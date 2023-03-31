Advanced search
    BEPC   CA11284V1058

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION

(BEPC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
47.26 CAD   +2.69%
05:24pBrookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
GL
03/30DBRS Expects Brookfield Renewable Partners to 'Prudently' Fund Contribution Toward Deal for Origin Energy's Energy Markets Business
MT
03/29News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Brookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

03/31/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, News, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast clicking here

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for decarbonization technologies. Our diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable technology solutions across five continents. Our installed capacity totals approximately 25,400 megawatts and a development pipeline of approximately 110,000 megawatts of renewable power assets, 8 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons per annum of recycled materials capacity and 3 million metric million British thermal units (“MMBtu”) annual capacity of renewable natural gas projects. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:
 
Media:Investors:
Simon MaineAlex Jackson
+44 7398 909 278+ (416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.com

alexander.jackson@brookfield.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 325 M 4 675 M 4 675 M
Net income 2023 -277 M -205 M -205 M
Net Debt 2023 34 216 M 25 289 M 25 289 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 651 M 12 307 M 12 307 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,04x
EV / Sales 2024 7,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,01 $
Average target price 32,88 $
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Executive Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Nancy P. Dorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION23.48%12 305
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.-3.04%12 576
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-21.65%8 154
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.07%5 056
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED0.39%3 828
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC12.12%3 373
