CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

UNAUDITED (MILLIONS) Notes June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13 $ 595 $ 642 Restricted cash 14 49 44 Trade receivables and other current assets 15 1,099 1,321 Financial instrument assets 5 117 106 Due from related parties 18 963 615 Assets held for sale 4 230 698 3,053 3,426 Financial instrument assets 5 356 481 Equity-accounted investments 12 561 451 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 8 39,241 37,828 Intangible assets 4 7 208 Goodwill 790 723 Deferred income tax assets 7 71 70 Other long-term assets 127 101 Total Assets $ 44,206 $ 43,288 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16 $ 565 $ 621 Financial instrument liabilities 5 276 270 Due to related parties 18 513 464 Non-recourse borrowings 9 999 1,299 Provisions 13 16 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale 4 193 217 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 11 5,298 4,364 7,857 7,251 Financial instrument liabilities 5 448 578 Non-recourse borrowings 9 12,771 12,416 Deferred income tax liabilities 7 5,643 5,263 Provisions 375 341 Other long-term liabilities 618 615 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 10 10,821 10,680 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 10 289 271 The partnership 11 5,384 5,873 Total Equity 16,494 16,824 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,206 $ 43,288





Approved on behalf of Brookfield Renewable Corporation: Patricia Zuccotti Director David Mann Director

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

UNAUDITED (MILLIONS) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Notes 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues 18 $ 901 $ 997 $ 1,967 $ 1,926 Other income 39 6 52 70 Direct operating costs (1) (308) (296) (612) (587) Management service costs 18 (32) (43) (68) (95) Interest expense 9 (315) (255) (621) (483) Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments 12 (3) 1 - (1) Foreign exchange and financial instruments (loss) gain 5 (9) 3 101 (30) Depreciation 8 (327) (286) (633) (582) Other 52 - 18 (26) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 11 380 1,080 (683) 171 Income tax (expense) recovery Current 7 (34) (29) (72) (67) Deferred 7 16 (41) (9) (41) (18) (70) (81) (108) Net income (loss) $ 360 $ 1,137 $ (560) $ 255 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 10 $ 68 $ 90 $ 211 $ 180 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 10 1 1 3 5 The partnership 21 291 1,046 (774) 70 $ 360 $ 1,137 $ (560) $ 255

(1) Direct operating costs exclude depreciation expense disclosed below.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

UNAUDITED (MILLIONS) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Notes 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 360 $ 1,137 $ (560) $ 255 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to net income: Revaluations of property, plant and equipment 8 - - (49) (2) Actuarial (loss) gain on defined benefit plans (5) 9 (5) 12 Deferred income taxes on above items 10 (3) 13 (5) Total items that will not be reclassified to net income 5 6 (41) 5 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to net income: Foreign currency translation 586 (742) 832 (53) Gains (losses) arising during the period on financial instruments designated as cash-flow hedges 5 25 13 165 (46) Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange swaps net investment hedge 5 (25) 58 (41) 15 Reclassification adjustments for amounts recognized in net income 5 (31) 35 (80) 90 Deferred income taxes on above items 2 (27) (10) (39) Equity-accounted investments 12 (1) (2) - 1 Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income 556 (665) 866 (32) Other comprehensive income (loss) 561 (659) 825 (27) Comprehensive income $ 921 $ 478 $ 265 $ 228 Comprehensive income attributable to: Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries 10 $ 440 $ (303) $ 734 $ 77 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 10 17 (23) 24 9 The partnership 21 464 804 (493) 142 $ 921 $ 478 $ 265 $ 228





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Accumulated other comprehensive income Non-controlling interests UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (MILLIONS) The partnership Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation

surplus Other Total Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries Total

equity Balance, as at March 31, 2023 $ (4,220) $ (1,509) $ 10,579 $ 70 $ 4,920 $ 279 $ 10,512 $ 15,711 Net income 291 - - - 291 1 68 360 Other comprehensive income (loss) - 170 8 (5) 173 16 372 561 Capital contributions - - - - - - 51 51 Dividends declared - - - - - (4) (173) (177) Other (1) 4 - (3) - (3) (9) (12) Change in period 290 174 8 (8) 464 10 309 783 Balance, as at June 30, 2023 $ (3,930) $ (1,335) $ 10,587 $ 62 $ 5,384 $ 289 $ 10,821 $ 16,494 Balance, as at March 31, 2022 $ (5,808) $ (1,250) $ 10,130 $ (58) $ 3,014 $ 293 $ 10,573 $ 13,880 Net income 1,046 - - - 1,046 1 90 1,137 Other comprehensive income (loss) - (258) 1 15 (242) (24) (393) (659) Capital contributions - - - - - - 135 135 Disposal 27 - (27) - - - - - Dividends declared - - - - - (9) (633) (642) Other (3) 1 (3) (1) (6) - (17) (23) Change in period 1,070 (257) (29) 14 798 (32) (818) (52) Balance, as at June 30, 2022 $ (4,738) $ (1,507) $ 10,101 $ (44) $ 3,812 $ 261 $ 9,755 $ 13,828

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Accumulated other comprehensive income Non-controlling interests UNAUDITED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (MILLIONS) The partnership Foreign

currency

translation Revaluation

surplus Other Total Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries Total

equity Balance, as at December 31, 2022 $ (3,186) $ (1,582) $ 10,615 $ 26 $ 5,873 $ 271 $ 10,680 $ 16,824 Net income (loss) (774) - - - (774) 3 211 (560) Other comprehensive income - 243 - 38 281 21 523 825 Capital contributions - - - - - - 103 103 Disposal (Note 3) 34 - (34) - - - (388) (388) Dividends declared - - - - - (4) (317) (321) Other (4) 4 6 (2) 4 (2) 9 11 Change in period (744) 247 (28) 36 (489) 18 141 (330) Balance, as at June 30, 2023 $ (3,930) $ (1,335) $ 10,587 $ 62 $ 5,384 $ 289 $ 10,821 $ 16,494 Balance, as at December 31, 2021 $ (4,834) $ (1,568) $ 10,125 $ (56) $ 3,667 $ 261 $ 10,297 $ 14,225 Net income 70 - - - 70 5 180 255 Other comprehensive income - 60 (1) 13 72 4 (103) (27) Capital contributions - - - - - - 196 196 Disposal 27 - (27) - - - - - Dividends declared - - - - - (9) (798) (807) Other (1) 1 4 (1) 3 - (17) (14) Change in period 96 61 (24) 12 145 - (542) (397) Balance, as at June 30, 2022 $ (4,738) $ (1,507) $ 10,101 $ (44) $ 3,812 $ 261 $ 9,755 $ 13,828

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) Notes 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 360 $ 1,137 $ (560) $ 255 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 8 327 286 633 582 Unrealized financial instruments gain (loss) 5 16 29 (92) 84 Share of earnings (loss) from equity-accounted investments 12 3 (1) - 1 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 7 (16) 41 9 41 Other non-cash items 5 7 29 (5) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable shares and class B shares 11 (380) (1,080) 683 (171) Dividends received from equity-accounted investments 12 1 2 2 2 316 421 704 789 Changes in due to or from related parties (21) 11 3 15 Net change in working capital balances (42) (109) 137 (229) 253 323 844 575 Financing activities Proceeds from non-recourse borrowings 346 1,652 696 2,333 Repayment of non-recourse borrowings 9 (657) (1,012) (1,002) (1,677) Capital contributions from non-controlling interests 10 51 135 103 196 Exchangeable share issuance 251 - 251 - Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests 10 (188) (642) (321) (807) Related party borrowings, net (34) (165) (320) 9 (231) (32) (593) 54 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents, in acquired entity - - (81) - Acquisition in equity-accounted investments (3) - (3) - Investment in property, plant and equipment 8 (158) (246) (320) (414) Proceeds from disposal of assets - 88 3 88 Proceeds from disposal of securities 103 - 103 - Restricted cash and other (37) (19) (24) (21) (95) (177) (322) (347) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 14 (18) 27 (17) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) (59) 96 (44) 265 Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (3) - (3) - Balance, beginning of period 657 694 642 525 Balance, end of period $ 595 $ 790 $ 595 $ 790 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 315 $ 237 $ 585 $ 448 Interest received $ 15 $ 6 $ 29 $ 11 Income taxes paid $ 90 $ 27 $ 113 $ 33

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or the "company) and its subsidiaries, own and operate a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in North America, South America and Europe. BEPC was formed as a corporation established under the British Columbia Business Corporation Act on September 9, 2019 and is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP"), or, collectively with its controlled subsidiaries, including BEPC ("Brookfield Renewable", or, collectively with its controlled subsidiaries, excluding BEPC, (the "partnership"). Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield Corporation" or together with its controlled subsidiaries, other than Brookfield Renewable, and unless the context otherwise requires, includes Brookfield Corporation, "Brookfield") is our company's ultimate parent. The class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("BEPC exchangeable shares") of Brookfield Renewable Corporation are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BEPC". The registered head office of Brookfield Renewable Corporation is 250 Vesey Street, New York, NY, United States. Notes to the consolidated financial statements Page 1. Basis of presentation and significant accounting policies 9 2. Acquisitions 10 3. Disposal of assets 10 4. Assets held for sale 11 5. Risk management and financial instruments 11 6. Segmented information 14 7. Income taxes 21 8. Property, plant and equipment 22 9. Borrowings 23 10. Non-controlling interests 24 11. BEPC Exchangeable shares, BEPC Class B shares and BEPC Class C shares 26 12. Equity-accounted investments 26 13. Cash and cash equivalents 27 14. Restricted cash 27 15. Trade receivables and other current assets 27 16. Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28 17. Commitments, contingencies and guarantees 28 18. Related party transactions 29







1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(a) Statement of compliance

The interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in the annual audited consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), have been omitted or condensed. These interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the company's December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements. The interim consolidated statements have been prepared on a basis consistent with the accounting policies disclosed in the December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements.

The interim consolidated financial statements are unaudited and reflect adjustments (consisting of normal recurring adjustments) that are, in the opinion of management, necessary to provide a fair statement of results for the interim periods in accordance with IFRS.

The results reported in these interim consolidated financial statements should not be regarded as necessarily indicative of results that may be expected for an entire year. The policies set out below are consistently applied to all periods presented, unless otherwise noted.

These interim financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the company and authorized of issue on August 4, 2023.

Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation.

References to $, €, R$, and COP are to United States ("U.S.") dollars, Euros, Brazilian reais, and Colombian pesos, respectively.

All figures are presented in millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

(b) Basis of presentation

The interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of historical cost, except for the revaluation of property, plant and equipment and certain assets and liabilities which have been measured at fair value. Cost is recorded based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

(c) Consolidation

These interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the company and its subsidiaries, which are the entities over which the company has control. An investor controls an investee when it is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Non-controlling interests in the equity of the company's subsidiaries are shown separately in equity in the interim consolidated statements of financial position.

(d) Recently adopted accounting standards

IFRS Interpretations Committee Agenda Decision - Demand Deposits with Restriction on Use Arising from a

Contract with a Third Party (IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows)

In April 2022, the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") concluded that restrictions on the use of a demand deposit arising from a contract with a third party do not result in the deposit no longer being cash, unless those restrictions change the nature of the deposit in a way that it would no longer meet the definition of cash in IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows. In the fact pattern described in the request, the contractual restrictions on the use of the amounts held in the demand deposit did not change the nature of the deposit - the entity can access those amounts on demand. Therefore, the entity should include the demand deposit as a component of "cash and cash equivalents" in its statement of financial position and in its statement of cash flows. Brookfield Renewable has completed the assessment and implemented its transition plan that addresses the impact of this IFRS IC agenda decision. The effect on the consolidated statements of cash flows is an increase to Cash and cash equivalents of $136 million and $219 million, and a decrease of $83 million and $102 million to cash used in investing activities, respectively, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single transaction - Amendments to IAS 12- Pillar Two model rules

In May 2023, the IASB issued amendments to IAS 12 "Income Taxes" to give entities temporary mandatory relief from accounting for deferred taxes arising from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Developments ("OECD") international tax reform. The amendments are effective immediately upon their issue and retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 "Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors," except for some targeted disclosure requirements which become effective for annual reporting periods on or after January 1,2023. The Company has applied the temporary exception to recognizing and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.

(e) Future changes in accounting policies

Amendments to IAS 1 - Presentation of Financial Statements ("IAS 1")

The amendments clarify how to classify debt and other liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments to IAS 1 apply to annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024. The company is currently assessing the impact of these amendments.

There are currently no other future changes to IFRS with potential impact on the company.

2. ACQUISITIONS

Brazil Wind Portfolio

On March 3, 2023, the company, together with its institutional partners, completed the acquisition of 100% interest in a 136 MW portfolio of wind assets in Brazil. The purchase price of this acquisition, including working capital and closing adjustments, was $95 million. The company holds an approximately 22.5% economic interest.

The preliminary purchase price allocations, at fair value, as at June 30, 2023, with respect to the acquisitions are as follows:

(MILLIONS) Brazil Wind Portfolio Cash and cash equivalents $ 10 Trade receivables and other current assets 9 Property, plant and equipment 125 Other non-current assets 19 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16) Current portion of non-recourse borrowings (4) Non-recourse borrowings (46) Provisions (2) Fair value of net assets acquired 95 Purchase price $ 95





3. DISPOSAL OF ASSETS

On March 17, 2023, the company's institutional partners completed the sale of a 78% interest in a 378 MW operating hydroelectric portfolio in the U.S., of which 28% was sold to affiliates of Brookfield Corporation. The company retained its 22% interest in the investment and accordingly, did not receive proceeds from the sale. Subsequent to the completion of the sale, the company no longer consolidates this investment and recognized its interest as an equity-accounted investment. As a result of the disposition, the company derecognized $667 million of total assets and $191 million of total liabilities from the consolidated statements of financial positions. The company's post-tax portion of the accumulated revaluation surplus of $34 million was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income directly to equity and presented as a Disposals item in the consolidated statements of changes in equity.

4. ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

As at June 30, 2023, assets held for sale within the company's operating segments include a 95 MW wind asset in Uruguay.

The following is a summary of the major items of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3 Restricted cash 2 Trade receivables and other current assets 7 Financial instruments assets 2 Property, plant and equipment - Intangible assets 198 Goodwill 18 Assets held for sale $ 230 Liabilities Current liabilities $ 4 Non-recourse borrowings 168 Financial instrument liabilities - Other long-term liabilities 4 Deferred tax liability 17 Provisions - Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale $ 193

5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

RISK MANAGEMENT

The company`s activities expose it to a variety of financial risks, including market risk (i.e., commodity price risk, interest rate risk, and foreign currency risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The company uses financial instruments primarily to manage these risks.

Fair value disclosures

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

Fair values determined using valuation models require the use of assumptions concerning the amount and timing of estimated future cash flows and discount rates. In determining those assumptions, management looks primarily to external readily observable market inputs such as interest rate yield curves, currency rates, commodity prices and, as applicable, credit spreads.

A fair value measurement of a non-financial asset is the consideration that would be received in an orderly transaction between market participants, considering the highest and best use of the asset.

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value are categorized into one of three hierarchy levels, described below. Each level is based on the transparency of the inputs used to measure the fair values of assets and liabilities.

Level 1 - inputs are based on unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets and liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs, other than quoted prices in Level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data .

The following table presents the company's assets and liabilities including energy derivative contracts, power purchase agreements accounted for under IFRS 9 ("IFRS 9 PPAs"), interest rate swaps, foreign exchange swaps and tax equity measured and disclosed at fair value classified by the fair value hierarchy:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (MILLIONS) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Assets measured at fair value: Cash and cash equivalents $ 595 $ - $ - $ 595 $ 642 Restricted cash (1) 81 - - 81 68 Financial instrument assets (1) IFRS 9 PPAs - - 4 4 1 Energy derivative contracts - 54 - 54 33 Interest rate swaps - 218 - 218 261 Investments in equity securities - - 197 197 292 Property, plant and equipment - - 39,241 39,241 37,828 Liabilities measured at fair value: Financial instrument liabilities (1) IFRS 9 PPAs - - (167) (167) (189) Energy derivative contracts - (108) - (108) (231) Interest rate swaps - (13) - (13) (14) Foreign exchange swaps - (119) - (119) (61) Tax equity - - (317) (317) (353) Liabilities for which fair value is disclosed: BEPC exchangeable and class B shares (2) (5,298) - - (5,298) (4,364) Non-recourse borrowing (1) (1,754) (11,734) - (13,488) (12,847) Total $ (6,376) $ (11,702) $ 38,958 $ 20,880 $ 21,066

(1) Includes both the current amount and long-term amounts

(2) BEPC class C shares are also classified as financial liabilities due to their cash redemption feature. As discussed in Note 11 -BEPC Exchangeable shares, BEPC Class B shares and BEPC Class C shares, the BEPC class C shares meet certain qualifying criteria and are presented as equity.

There were no transfers between levels during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Financial instruments disclosures

The aggregate amount of our company's net financial instrument positions are as follows:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (MILLIONS) Assets Liabilities Net Assets

(Liabilities) Net Assets

(Liabilities) Energy derivative contracts $ 54 $ 108 $ (54) $ (198) IFRS 9 PPAs 4 167 (163) (188) Interest rate swaps 218 13 205 247 Foreign exchange swaps - 119 (119) (61) Investments in debt and equity securities 197 - 197 292 Tax equity - 317 (317) (353) Total 473 724 (251) (261) Less: current portion 117 276 (159) (164) Long-term portion $ 356 $ 448 $ (92) $ (97)

(a) Tax equity

The company owns and operates certain projects in the United States under tax equity structures to finance the construction of utility-scale solar, distributed generation and wind projects. In accordance with the substance of the contractual agreements, the amounts paid by the tax equity investors for their equity stakes are classified as financial instrument liabilities on the interim consolidated statements of financial position.

Gain or loss on the tax equity liabilities are recognized within foreign exchange and financial instruments (loss) gain in the interim consolidated statements of income (loss).

(b) Energy derivative contracts and IFRS 9 PPAs

The company has entered into long-term energy derivative contracts primarily to stabilize or eliminate the price risk on the sale of certain future power generation. Certain energy contracts are recorded in the company's interim consolidated financial statements at an amount equal to fair value, using quoted market prices or, in their absence, a valuation model using both internal and third-party evidence and forecasts.

(c) Interest rate hedges

The company has entered into interest rate hedge contracts primarily to minimize exposure to interest rate fluctuations on its variable rate debt or to lock in interest rates on future debt refinancing. All interest rate hedge contracts are recorded in the interim consolidated financial statements at fair value.

(d) Foreign exchange swaps

The company has entered into foreign exchange swaps to minimize its exposure to currency fluctuations impacting its investments and earnings in foreign operations, and to fix the exchange rate on certain anticipated transactions denominated in foreign currencies.

(e) Investments in debt and equity securities

The company's investments in debt and equity securities consist of investments in securities which are recorded on the statement of financial position at fair value.

The following table reflects the gains (losses) included in foreign exchange and financial instrument (loss) gain in the interim consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Energy derivative contracts $ (11) $ (20) $ 59 $ (54) IFRS 9 PPAs (31) (17) - (70) Interest rate swaps 9 (2) 7 20 Foreign exchange swaps (4) 27 (7) 35 Tax equity 18 32 24 62 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 10 (17) 18 (23) $ (9) $ 3 $ 101 $ (30)

For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, the gains associated with debt and equity securities of $2 million and $7 million, respectively (2022: nil and nil, respectively) were recorded in Other on the interim consolidated statements of income (loss).

The following table reflects the gains (losses) included in other comprehensive income (loss) in the interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Energy derivative contracts $ 22 $ (59) $ 190 $ (171) IFRS 9 PPAs 11 (16) 25 (53) Interest rate swaps 8 79 (30) 179 Foreign exchange swaps (16) 9 (20) (1) 25 13 165 (46) Foreign exchange swaps - net investment (25) 58 (41) 15 $ - $ 71 $ 124 $ (31)

The following table reflects the reclassification adjustments recognized in net income in the interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Energy derivative contracts $ (40) $ 35 $ (89) $ 86 IFRS 9 PPAs - - - 2 Interest rate swaps - - - 2 $ (31) $ 35 $ (80) $ 90

6. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the chief operating decision maker or "CODM") review the results of the operations, manage the operations, and allocate resources based on the type of technology, in conjunction with other segments of Brookfield Renewable.

The operations of the company are segmented by - 1) hydroelectric, 2) wind, 3) utility-scale solar, 4) distributed energy & sustainable solutions (distributed generation, pumped storage, carbon capture and storage, cogeneration and biomass) and 5) corporate. This best reflects the way in which the CODM reviews the results of the company.

In accordance with IFRS 8, Operating Segments, the company discloses information about its reportable segments based upon the measures used by the CODM in assessing performance. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as those described in Note 1 - Basis of presentation and significant accounting policies.

Reporting to the CODM on the measures utilized to assess performance and allocate resources is provided on a proportionate basis. Information on a proportionate basis reflects the company's share from facilities which it accounts for using consolidation and the equity method whereby the company either controls or exercises significant influence or joint

control over the investment, respectively. Proportionate information provides shareholders perspective that the CODM considers important when performing internal analyses and making strategic and operating decisions. The CODM also believes that providing proportionate information helps investors understand the impacts of decisions made by management and financial results allocable to the company's shareholders.

Proportionate financial information is not, and is not intended to be, presented in accordance with IFRS. Tables reconciling IFRS data with data presented on a proportionate consolidation basis have been disclosed below. Segment revenues, other income, direct operating costs, interest expense, depreciation, current and deferred income taxes, and other are items that will differ from results presented in accordance with IFRS as these items include the company's proportionate share of earnings from equity-accounted investments attributable to each of the above-noted items, and exclude the proportionate share of earnings (loss) of consolidated investments not held by the company apportioned to each of the above-noted items.

The company does not control those entities that have not been consolidated and as such, have been presented as equity-accounted investments in its consolidated financial statements. The presentation of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses does not represent the company's legal claim to such items, and the removal of financial statement amounts that are attributable to non-controlling interests does not extinguish the company's legal claims or exposures to such items.

The company reports its results in accordance with these segments and presents prior period segmented information in a consistent manner.

The company analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on Funds From Operations. Funds From Operations is not a generally accepted accounting measure under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Funds From Operations used by other entities, as well as the definition of funds from operations used by the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") .

The company uses Funds From Operations to assess the performance of the company before the effects of certain cash items (e.g., acquisition costs and other typical non-recurring cash items) and certain non-cash items (e.g., deferred income taxes, depreciation, non-cash portion of non-controlling interests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, non-cash gain or loss from equity-accounted investments, and other non-cash items) as these are not reflective of the performance of the underlying business. The company includes realized disposition gains and losses on assets that we developed and/or did not intend to hold over the long-term within Funds From Operations in order to provide additional insight regarding the performance of investments on a cumulative realized basis, including any unrealized fair value adjustments that were recorded in equity and not otherwise reflected in current period net income.

The following table provides each segment's results in the format that management organizes its segments to make operating decisions and assess performance and reconciles the company's proportionate results to the consolidated statements of income on a line by line basis by aggregating the components comprising the earnings from the company's investments in associates and reflecting the portion of each line item attributable to non-controlling interests for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Attributable to the partnership Contribution from equity-accounted investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per

IFRS financials (1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale Solar Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Corporate Total Revenues $ 299 $ 37 $ 49 $ 31 $ - $ 416 $ (9) $ 494 $ 901 Other income 10 5 14 2 16 47 - (8) 39 Direct operating costs (110) (10) (7) (7) (2) (136) 4 (176) (308) Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - 5 - 5 199 32 56 26 14 327 - 310 Management service costs - - - - (32) (32) - - (32) Interest expense (1) (67) (5) (15) (3) - (90) 2 (166) (254) Current income taxes (7) (2) (1) - - (10) - (24) (34) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - (2) - (2) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (120) (120) Funds From Operations 125 25 40 23 (18) 195 - - Depreciation (131) 3 (199) (327) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (22) - 13 (9) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 18 - (2) 16 Other (88) 3 137 52 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares (1) (61) - - (61) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares 380 - - 380 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments - (6) - (6) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - 51 51 Net income attributable to the partnership $ 291 $ - $ - $ 291

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $3 million is comprised of amounts found on the Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs, Share of interest and cash taxes and Share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests of $69 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests. Total interest expense of $315 million is comprised of amounts on Interest expense and Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares.













The following table provides each segment's results in the format that management organizes its segments to make operating decisions and assess performance and reconciles the company's proportionate results to the consolidated statements of income on a line by line basis by aggregating the components comprising the earnings from the company's investments in associates and reflecting the portion of each line item attributable to non-controlling interests for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Attributable to the partnership Contribution from equity-accounted investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per

IFRS financials (1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale Solar Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Corporate Total Revenues $ 307 $ 43 $ 51 $ 37 $ - $ 438 $ (12) $ 571 $ 997 Other income 4 3 9 - - 16 - (10) 6 Direct operating costs (109) (13) (11) (16) (2) (151) 7 (152) (296) Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - 5 - 5 202 33 49 21 (2) 303 - 409 Management service costs - - - - (38) (38) - (5) (43) Interest expense (1) (46) (7) (14) (4) (4) (75) 1 (126) (200) Current income taxes (9) (1) 1 - - (9) - (20) (29) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - (1) - (1) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (258) (258) Funds From Operations 147 25 36 17 (44) 181 - - Depreciation (127) 3 (162) (286) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (14) - 17 3 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (11) - (30) (41) Other (8) - 8 - Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares (1) (55) - - (55) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares 1,080 - - 1,080 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments - (3) - (3) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - 167 167 Net income attributable to the partnership $ 1,046 $ - $ - $ 1,046

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $1 million is comprised of amounts found on the Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs, Share of interest and cash taxes and Share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests of $91 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests. Total interest expense of $255 million is comprised of amounts on Interest expense and Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares.









The following table provides each segment's results in the format that management organizes its segments to make operating decisions and assess performance and reconciles the company's proportionate results to the consolidated statements of income on a line by line basis by aggregating the components comprising the earnings from the company's investments in associates and reflecting the portion of each line item attributable to non-controlling interests for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

Attributable to the partnership Contribution from equity-accounted investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per

IFRS financials (1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale Solar Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Corporate Total Revenues 648 79 89 69 - 885 (24) 1,106 1,967 Other income 15 6 20 5 16 62 (3) (7) 52 Direct operating costs (221) (20) (19) (20) (2) (282) 10 (340) (612) Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - 17 - 17 442 65 90 54 14 665 - 759 Management service costs - - - - (68) (68) - - (68) Interest expense (1) (130) (13) (28) (9) - (180) 4 (326) (502) Current income taxes (16) (2) (2) - - (20) - (52) (72) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - (4) - (4) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (381) (381) Funds From Operations 296 50 60 45 (54) 397 - - Depreciation (258) 6 (381) (633) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 17 - 84 101 Deferred income tax expense - - (9) (9) Other (128) 7 139 18 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares (1) (119) - - (119) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares (683) - - (683) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments - (13) - (13) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - 167 167 Net income attributable to the partnership (774) - - (774)

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of nil is comprised of amounts found on the Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs, Share of interest and cash taxes and Share of earnings lines. Net loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests of $214 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests. Total interest expense of $621 million is comprised of amounts on Interest expense and Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares.

The following table provides each segment's results in the format that management organizes its segments to make operating decisions and assess performance and reconciles the company's proportionate results to the consolidated statements of income on a line by line basis by aggregating the components comprising the earnings from the company's investments in associates and reflecting the portion of each line item attributable to non-controlling interests for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Attributable to the partnership Contribution from equity-accounted investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per

IFRS financials (1) (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale Solar Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Corporate Total Revenues 573 95 90 67 - 825 (25) 1,126 1,926 Other income 24 5 21 7 - 57 - 13 70 Direct operating costs (216) (27) (24) (33) (2) (302) 15 (300) (587) Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - 10 - 10 381 73 87 41 (2) 580 - 839 Management service costs - - - - (90) (90) - (5) (95) Interest expense (1) (84) (14) (25) (9) (4) (136) 3 (240) (373) Current income taxes (19) (1) - - - (20) - (47) (67) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity-accounted investments - - - - - - (3) - (3) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (547) (547) Funds From Operations 278 58 62 32 (96) 334 - - Depreciation (259) 6 (329) (582) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (37) 2 5 (30) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 5 - (46) (41) Other (34) - 8 (26) Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares (1) (110) - - (110) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares 171 - - 171 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments - (8) - (8) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - 362 362 Net income attributable to the partnership 70 - - 70

(1) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $1 million is comprised of amounts found on the Share of revenue, other income and direct operating costs, Share of interest and cash taxes and Share of earnings lines. Net loss attributable to participating non-controlling interests of $185 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests. Total interest expense of $483 million is comprised of amounts on Interest expense and Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares.









The following table presents information on a segmented basis about certain items in our company's statements of financial position and reconciles the company's proportionate results to the consolidated statements of financial position by aggregating the components comprising the company's investments in associates and reflecting the portion of each line item attributable to non-controlling interests:

Attributable to the partnership Contribution

from equity-

accounted

investments Attributable

to non-

controlling

interests As per

IFRS

financials (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale Solar Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Corporate Total As at June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 109 $ 47 $ 38 $ 11 $ 2 $ 207 $ (6) $ 394 595 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 14,136 1,548 1,297 1,079 - 18,060 (704) 21,885 39,241 Total assets 15,769 1,752 1,445 1,125 419 20,510 (216) 23,912 44,206 Total borrowings 2,878 610 1,096 227 - 4,811 (205) 9,164 13,770 Other liabilities 4,297 377 113 186 5,340 10,313 (216) 3,845 13,942 As at December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 70 $ 49 $ 60 $ 18 $ - $ 197 $ (7) $ 452 642 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 13,709 1,400 1,310 1,084 - 17,503 (557) 20,882 37,828 Total assets 15,604 1,595 1,447 1,138 307 20,091 (171) 23,368 43,288 Total borrowings 2,894 613 1,025 371 - 4,903 (161) 8,973 13,715 Other liabilities 4,363 342 138 38 4,436 9,317 (10) 3,442 12,749





Additional Segment Information

The following table presents consolidated revenue split by technology for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Hydroelectric $ 570 $ 608 $ 1,265 $ 1,177 Wind 124 157 295 340 Utility-scale Solar 143 166 290 294 Distributed energy & sustainable solutions 64 66 117 115 Total $ 901 $ 997 $ 1,967 $ 1,926

The following table presents consolidated property, plant and equipment and equity-accounted investments split by geographical region:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 North America $ 22,393 $ 22,478 Colombia 9,460 8,264 Brazil 4,630 4,162 Europe 3,319 3,375 $ 39,802 $ 38,279

7. INCOME TAXES

The company's effective income tax rate was 16.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (2022: 29.8% ). The effective tax rate is different than the statutory rate primarily due to rate differentials and non-controlling interests' income or loss not subject to tax.

8. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

The following table presents a reconciliation of property, plant and equipment at fair value:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar Other (1) Total (2) Property, plant and equipment, at fair value As at December 31, 2022 $ 25,139 $ 4,875 $ 6,481 $ 241 $ 36,736 Additions, net 1 15 (29) 3 (10) Transfer from construction work-in-progress 13 2 306 - 321 Acquisitions through business combinations - 125 - - 125 Disposals - - - (5) (5) Items recognized through OCI: Foreign exchange 1,338 66 154 9 1,567 Items recognized through net income: Depreciation (259) (166) (191) (17) (633) As at June 30, 2023 $ 26,232 $ 4,917 $ 6,721 $ 231 $ 38,101 Construction work-in-progress As at December 31, 2022 $ 212 $ 497 $ 380 $ 3 $ 1,092 Additions 30 163 122 1 316 Transfer to property, plant and equipment (13) (2) (306) - (321) Items recognized through OCI: Foreign exchange 6 28 19 - 53 As at June 30, 2023 $ 235 $ 686 $ 215 $ 4 $ 1,140 Total property, plant and equipment, at fair value As at December 31, 2022 (2) $ 25,351 $ 5,372 $ 6,861 $ 244 $ 37,828 As at June 30, 2023 (2) $ 26,467 $ 5,603 $ 6,936 $ 235 $ 39,241

(1) Includes cogeneration and biomass.

(2) Includes right-of-use assets not subject to revaluation of $47 million ( 2022 : $49 million) in our hydroelectric segment, $123 million ( 2022 : $127 million) in our wind segment, $152 million ( 2022 : $148 million) in our solar segment , and nil ( 2022 : $2 million) in other.

9. BORROWINGS

Non-recourse borrowings

Non-recourse borrowings are typically asset-specific, long-term, and non-recourse borrowings denominated in the domestic currency of the subsidiary. Non-recourse borrowings in the United States and Europe consist of both fixed and floating interest rate debt indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), the Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA"), the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") and the Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR"). The company uses interest rate swap agreements in the United States and Colombia to minimize its exposure to floating interest rates. Non-recourse borrowings in Brazil consist of floating interest rates of Taxa de Juros de Longo Prazo ("TJLP"), the Brazil National Bank for Economic Development's long-term interest rate, Interbank Deposit Certificate rate ("CDI"), plus a margin. Non-recourse borrowings in Colombia include floating interest rates of Indicador Bancario de Referencia rate ("IBR"), the Banco Central de Colombia short-term interest rate, or Colombian Consumer Price Index ("IPC"), the Banco Central de Colombia inflation rate, plus a margin.

Effective January 1, 2022, SONIA replaced £ LIBOR, and Euro Short-term Rate ("€STR") replaced € LIBOR. The Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA") is expected to replace CDOR after June 28, 2024.

As at June 30, 2023, the company's floating rate borrowings have not been materially impacted by SONIA and €STR reforms. Brookfield Renewable has completed an assessment and implemented its transition plan to address the impact and effect changes as a result of amendments to the contractual terms for the replacement of US$ LIBOR with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") referenced floating-rate borrowings, interest rate swaps, and updating hedge designations. The adoption did not have a significant impact on Brookfield Renewable's financial reporting.

The composition of non-recourse borrowings is presented in the following table:

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Weighted-average Weighted-average (MILLIONS EXCEPT AS NOTED) Interest

rate (%) Term (years) (3) Carrying

value Estimated

fair value Interest

rate (%) Term

(years) Carrying

value Estimated

fair value Non-recourse borrowings (1)(2) Hydroelectric 8.9 7 $ 6,672 $ 6,501 8.2 7 $ 6,612 $ 5,945 Wind 6.0 7 2,376 2,308 5.2 8 2,331 2,230 Utility-scale Solar 5.8 13 4,017 3,941 5.5 13 4,041 3,926 Distributed energy & sustainable solutions 5.4 11 766 738 3.0 11 796 746 Total 7.3 9 $ 13,831 $ 13,488 6.6 9 $ 13,780 $ 12,847 Add: Unamortized premiums (4) 13 17 Less: Unamortized financing fees (4) (74) (82) Less: Current portion (999) (1,299) $ 12,771 $ 12,416

(1) Includes $21 million (2022: $1 million) borrowed under a subscription facility of a Brookfield sponsored private fund.

(2) Includes $15 million (2022: $15 million) outstanding to an associate of Brookfield. Refer to Note 18 - Related party transactions for more details.

(3) Excluding credit facilities total weighted-average term is 9 years.

(4) Unamortized premiums and unamortized financing fees are amortized over the terms of the borrowing.

The following table outlines the financing and refinancing completed for the period ended June 30, 2023:

Period Closed Region Technology Average

Interest

rate Maturity Carrying Value Q2 2023 Brazil Wind CDI Financing 2024 BRL $450 million ($93 million)

(1) Benchmarked financings bear a variable interest at the applicable rate plus a margin.





In the second quarter of 2023, the Company extended the maturity of its $650 million credit facility associated with the United States business to mature in 2026.

10. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

The company`s non-controlling interests are comprised of the following:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries $ 10,821 $ 10,680 Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 289 271 $ 11,110 $ 10,951

Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries

The net change in participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries is as follows:

(MILLIONS) Brookfield Americas Infrastructure Fund Brookfield Infrastructure Fund II Brookfield Infrastructure Fund III Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV Isagen Institutional partners Isagen public non-controlling interests The Catalyst Group TerraForm Power Other Total As at December 31, 2022 $ 477 $ 2,615 $ 3,061 $ 707 $ 2,159 $ 13 $ 115 $ 832 $ 701 $ 10,680 Net income (loss) 30 44 58 (10) 63 - 9 15 2 211 Other comprehensive income (loss) (30) 50 155 60 308 2 - 8 (30) 523 Capital contributions - - - 57 - - - - 46 103 Disposal (388) - - - - - - - - (388) Dividends declared (21) (44) (94) (5) (86) (1) (3) (37) (26) (317) Other 27 2 (22) 3 - 1 - (4) 2 9 As at June 30, 2023 $ 95 $ 2,667 $ 3,158 $ 812 $ 2,444 $ 15 $ 121 $ 814 $ 695 $ 10,821 Interests held by third parties 75% - 78% 43% - 60% 23% - 71% 75 % 53 % 0.3 % 25 % 33 % 0.3% - 80%

11. BEPC EXCHANGEABLE SHARES, BEPC CLASS B SHARES AND BEPC CLASS C SHARES

The BEPC exchangeable shares and class B shares are classified as liabilities due to their exchange and cash redemption features. As at June 30, 2023, the BEPC exchangeable shares and class B shares were remeasured to $29.49 per share to reflect the NYSE closing price of a BEP unit. Remeasurement gains or losses associated with these shares are recorded in the interim consolidated statements of income (loss).

On June 16, 2023, the company completed the issuance of 7,430,000 BEPC exchangeable shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $33.80 per Exchangeable Share for gross proceeds of $251 million. The company recorded $10 million related to transaction costs inclusive of fees paid to underwriters in Other on the interim consolidated statements of income (loss).

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, our shareholders exchanged 833 and 2,575 BEPC exchangeable shares, respectively for an equal number of BEP units resulting in a decrease of less than $1 million to our financial liability (2022: 4,743 and 8,084 shares, respectively resulting in a decrease of less than $1 million). During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the company declared dividends of $61 million and $119 million, respectively (2022: $55 million and $110 million, respectively) on its BEPC exchangeable shares outstanding. Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares are presented as interest expense in the interim consolidated statements of income (loss).

The following table provides a continuity schedule of outstanding BEPC exchangeable and class B shares along with the corresponding liability and remeasurement gains and losses.

BEPC exchangeable shares outstanding (units) BEPC class B shares outstanding (units) BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares ($ million) Balance, as at December 31, 2022 172,218,098 165 $ 4,364 Share issuance 7,441,893 - $ 251 Share exchanges (2,575) - - Remeasurement of liability - - 683 Balance, as at June 30, 2023 179,657,416 165 $ 5,298

Similar to BEPC exchangeable shares and BEPC class B shares, BEPC class C shares are classified as liabilities due to their cash redemption feature. However, BEPC class C shares, the most subordinated class of all common shares, meet certain qualifying criteria and are presented as equity instruments given the narrow scope presentation exceptions existing in IAS 32. There are 189.6 million BEPC class C shares issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2023.

In December 2022, the company renewed its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding BEPC exchangeable shares. The company is authorized to repurchase up to 8,610,905 BEPC Exchangeable shares, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding BEPC exchangeable shares. The bids will expire on December 15, 2023, or earlier should the company complete its repurchases prior to such data. There were no BEPC exchangeable shares repurchased during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.





12. EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS

The following are the company's equity-accounted investments for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 Opening balance $ 451 Investment 108 Share of net income - Share of other comprehensive income - Dividends received (2) Foreign exchange translation and other 4 Ending balance $ 561

On March 17, 2023, the company's institutional partners completed the sale of a 78% interest in a 378 MW operating hydroelectric portfolio in the U.S., of which 28% was sold to affiliates of Brookfield Corporation. The company retained its 22% interest in the investment and accordingly, did not receive proceeds from the sale. Subsequent to the completion of

the sale, the company no longer consolidates this investment and recognized $105 million as an equity-accounted investment for its interest.





13. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

The company's cash and cash equivalents are as follows:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash $ 319 $ 433 Cash subject to restriction 252 207 Short-term deposit 24 2 $ 595 $ 642

14. RESTRICTED CASH

The company's restricted cash is as follows:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operations $ 57 $ 27 Credit obligations 24 30 Development projects - 11 Total 81 68 Less: non-current (32) (24) Current $ 49 $ 44

15. TRADE RECEIVABLES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

The company's trade receivables and other current assets are as follows:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Trade receivables $ 498 $ 506 Collateral deposits (1) 330 603 Prepaids and other 81 53 Income tax receivables 64 66 Inventory 23 18 Other short-term receivables 103 75 $ 1,099 $ 1,321

(1) Collateral deposits are related to energy derivative contracts the company enters into in order to mitigate the exposure to wholesale market electricity prices on the future sale of uncontracted generation, as part of the company's risk management strategy.

The company primarily receives payments monthly for invoiced PPA revenues and has no significant aged receivables as of the reporting date. Receivables from contracts with customers are reflected in Trade receivables.





16. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES

The company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities are as follows:

(MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating accrued liabilities $ 222 $ 258 Accounts payable 139 154 Interest payable on non-recourse borrowings 90 85 Income tax payable 42 74 Current portion of lease liabilities 26 26 BEPC exchangeable shares distributions payable (1) 16 14 Other 30 10 $ 565 $ 621

(1) Includes amounts payable only to external shareholders. Amounts payable to Brookfield and the partnership are included in due to related parties.

17. COMMITMENTS, CONTINGENCIES AND GUARANTEES

Commitments

In the course of its operations, the company has entered into agreements for the use of water, land and dams. Payment under those agreements varies with the amount of power generated. The various agreements can be renewed and are extendable up to 2089.

In the normal course of business, the company will enter into capital expenditure commitments which primarily relate to contracted project costs for various growth initiatives. As at June 30, 2023, the company had $371 million (2022: $675 million) of capital expenditure commitments of which $310 million is payable in 2023, $55 million is payable in 2024 , $5 million is payable in 2025 to 2027, and $1 million thereafter.

The following table lists the assets and portfolio of assets that the Company, together with institutional partners have agreed to acquire which are subject to customary closing conditions as at June 30, 2023:

Region Technology Capacity Consideration The Company's Economic Interest Expected Close Brazil Wind 60 MW portfolio R$112 million ($20 million) 25 % Q3 2023

An integral part of the company's strategy is to participate with institutional partners in Brookfield-sponsored private equity funds that target acquisitions that suit the company's profile. In the normal course of business, the company has made commitments to Brookfield-sponsored private equity funds to participate in these target acquisitions in the future, if and when identified. From time to time, in order to facilitate investment activities in a timely and efficient manner, the company will fund deposits or incur other costs and expenses (including by use of loan facilities to consummate, support, guarantee or issue letters of credit) in respect of an investment that ultimately will be shared with or made entirely by Brookfield sponsored vehicles, consortiums and/or partnerships (including private funds, joint ventures and similar arrangements), the company, or by co-investors.

Contingencies

The company and its subsidiaries are subject to various legal proceedings, arbitrations and actions arising in the normal course of business. While the final outcome of such legal proceedings and actions cannot be predicted with certainty, it is the opinion of management that the resolution of such proceedings and actions will not have a material impact on the company's consolidated financial position or results of operations.

The company's subsidiaries themselves have provided letters of credit, which include, but are not limited to, guarantees for debt service reserves, capital reserves, construction completion and performance.

The company, along with institutional partners, has provided letters of credit, which include, but are not limited to, guarantees for debt service reserves, capital reserves, construction completion and performance as it relates to interests in the Brookfield Americas Infrastructure Fund, the Brookfield Infrastructure Fund II, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund III, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, Brookfield Infrastructure Income Fund and Brookfield Global Transition Fund I. The company's subsidiaries have similarly provided letters of credit, which include, but are not limited to, guarantees for debt service reserves, capital reserves, construction completion and performance.

Letters of credit issued by the company's subsidiaries as at June 30, 2023 were $980 million (December 31, 2022: $994 million).

Guarantees

In the normal course of operations, the company executes agreements that provide for indemnification and guarantees to third-parties of transactions such as business dispositions, capital project purchases, business acquisitions, power marketing activities such as purchase and sale agreements, swap agreements, sales and purchases of assets and services, and the transfer of tax credits or renewable energy grants from tax equity partnerships. The company has also agreed to indemnify its directors and certain of its officers and employees. The nature of substantially all of the indemnification undertakings and guarantee agreements prevents the company from making a reasonable estimate of the maximum potential amount that the company could be required to pay third parties as the agreements do not always specify a maximum amount and the amounts are dependent upon the outcome of future contingent events, the nature and likelihood of which cannot be determined at this time.

Two direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of our company have fully and unconditionally guaranteed (i) any and all present and future unsecured debt securities issued by Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, in each case as to payment of principal, premium (if any) and interest when and as the same will become due and payable under or in respect of the trust indenture under which such securities are issued, (ii) all present and future senior preferred shares of Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc. ("BRP Equity") as to the payment of dividends when due, the payment of amounts due on redemption and the payment of amounts due on the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of BRP Equity, (iii) certain of BEP's preferred units, as to payment of distributions when due, the payment of amounts due on redemption and the payment of amounts due on the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of BEP, (iv) the obligations of all present and future bilateral credit facilities established for the benefit of Brookfield Renewable, and (v) notes issued by Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. under its U.S. commercial paper program. BRP Bermuda Holdings I Limited ("BBHI") and BEP Subco Inc. subsidiaries of the company have guaranteed the perpetual subordinated notes issued by Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. These arrangements do not have or are not reasonably likely to have a material current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that are material to investors.

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The company's related party transactions are recorded at the exchange amount. The company's related party transactions are primarily with the partnership and Brookfield.

Brookfield has provided a $400 million committed unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023 and the draws bear interest at Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus a margin. During the current period, there were no draws on the committed unsecured revolving credit facility provided by Brookfield. Brookfield may from time to time place funds on deposit with the company which are repayable on demand including any interest accrued. There were nil funds placed on deposit with the company as at June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: nil). The interest expense on the Brookfield revolving credit facility and deposit for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled nil and nil, respectively (2022: nil and less than $1 million, respectively).





The following table reflects the related party agreements and transactions for the three and six months ended June 30 in the interim consolidated statements of income:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (MILLIONS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Power purchase and revenue agreements $ 3 $ 20 $ 68 $ 59 Direct operating costs Energy purchases $ (3) $ (8) $ (10) $ (12) Energy marketing fee & other services (3) (2) (6) (7) $ (6) $ (10) $ (16) $ (19) Interest expense Borrowings $ (6) $ (6) $ (10) $ (10) Other Interest income $ 3 $ 3 $ 5 $ 5 Dividend income 3 - 4 - Other related party services (1) (1) (2) (2) Management service agreement $ (32) $ (43) $ (68) $ (95)

The following table reflects the impact of the related party agreements and transactions on the consolidated statements of financial position:

(MILLIONS) Related party June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Due from related parties Amounts due from Brookfield $ 36 $ 41 The partnership 914 563 Equity-accounted investments and other 13 11 $ 963 $ 615 Financial instrument asset Brookfield 197 292 Non-current assets Due from related parties Amounts due from Equity-accounted investments and other $ 9 $ 9 Current liabilities Due to related parties Amounts due to Brookfield $ 31 $ 37 The partnership 363 315 Equity-accounted investments and other 18 12 Brookfield Reinsurance and associates 101 $ 100 $ 513 $ 464 Non-recourse borrowings Brookfield 21 1 $ 534 $ 465 Non-current liabilities Brookfield Reinsurance and associates 15 15 $ 15 $ 15









Brookfield Renewable Corporation Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes June 30, 2023 Page 30





