86%
1.57%
1.84%
Expense Ratio (before
(as of 12/31/20)
(estimated as of 5/31/21)
(as of 12/31/20)
(as of 12/31/20)
expense limitation
arrangements):
Principal Risks:
Investing in the Fund
International investing
Concentration in specific
The fund is non-
will be subject to
entails special risk
sectors may involve
diversified, meaning
risks incidental to the
considerations, including
greater risk and volatility
it may concentrate
ownership and operation
currency fluctuations,
than more diversified
its assets in fewer
of "real assets." Such
lower liquidity, economic
investments: real
individual holdings
risks include, among
and political risks, and
estate investments may
than a diversified fund.
others, risks associated
differences in accounting
suffer due to economic
Therefore, the fund
with general economic
methods; these risks are
downturns and changes
is more exposed to
climates; fluctuations
generally heightened
in real estate values,
individual stock volatility
in interest rates and
for emerging market
rents, property taxes,
than a diversified fund.
currency; availability and
investments. Equity
interest rates and tax
Investing in specific
attractiveness of secured
stocks of small and
laws; infrastructure-
sectors such as energy
and unsecured financing;
mid-cap companies
related securities may
infrastructure may
compliance with relevant
carry greater risk, and
face adverse economic,
involve greater risk
government regulations;
more volatility than
regulatory, political, and
and volatility than
environmental liabilities;
equity stocks of larger,
legal changes. Prices of
less concentrated
various uninsured or
more established
equity securities may
investments. Risks
uninsurable unforeseen
companies. Dividends
decline significantly
include, but are
events; infrastructure
are not guaranteed and a
over short or extended
not limited to, risks
development and
company's future ability
periods of time. Debt or
associated with
construction and the
to pay dividends may be
fixed income securities
companies owning and/
ability of the relevant
limited.
such as those held by
or operating pipelines
operating company to
Infrastructure-related
the Fund, are subject
and complementary
manage the relevant
to market risk, credit
assets, as well as MLP,
issuers may be subject
business. These risks,
risk, interest rate risk,
MLP affiliates, capital
to a variety of factors
either individually or in
derivatives risk, liquidity
markets, terrorism,
that may adversely
combination, may cause,
risk, and income risk. As
natural disasters,
affect their business or
among other things, a
interest rates rise, bond
climate change,
operations, including
reduction in income, an
prices fall. Leverage
operating, regulatory,
high interest costs
increase in operating
increases return volatility
environmental, supply
in connection with
costs and an increase
and magnifies the
and demand, and price
capital construction
in costs associated
Fund's potential return
volatility risks. The tax
programs, high leverage,
with investments in
and its risks; there is
benefits received by an
costs associated with
real assets, which may
no guarantee a fund's
investor investing in the
environmental and
materially affect the
leverage strategy will be
fund differ from that of
other regulations, the
financial position and
successful.
a direct investment in
effects of economic
returns of specific
an MLP by an investor.
slowdown, surplus
investments generally.
The value of the fund's
capacity, increased
investment in an MLP
competition from other
will depend largely on
providers of services,
the MLP's treatment
uncertainties concerning
as a partnership for
the availability of fuel
U.S. federal income
at reasonable prices,
tax purposes. If the
the effects of energy
MLP is deemed to be
conservation policies and
a corporation then its
other factors.
income would be subject
Investments in private
to federal taxation,
companies may be
reducing the amount
subject to higher risk
of cash available for
than investments in
distribution to the fund
securities of public
which could result in a
companies.
reduction of the fund's
value. The fund is subject
to U.S. federal income
tax on taxable income
at the corporate tax
rate (currently as high
as 35%) and state and
local income taxes.The
fund invests in small
and midcap companies,
which involves additional
risks such as limited
liquidity and greater
volatility than larger
companies.
Distribution:
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Quarterly
Taxation:
Intends to make
Intends to make
Intends to make
Intends to make
distributions that may
distributions that may
distributions that may
distributions that may
be taxed as ordinary
be taxed as ordinary
be taxed as ordinary
be taxed as ordinary
income, qualified
income, qualified
income, qualified
income, qualified
dividend income, or
dividend income, or
dividend income, or
dividend income, or
capital gains.
capital gains.
capital gains.
capital gains.
Liquidity:
Shares are bought and
Shares are bought and
Shares are bought and
Shares are bought and
sold at market price
sold at market price
sold at market price
sold at market price
(not NAV) on a stock
(not NAV) on a stock
(not NAV) on a stock
(not NAV) on a stock
exchange, may trade at
exchange, may trade at
exchange, may trade at
exchange, may trade at
a discount or premium
a discount or premium
a discount or premium
a discount or premium
to NAV, and are not
to NAV, and are not
to NAV, and are not
to NAV, and are not
`
individually redeemed
individually redeemed
individually redeemed
individually redeemed
from the Fund.
from the Fund.
from the Fund.
from the Fund.
Brokerage commissions
Brokerage commissions
Brokerage commissions
Brokerage commissions
will reduce returns.
will reduce returns.
will reduce returns.
will reduce returns.
References to other funds or products should not be considered an offer of those securities.
Definitions
RMBS are Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities.
CLOs are Collaterized Loan Obligations.
Nominal Interest Rate refers to an interest rate before taking inflation into account.
Real Interest Rate refers to an interest rate that has been adjusted to remove the effects of inflation to reflect the real cost of funds to the borrower and the real yield to the lender or to an investor. The real interest rate reflects the rate of time-preference for current goods over future goods.
PPI refers to the Producer Price Index, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a group of indexes that calculates and represents the average movement in selling prices from domestic production over time.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC.
Quasar Distributors LLC is the filing agent for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:15:04 UTC.