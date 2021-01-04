Log in
Brookfield Renewable Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 2 Preference Shares

01/04/2021 | 05:35pm EST
All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

BROOKFIELD, News, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today announced the quarterly dividend on Brookfield Renewable Power Preferred Equity Inc.’s floating-rate Class A Preference Shares, Series 2 (“Series 2 Shares”).

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.62% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the February 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 dividend period will be 0.66689% (2.735% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, of such dividend period will be $0.166723 per share, payable on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an 18,000 megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and www.bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:                         
Media:
Claire Holland
Senior Vice President – Communications
(416) 369-8236
claire.holland@brookfield.com
 Investors:
Robin Kooyman
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
(416) 649-8172
robin.kooyman@brookfield.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.