    RA   US1128301041

BROOKFIELD REAL ASSETS INCOME FUND INC.

(RA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund : Seeking Income and Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing (video)

07/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
PUBLIC SECURITIES

Seeking Income & Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing

JUNE 17, 2021

WATCH VIDEO REPLAY

Watch the replay of Seeking Income and Potential Growth from Real Asset Investing, featuring Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund's Portfolio Manager, Gaal Surugeon, and part of AICA's (Active Investment Company Alliance) Income Spotlight conference.

Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 855.777.8001 or by viewing Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund's page on our website. Market price is the price at which shares can be brought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value (NAV) represents the value of each share's portion of the fund's underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day.

The Fund may utilize leverage to seek to enhance the yield and net asset value of its common stock, as described in the Fund's prospectus. The use of leverage may magnify the impact of changes in net asset value on the holders of shares of common stock. In addition, the cost of leverage could exceed the return on the securities acquired with the proceeds of the leverage, thereby diminishing returns to the holders of the common stock.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are typically not redeemable to the Fund. Instead, investors looking to sell their shares must do so on the open market through a stock exchange. Net asset value ("NAV") is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.

At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below NAV. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a market price that is below their NAV. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Concern about the spread of a novel coronavirus known as "COVID-19" has resulted in severe disruptions to global financial markets, border closings, restrictions on travel and gatherings of any measurable amount of people, "shelter in place" orders (or the equivalent) for states, cities, metropolitan areas and countries, expedited and enhanced health screenings, quarantines, cancellations, business and school closings, disruptions to employment and supply chains, reduced productivity, severely impacted customer and client activity in virtually all markets and sectors, and a virtual cessation of normal economic activity. These events contributed to severe market volatility which adversely impacted the Fund's net asset value and market price and may result in reduced liquidity and heightened volatility in the performance of the Fund's portfolio investments.

The impact of COVID-19, and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, could adversely affect the economies of many nations or the entire global economy, individual issuers and capital markets in ways that cannot necessarily be foreseen. In addition, the impact of infectious illnesses in emerging market countries may be greater due to generally less established healthcare systems. Public health crises caused by the COVID-19 outbreak may exacerbate other pre-existing political, social and economic risks in certain countries or globally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and its effects cannot be determined with certainty, and the prolonged continuation or further deterioration of the current U.S. and global economic downturn could adversely impact the Fund's portfolio. It is difficult to predict how long the financial markets and economic activity will continue to be impacted by these events and the Fund cannot predict the effects of these or similar events in the future on the U.S. economy and securities markets, which may exacerbate the risks that apply to the Fund.

The value of asset-backed securities may be affected by, among other factors, changes in: interest rates, the market's assessment of the quality of the underlying assets, the creditworthiness of the servicer for the underlying assets, information concerning the originator of the underlying assets, or the creditworthiness or rating of the entities that provide any supporting letters of credit, surety bonds, derivative instruments or other credit enhancement. The value of asset-backed securities also will be affected by the exhaustion, termination or expiration of any credit enhancement.

The Fund has investments in below-investment grade debt securities, including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. Below-investment grade securities involve a higher degree of credit risk than investment grade debt securities. In the event of an unanticipated default, the Fund would experience a reduction in its income, a decline in the market value of the securities so affected and a decline in the NAV of its shares.

During an economic downturn or period of rising interest rates, highly leveraged and other below-investment grade issuers frequently experience financial stress that could adversely affect its ability to service principal and interest payment obligations, to meet projected business goals and to obtain additional financing. The market prices of below-investment grade debt securities are generally less sensitive to interest rate changes than higher-rated investments but are more sensitive to adverse economic or political changes or individual developments specific to the issuer than higher-rated investments. Periods of economic or political uncertainty and change can be expected to result in significant volatility of prices for these securities. Rating services consider these securities to be speculative in nature.

Page 1 of 4

PUBLIC SECURITIES

Below-investment grade securities may be subject to market conditions, events of default or other circumstances which cause them to be considered "distressed securities." Distressed securities frequently do not produce income while they are outstanding. The Fund may be required to bear certain extraordinary expenses in order to protect and recover its investments in certain distressed securities. Therefore, to the extent the Fund seeks capital growth through investment in such securities, the Fund's ability to achieve current income for its stockholders may be diminished. The Fund is also subject to significant uncertainty as to when and in what manner and for what value the obligations evidenced by distressed securities will eventually be satisfied (e.g., through a liquidation of the obligor's assets, an exchange offer or plan of reorganization involving the securities or a payment of some amount in satisfaction of the obligation).

Fund allocations are subject to change and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of the presenter(s). Any discussion of investments and investment strategies represents the presenter's views as of the date created and are subject to change without notice. The opinions expressed are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.

Stocks are generally perceived to have more financial risk than bonds in that bond holders have a claim on firm operations or assets that is senior to that of equity holders. In addition, stock prices are generally more volatile than bond prices. Equities, bonds, and other asset classes have different risk profiles, which should be considered when investing.

Important Information: Peer Comparisons

Information as of May 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted. All information shown is subject to change and is based on information readily available for the funds as of the date shown. The information here should not be used as the sole basis for making an investment decision. Readers should independently evaluate their investment options prior to making an investment decision, including reviewing a fund's prospectus.

Brookfield Real Assets

Aberdeen Standard

Nuveen Real Asset

Tortoise Energy

Income Fund (NYSE: RA)

Global Infrastructure

Income and Growth

Infrastructure Corp.

Income Fund (NYSE:

Fund (NYSE: JRI)

(NYSE: TYG)

ASGI)

Inception Date:

12/2/16

7/29/20

4/25/12

2/24/04

Investment Objective:

Seeks to provide a high

Seeks to provide a high

Seeks to deliver a high

Seeks high level of total

level of total return,

level of total return with

level of current income

return, emphasizing

primarily through high

an emphasis on current

and long-term capital

current distributions.

current income and

income.

appreciation.

secondarily, growth of

capital.

Investment Strategy:

Primarily invests in

Invests in a portfolio

Invests in real asset-

Invests in energy

securities and other

of income-producing

related companies across

infrastructure, long-

instruments of real asset

public and private

the world and the capital

lived and essential,

companies and issuers,

infrastructure equity

structure, including

midstream, power and

including, but not limited

investments from

common stocks,

renewable assets.

to, real estate securities,

around the world.

preferred securities, and

infrastructure securities,

debt. Real asset-related

and natural resources

companies include those

securities.

engaged in owning,

operating, or developing

infrastructure projects,

facilities, and services, as

well as REITs.

Annual Operating

2.24%

1.86%

1.57%

1.84%

Expense Ratio (before

(as of 12/31/20)

(estimated as of 5/31/21)

(as of 12/31/20)

(as of 12/31/20)

expense limitation

arrangements):

Page 2 of 4

PUBLIC SECURITIES

Principal Risks:

Investing in the Fund

International investing

Concentration in specific

The fund is non-

will be subject to

entails special risk

sectors may involve

diversified, meaning

risks incidental to the

considerations, including

greater risk and volatility

it may concentrate

ownership and operation

currency fluctuations,

than more diversified

its assets in fewer

of "real assets." Such

lower liquidity, economic

investments: real

individual holdings

risks include, among

and political risks, and

estate investments may

than a diversified fund.

others, risks associated

differences in accounting

suffer due to economic

Therefore, the fund

with general economic

methods; these risks are

downturns and changes

is more exposed to

climates; fluctuations

generally heightened

in real estate values,

individual stock volatility

in interest rates and

for emerging market

rents, property taxes,

than a diversified fund.

currency; availability and

investments. Equity

interest rates and tax

Investing in specific

attractiveness of secured

stocks of small and

laws; infrastructure-

sectors such as energy

and unsecured financing;

mid-cap companies

related securities may

infrastructure may

compliance with relevant

carry greater risk, and

face adverse economic,

involve greater risk

government regulations;

more volatility than

regulatory, political, and

and volatility than

environmental liabilities;

equity stocks of larger,

legal changes. Prices of

less concentrated

various uninsured or

more established

equity securities may

investments. Risks

uninsurable unforeseen

companies. Dividends

decline significantly

include, but are

events; infrastructure

are not guaranteed and a

over short or extended

not limited to, risks

development and

company's future ability

periods of time. Debt or

associated with

construction and the

to pay dividends may be

fixed income securities

companies owning and/

ability of the relevant

limited.

such as those held by

or operating pipelines

operating company to

Infrastructure-related

the Fund, are subject

and complementary

manage the relevant

to market risk, credit

assets, as well as MLP,

issuers may be subject

business. These risks,

risk, interest rate risk,

MLP affiliates, capital

to a variety of factors

either individually or in

derivatives risk, liquidity

markets, terrorism,

that may adversely

combination, may cause,

risk, and income risk. As

natural disasters,

affect their business or

among other things, a

interest rates rise, bond

climate change,

operations, including

reduction in income, an

prices fall. Leverage

operating, regulatory,

high interest costs

increase in operating

increases return volatility

environmental, supply

in connection with

costs and an increase

and magnifies the

and demand, and price

capital construction

in costs associated

Fund's potential return

volatility risks. The tax

programs, high leverage,

with investments in

and its risks; there is

benefits received by an

costs associated with

real assets, which may

no guarantee a fund's

investor investing in the

environmental and

materially affect the

leverage strategy will be

fund differ from that of

other regulations, the

financial position and

successful.

a direct investment in

effects of economic

returns of specific

an MLP by an investor.

slowdown, surplus

investments generally.

The value of the fund's

capacity, increased

investment in an MLP

competition from other

will depend largely on

providers of services,

the MLP's treatment

uncertainties concerning

as a partnership for

the availability of fuel

U.S. federal income

at reasonable prices,

tax purposes. If the

the effects of energy

MLP is deemed to be

conservation policies and

a corporation then its

other factors.

income would be subject

Investments in private

to federal taxation,

companies may be

reducing the amount

subject to higher risk

of cash available for

than investments in

distribution to the fund

securities of public

which could result in a

companies.

reduction of the fund's

value. The fund is subject

to U.S. federal income

tax on taxable income

at the corporate tax

rate (currently as high

as 35%) and state and

local income taxes.The

fund invests in small

and midcap companies,

which involves additional

risks such as limited

liquidity and greater

volatility than larger

companies.

Distribution:

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Quarterly

Page 3 of 4

PUBLIC SECURITIES

Taxation:

Intends to make

Intends to make

Intends to make

Intends to make

distributions that may

distributions that may

distributions that may

distributions that may

be taxed as ordinary

be taxed as ordinary

be taxed as ordinary

be taxed as ordinary

income, qualified

income, qualified

income, qualified

income, qualified

dividend income, or

dividend income, or

dividend income, or

dividend income, or

capital gains.

capital gains.

capital gains.

capital gains.

Liquidity:

Shares are bought and

Shares are bought and

Shares are bought and

Shares are bought and

sold at market price

sold at market price

sold at market price

sold at market price

(not NAV) on a stock

(not NAV) on a stock

(not NAV) on a stock

(not NAV) on a stock

exchange, may trade at

exchange, may trade at

exchange, may trade at

exchange, may trade at

a discount or premium

a discount or premium

a discount or premium

a discount or premium

to NAV, and are not

to NAV, and are not

to NAV, and are not

to NAV, and are not

`

individually redeemed

individually redeemed

individually redeemed

individually redeemed

from the Fund.

from the Fund.

from the Fund.

from the Fund.

Brokerage commissions

Brokerage commissions

Brokerage commissions

Brokerage commissions

will reduce returns.

will reduce returns.

will reduce returns.

will reduce returns.

References to other funds or products should not be considered an offer of those securities.

Definitions

RMBS are Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities.

CLOs are Collaterized Loan Obligations.

Nominal Interest Rate refers to an interest rate before taking inflation into account.

Real Interest Rate refers to an interest rate that has been adjusted to remove the effects of inflation to reflect the real cost of funds to the borrower and the real yield to the lender or to an investor. The real interest rate reflects the rate of time-preference for current goods over future goods.

PPI refers to the Producer Price Index, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is a group of indexes that calculates and represents the average movement in selling prices from domestic production over time.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC.

Quasar Distributors LLC is the filing agent for the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
Brian F. Hurley President
Edward A. Kuczmarski Chairman
Adam Ross Sachs Chief Compliance Officer
Louis P. Salvatore Independent Director
Heather Shively Goldman Independent Director