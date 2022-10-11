Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse

Nuclear power today makes up ~10% of the global power mix and the IEA expects the need to grow up to 2x (400 GW+) to meet net zero 2050 goals, given it is the primary source of low carbon baseload power

Large-scalecarbon-free electricity providing both baseload and dispatchable clean energy to global grids

Energy Security

Global energy supply chains have been significantly disrupted by the Ukraine conflict, and are being re-thought as a result

Nuclear offers energy security and a hedge against geopolitical risk, reducing exposure of countries to fossil fuel imports. The oil crisis of 1970s spurred the first wave (~170GW) of nuclear newbuilds