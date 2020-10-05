MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP.UN BMG162581083 BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. (BEP.UN) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/05 04:00:00 pm 73.72 CAD +3.18% 05:59p BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information PU 04:37p Brookfield Renewable Announces Secondary Offering of C$325 Million of Exchangeable Shares By Brookfield Asset Management AQ 11:00a Brookfield Renewable Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 2 Preference Shares AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information 0 10/05/2020 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES This Supplemental Information contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and Cash Available for Distribution ("CAFD") (collectively, "Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures") which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and CAFD used by other entities. We believe that Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing our financial performance. Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures should not be considered as the sole measures of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and presented on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. 2 Q2 2020 Highlights Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operational Information Capacity (MW) 19,317 17,482 19,317 17,482 Total generation (GWh) Long-term average generation 15,527 14,252 29,678 27,745 Actual generation 13,264 14,881 27,528 29,006 Proportionate generation (GWh) Long-term average generation 7,309 7,109 14,026 13,807 Actual generation 6,552 7,602 13,716 14,848 Average revenue ($ per MWh) 75 73 76 74 Selected Financial Information Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 517 $ 630 $ 1,135 $ 1,282 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA(1) 396 400 787 795 FFO(1) 232 230 449 457 Normalized FFO(1)(2) 241 203 453 407 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders (44) 17 (26) 60 FFO per Unit(1)(3) 0.75 0.74 1.44 1.47 Normalized FFO per Unit(1)(3) 0.77 0.65 1.46 1.31 CAFD(1) 197 167 364 451 Distributions per LP Unit 0.54 0.52 1.09 1.03 Basic loss per LP Unit(3) (0.14) 0.05 (0.08) 0.19 Non-IFRS measures. For reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures". Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $19 million and $2 million, respectively (2019: $(27) million and $(50) million, respectively) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $(10) million and $2 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.3 million (2019: 311.2 million and 311.1 million, respectively). The actual units outstanding at June 30, 2020 were 311.4 million (2019: 311.2 million). (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Liquidity and Capital Resources Available liquidity(1) $ 3,358 $ 2,695 Debt to capitalization - Corporate 19% 16% Debt to capitalization - Consolidated 35% 32% Non-recourse proportionate borrowings 77% 77% Floating rate debt exposure on a proportionate basis(2) 5% 5% Corporate borrowings term to maturity 10 years 10 years Non-recourse borrowings on a proportionate basis Average debt term to maturity 10 years 10 years Average interest rate 5.2% 5.1% Available liquidity is adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020. 6.6 TWh $232 M 1% PROPORTIONATE FUNDS FROM YOY FFO GENERATION OPERATIONS GROWTH PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Generated FFO of $232 million or $0.75 per unit, which represents a 1% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from organic and growth initiatives partially offset by lower year on year generation

Normalized FFO of $241 million or $0.77 per unit represents a 19% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from:

Higher margins due to realization of margin enhancing initiatives across our business; Relatively higher realized prices in Colombia, Brazil and Canada on the back of inflation escalation and our re-contracting and commercial initiatives; and Contributions from growth through both acquisitions and development activities

Distributions of $0.54 per LP Unit in the second quarter of 2020 represents an increase of 5% over the prior year

Payout ratio of 76% of FFO

Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity, no material maturities over the next five years and a strong investment grade balance sheet (BBB+)

In Colombia, we secured eight inflation-indexed contracts for 288 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to seven years in duration In Brazil, we entered into nine new contracts to deliver 144 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to five years in duration

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Remain well capitalized and backed by a resilient balance sheet

Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity Capitalized on the low interest rate environment and sourced liquidity from diverse funding levers Secured over $1.1 billion of investment-grade non- recourse financings across our diverse portfolio Completed the issuance of approximately C$350 million of ten-year corporate green bonds at approximately 3.5% So far this year, we generated close to $500 million of proceeds ($85 million net to BEP) from capital recycling activities

GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed

quarter-end, we completed the special distribution of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC"). The holders of Brookfield Renewable's limited partnership units of record as of July 27, 2020 received one (1) Share of BEPC for every four (4) BEP units held, or 0.25 Shares for each BEP unit the acquisition of all of the outstanding Class A common stock of Terraform Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power"), other than the approximately 62% already owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. TerraForm Power stockholders received BEPC shares or, at their election, BEP units as consideration together with our institutional partners, entered into an agreement to acquire a 1,200 MW construction ready solar development project in Brazil with a target date for commercial operation in early 2023

Completed the commissioning of almost 100 MW of development projects

the commissioning of almost 100 MW of development projects Continued to advance the construction of 2,400 MW of hydroelectric, wind, pumped storage, solar PV and rooftop solar development projects. These projects are expected to be commissioned between 2020 and 2023 and to generate annualized FFO net to Brookfield Renewable of approximately $53 million 4 About Brookfield Renewable We have integrated operating platforms on four continents with operating, development and power marketing expertise $52 billion 19,300 3,000+ TOTAL POWER ASSETS MEGAWATTS OF CAPACITY OPERATING EMPLOYEES 5,301 power generating facilities 27 markets in 17 countries 120 years of experience 5 Overview of Our Operations River Capacity LTA(1) Storage As at June 30, 2020 Facilities Capacity Systems (MW) (GWh) (GWh) Hydroelectric North America United States 31 140 3,148 13,503 2,523 Canada 18 29 1,098 3,656 1,261 49 169 4,246 17,159 3,784 Colombia 6 6 2,732 14,485 3,703 Brazil 27 44 946 4,924 - 82 219 7,924 36,568 7,487 Wind North America United States(2) - 27 2,075 6,926 - Canada - 4 483 1,437 - - 31 2,558 8,363 - Europe - 45 1,062 2,365 - Brazil - 19 457 1,950 - Asia - 9 660 1,650 - - 104 4,737 14,328 - Solar Utility(3) - 97 2,569 5,387 - Distributed generation(4) - 4,872 819 1,117 - - 4,969 3,388 6,504 - Storage(5) 2 3 2,688 - 5,220 Other(6) - 6 580 - - Total 84 5,301 19,317 57,400 12,707 LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2020, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated basis, including equity- accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See 'Presentation to Stakeholders' for our methodology in computing LTA and for why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities. Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW). Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale. Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW). Includes pumped storage in North America (600 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW). Includes four biomass facilities in Brazil (175 MW), one cogeneration plant in Colombia (300 MW), one cogeneration plant in North America (105 MW). Long-term Average Generation by Source of Energy (proportionate basis) (1) Solar 9% Wind 27% Hydro 64% Long-term Average Generation by Region (proportionate basis)(1) Europe 8% Latin America Asia 29% North America 63% Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020. 6 Distribution Profile We target a long-term distribution growth rate in the range of 5% to 9% annually

long-term distribution growth rate in the range of 5% to 9% annually Distribution payout is reviewed with the Board of Directors in the first quarter of each year

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.434 (1) per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2020. This quarterly distribution represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year

per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2020. This quarterly distribution represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year Distributions have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 6% since inception in 1999

• Below is a summary of our distribution history(1) since inception 1.74 6% CAGR 0.57 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (1) Distribution amounts have been adjusted for the special distribution of BEPC shares effective July 30, 2020. 7 Generation and Financial Review for the Three Months Ended June 30 8 Performance Measurement Segmented Information Our operations are segmented by - 1) hydroelectric, 2) wind, 3) solar, 4) storage & other (cogeneration and biomass), and 5) corporate - with hydroelectric and wind further segmented by geography (i.e., North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe and Asia). This best reflects the way in which the CODM reviews results, manages operations and allocates resources. The Colombia segment aggregates the financial results of its hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. The Canada segment includes the financial results of our strategic investment in Transalta Corporation. The corporate segment represents all activity performed above the individual segments for the business. Proportionate Information Information on a proportionate basis reflects our share from facilities which we account for using consolidation and the equity method whereby we either control or exercise significant influence or joint control over the investment, respectively. The total proportionate financial information is not, and is not intended to be, presented in accordance with IFRS. Proportionate information provides a net to Brookfield Renewable perspective that management considers important when performing internal analyses and making strategic and operating decisions. Management also believes that providing proportionate information helps investors understand the impacts of decisions made by management and financial results allocable to Brookfield Renewable's LP Unitholders. Tables reconciling IFRS data with data presented on a proportionate consolidation basis have been disclosed. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". As a result, segment revenues, other income, direct operating costs, interest expense, depreciation, current and deferred income taxes, and other are reconciling items that will differ from results presented in accordance with IFRS as these reconciling items (1) include our proportionate share of earnings from equity-accounted investments attributable to each of the above-noted items, and (2) exclude the proportionate share of earnings (loss) of consolidated investments not held by us apportioned to each of the above-noted items. The presentation of proportionate results has limitations as an analytical tool, including the following: The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and other companies may calculate proportionate results differently than we do. Because of these and other limitations, our proportionate financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under IFRS. We do not control those entities that have not been consolidated and as such, have been presented as equity-accounted investments in our financial statements. The presentation of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items, and the removal of financial statement amounts that are attributable to non-controlling interests does not extinguish our legal claims or exposures to such items. Unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, information with respect to the MW attributable to Brookfield Renewable's facilities, including development assets, is presented on a consolidated basis, including with respect to facilities whereby Brookfield Renewable either controls or jointly controls the applicable facility. We provide additional information on how we determine Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FFO per unit and Normalized CAFD. See "Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement ". We also provide reconciliations to IFRS Measures. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". 9 Proportionate Results for the Three Months Ended June 30 For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance. (GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA Funds From Net Income (Loss) Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Hydroelectric North America 3,476 4,134 3,580 3,583 $ 217 $ 275 $ 173 $ 211 $ 145 $ 168 $ 10 $ 79 Brazil 924 1,066 998 998 39 58 35 42 29 33 9 16 Colombia 532 861 870 869 45 56 25 35 19 25 11 17 4,932 6,061 5,448 5,450 301 389 233 288 193 226 30 112 Wind North America 765 761 938 949 56 58 45 40 29 23 (11) (22) Europe 140 204 175 223 15 22 13 15 10 11 (9) (11) Brazil 142 147 168 141 7 9 6 6 5 4 - 4 Asia 110 52 118 51 7 3 6 2 4 1 2 2 1,157 1,164 1,399 1,364 85 92 70 63 48 39 (18) (27) Solar 376 287 462 295 61 51 59 42 37 27 (6) 4 Storage & Other 87 90 - - 19 21 12 10 8 7 (1) 1 Corporate - - - - - - 22 (3) (54) (69) (49) (73) Total 6,552 7,602 7,309 7,109 $ 466 $ 553 $ 396 $ 400 $ 232 $ 230 $ (44) $ 17 10 570 (108) • (18) Hydroelectric Operations on Proportionate Basis 4,932 GWh $193M PROPORTIONATE GENERATION FFO The following table presents our proportionate results for the three and six months ended June 30: Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Generation (GWh) - LTA 5,448 5,450 10,467 10,528 Generation (GWh) - actual 4,932 6,061 10,590 11,765 Revenue $ 301 $ 389 $ 687 $ 780 Other income 31 10 38 12 Direct operating costs (99) (111) (211) (222) Adjusted EBITDA 233 288 514 Interest expense (40) (53) (90) Current income taxes - (9) (9) Funds From Operations $ 193 $ 226 $ 415 $ 444 Depreciation (80) (83) (164) (165) Deferred taxes and other (83) (31) (97) (63) Net income $ 30 $ 112 $ 154 $ 216 FINANCIAL RESULTS FFO decreased 15% or $33 million to $193 million FFO at our NorthAmerican business was $145 million versus $168 million in the prior year as the benefits from inflation indexation and cost reduction initiatives were more than offset by lower generation, primarily in the northeast U.S., that was 3% below LTA and 16% lower than prior year where we experienced very strong generation (15% above LTA) and lower average revenue per MWh in the U.S. due primarily to generation mix

FFO at our Brazilian business was $29 million versus $33 million in the prior year. On a local currency basis, FFO increased versus the prior year due to the benefits of cost saving initiatives and higher contracted pricing as a result of inflation indexation and re-contracting initiatives that were partly offset by lower generation relative to the prior year. These benefits were more than offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus the U.S. dollar

FFO at our Colombian business was $19 million versus $25 million in the prior year. We benefited from our cost reduction initiatives and a 43% increase in average revenue per MWh as a result of inflation indexation, re-contracting initiatives and favorable market prices realized on our uncontracted volumes, which were impacted by low system-wide hydrology (66% of LTA). The increase was more than offset by lower generation and the weakening of the Colombian peso versus the U.S. dollar The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography: Actual Average revenue Adjusted EBITDA Funds From Net Income Generation (GWh) per MWh(1) Operations (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 North America 2,612 $ 61 $ 109 $ 91 $ (7) United States 3,223 $ 64 $ 147 $ 117 $ 51 Canada 864 911 79 76 64 64 54 51 17 28 3,476 4,134 66 66 173 211 145 168 10 79 Brazil 924 1,066 42 54 35 42 29 33 9 16 Colombia 532 861 93 65 25 35 19 25 11 17 Total 4,932 6,061 $ 64 $ 64 $ 233 $ 288 $ 193 $ 226 $ 30 $ 112 11 Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $15 million included in other income. Wind Operations on Proportionate Basis $48M FINANCIAL RESULTS 1,157 GWh FFO increased 23% or $9 million to $48 million PROPORTIONATE GENERATION FFO • FFO at our North American business was $29 million versus $23 million The following table presents our proportionate results for the three in the prior year due primarily to the benefit from our cost reduction and refinancing initiatives and six months ended June 30: • FFO at our European business was $10 million versus $11 million in the Three months ended Six months ended prior year due to the sale of our Northern Ireland and certain Portuguese (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 assets ($2 million and 39 GWh). On a same store basis, FFO was higher Generation (GWh) - LTA 1,399 1,364 2,822 2,789 than the prior year as higher average revenues per MWh due to inflation Generation (GWh) - actual 1,157 1,164 2,368 2,433 indexation of our contracts and cost reduction initiatives were partially offset by lower wind resource Revenue $ 85 $ 92 $ 177 $ 192 • FFO at our Brazilian business of $5 million versus $4 million in the prior Other income 8 1 10 3 year. On a local currency basis, FFO was higher than the prior year due Direct operating costs (23) (30) (48) (58) to inflation indexation of our contracts and cost saving initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA 70 63 139 137 increase was partially offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus Interest expense (21) (23) (45) (47) the U.S. dollar Current income taxes (1) (1) (2) (2) • FFO at our Asian business was $4 million versus $1 million in the prior Funds From Operations $ 48 $ 39 $ 92 $ 88 year due to the contribution from growth following the acquisition in the Depreciation (52) (58) (112) (113) prior year of a 210 MW wind facility in India and a 200 MW wind portfolio Deferred taxes and other (14) (8) (18) 9 in China ($3 million and 60 GWh). On a same store basis, our assets continue to perform in line with expectation and consistent with prior year Net loss $ (18) $ (27) $ (38) $ (16) The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography: Actual Average revenue Adjusted EBITDA Funds From Net Income Generation (GWh) per MWh(1) Operations (Loss) (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 North America 518 $ 68 $ 25 $ 15 $ (8) United States 518 $ 69 $ 23 $ 12 $ (17) Canada 247 243 93 89 20 17 14 11 (3) (5) 765 761 76 75 45 40 29 23 (11) (22) Europe 140 204 115 108 13 15 10 11 (9) (11) Brazil 142 147 49 60 6 6 5 4 - 4 Asia 110 52 69 60 6 2 4 1 2 2 12 Total 1,157 1,164 $ 77 $ 80 $ 70 $ 63 $ 48 $ 39 $ (18) $ (27) (1) Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $4 million included in other income. Solar, Storage & Other and Corporate on Proportionate Basis The following table presents our proportionate results for our solar business the three and six months ended June 30: Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Generation (GWh) - LTA 462 295 737 490 Generation (GWh) - actual 376 287 616 486 Revenue $ 61 $ 51 $ 110 $ 89 Other income 11 1 12 2 Direct operating costs (13) (10) (27) (17) Adjusted EBITDA 59 42 95 74 Interest expense (20) (15) (37) (29) Current income taxes (2) - (3) - Funds From Operations $ 37 $ 27 $ 55 $ 45 Depreciation (20) (15) (42) (28) Deferred taxes and other (23) (8) (33) (4) Net income (loss) $ (6) $ 4 $ (20) $ 13 The following table presents our proportionate results for our storage & other business for the three and six months ended June 30: Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Generation (GWh) - actual 87 90 142 164 Revenue $ 19 $ 21 $ 37 $ 45 Other income 1 - 1 - Direct operating costs (8) (11) (18) (24) Adjusted EBITDA 12 10 20 21 Interest expense (3) (3) (5) (7) Other (1) - (1) - Funds From Operations $ 8 $ 7 $ 14 $ 14 Depreciation (5) (6) (10) (12) Deferred taxes and other (4) - (4) (1) Net income (loss) $ (1) $ 1 $ - $ 1 The following table presents Corporate results for the three and six months ended June 30: Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Other income $ 28 $ 2 $ 30 $ 4 Direct operating costs (6) (5) (11) (11) Adjusted EBITDA 22 (3) 19 (7) Management service costs (36) (23) (67) (44) Interest expense (20) (25) (40) (49) Distributions on Preferred LP (20) (18) (39) (34) Units and Shares Funds From Operations $ (54) $ (69) $ (127) $ (134) Deferred taxes and other 5 (4) 5 (20) Net loss $ (49) $ (73) $ (122) $ (154) FINANCIAL RESULTS FFO at our solar business was $37 million versus $27 million i n the prior year due to the contribution from acquisitions, net of disposals ($7 million and 134 GWh) and gain from the sale of a solar development project in the United States. These increases were partially offset by lower realized market prices

versus n the prior year due to the contribution from acquisitions, net of disposals ($7 million and 134 GWh) and gain from the sale of a solar development project in the United States. These increases were partially offset by lower realized market prices FFO at our storage & other businesses was $8 million versus $7 million in the prior year as the value of grid stability services provided by our pumped storage assets continues to grow as baseload generation is impacted by intermittent renewable generation

Management service costs totaling $36 million increased $13 million compared to the prior year due to the growth of our business

Interest expense decreased by $5 million compared to the prior year despite an increase in borrowings due to our refinancing initiatives focused on optimizing our capital structure and securing lower borrowing costs 13 Distribution Payout Ratio Our objective is to pay a distribution that is sustainable on a long-term basis while retaining sufficient liquidity within our operations to fund growth. We fund our growth initiatives through a combination of preferred equity and corporate debt issuances, asset sales and retained cash flows. As such, while we may issue equity when it makes financial sense, given the above noted funding sources, we are not reliant on accessing this market to fund our growth. We target a payout ratio of 70% of FFO over the long-term. We also monitor our payout ratio on CAFD. FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 76% and 93%, respectively. We continue to benefit from an investment grade balance sheet, robust liquidity, strong debt maturity profile, access to multiple funding levers and a growth strategy that allows us to retain control on capital spending. These levers afford us the flexibility to expect to continue to lower our payout ratio to our long-termtarget patiently over the medium-term. The following table reflects our FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three and six months ended June 30: Three months ended Six months ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 FFO(1) $ 241 $ 203 $ 453 $ 407 Sustaining capex(2) (18) (17) (35) (35) Wind and solar amortization(3) (26) (24) (54) (46) Realized gains on asset sales(4) - 5 - 125 CAFD 197 167 364 451 Distributions(5) 183 171 365 342 FFO payout ratio 76% 84% 81% 84% CAFD payout ratio 93% 102% 100% 76% Presented on a normalized basis. Average annual sustaining capital expenditures based on the long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans. Long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios - the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives. Realized gains on assets sold during the respective years as recognized through other comprehensive income or equity. Includes distributions to LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable Units and GP Units, including incentive distributions. 14 Capitalization and Available Liquidity CAPITALIZATION A key element of our financing strategy is to raise the majority of our debt in the form of asset-specific,non-recourse borrowings at our subsidiaries on an investment-grade basis. On a consolidated basis, substantially all of our debt is either investment grade rated or sized to investment grade and approximately 80% of debt is non-recourse. The following table summarizes our capitalization: Corporate Consolidated June 30 December 31 June 30 December 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Corporate credit facility(1) $ - $ 299 $ - $ 299 Debt Commercial paper(1)(2) 140 - 140 - Medium term notes(3) 1,989 1,808 1,989 1,808 Non-recourse borrowings(4) - - 8,811 8,964 1,989 1,808 10,800 10,772 Deferred income tax - - 4,112 4,421 liabilities, net(5) Equity Non-controlling interest - - 7,813 8,742 Preferred equity 571 597 571 597 Preferred LP equity 1,028 833 1,028 833 Unitholders equity 6,762 7,959 6,762 7,959 Total capitalization $ 10,350 $ 11,197 $ 31,086 $ 33,324 Debt to total capitalization(1) 19 % 16 % 35 % 32 % Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt to total capitalization ratios as they are not a permanent source of capital. Our commercial paper program is supplemented by our $1.75 billion corporate credit facilities with a weighted average maturity of four years. Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums. Consolidated non-recourse borrowings include $117 million (2019: $142 million) borrowed under a

subscription facility of a Brookfield sponsored private fund and excludes $49 million (2019: $60 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums. Deferred income tax liabilities less deferred income tax assets. AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY We operate with sufficient liquidity to enable us to fund growth initiatives, capital expenditures, distributions and withstand sudden adverse changes in economic circumstances or short-term fluctuations in generation. Our principal sources of liquidity are cash flows from operations, our credit facilities, up-financings on non- recourse borrowings and proceeds from the issuance of securities through public markets. The following table summarizes the available liquidity: June 30 December 31 (MILLIONS) Pro Forma(1) 2020 2019 Brookfield Renewable's share of $ 291 $ 193 $ 143 cash and cash equivalents Investments in marketable securities 229 229 95 Corporate credit facilities Authorized credit facilities 2,150 2,150 2,150 Draws on credit facilities - - (299) Authorized letter of credit facilities 400 400 400 Issued letters of credit (258) (258) (266) Available portion of corporate credit 2,292 2,292 1,985 facilities Available portion of subsidiary credit 546 446 472 facilities on a proportionate basis Available group-wide liquidity $ 3,358 $ 3,160 $ 2,695 Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020. Amounts are guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable. 15 Borrowings The following table summarizes our undiscounted principal and scheduled amortization repayments on a proportionate basis: Balance of 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter Total (MILLIONS) 2020 Principal repayments(1) Medium term notes(2) - - 295 - - 1,694 1,989 Non-recourse borrowings Credit facilities 7 6 32 71 13 - 129 Hydroelectric - - 207 377 79 2,094 2,757 Wind - - - 87 - 347 434 Solar - 148 - 122 - 333 603 Storage & other - 57 - - - 152 209 7 211 239 657 92 2,926 4,132 Amortization Non-recourse borrowings Hydroelectric 14 37 49 36 43 748 927 Wind 52 105 117 109 115 704 1,202 Solar 29 56 58 59 63 594 859 Storage & other 1 3 2 3 4 1 14 96 201 226 207 225 2,047 3,002 Total 103 412 760 864 317 6,667 9,123 Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt repayment schedule as they are not a permanent source of capital. Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums. The average duration of the debt at our wind and solar business of 10 years is significantly shorter than the remaining useful lives of the underlying projects (22 and 24 years, respectively). The long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar business - calculated as the initial debt capacity of the projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives - is $63 million and $40 million per year, respectively. We remain focused on refinancing near-term facilities and maintaining a manageable maturity ladder. We do not anticipate material issues in refinancing our borrowings through 2024 on acceptable terms and will do so opportunistically based on the prevailing interest rate environment. Historically we have completed up-financings of our hydro projects as these facilities tend to grow in value over time (long-lived assets with revenues typically indexed to inflation). Since 2015, we have generated approximately $900 Million (~$180 million on average per year) of proceeds from up-financings completed on an investment grade basis. We expect to execute on these type of up-financings where available in our portfolio. The overall maturity profile and average interest rates associated with our borrowings and credit facilities on a proportionate basis are as follows: Average term (years) Average interest rate (%) Credit facilities(1) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 4 5 N/A 2.9 Commercial paper <1 N/A 0.6 N/A Medium term notes 10 10 4.0 4.1 Non-recourse borrowings 10 10 5.2 5.1 16 Draws on our corporate credit facilities are presented based on available capacity of our longest dated facilities irrespective of the credit facility drawn. Contract Profile The following table sets out our contracts over the next five years for generation output in North America, Europe, and other countries in Asia on a proportionate basis, assuming long-term average. The table excludes Brazil and Colombia, where we would expect the energy associated with maturing contracts to be re-contracted in the normal course given the construct of the respective power markets. In these countries we currently have a contracted profile of approximately 85% and 70%, respectively, of the long-term average and we would expect to maintain this going forward. Overall, our portfolio has a weighted-average remaining contract duration of 15 years (on a proportionate basis). Balance of (GWh, except as noted) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Contracted Hydroelectric(1) 4,662 9,555 6,733 6,520 6,507 Wind(2) 3,429 6,943 6,934 6,896 6,338 Solar(2) 1,386 2,716 2,705 2,701 2,690 9,477 19,214 16,372 16,117 15,535 Uncontracted(2) 977 3,576 6,418 6,673 7,255 Long-term average on a proportionate basis 10,454 22,790 22,790 22,790 22,790 Non-controlling interests 6,420 13,603 13,603 13,603 13,603 Total long-term average 16,874 36,393 36,393 36,393 36,393 Contracted generation as a % of total 91% 84% 72% 71% 68% generation on a proportionate basis Price per MWh - total generation on a $ 87 $ 87 $ 94 $ 96 $ 98 proportionate basis Includes generation of 989 GWh for 2020, 2,198 GWh for 2021, and 136 GWh for 2022 secured under financial contracts. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020. Weighted-average remaining contract durations on a proportionate basis are 16 years in North America, 14 years in Europe, 9 years in Brazil, 3 years in Colombia and 18 years across our remaining jurisdictions. In North America, over the next five years, a number of contracts will expire at our hydroelectric facilities. Based on current market prices for energy and ancillary products, we do not foresee a negative impact to cash flows from contracts expiring over the next five years. In our Brazilian and Colombian portfolios, we continue to focus on securing long-term contracts while maintaining a certain percentage of uncontracted generation to mitigate hydrology risk. Our economic exposure for 2020 on a proportionate basis is distributed as follows: power authorities (42%), distribution companies (24%), industrial users (18%) and Brookfield (16%). 17 Development Assets The following table summarizes the 92 MW of assets that reached commercial operations: Country / Capacity Date of Annualized Project Name Technology Expected FFO Region (MW) Commission (millions) GLP Rooftop JV China Solar 28 Q2 2020 $ 1 X-Elio Various Solar 64 Q2 2020 2 Total 92 $ 3 The following table summarizes the 2,438 MW of assets currently under construction and the expected FFO on an annualized basis: Country / Capacity Expected Annualized Project Name Technology Date of Expected FFO Region (MW) Commission (millions) GLP Rooftop JV China Solar 44 2020 $ 1 X-Elio Various Solar 373 2020 - 2021 4 Millinocket North America Battery 20 Q4 2020 4 Foz do Estrela Brazil Hydroelectric 30 Q2 2021 6 Alex Brazil Solar 278 Q3 2021 2 New York Repowering United States Wind 160 Q4 2021 11 Alta Mesa & Mesa Repowering United States Wind 57 Q4 2021 4 Aratinga(1) Brazil Solar 210 Q1 2022 3 Bear Swamp (Unit Upgrade) North America Pumped Storage 66 Q3 2022 3 Hubble(1) Brazil Solar 1,200 Q1 2023 15 Total 2,438 $ 53 Brookfield Renewable has entered into an agreement to acquire these projects. Transactions are expected close in the second half of 2020. We are also advancing our global hydroelectric, wind, solar and distributed generation development pipeline, including 1,172 MW (427 MW net to Brookfield Renewable) of advanced stage projects through final permitting and securing a route-to-market. Once commissioned they are expected to contribute over $37 million in FFO on an annualized basis. 18 Proportionate Results for the Six Months Ended June 30 For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance. (GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA Funds From Net Income (Loss) Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Hydroelectric North America 7,198 7,983 6,813 6,883 $ 482 $ 539 $ 371 $ 406 $ 301 $ 320 $ 86 $ 146 Brazil 2,151 2,156 1,986 1,978 100 123 82 91 70 73 34 33 Colombia 1,241 1,626 1,668 1,667 105 118 61 73 44 51 34 37 10,590 11,765 10,467 10,528 687 780 514 570 415 444 154 216 Wind North America 1,596 1,611 1,882 1,909 116 121 93 88 58 52 (27) (18) Europe 360 478 428 531 37 50 26 35 21 28 (12) - Brazil 212 253 294 260 11 16 9 11 6 6 (3) 1 Asia 200 91 218 89 13 5 11 3 7 2 4 1 2,368 2,433 2,822 2,789 177 192 139 137 92 88 (38) (16) Solar 616 486 737 490 110 89 95 74 55 45 (20) 13 Storage & Other 142 164 - - 37 45 20 21 14 14 - 1 Corporate - - - - - - 19 (7) (127) (134) (122) (154) Total 13,716 14,848 14,026 13,807 $ 1,011 $ 1,106 $ 787 $ 795 $ 449 $ 457 $ (26) $ 60 Normalized(1) $ 453 $ 407 Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in North America and Europe and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $2 million (2019: $(50) million) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $2 million. Normalized FFO increased $46 million from the prior year due to cost reduction initiatives and contributions from growth in our portfolio. 19 Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures 20 Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis - Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2020: Attributable to Unitholders Contribution from equity- Attributable to As per IFRS Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage & Other Corporate Total accounted non-controlling (MILLIONS) investments interests Financials(1) Revenues 301 85 61 19 - 466 (104) 289 651 Other income 31 8 11 1 28 79 (7) (49) 23 Direct operating costs (99) (23) (13) (8) (6) (149) 25 (124) (248) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 86 5 91 Adjusted EBITDA 233 70 59 12 22 396 - 121 Management service costs - - - - (36) (36) - - (36) Interest expense (40) (21) (20) (3) (20) (104) 30 (80) (154) Current income taxes - (1) (2) (1) - (4) 3 4 3 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (14) (14) - - (14) Preferred equity - - - - (6) (6) - - (6) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (33) (5) (38) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (40) (40) Funds From Operations 193 48 37 8 (54) 232 - - Depreciation (80) (52) (20) (5) (1) (158) 43 (77) (192) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments gain (loss) (38) (11) (7) (5) 10 (51) 15 22 (14) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (4) 1 (1) - 4 - 2 8 10 Other (41) (4) (15) 1 (8) (67) 10 40 (17) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (70) 2 (68) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 5 5 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders 30 (18) (6) (1) (49) (44) - - (44) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $15 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $35 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests. 21 Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis - Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2019: Attributable to Unitholders Contribution from equity- Attributable to As per IFRS Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage & Other Corporate Total accounted non-controlling (MILLIONS) investments interests Financials(1) Revenues 389 92 51 21 - 553 (98) 332 787 Other income 10 1 1 - 2 14 (2) 5 17 Direct operating costs (111) (30) (10) (11) (5) (167) 27 (112) (252) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 73 5 78 Adjusted EBITDA 288 63 42 10 (3) 400 - 230 Management service costs - - - - (23) (23) - - (23) Interest expense (53) (23) (15) (3) (25) (119) 26 (85) (178) Current income taxes (9) (1) - - - (10) - (5) (15) Distributions attributable to Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (11) (11) - - (11) Preferred equity - - - - (7) (7) - - (7) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (26) (5) (31) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (135) (135) Funds From Operations 226 39 27 7 (69) 230 - - Depreciation (83) (58) (15) (6) (1) (163) 36 (73) (200) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments gain (loss) 4 (9) 4 - (12) (13) 4 (3) (12) Deferred income tax expense (24) 2 - - 12 (10) (1) (3) (14) Other (11) (1) (12) - (3) (27) 8 18 (1) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (47) - (47) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 61 61 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders 112 (27) 4 1 (73) 17 - - 17 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of nil is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $74 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests. 22 Per Unit Reconciliation - Three Months Ended June 30 The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the three months ended June 30: Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (25) $ 9 $ (0.14) $ 0.05 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield - 1 - - Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/ (19) 7 - - Exchangeable units held by Brookfield Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (44) $ 17 $ (0.14) $ 0.05 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 158 164 0.51 0.54 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss 51 13 0.16 0.04 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - 10 - 0.03 Other 67 26 0.22 0.08 Funds From Operations $ 232 $ 230 $ 0.75 $ 0.74 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 19 (27) Normalized foreign currency adjustment (10) - Normalized Funds From Operations $ 241 $ 203 Sustaining capital expenditures (18) (17) Wind and solar amortization (26) (24) Realized gain on asset sales - 5 Cash Available for Distribution $ 197 $ 167 Normalized Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution 35 63 Adjustments Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 14 11 Preferred equity 6 7 Current income taxes 4 10 Interest expense 104 119 Management service costs 36 23 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA $ 396 $ 400 Attributable to non-controlling interests 121 230 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 517 $ 630 Weighted average units outstanding (1) 311.3 311.2 23 (1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units. Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis - Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2020: Attributable to Unitholders Contribution from equity- Attributable to As per IFRS Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage & Other Corporate Total accounted non-controlling (MILLIONS) investments interests Financials(1) Revenues 687 177 110 37 - 1,011 (199) 631 1,443 Other income 38 10 12 1 30 91 (9) (49) 33 Direct operating costs (211) (48) (27) (18) (11) (315) 53 (247) (509) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 155 13 168 Adjusted EBITDA 514 139 95 20 19 787 - 348 Management service costs - - - - (67) (67) - - (67) Interest expense - borrowings (90) (45) (37) (5) (40) (217) 57 (156) (316) Current income taxes (9) (2) (3) (1) - (15) 7 (8) (16) Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (26) (26) - - (26) Preferred equity - - - - (13) (13) - - (13) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (64) (8) (72) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (176) (176) Funds From Operations 415 92 55 14 (127) 449 - - Depreciation (164) (112) (42) (10) (2) (330) 91 (159) (398) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments gain (loss) (8) (17) (12) (4) (3) (44) 19 31 6 Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (24) - (2) - 20 (6) 7 10 11 Other (65) (1) (19) - (10) (95) 12 58 (25) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (129) 2 (127) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 58 58 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders 154 (38) (20) - (122) (26) - - (26) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $118 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests. 24 Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis - Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019: Attributable to Unitholders Contribution Attributable to from equity- As per IFRS Hydroelectric Wind Solar Storage & Other Corporate Total accounted non-controlling (MILLIONS) investments interests Financials(1) Revenues 780 192 89 45 - 1,106 (189) 695 1,612 Other income 12 3 2 - 4 21 (6) 10 25 Direct operating costs (222) (58) (17) (24) (11) (332) 56 (230) (506) Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity accounted investments - - - - - - 139 12 151 Adjusted EBITDA 570 137 74 21 (7) 795 - 487 Management service costs - - - - (44) (44) - - (44) Interest expense - borrowings (108) (47) (29) (7) (49) (240) 50 (161) (351) Current income taxes (18) (2) - - - (20) 1 (20) (39) Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners equity - - - - (21) (21) - - (21) Preferred equity - - - - (13) (13) - - (13) Share of interest and cash taxes from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (51) (9) (60) Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (297) (297) Funds From Operations 444 88 45 14 (134) 457 - - Depreciation (165) (113) (28) (12) (2) (320) 69 (149) (400) Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments gain (loss) 5 (11) 4 (1) (28) (31) 5 (4) (30) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (42) 22 16 - 18 14 (36) (12) (34) Other (26) (2) (24) - (8) (60) 21 36 (3) Share of earnings from equity accounted investments - - - - - - (59) - (59) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - 129 129 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders 216 (16) 13 1 (154) 60 - - 60 Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $32 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $168 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests. 25 Per Unit Reconciliation - Six Months Ended June 30 The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the six months ended June 30: Per unit (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to: Limited partners' equity $ (15) $ 34 $ (0.08) $ 0.19 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield - 1 - - Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/ (11) 25 - - Exchangeable units held by Brookfield Net income attributable to Unitholders $ (26) $ 60 $ (0.08) $ 0.19 Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 330 321 1.06 1.03 Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss 44 31 0.14 0.10 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 6 (14) 0.02 (0.04) Other 95 59 0.30 0.19 Funds From Operations $ 449 $ 457 $ 1.44 $ 1.47 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 2 (50) Normalized foreign currency adjustment 2 - Normalized Funds From Operations $ 453 $ 407 Sustaining capital expenditures (35) (35) Wind and solar amortization (54) (46) Realized gain on asset sales - 125 Cash Available for Distribution $ 364 $ 451 Normalized Funds From Operations Cash Available for Distribution Adjustments 85 6 Distributions attributable to: Preferred limited partners' equity 26 21 Preferred equity 13 13 Current income taxes 15 20 Interest expense - borrowings 217 240 Management service costs 67 44 Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA $ 787 $ 795 Attributable to non-controlling interests 348 487 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,135 $ 1,282 Weighted average units outstanding (1) 311.3 311.1 (1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units. 26 Segment Proportionate Balance Sheet Attributable to Unitholders Contribution Attributable to from equity- Storage & As per IFRS Hydro Wind Solar Corporate Total accounted non-controlling (MILLIONS) Other investments interests financials As at June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 62 41 70 12 8 193 (101) 137 229 Property, plant and equipment 14,344 3,531 2,168 710 - 20,753 (4,289) 12,063 28,527 Total assets 15,485 3,812 2,376 751 255 22,679 (3,102) 13,748 33,325 Total borrowings 3,757 1,771 1,383 223 2,129 9,263 (2,306) 3,929 10,886 Other liabilities 3,429 699 345 40 446 4,959 (771) 2,077 6,265 For the six months ended June 30, 2020: Additions to property, plant and equipment 242 9 20 6 1 278 (14) 137 401 As at December 31, 2019: Cash and cash equivalents 27 46 63 6 1 143 (89) 61 115 Property, plant and equipment 15,199 3,739 2,018 732 - 21,688 (4,147) 13,173 30,714 Total assets 16,371 4,021 2,266 780 103 23,541 (2,872) 15,022 35,691 Total borrowings 3,727 1,742 1,470 235 2,107 9,281 (2,157) 3,880 11,004 Other liabilities 3,524 735 335 31 248 4,873 (715) 2,398 6,556 For the six months ended June 30, 2019: Additions to property, plant and equipment 34 14 - 8 1 57 (13) 24 68 27 Appendix 2 - Additional Information 28 Annualized Proportionate Long-term Average Generation GENERATION (GWh) (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Hydroelectric North America United States 2,614 2,805 1,819 2,293 9,531 Canada 619 775 624 619 2,637 3,233 3,580 2,443 2,912 12,168 Colombia 798 870 843 978 3,489 Brazil 988 998 1,009 1,009 4,004 5,019 5,448 4,295 4,899 19,661 Wind(2) North America United States 1,223 1,201 896 1,179 4,499 Canada 376 328 261 394 1,359 1,599 1,529 1,157 1,573 5,858 Europe 394 294 249 365 1,302 Brazil 126 168 210 165 669 Asia 99 118 121 104 442 2,218 2,109 1,737 2,207 8,271 Solar(2) Utility(3) 378 668 698 337 2,081 Distributed generation 142 222 219 140 723 520 890 917 477 2,804 Total 7,757 8,447 6,949 7,583 30,736 LTA is calculated on a proportionate and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on the calculation and relevance of proportionate information, our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020. Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale. 29 Annualized Long-term Average Generation GENERATION (GWh) (1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Hydroelectric North America United States 3,794 3,918 2,525 3,266 13,503 Canada 841 1,064 873 878 3,656 4,635 4,982 3,398 4,144 17,159 Colombia 3,315 3,614 3,502 4,054 14,485 Brazil 1,215 1,228 1,241 1,240 4,924 9,165 9,824 8,141 9,438 36,568 Wind North America United States 1,877 1,851 1,392 1,806 6,926 Canada 400 345 273 419 1,437 2,277 2,196 1,665 2,225 8,363 Europe 711 530 455 669 2,365 Brazil 371 494 606 479 1,950 Asia 368 439 454 389 1,650 3,727 3,659 3,180 3,762 14,328 Solar Utility(2) 998 1,704 1,783 902 5,387 Distributed generation 221 342 336 218 1,117 1,219 2,046 2,119 1,120 6,504 Total 14,111 15,529 13,440 14,320 57,400 LTA is calculated on a consolidated basis, including equity-accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities. Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale. 30 Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement 31 Presentation to Stakeholders Actual and Long-term Average Generation For assets acquired, disposed or reaching commercial operation during the period, reported generation is calculated from the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. As it relates to Colombia only, generation includes both hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. "Other" includes generation from North America cogeneration and Brazil biomass. North America hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 30 years. Colombia hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 20 years. Hydroelectric assets located in Brazil benefit from a market framework which levelizes generation risk across producers. Wind LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of simulated historical wind speed data performed over a period of typically 10 years. Solar LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation using historical irradiance levels in the locations of our projects over a period of 14 to 20 years. We compare actual generation levels against the long-term average to highlight the impact of an important factor that affects the variability of our business results. In the short-term, we recognize that hydrology, wind and irradiance conditions will vary from one period to the next; over time however, we expect our facilities will continue to produce inline with their long-term averages, which have proven to be reliable indicators of performance. Our risk of a generation shortfall in Brazil continues to be minimized by participation in a hydrological balancing pool administered by the government of Brazil. This program mitigates hydrology risk by assuring that all participants receive, at any particular point in time, an assured energy amount, irrespective of the actual volume of energy generated. The program reallocates energy, transferring surplus energy from those who generated an excess to those who generate less than their assured energy, up to the total generation within the pool. Periodically, low precipitation across the entire country's system could result in a temporary reduction of generation available for sale. During these periods, we expect that a higher proportion of thermal generation would be needed to balance supply and demand in the country potentially leading to higher overall spot market prices. Generation from our North American pumped storage and cogeneration facilities is highly dependent on market price conditions rather than the generating capacity of the facilities. Our European pumped storage facility generates on a dispatchable basis when required by our contracts for ancillary services. Generation from our biomass facilities is dependent on the amount of sugar cane harvested in a given year. For these reasons, we do not consider a long-term average for these facilities. Brookfield Renewable's consolidated equity interests Brookfield Renewable's consolidated equity interests include the non-voting publicly traded limited partnership units ("LP Units") held by public unitholders and Brookfield, redeemable/exchangeable partnership units held by Brookfield ("Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units"), in Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P. ("BRELP"), a holding subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, and general partnership interest ("GP interest") in BRELP held by Brookfield. Holders of the GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units will be collectively referred to throughout as "Unitholders" or "per Unit". The LP Units and Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units have the same economic attributes in all respects. 32 Performance Measurement One of our primary business objectives is to generate reliable and growing cash flows while minimizing risk for the benefit of all stakeholders. We monitor our performance in this regard through four key metrics - i) Net Income (Loss), ii) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Funds From Operations and iv) Cash Available for Distribution. It is important to highlight that Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Net Income (Loss) - Calculated in accordance with IFRS. Net income (loss) is an important measure of profitability, in particular because it has a standardized meaning under IFRS. The presentation of net income (loss) on an IFRS basis for our business will often lead to the recognition of a loss or a year-over-year decrease in income even though the underlying cash flows generated by the assets are supported by strong margins and stable, long-term power purchase agreements. The primary reason for this is that accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures.

Net income (loss) is an important measure of profitability, in particular because it has a standardized meaning under IFRS. The presentation of net income (loss) on an IFRS basis for our business will often lead to the recognition of a loss or a year-over-year decrease in income even though the underlying cash flows generated by the assets are supported by strong margins and stable, long-term power purchase agreements. The primary reason for this is that accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) - EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure used by investors to analyze the operating performance of companies. Brookfield Renewable uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of its operations before the effects of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, management service costs, non-controlling interests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, non-cash gain or loss from equity-accounted investments, distributions to preferred limited partners and other typical non-recurring items. Brookfield Renewable adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. Brookfield Renewable believes that presentation of this measure will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. As compared to the preceding years, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments. In preceding years, we included our proportionate shares of Funds From Operations from equity-accounted investments. We revised our definition as we believe it provides a more meaningful measure for investors to evaluate our financial and operating performance on an allocable basis to Unitholders.

Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Unit - Funds From Operations is a non-IFRS measure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Funds From Operations to assess the performance of the business before the effects of certain cash items (e.g. acquisition costs and other typical non-recurring cash items) and certain non-cash items (e.g. deferred income taxes, depreciation, non-cash portion of non-controlling interests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, non-cash gain or loss from equity-accounted investments, and other non-cash items) as these are not reflective of the performance of the underlying business. In our audited consolidated financial statements we use the revaluation approach in accordance with IAS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment , whereby depreciation is determined based on a revalued amount, thereby reducing comparability with our peers who do not report under IFRS as issued by the IASB or who do not employ the revaluation approach to measuring property, plant and equipment. We add back deferred income taxes on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over our long-term investment horizon. Brookfield Renewable believes that analysis and presentation of Funds From Operations on this basis will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. Normalized Funds From Operations assumes long-term average generation in North America and Europe and uses constant foreign currency rates for all periods presented. Brookfield Renewable does not place undue attention on short-term fluctuations in hydrology or resource and uses Normalized Funds From Operations to assess the fundamental performance of the business when actual generation varies materially from long-term average. Funds From Operations per Unit is not a substitute measure of performance for earnings per share and should not represent amounts available for distribution to LP Unitholders. 33 Performance Measurement Cash Available for Distribution - Cash Available for Distribution is a non-IFRS measure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Cash Available for Distribution to also assess performance of the business and defines it as Normalized Funds From Operations minus Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of adjusted sustaining capital expenditures (see below), minus the long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios (the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over the useful life of the projects) plus realized gains on asset sales. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are an estimate made by management of the amount of ongoing capital investment required to maintain the condition of all our facilities and current revenues. Annually, Brookfield Renewable determines the fair value of its property, plant and equipment using a 20-year discounted cash flow model with each operational facility having a 20-year capital plan. In addition, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment are determined periodically by independent engineers and are reviewed annually by management. Management considers several items in estimating adjusted sustaining capital expenditures. Such factors include, but are not limited to, review and analysis of historical capital spending, the annual budgeted capital expenditures, management's 5-year business plan, and independent third-party engineering assessments. Sustaining capital expenditures do not occur evenly over the life of our assets and may fluctuate depending on the timing of actual project spend. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are intended to reflect an average annual spending level based on the 20-year capital plan and are our best estimate of the long- term capital required to maintain the operations of our facilities. Over time, we expect our average sustaining capital expenditures to be in line with our adjusted long-term sustaining capital forecasts. Accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures. This higher level of depreciation is primarily attributed to: 1) our election to annually fair value property, plant and equipment under IFRS; and 2) accounting useful life is not always reflective of the perpetual nature of a hydroelectric facility. Neither Normalized Funds From Operations or Cash Available for Distribution are intended to be representative of cash provided by operating activities or results of operations determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, these measures are not used by the CODM to assess Brookfield Renewable's liquidity. 34 NYSE:NYSE: BEP BEPC TSX:TSX: BEP.UN BEPC https://bep.brookfield.com https://bep.brookfield.com/bepc 35 Attachments Original document

