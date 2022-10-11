Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
40.14 CAD   -3.81%
05:52pBrookfield Renewable Partners L P : Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse
PU
05:22pCameco Down 12% After Hours as It Teams With Brookfield Renewables to Buy Westinghouse Electric for US$4.5 Billion
MT
05:05pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Equity cost will be shared proportionately between Brookfield and its institutional partners (approximately $2.3 billion) and Cameco (approximately $2.2 billion)
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse

10/11/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2022

Photo courtesy of Sanmen Nuclear Power Company

Investment highlights

Brookfield Renewable and Cameco form strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse, a leading provider of mission-critical technology, services and products to the nuclear industry

FAVORABLE

MARKET TRENDS

Nuclear power is benefiting from strong secular macro tailwinds given its critical role in achieving global net-zero targets and energy security

HIGH QUALITY

RECURRING CASH FLOWS

Technology leader in a tightly regulated industry servicing half the nuclear power generation sector and is original equipment manufacturer to more than half the global nuclear react fleet

MULTIPLE AVENUES

FOR GROWTH

Multi-decade growth potential with significant sector tailwinds to extend existing and build new nuclear power plants

COMPELLING

PARTNERSHIP

Leveraging our leading clean energy platform with Cameco's nuclear fuels business, our partnership will bring complementary strategic and operational expertise to Westinghouse

2

Transaction summary

ACQUISITION DETAIL & PARTNER OVERVIEW

  • Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners (collectively, " Brookfield") and Cameco have agreed to acquire 100% of Westinghouse for a total enterprise value of US$7.875 billion
  • Cameco is one of the largest global suppliers of uranium fuel for nuclear energy, with extensive uranium mining and milling operations, as well as refining and conversion facilities and CANDU fuel fabrication for heavy water reactors

OWNERSHIP & FUNDING

  • Brookfield will acquire a 51% interest of Westinghouse, with Cameco acquiring the remaining 49% interest
    • Brookfield Renewable expects to invest approximately $750 million to acquire an approximate 17% interest in Westinghouse
    • Brookfield Renewable has significant available liquidity (almost $4 billion at quarter end) and will fund its interest through normal course funding initiatives, including asset level upfinancings and asset recycling

TIMELINE

  • The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and we expect it to close in the second half of 2023

3

Well positioned to benefit from rising support for nuclear power

Nuclear power sits at the critical nexus of enabling the net-zero transition through generation of scale carbon-free power and achieving energy security

Net Zero

Large-scalecarbon-free electricity providing both baseload and dispatchable clean energy to global grids

Plant extensions ($30-40/MWh LCOE) are most cost- effective zero-carbon dispatchable generation source

Nuclear power today makes up ~10% of the global power mix and the IEA expects the need to grow up to 2x (400 GW+) to meet net zero 2050 goals, given it is the primary source of low carbon baseload power

Energy Security

Global energy supply chains have been significantly disrupted by the Ukraine conflict, and are being re-thought as a result

Nuclear offers energy security and a hedge against geopolitical risk, reducing exposure of countries to fossil fuel imports. The oil crisis of 1970s spurred the first wave (~170GW) of nuclear newbuilds

Accelerating Support for Nuclear Power

Significant financial incentives for nuclear power recently announced, e.g., U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, U.K. Nuclear Financing Act

Countries that had previously ended their national nuclear power programs have announced they will prioritize delaying closure of, or extending, existing plants and/or developing new nuclear capacity; among these are Japan, France, South Korea, Germany, Belgium, and the U.S. (in particular, California)

4

Critical provider across the nuclear life-cycle

~85% of Westinghouse's revenues have come from long-term contracted or highly recurring customer service provisions with an almost 100% customer retention rate

OPERATING

ENERGY

ENVIRONMENT

NUCLEAR

PLANT

SYSTEMS

FUEL

SERVICES

SERVICES

Designs, engineers and

Critical maintenance

Management and

Fabricates and installs

supports the

fuel assemblies essential

services during

development new

remediation of nuclear

for plant operations

mandatory outages,

nuclear reactors using

waste, and

along with engineering

proprietary technology

manufacturing specialty

and parts support

nuclear components

~85% of revenue

Driven by regularly

Provider of leading 3rd gen

Highly technical

recurring, mandated

and next-generation

services

service outages

nuclear technologies

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
05:52pBrookfield Renewable Partners L P : Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partner..
PU
05:22pCameco Down 12% After Hours as It Teams With Brookfield Renewables to Buy Westinghouse ..
MT
05:05pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Equity cost ..
MT
05:05pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Westinghouse..
MT
05:04pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Total enterp..
MT
05:03pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Brookfield R..
MT
05:03pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Elec..
GL
05:03pCameco and Brookfield Renewable Brief: Forming Stra..
MT
10/07National Bank Expects Tailwinds for Renewable Power Infrastructure from Accelerating Gr..
MT
10/03Lanzatech Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Form Strategic Partnership with a..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 605 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -115x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 14 444 M 14 340 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,43x
EV / Sales 2023 7,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,49 $
Average target price 39,94 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Investment Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
David McDaniel Mann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-7.90%14 383
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.3.17%74 244
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.45.93%25 967
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-1.60%7 484
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-3.20%6 683
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-5.45%6 565