Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : - Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Brookfield Renewable INVESTOR DAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 Agenda Looking Ahead 3 Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer Our Long-Term Approach 24 Connor Teskey, Chief Investment Officer Financial Update 41 Wyatt Hartley, Chief Financial Officer Key Takeaways and Q&A 56 Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer Looking Ahead SACHIN SHAH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 3 Decarbonization is a global objective 4 Carbon reduction is universal There is still a long path to meeting carbon-free targets globally NET-ZERO CARBON 32% 28% 38% 37% 19% 28% California New York E.U. U.K. India China Current Renewables Generation Other Generation 2050 Renewables Target Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance 5 Increasingly ambitious corporate targets 2025 2040 Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Nike: Amazon: net zero carbon emissions 100% renewable General Motors: 100% renewable 2030 2050 Microsoft: carbon negative Microsoft: remove historical carbon emissions H&M: 100% renewable Johnson & Johnson: 100% renewable 6 Wind and solar are the cheapest sources of bulk generation $/MWh LEVELIZED COST OF ENERGY 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 PV Solar Onshore Wind CCGT Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance 7 How has the recession impacted these trends? 8 U.S. electricity generation is down 5% Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). 9 Over the same period, fossil fuel generation is down 10% Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). 10 Renewable generation is up 14% Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). 11 Investors signed up to Principles for Responsible Investment USD) $100 $80 20%+ AUM (TRILLIONS $60 $40 $20 $- 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: UNPRI; Scotiabank GBM. 12 Significant capital will be invested into renewables $10T $5T $2T INVESTMENT IN PROJECTED RANGE OF INVESTMENT OVER THE THE LAST NEXT DECADE 5 YEARS Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Our leading and differentiated business is very well positioned… 14 …with over $50 billion of operating renewables 15 Growing distributions 6% $1.74 CAGR $0.57 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Note: distribution amounts have been adjusted for the special distribution of BEPC shares effective July 30, 2020. 16 Strong balance sheet BBB+ $3.4B Investment grade Available balance sheet liquidity 17 Best-in-class carbon avoidance 6 Million Nearly All 5 Million Vehicles off the London's Homes' annual road annually annual electricity use generation Note: figures above equivalent to BEP's operating portfolio, which avoids 28 million tons of CO2 annually. 18 A simple, repeatable strategy 19 Invest on a value basis Operational turnarounds Carve-out transactions Development Restructuring Capital solutions 20 Use our operating expertise to help businesses thrive Sustainability Additionality Transition 21 Our approach 1 Invest on a value basis 3 Monetize mature assets 12-15% Returns Long-term Impact 2 Sustain Add Transition 22 20+ year track record BBB BBB+ 18% BEP Total Return Total Return S&P 500 Index: 6% Total Return S&P 500 ESG Index: 11% 1999 2020 BEP S&P 500 S&P 500 ESG 1. Source: Bloomberg 2. Chart indicates share price performance including reinvestment of dividends. 23 3. BEP and S&P 500 Index returns since 11/30/1999. S&P 500 ESG Index returns since its inception on 4/30/2010. Our Long-Term Approach CONNOR TESKEY CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER 24 Over the next five years… Consistent Expanded Growing Approach Capabilities Market …we are increasing our targeted annual equity deployment to $800M-1B 25 Doing this through a consistent and balanced approach CAPITAL ALLOCATION OPERATIONAL APPROACH • Deep value • Long-term focus • Contrarian • Partnership approach • Complex or large-scale transactions • ESG-oriented • Perpetual improvement 26 Value and growth through decarbonization Sustainability Additionality Transition 27 Sustainability | Preserve and enhance existing renewable assets Sustainability Additionality Transition Improved cash flows and de-risked investments through long-term sustainable operating principles 28 Sustainability | A differentiated approach to ownership Operating expertise Global standards Ongoing investment Social focus Strongly capitalized Enhanced returns Stable sponsor 29 Sustainability | Not in the community, but part of the community Maintaining a social license to operate is central to preserving capital, mitigating risk and creating long-term value KIDWIND PROGRAM 'NAMGIS FIRST NATIONS LA GUAJIRA WIND PROJECT IRELAND PARTNERSHIP COLOMBIA CANADA 30 Additionality | Accretively growing our assets Sustainability Additionality Transition Expanding and delivering our 18,000 MW development pipeline at premium returns 31 Additionality | Enhancing our development capabilities 2015 3 GW 2020 18 GW North America Latam Asia Europe Local development teams across the globe Delivery from concept to commercialization Flexible commercial strategy focused on relationships Ability to manage large-scaleprojects Advantage from global procurement platform 32 Additionality | Strong track record of development activities ~$4B invested 8% 17% 28% 2 GW 47% 2 GW 50M developed trees planted 15-20% returns 16% 4% 2 GW 46% 34% Solar Wind Hydro Storage & Other North America Latam Asia Europe Note: 50 million trees planted is equivalent to 2 GW developed, which avoids approximately 3 million tons of CO2 annually. 33 Additionality | Ramped up our solar development activities 20152020 Utility scale 0 GW 9 GW C&I rooftop 0 GW 1 GW Total solar pipeline 0 GW 10 GW 15-20%+ returns 34 Additionality | Best-in-class carbon avoidance 5 Million 100% 100% Vehicles off the Paris' annual CO2 generated by road annually generation Apple or half of BP Note: figures above equivalent to BEP's development pipeline, which would avoid 23 million tons of CO2 annually. 35 Transition | Accelerate energy transition initiatives Sustainability Additionality Transition Provide capital and solutions to drive carbon reduction initiatives 36 Transition | Investing in key sectors and businesses Distributed TransAlta New Asset Generation Investment Classes Local businesses Corporations seeking Green hydrogen looking to to transition and green decarbonize businesses data centers 37 Transition | Global partners in decarbonization 38 We are the partner of choice to support governments and businesses in achieving their decarbonization goals 39 In summary 1 Invest on a value basis 3 Monetize mature assets 12-15% Returns Long-term Impact 2 Sustain Add Transition 40 Financial Update WYATT HARTLEY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 41 Our business is well positioned to continue to deliver solid growth through all economic cycles 42 Underpinned by a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity BBB+ ~85% 14-year INVESTMENT NON-RECOURSE AVERAGE GRADE DEBT CORPORATE DEBT DURATION ~$3.4 billion of available liquidity 43 Highly resilient cash flows CONTRACTED 15-year average PPA term DE-RISKED No single market >10% DIVERSIFIED 600+ investment-grade counterparties LIMITED FX EXPOSURE 75% fully hedged 44 A strong track record of FFO per-unit growth 10+% CAGR 2010 2020F $0.72 FFO ~$2.00+ FFO per unit per unit Note: 2020 FFO per unit reflects the last twelve months and is pro forma the TERP transaction. 45 Proven resilience through the current global shutdown ~98% ~$1B $2B+ Executed ASSET LIQUIDITY CAPITAL STRATEGIC AVAILABILITY ADDED DEPLOYED MERGER 46 Merger with TERP has many immediate benefits Simplified ownership structure Immediately cash accretive Expands portfolio in North America and Western Europe Strengthens contract profile 47 Access to flexible and diverse sources of funding Asset-level Preferred Capital up-financings equity and recycling corporate debt Funding plan does not require common equity issuances 48 Leaders in sustainable finance $200M $1,300M PREFERRED SECURITIES CORPORATE GREEN BONDS >$4 $2,500M $50M BILLION PROJECT-LEVEL SUSTAINABILITY- GREEN BONDS LINKED LOAN 49 Broadening our investor base We completed the launch of BEPC, which has been well received by the market Russell 2000/3000 Increased float Completed special distribution and FTSE Global through TERP merger 50 Growing development activities enhance the visibility of organic cash flow growth over the next five years 51 Target 6-11% FFO per-unit growth through operational levers Embedded Expected Development FFO Per-Unit Inflation Margin Pipeline Growth Escalation Expansion Potential 1-2% 2-4% 3-5% 6-11% 52 Increased development activities secure growth Development Pipeline 3-5% 18,000 MW SECURED 2% annual FFO per-unit growth TO BE DELIVERED 1-3% annual FFO per-unit growth 3,500 MW commissioned

commissioned $90 million FFO annually

Executing on under-construction and advanced-stage projects

under-construction and advanced-stage projects 3,500 MW additional development

additional development Up to $135 million FFO annually

FFO annually Delivering on up to 20% of our extensive global development pipeline Note: megawatts are presented on a consolidated basis. Proportionate megawatts are 1,150 MW for secured growth and 1,700 MW for growth to be delivered. Assumes $0.8 53 billion deployed for additional development at target FFO yields of ~23% and average funding costs of 5% for $135 million FFO net to BEP. Enhanced visibility on cash flow growth 10%+ FFO PER-UNIT GROWTH 3.20 ORGANIC GROWTH 6-11% 4-5% 2.70 10%+ 3-5% CAGR 2.20 2-4% 1-2% 1.70 1.20 0.70 2010 2020 Inflation Margin Development Acquisitions¹ 2025 Escalation Enhancement Pipeline 1. $3.7 billion deployed between development and M&A investments at target FFO yields of 10% to 11% and average funding costs of 5%. 54 2. Slide reflects FFO per-unit. In summary We offer a high-quality distribution Investment-gradebalance sheet Resilient cash flows Access to diverse sources of capital Visibility on 10%+ FFO per-unit growth 55 Key Takeaways and Q&A SACHIN SHAH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 56 Key takeaways As decarbonization accelerates, our global business is well positioned We invest and operate with a long-term view We remain focused on delivering total returns of 12-15% Our strong financial profile enables us to pursue growth 57 Q&A Notice to Recipients All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. Unless otherwise indicated, the statistical and financial data in this presentation is presented as of June 30, 2020, and on a consolidated basis. 