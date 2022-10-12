Advanced search
    BEPC   CA11284V1058

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

(BEPC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
40.49 CAD   -3.16%
Brookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
Utilities Shares Slide as High Inflation Persists -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Extend Wednesday Gains After Crude Oil Trims Losses Late
MT
Brookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

10/12/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) will hold its Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 MW of installed capacity and an approximately 100,000 MW development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion of assets under management.

Simon MaineCara Silverman
+44 (0)7398 909278(416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.comcara.silverman@brookfield.com


Financials
Sales 2022 5 766 M 4 180 M 4 180 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2022 29 759 M 21 575 M 21 575 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 128 M 10 968 M 10 968 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 7,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,33 $
Average target price 34,96 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Executive Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-10.18%10 974
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.18.66%12 371
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-7.29%8 604
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.94%4 743
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-10.62%3 158
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-27.57%2 955