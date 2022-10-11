Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse
10/11/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 2022
Photo courtesy of Sanmen Nuclear Power Company
Investment highlights
Brookfield Renewable and Cameco form strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse, a leading provider of mission-critical technology, services and products to the nuclear industry
FAVORABLE
MARKET TRENDS
Nuclear power is benefiting from strong secular macro tailwinds given its critical role in achieving global net-zero targets and energy security
HIGH QUALITY
RECURRING CASH FLOWS
Technology leader in a tightly regulated industry servicing half the nuclear power generation sector and is original equipment manufacturer to more than half the global nuclear react fleet
MULTIPLE AVENUES
FOR GROWTH
Multi-decade growth potential with significant sector tailwinds to extend existing and build new nuclear power plants
COMPELLING
PARTNERSHIP
Leveraging our leading clean energy platform with Cameco's nuclear fuels business, our partnership will bring complementary strategic and operational expertise to Westinghouse
2
Transaction summary
ACQUISITION DETAIL & PARTNER OVERVIEW
Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners (collectively, " Brookfield") and Cameco have agreed to acquire 100% of Westinghouse for a total enterprise value of US$7.875 billion
Cameco is one of the largest global suppliers of uranium fuel for nuclear energy, with extensive uranium mining and milling operations, as well as refining and conversion facilities and CANDU fuel fabrication for heavy water reactors
OWNERSHIP & FUNDING
Brookfield will acquire a 51% interest of Westinghouse, with Cameco acquiring the remaining 49% interest
Brookfield Renewable expects to invest approximately $750 million to acquire an approximate 17% interest in Westinghouse
Brookfield Renewable has significant available liquidity (almost $4 billion at quarter end) and will fund its interest through normal course funding initiatives, including asset level upfinancings and asset recycling
TIMELINE
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and we expect it to close in the second half of 2023
3
Well positioned to benefit from rising support for nuclear power
Nuclear power sits at the critical nexus of enabling the net-zero transition through generation of scale carbon-free power and achieving energy security
Net Zero
Large-scalecarbon-free electricity providing both baseload and dispatchable clean energy to global grids
Plant extensions ($30-40/MWh LCOE) are most cost- effective zero-carbon dispatchable generation source
Nuclear power today makes up ~10% of the global power mix and the IEA expects the need to grow up to 2x (400 GW+) to meet net zero 2050 goals, given it is the primary source of low carbon baseload power
Energy Security
Global energy supply chains have been significantly disrupted by the Ukraine conflict, and are being re-thought as a result
Nuclear offers energy security and a hedge against geopolitical risk, reducing exposure of countries to fossil fuel imports. The oil crisis of 1970s spurred the first wave (~170GW) of nuclear newbuilds
Accelerating Support for Nuclear Power
Significant financial incentives for nuclear power recently announced, e.g., U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, U.K. Nuclear Financing Act
Countries that had previously ended their national nuclear power programs have announced they will prioritize delaying closure of, or extending, existing plants and/or developing new nuclear capacity; among these are Japan, France, South Korea, Germany, Belgium, and the U.S. (in particular, California)
4
Critical provider across the nuclear life-cycle
~85% of Westinghouse's revenues have come from long-term contracted or highly recurring customer service provisions with an almost 100% customer retention rate
OPERATING
ENERGY
ENVIRONMENT
NUCLEAR
PLANT
SYSTEMS
FUEL
SERVICES
SERVICES
Designs, engineers and
Critical maintenance
Management and
Fabricates and installs
supports the
fuel assemblies essential
services during
development new
remediation of nuclear
for plant operations
mandatory outages,
nuclear reactors using
waste, and
along with engineering
proprietary technology
manufacturing specialty
and parts support
nuclear components
~85% of revenue
Driven by regularly
Provider of leading 3rd gen
Highly technical
recurring, mandated
and next-generation
services
service outages
nuclear technologies
5
