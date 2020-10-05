Log in
10/05/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

Q2 2020 Supplemental Information

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020

NOTICE TO RECIPIENTS

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Supplemental Information contains forward-looking statements and information, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations, concerning the business and operations of Brookfield Renewable. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements in this Supplemental Information include statements regarding the quality of Brookfield Renewable's assets and the resiliency of the cash flow they will generate, Brookfield Renewable's anticipated financial performance and payout ratio, future commissioning of assets, contracted nature of our portfolio, technology diversification, acquisition opportunities, expected completion of acquisitions, financing and refinancing opportunities, BEPC's eligibility for index inclusion, BEPC's ability to attract new investors as well as the future performance and prospects of BEPC and Brookfield Renewable, the prospects and benefits of the combination of Brookfield Renewable and TerraForm Power, including certain information regarding the combined company's expected cash flow profile and liquidity, future energy prices and demand for electricity, economic recovery, achieving long-term average generation, project development and capital expenditure costs, energy policies, economic growth, growth potential of the renewable asset class, the future growth prospects and distribution profile of Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable's access to capital. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potentially", "tends", "continue", "attempts", "likely", "primarily", "approximately", "endeavours", "pursues", "strives", "seeks", "targets", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information in this Supplemental Information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changes to hydrology at our hydroelectric facilities, to wind conditions at our wind energy facilities, to irradiance at our solar facilities or to weather generally, as a result of climate change or otherwise, at any of our facilities; volatility in supply and demand in the energy markets; our inability to re-negotiate or replace expiring PPAs on similar terms; increases in water rental costs (or similar fees) or changes to the regulation of water supply; advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects; an increase in the amount of uncontracted generation in our portfolio; industry risks relating to the power markets in which we operate; the termination of, or a change to, the MRE balancing pool in Brazil; increased regulation of our operations; concessions and licenses expiring and not being renewed or replaced on similar terms; our real property rights for wind and solar renewable energy facilities being adversely affected by the rights of lienholders and leaseholders that are superior to those granted to us; increases in the cost of operating our plants; our failure to comply with conditions in, or our inability to maintain, governmental permits; equipment failures, including relating to wind turbines and solar panels; dam failures and the costs and potential liabilities associated with such failures; force majeure events; uninsurable losses and higher insurance premiums; adverse changes in currency exchange rates and our inability to effectively manage foreign currency exposure; availability and access to interconnection facilities and transmission systems; health, safety, security and environmental risks; energy marketing risks; disputes, governmental and regulatory investigations and litigation; counterparties to our contracts not fulfilling their obligations; the time and expense of enforcing contracts against non-performingcounter-parties and the uncertainty of success; our operations being affected by local communities; fraud, bribery, corruption, other illegal acts or inadequate or failed internal processes or systems; some of our acquisitions may be of distressed companies, which may subject us to increased risks, including the incurrence of legal or other expenses; our reliance on computerized business systems, which could expose us to cyber-attacks; newly developed technologies in which we invest not performing as anticipated; labor disruptions and economically unfavorable collective bargaining agreements; our inability to finance our operations due to the status of the capital markets; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us by our loan, debt and security agreements; changes to our credit ratings; our inability to identify sufficient investment opportunities and complete transactions; the growth of our portfolio and our inability to realize the expected benefits of our transactions or acquisitions, including the TerraForm Power acquisition and the special distribution of BEPC shares; our inability to develop greenfield projects or find new sites suitable for the development of greenfield projects; delays, cost overruns and other problems associated with the construction and operation of generating facilities and risks associated with the arrangements we enter into with communities and joint venture partners; Brookfield Asset Management's election not to source acquisition opportunities for us and our lack of access to all renewable power acquisitions that Brookfield Asset Management identifies, including by reason of conflicts of interest; we do not have control over all our operations or investments; political instability or changes in government policy; foreign laws or regulation to which we become subject as a result of future acquisitions in new markets; changes to government policies that provide incentives for renewable energy; a decline in the value of our investments in securities, including publicly traded securities of other companies; we are not subject to the same disclosure requirements as a U.S. domestic issuer; the separation of economic interest from control within our organizational structure; future sales and issuances of our LP Units, preferred limited partnership units or securities exchangeable for LP Units, or the perception of such sales or issuances, could depress the trading price of the LP Units, preferred limited partnership units or securities exchangeable for LP Units; the incurrence of debt at multiple levels within our organizational structure; being deemed an "investment company" under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940; the effectiveness of our internal controls over financial reporting; our dependence on Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management's significant influence over us; the departure of some or all of Brookfield Asset Management's key professionals; changes in how Brookfield Asset Management elects to hold its ownership interests in Brookfield Renewable; Brookfield Asset Management acting in a way that is not in the best interests of Brookfield Renewable or its unitholders; and the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the direct and indirect impacts that the virus may have.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this Supplemental Information and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change, we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. For further information on these known and unknown risks, please see "Risk Factors" included in our Form 20-F and the other risks and factors that are described therein.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

This Supplemental Information contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and Cash Available for Distribution ("CAFD") (collectively, "Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures") which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and CAFD used by other entities. We believe that Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing our financial performance. Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures should not be considered as the sole measures of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures".

References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and presented

on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified.

2

Q2 2020 Highlights

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operational Information

Capacity (MW)

19,317

17,482

19,317

17,482

Total generation (GWh)

Long-term average generation

15,527

14,252

29,678

27,745

Actual generation

13,264

14,881

27,528

29,006

Proportionate generation (GWh)

Long-term average generation

7,309

7,109

14,026

13,807

Actual generation

6,552

7,602

13,716

14,848

Average revenue ($ per MWh)

75

73

76

74

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

517

$

630

$ 1,135

$ 1,282

Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA(1)

396

400

787

795

FFO(1)

232

230

449

457

Normalized FFO(1)(2)

241

203

453

407

Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders

(44)

17

(26)

60

FFO per Unit(1)(3)

0.75

0.74

1.44

1.47

Normalized FFO per Unit(1)(3)

0.77

0.65

1.46

1.31

CAFD(1)

197

167

364

451

Distributions per LP Unit

0.54

0.52

1.09

1.03

Basic loss per LP Unit(3)

(0.14)

0.05

(0.08)

0.19

  1. Non-IFRSmeasures. For reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures".
  2. Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $19 million and $2 million, respectively (2019: $(27) million and $(50) million, respectively) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $(10) million and $2 million, respectively.
  3. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.3 million (2019: 311.2 million and 311.1 million, respectively). The actual units outstanding at June 30, 2020 were 311.4 million (2019: 311.2 million).

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Available liquidity(1)

$

3,358

$

2,695

Debt to capitalization - Corporate

19%

16%

Debt to capitalization - Consolidated

35%

32%

Non-recourse proportionate borrowings

77%

77%

Floating rate debt exposure on a proportionate basis(2)

5%

5%

Corporate borrowings term to maturity

10 years

10 years

Non-recourse borrowings on a proportionate basis

Average debt term to maturity

10 years

10 years

Average interest rate

5.2%

5.1%

  1. Available liquidity is adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
  2. Excludes 5% floating rate debt exposure of certain foreign regions outside of North America and Europe due to the high cost of hedging associated with those regions.

6.6 TWh

$232 M

1%

PROPORTIONATE

FUNDS FROM

YOY FFO

GENERATION

OPERATIONS

GROWTH

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated FFO of $232 million or $0.75 per unit, which represents a 1% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from organic and growth initiatives partially offset by lower year on year generation
  • Normalized FFO of $241 million or $0.77 per unit represents a 19% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from:
    • Higher margins due to realization of margin enhancing initiatives across our business;
    • Relatively higher realized prices in Colombia, Brazil and Canada on the back of inflation escalation and our re-contracting and commercial initiatives; and
    • Contributions from growth through both acquisitions and development activities
  • Distributions of $0.54 per LP Unit in the second quarter of 2020 represents an increase of 5% over the prior year
    • Payout ratio of 76% of FFO
  • Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity, no material maturities over the next five years and a strong investment grade

balance sheet (BBB+)

3

Q2 2020 Highlights (cont'd)

OPERATIONS

  • Continued to focus on extending our contract profile
    • In Colombia, we secured eight inflation-indexed contracts for 288 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to seven years in duration
    • In Brazil, we entered into nine new contracts to deliver 144 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to five years in duration

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Remain well capitalized and backed by a resilient balance sheet
    • Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity
    • Capitalized on the low interest rate environment and sourced liquidity from diverse funding levers
      • Secured over $1.1 billion of investment-grade non- recourse financings across our diverse portfolio
      • Completed the issuance of approximately C$350 million of ten-year corporate green bonds at approximately 3.5%
    • So far this year, we generated close to $500 million of proceeds ($85 million net to BEP) from capital recycling activities

GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed
    • the special distribution of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC"). The holders of Brookfield Renewable's limited partnership units of record as of July 27, 2020 received one (1) Share of BEPC for every four (4) BEP units held, or 0.25 Shares for each BEP unit
    • the acquisition of all of the outstanding Class A common stock of Terraform Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power"), other than the approximately 62% already owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. TerraForm Power stockholders received BEPC shares or, at their election, BEP units as consideration
    • together with our institutional partners, entered into an agreement to acquire a 1,200 MW construction ready solar development project in Brazil with a target date for commercial operation in early 2023
  • Completed the commissioning of almost 100 MW of development projects
  • Continued to advance the construction of 2,400 MW of hydroelectric, wind, pumped storage, solar PV and rooftop solar development projects. These projects are expected to be commissioned between 2020 and 2023 and to generate annualized FFO net to Brookfield Renewable of approximately $53 million

4

About Brookfield Renewable

We have integrated operating platforms on four continents with operating, development and power marketing expertise

$52 billion

19,300

3,000+

TOTAL POWER ASSETS

MEGAWATTS OF CAPACITY

OPERATING EMPLOYEES

5,301 power generating facilities

27 markets in 17 countries

120 years of experience

5

Overview of Our Operations

River

Capacity

LTA(1)

Storage

As at June 30, 2020

Facilities

Capacity

Systems

(MW)

(GWh)

(GWh)

Hydroelectric

North America

United States

31

140

3,148

13,503

2,523

Canada

18

29

1,098

3,656

1,261

49

169

4,246

17,159

3,784

Colombia

6

6

2,732

14,485

3,703

Brazil

27

44

946

4,924

-

82

219

7,924

36,568

7,487

Wind

North America

United States(2)

-

27

2,075

6,926

-

Canada

-

4

483

1,437

-

-

31

2,558

8,363

-

Europe

-

45

1,062

2,365

-

Brazil

-

19

457

1,950

-

Asia

-

9

660

1,650

-

-

104

4,737

14,328

-

Solar

Utility(3)

-

97

2,569

5,387

-

Distributed generation(4)

-

4,872

819

1,117

-

-

4,969

3,388

6,504

-

Storage(5)

2

3

2,688

-

5,220

Other(6)

-

6

580

-

-

Total

84

5,301

19,317

57,400

12,707

  1. LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2020, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated basis, including equity- accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See 'Presentation to Stakeholders' for our methodology in computing LTA and for why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
  2. Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW).
  3. Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
  4. Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW).
  5. Includes pumped storage in North America (600 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW).
  6. Includes four biomass facilities in Brazil (175 MW), one cogeneration plant in Colombia (300 MW), one cogeneration plant in North America (105 MW).

Long-term Average Generation by Source of Energy (proportionate basis) (1)

Solar

9%

Wind

27%

Hydro

64%

Long-term Average Generation by Region (proportionate basis)(1)

Europe

8%

Latin

America

  • Asia 29%

North

America

63%

  1. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.

6

Distribution Profile

  • We target a long-term distribution growth rate in the range of 5% to 9% annually
  • Distribution payout is reviewed with the Board of Directors in the first quarter of each year
  • The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.434(1) per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2020. This quarterly distribution represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year
    • Distributions have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 6% since inception in 1999

• Below is a summary of our distribution history(1) since inception

1.74

6%

CAGR

0.57

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

(1) Distribution amounts have been adjusted for the special distribution of BEPC shares effective July 30, 2020.

7

Generation and Financial Review for the Three Months Ended June 30

8

Performance Measurement

Segmented Information

Our operations are segmented by - 1) hydroelectric, 2) wind, 3) solar, 4) storage & other (cogeneration and biomass), and 5) corporate - with hydroelectric and wind further segmented by geography (i.e., North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe and Asia). This best reflects the way in which the CODM reviews results, manages operations and allocates resources. The Colombia segment aggregates the financial results of its hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. The Canada segment includes the financial results of our strategic investment in Transalta Corporation. The corporate segment represents all activity performed above the individual segments for the business.

Proportionate Information

Information on a proportionate basis reflects our share from facilities which we account for using consolidation and the equity method whereby we either control or exercise significant influence or joint control over the investment, respectively. The total proportionate financial information is not, and is not intended to be, presented in accordance with IFRS. Proportionate information provides a net to Brookfield Renewable perspective that management considers important when performing internal analyses and making strategic and operating decisions. Management also believes that providing proportionate information helps investors understand the impacts of decisions made by management and financial results allocable to Brookfield Renewable's LP Unitholders. Tables reconciling IFRS data with data presented on a proportionate consolidation basis have been disclosed. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". As a result, segment revenues, other income, direct operating costs, interest expense, depreciation, current and deferred income taxes, and other are reconciling items that will differ from results presented in accordance with IFRS as these reconciling items (1) include our proportionate share of earnings from equity-accounted investments attributable to each of the above-noted items, and (2) exclude the proportionate share of earnings (loss) of consolidated investments not held by us apportioned to each of the above-noted items.

The presentation of proportionate results has limitations as an analytical tool, including the following: The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and other companies may calculate proportionate results differently than we do. Because of these and other limitations, our proportionate financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under IFRS. We do not control those entities that have not been consolidated and as such, have been presented as equity-accounted investments in our financial statements. The presentation of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items, and the removal of financial statement amounts that are attributable to non-controlling interests does not extinguish our legal claims or exposures to such items.

Unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, information with respect to the MW attributable to Brookfield Renewable's facilities, including development assets, is presented on a consolidated basis, including with respect to facilities whereby Brookfield Renewable either controls or jointly controls the applicable facility.

We provide additional information on how we determine Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FFO per unit and Normalized CAFD. See "Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement ". We also provide reconciliations to IFRS Measures. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures".

9

Proportionate Results for the Three Months Ended June 30

For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance.

(GWh)

(MILLIONS)

Actual Generation

LTA Generation

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

Funds From

Net Income (Loss)

Operations

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Hydroelectric

North America

3,476

4,134

3,580

3,583

$

217

$

275

$

173

$

211

$

145

$

168

$

10

$

79

Brazil

924

1,066

998

998

39

58

35

42

29

33

9

16

Colombia

532

861

870

869

45

56

25

35

19

25

11

17

4,932

6,061

5,448

5,450

301

389

233

288

193

226

30

112

Wind

North America

765

761

938

949

56

58

45

40

29

23

(11)

(22)

Europe

140

204

175

223

15

22

13

15

10

11

(9)

(11)

Brazil

142

147

168

141

7

9

6

6

5

4

-

4

Asia

110

52

118

51

7

3

6

2

4

1

2

2

1,157

1,164

1,399

1,364

85

92

70

63

48

39

(18)

(27)

Solar

376

287

462

295

61

51

59

42

37

27

(6)

4

Storage & Other

87

90

-

-

19

21

12

10

8

7

(1)

1

Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

(3)

(54)

(69)

(49)

(73)

Total

6,552

7,602

7,309

7,109

$

466

$

553

$

396

$

400

$

232

$

230

$

(44)

$

17

10

570
(108)
(18)

Hydroelectric Operations on Proportionate Basis

4,932 GWh

$193M

PROPORTIONATE GENERATION

FFO

The following table presents our proportionate results for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Generation (GWh) - LTA

5,448

5,450

10,467

10,528

Generation (GWh) - actual

4,932

6,061

10,590

11,765

Revenue

$

301

$

389

$

687

$

780

Other income

31

10

38

12

Direct operating costs

(99)

(111)

(211)

(222)

Adjusted EBITDA

233

288

514

Interest expense

(40)

(53)

(90)

Current income taxes

-

(9)

(9)

Funds From Operations

$

193

$

226

$

415

$

444

Depreciation

(80)

(83)

(164)

(165)

Deferred taxes and other

(83)

(31)

(97)

(63)

Net income

$

30

$

112

$

154

$

216

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FFO decreased 15% or $33 million to $193 million

  • FFO at our NorthAmerican business was $145 million versus $168 million in the prior year as the benefits from inflation indexation and cost reduction initiatives were more than offset by lower generation, primarily in the northeast U.S., that was 3% below LTA and 16% lower than prior year where we experienced very strong generation (15% above LTA) and lower average revenue per MWh in the U.S. due primarily to generation mix
  • FFO at our Brazilian business was $29 million versus $33 million in the prior year. On a local currency basis, FFO increased versus the prior year due to the benefits of cost saving initiatives and higher contracted pricing as a result of inflation indexation and re-contracting initiatives that were partly offset by lower generation relative to the prior year. These benefits were more than offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus the U.S. dollar
    FFO at our Colombian business was $19 million versus $25 million in the prior year. We benefited from our cost reduction initiatives and a 43% increase in average revenue per MWh as a result of inflation indexation, re-contracting initiatives and favorable market prices realized on our

uncontracted volumes, which were impacted by low system-wide hydrology (66% of LTA). The increase was more than offset by lower generation and the weakening of the Colombian peso versus the U.S. dollar

The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography:

Actual

Average revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Funds From

Net Income

Generation (GWh)

per MWh(1)

Operations

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

North America

2,612

$

61

$

109

$

91

$

(7)

United States

3,223

$

64

$

147

$

117

$

51

Canada

864

911

79

76

64

64

54

51

17

28

3,476

4,134

66

66

173

211

145

168

10

79

Brazil

924

1,066

42

54

35

42

29

33

9

16

Colombia

532

861

93

65

25

35

19

25

11

17

Total

4,932

6,061

$

64

$

64

$

233

$

288

$

193

$

226

$

30

$

112

11

  1. Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $15 million included in other income.

Wind Operations on Proportionate Basis

$48M

FINANCIAL RESULTS

1,157 GWh

FFO increased 23% or $9 million to $48 million

PROPORTIONATE GENERATION

FFO

FFO at our North American business was $29 million versus $23 million

The following table presents our proportionate results for the three

in the prior year due primarily to the benefit from our cost reduction and

refinancing initiatives

and six months ended June 30:

FFO at our European business was $10 million versus $11 million in the

Three months ended

Six months ended

prior year due to the sale of our Northern Ireland and certain Portuguese

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

assets ($2 million and 39 GWh). On a same store basis, FFO was higher

Generation (GWh) - LTA

1,399

1,364

2,822

2,789

than the prior year as higher average revenues per MWh due to inflation

Generation (GWh) - actual

1,157

1,164

2,368

2,433

indexation of our contracts and cost reduction initiatives were partially

offset by lower wind resource

Revenue

$

85

$

92

$

177

$

192

FFO at our Brazilian business of $5 million versus $4 million in the prior

Other income

8

1

10

3

year. On a local currency basis, FFO was higher than the prior year due

Direct operating costs

(23)

(30)

(48)

(58)

to inflation indexation of our contracts and cost saving initiatives. The

Adjusted EBITDA

70

63

139

137

increase was partially offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus

Interest expense

(21)

(23)

(45)

(47)

the U.S. dollar

Current income taxes

(1)

(1)

(2)

(2)

• FFO at our Asian business was $4 million versus $1 million in the prior

Funds From Operations

$

48

$

39

$

92

$

88

year due to the contribution from growth following the acquisition in the

Depreciation

(52)

(58)

(112)

(113)

prior year of a 210 MW wind facility in India and a 200 MW wind portfolio

Deferred taxes and other

(14)

(8)

(18)

9

in China ($3 million and 60 GWh). On a same store basis, our assets

continue to perform in line with expectation and consistent with prior year

Net loss

$

(18)

$

(27)

$

(38)

$

(16)

The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography:

Actual

Average revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Funds From

Net Income

Generation (GWh)

per MWh(1)

Operations

(Loss)

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

North America

518

$

68

$

25

$

15

$

(8)

United States

518

$

69

$

23

$

12

$

(17)

Canada

247

243

93

89

20

17

14

11

(3)

(5)

765

761

76

75

45

40

29

23

(11)

(22)

Europe

140

204

115

108

13

15

10

11

(9)

(11)

Brazil

142

147

49

60

6

6

5

4

-

4

Asia

110

52

69

60

6

2

4

1

2

2

12

Total

1,157

1,164

$

77

$

80

$

70

$

63

$

48

$

39

$

(18)

$

(27)

(1) Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $4 million included in other income.

Solar, Storage & Other and Corporate on Proportionate Basis

The following table presents our proportionate results for our solar business the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Generation (GWh) - LTA

462

295

737

490

Generation (GWh) - actual

376

287

616

486

Revenue

$

61

$

51

$

110

$

89

Other income

11

1

12

2

Direct operating costs

(13)

(10)

(27)

(17)

Adjusted EBITDA

59

42

95

74

Interest expense

(20)

(15)

(37)

(29)

Current income taxes

(2)

-

(3)

-

Funds From Operations

$

37

$

27

$

55

$

45

Depreciation

(20)

(15)

(42)

(28)

Deferred taxes and other

(23)

(8)

(33)

(4)

Net income (loss)

$

(6)

$

4

$

(20)

$

13

The following table presents our proportionate results for our storage & other business for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Generation (GWh) - actual

87

90

142

164

Revenue

$

19

$

21

$

37

$

45

Other income

1

-

1

-

Direct operating costs

(8)

(11)

(18)

(24)

Adjusted EBITDA

12

10

20

21

Interest expense

(3)

(3)

(5)

(7)

Other

(1)

-

(1)

-

Funds From Operations

$

8

$

7

$

14

$

14

Depreciation

(5)

(6)

(10)

(12)

Deferred taxes and other

(4)

-

(4)

(1)

Net income (loss)

$

(1)

$

1

$

-

$

1

The following table presents Corporate results for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Other income

$

28

$

2

$

30

$

4

Direct operating costs

(6)

(5)

(11)

(11)

Adjusted EBITDA

22

(3)

19

(7)

Management service costs

(36)

(23)

(67)

(44)

Interest expense

(20)

(25)

(40)

(49)

Distributions on Preferred LP

(20)

(18)

(39)

(34)

Units and Shares

Funds From Operations

$

(54)

$

(69)

$

(127)

$

(134)

Deferred taxes and other

5

(4)

5

(20)

Net loss

$

(49)

$

(73)

$

(122)

$

(154)

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • FFO at our solar business was $37 million versus $27 million in the prior year due to the contribution from acquisitions, net of disposals ($7 million and 134 GWh) and gain from the sale of a solar development project in the United States. These increases were partially offset by lower realized market prices
  • FFO at our storage & other businesses was $8 million versus $7 million in the prior year as the value of grid stability services provided by our pumped storage assets continues to grow as baseload generation is impacted by intermittent renewable generation
  • Management service costs totaling $36 million increased $13 million compared to the prior year due to the growth of our business
  • Interest expense decreased by $5 million compared to the prior year despite an increase in borrowings due to our refinancing initiatives focused on optimizing our capital structure and securing lower borrowing costs

13

Distribution Payout Ratio

Our objective is to pay a distribution that is sustainable on a long-term basis while retaining sufficient liquidity within our operations to fund growth.

We fund our growth initiatives through a combination of preferred equity and corporate debt issuances, asset sales and retained cash flows. As such, while we may issue equity when it makes financial sense, given the above noted funding sources, we are not reliant on accessing this market to fund our growth.

We target a payout ratio of 70% of FFO over the long-term. We also monitor our payout ratio on CAFD. FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 76% and 93%, respectively.

We continue to benefit from an investment grade balance sheet, robust liquidity, strong debt maturity profile, access to multiple funding levers and a growth strategy that allows us to retain control on capital spending. These levers afford us the flexibility to expect to continue to lower our payout ratio to our long-termtarget patiently over the medium-term.

The following table reflects our FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three and six months ended June 30:

Three months ended

Six months ended

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

FFO(1)

$

241

$

203

$

453

$

407

Sustaining capex(2)

(18)

(17)

(35)

(35)

Wind and solar amortization(3)

(26)

(24)

(54)

(46)

Realized gains on asset sales(4)

-

5

-

125

CAFD

197

167

364

451

Distributions(5)

183

171

365

342

FFO payout ratio

76%

84%

81%

84%

CAFD payout ratio

93%

102%

100%

76%

  1. Presented on a normalized basis.
  2. Average annual sustaining capital expenditures based on the long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.
  3. Long-termsustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios - the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives.
  4. Realized gains on assets sold during the respective years as recognized through other comprehensive income or equity.
  5. Includes distributions to LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable Units and GP Units, including incentive distributions.

14

Capitalization and Available Liquidity

CAPITALIZATION

A key element of our financing strategy is to raise the majority of our debt in the form of asset-specific,non-recourse borrowings at our subsidiaries on an investment-grade basis. On a consolidated basis, substantially all of our debt is either investment grade rated or sized to investment grade and approximately 80% of debt is non-recourse. The following table summarizes our capitalization:

Corporate

Consolidated

June 30

December 31

June 30

December 31

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Corporate credit facility(1)

$

-

$

299

$

-

$

299

Debt

Commercial paper(1)(2)

140

-

140

-

Medium term notes(3)

1,989

1,808

1,989

1,808

Non-recourse borrowings(4)

-

-

8,811

8,964

1,989

1,808

10,800

10,772

Deferred income tax

-

-

4,112

4,421

liabilities, net(5)

Equity

Non-controlling interest

-

-

7,813

8,742

Preferred equity

571

597

571

597

Preferred LP equity

1,028

833

1,028

833

Unitholders equity

6,762

7,959

6,762

7,959

Total capitalization

$

10,350

$

11,197

$

31,086

$

33,324

Debt to total capitalization(1)

19 %

16 %

35 %

32 %

  1. Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt to total capitalization ratios as they are not a permanent source of capital.
  2. Our commercial paper program is supplemented by our $1.75 billion corporate credit facilities with a weighted average maturity of four years.
  3. Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.
  4. Consolidated non-recourse borrowings include $117 million (2019: $142 million) borrowed under a
    subscription facility of a Brookfield sponsored private fund and excludes $49 million (2019: $60 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.
  5. Deferred income tax liabilities less deferred income tax assets.

AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

We operate with sufficient liquidity to enable us to fund growth initiatives, capital expenditures, distributions and withstand sudden adverse changes in economic circumstances or short-term fluctuations in generation. Our principal sources of liquidity are cash flows from operations, our credit facilities, up-financings on non- recourse borrowings and proceeds from the issuance of securities through public markets. The following table summarizes the available liquidity:

June 30

December 31

(MILLIONS)

Pro Forma(1)

2020

2019

Brookfield Renewable's share of

$

291

$

193

$

143

cash and cash equivalents

Investments in marketable securities

229

229

95

Corporate credit facilities

Authorized credit facilities

2,150

2,150

2,150

Draws on credit facilities

-

-

(299)

Authorized letter of credit facilities

400

400

400

Issued letters of credit

(258)

(258)

(266)

Available portion of corporate credit

2,292

2,292

1,985

facilities

Available portion of subsidiary credit

546

446

472

facilities on a proportionate basis

Available group-wide liquidity

$

3,358

$

3,160

$

2,695

  1. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
  2. Amounts are guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable.

15

Borrowings

The following table summarizes our undiscounted principal and scheduled amortization repayments on a proportionate basis:

Balance of

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total

(MILLIONS)

2020

Principal repayments(1)

Medium term notes(2)

-

-

295

-

-

1,694

1,989

Non-recourse borrowings

Credit facilities

7

6

32

71

13

-

129

Hydroelectric

-

-

207

377

79

2,094

2,757

Wind

-

-

-

87

-

347

434

Solar

-

148

-

122

-

333

603

Storage & other

-

57

-

-

-

152

209

7

211

239

657

92

2,926

4,132

Amortization

Non-recourse borrowings

Hydroelectric

14

37

49

36

43

748

927

Wind

52

105

117

109

115

704

1,202

Solar

29

56

58

59

63

594

859

Storage & other

1

3

2

3

4

1

14

96

201

226

207

225

2,047

3,002

Total

103

412

760

864

317

6,667

9,123

  1. Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt repayment schedule as they are not a permanent source of capital.
  2. Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.

The average duration of the debt at our wind and solar business of 10 years is significantly shorter than the remaining useful lives of the underlying projects (22 and 24 years, respectively). The long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar business - calculated as the initial debt capacity of the projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives - is $63 million and $40 million per year, respectively.

We remain focused on refinancing near-term facilities and maintaining a manageable maturity ladder. We do not anticipate material issues in refinancing our borrowings through 2024 on acceptable terms and will do so opportunistically based on the prevailing interest rate environment. Historically we have completed up-financings of our hydro projects as these facilities tend to grow in value over time (long-lived assets with revenues typically indexed to inflation). Since 2015, we have generated approximately $900 Million (~$180 million on average per year) of proceeds from up-financings completed on an investment grade basis. We expect to execute on these type of up-financings where available in our portfolio.

The overall maturity profile and average interest rates associated with our borrowings and credit facilities on a proportionate basis are as follows:

Average term (years)

Average interest rate (%)

Credit facilities(1)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

4

5

N/A

2.9

Commercial paper

<1

N/A

0.6

N/A

Medium term notes

10

10

4.0

4.1

Non-recourse borrowings

10

10

5.2

5.1

16

  1. Draws on our corporate credit facilities are presented based on available capacity of our longest dated facilities irrespective of the credit facility drawn.

Contract Profile

The following table sets out our contracts over the next five years for generation output in North America, Europe, and other countries in Asia on a proportionate basis, assuming long-term average. The table excludes Brazil and Colombia, where we would expect the energy associated with maturing contracts to be re-contracted in the normal course given the construct of the respective power markets. In these countries we currently have a contracted profile of approximately 85% and 70%, respectively, of the long-term average and we would expect to maintain this going forward. Overall, our portfolio has a weighted-average remaining contract duration of 15 years (on a proportionate basis).

Balance of

(GWh, except as noted)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Contracted

Hydroelectric(1)

4,662

9,555

6,733

6,520

6,507

Wind(2)

3,429

6,943

6,934

6,896

6,338

Solar(2)

1,386

2,716

2,705

2,701

2,690

9,477

19,214

16,372

16,117

15,535

Uncontracted(2)

977

3,576

6,418

6,673

7,255

Long-term average on a proportionate basis

10,454

22,790

22,790

22,790

22,790

Non-controlling interests

6,420

13,603

13,603

13,603

13,603

Total long-term average

16,874

36,393

36,393

36,393

36,393

Contracted generation as a % of total

91%

84%

72%

71%

68%

generation on a proportionate basis

Price per MWh - total generation on a

$

87

$

87

$

94

$

96

$

98

proportionate basis

  1. Includes generation of 989 GWh for 2020, 2,198 GWh for 2021, and 136 GWh for 2022 secured under financial contracts.
  2. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.

Weighted-average remaining contract durations on a proportionate basis are 16 years in North America, 14 years in Europe, 9 years in Brazil, 3 years in Colombia and 18 years across our remaining jurisdictions.

In North America, over the next five years, a number of contracts will expire at our hydroelectric facilities. Based on current market prices for energy and ancillary products, we do not foresee a negative impact to cash flows from contracts expiring over the next five years.

In our Brazilian and Colombian portfolios, we continue to focus on securing long-term contracts while maintaining a certain percentage of uncontracted generation to mitigate hydrology risk.

Our economic exposure for 2020 on a proportionate basis is distributed as follows: power authorities (42%), distribution companies (24%), industrial users (18%) and Brookfield (16%).

17

Development Assets

The following table summarizes the 92 MW of assets that reached commercial operations:

Country /

Capacity

Date of

Annualized

Project Name

Technology

Expected FFO

Region

(MW)

Commission

(millions)

GLP Rooftop JV

China

Solar

28

Q2 2020

$

1

X-Elio

Various

Solar

64

Q2 2020

2

Total

92

$

3

The following table summarizes the 2,438 MW of assets currently under construction and the expected FFO on an annualized basis:

Country /

Capacity

Expected

Annualized

Project Name

Technology

Date of

Expected FFO

Region

(MW)

Commission

(millions)

GLP Rooftop JV

China

Solar

44

2020

$

1

X-Elio

Various

Solar

373

2020 - 2021

4

Millinocket

North America

Battery

20

Q4 2020

4

Foz do Estrela

Brazil

Hydroelectric

30

Q2 2021

6

Alex

Brazil

Solar

278

Q3 2021

2

New York Repowering

United States

Wind

160

Q4 2021

11

Alta Mesa & Mesa Repowering

United States

Wind

57

Q4 2021

4

Aratinga(1)

Brazil

Solar

210

Q1 2022

3

Bear Swamp (Unit Upgrade)

North America

Pumped Storage

66

Q3 2022

3

Hubble(1)

Brazil

Solar

1,200

Q1 2023

15

Total

2,438

$

53

  1. Brookfield Renewable has entered into an agreement to acquire these projects. Transactions are expected close in the second half of 2020.

We are also advancing our global hydroelectric, wind, solar and distributed generation development pipeline, including 1,172 MW (427 MW net to Brookfield Renewable) of advanced stage projects through final permitting and securing a route-to-market. Once commissioned they are expected to contribute over $37 million in FFO on an annualized basis.

18

Proportionate Results for the Six Months Ended June 30

For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance.

(GWh)

(MILLIONS)

Actual Generation

LTA Generation

Revenues

Adjusted EBITDA

Funds From

Net Income (Loss)

Operations

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Hydroelectric

North America

7,198

7,983

6,813

6,883

$

482

$

539

$

371

$

406

$

301

$

320

$

86

$

146

Brazil

2,151

2,156

1,986

1,978

100

123

82

91

70

73

34

33

Colombia

1,241

1,626

1,668

1,667

105

118

61

73

44

51

34

37

10,590

11,765

10,467

10,528

687

780

514

570

415

444

154

216

Wind

North America

1,596

1,611

1,882

1,909

116

121

93

88

58

52

(27)

(18)

Europe

360

478

428

531

37

50

26

35

21

28

(12)

-

Brazil

212

253

294

260

11

16

9

11

6

6

(3)

1

Asia

200

91

218

89

13

5

11

3

7

2

4

1

2,368

2,433

2,822

2,789

177

192

139

137

92

88

(38)

(16)

Solar

616

486

737

490

110

89

95

74

55

45

(20)

13

Storage & Other

142

164

-

-

37

45

20

21

14

14

-

1

Corporate

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

(7)

(127)

(134)

(122)

(154)

Total

13,716

14,848

14,026

13,807

$

1,011

$

1,106

$

787

$

795

$

449

$

457

$

(26)

$

60

Normalized(1)

$

453

$

407

  1. Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in North America and Europe and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $2 million (2019: $(50) million) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $2 million.

Normalized FFO increased $46 million from the prior year due to cost reduction initiatives and contributions from growth in our portfolio.

19

Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

20

Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Attributable to Unitholders

Contribution

from equity-

Attributable to

As per IFRS

Hydroelectric

Wind

Solar

Storage & Other

Corporate

Total

accounted

non-controlling

(MILLIONS)

investments

interests

Financials(1)

Revenues

301

85

61

19

-

466

(104)

289

651

Other income

31

8

11

1

28

79

(7)

(49)

23

Direct operating costs

(99)

(23)

(13)

(8)

(6)

(149)

25

(124)

(248)

Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

86

5

91

Adjusted EBITDA

233

70

59

12

22

396

-

121

Management service costs

-

-

-

-

(36)

(36)

-

-

(36)

Interest expense

(40)

(21)

(20)

(3)

(20)

(104)

30

(80)

(154)

Current income taxes

-

(1)

(2)

(1)

-

(4)

3

4

3

Distributions attributable to:

Preferred limited partners equity

-

-

-

-

(14)

(14)

-

-

(14)

Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

(6)

(6)

-

-

(6)

Share of interest and cash taxes from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

(5)

(38)

Share of Funds From Operations

attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

(40)

Funds From Operations

193

48

37

8

(54)

232

-

-

Depreciation

(80)

(52)

(20)

(5)

(1)

(158)

43

(77)

(192)

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial

instruments gain (loss)

(38)

(11)

(7)

(5)

10

(51)

15

22

(14)

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

(4)

1

(1)

-

4

-

2

8

10

Other

(41)

(4)

(15)

1

(8)

(67)

10

40

(17)

Share of earnings from equity accounted

investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(70)

2

(68)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

5

Net income (loss) attributable to

Unitholders

30

(18)

(6)

(1)

(49)

(44)

-

-

(44)

  1. Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $15 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $35 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

21

Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2019:

Attributable to Unitholders

Contribution

from equity-

Attributable to

As per IFRS

Hydroelectric

Wind

Solar

Storage & Other

Corporate

Total

accounted

non-controlling

(MILLIONS)

investments

interests

Financials(1)

Revenues

389

92

51

21

-

553

(98)

332

787

Other income

10

1

1

-

2

14

(2)

5

17

Direct operating costs

(111)

(30)

(10)

(11)

(5)

(167)

27

(112)

(252)

Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

5

78

Adjusted EBITDA

288

63

42

10

(3)

400

-

230

Management service costs

-

-

-

-

(23)

(23)

-

-

(23)

Interest expense

(53)

(23)

(15)

(3)

(25)

(119)

26

(85)

(178)

Current income taxes

(9)

(1)

-

-

-

(10)

-

(5)

(15)

Distributions attributable to

Preferred limited partners equity

-

-

-

-

(11)

(11)

-

-

(11)

Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

(7)

(7)

-

-

(7)

Share of interest and cash taxes from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26)

(5)

(31)

Share of Funds From Operations attributable

to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(135)

(135)

Funds From Operations

226

39

27

7

(69)

230

-

-

Depreciation

(83)

(58)

(15)

(6)

(1)

(163)

36

(73)

(200)

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial

instruments gain (loss)

4

(9)

4

-

(12)

(13)

4

(3)

(12)

Deferred income tax expense

(24)

2

-

-

12

(10)

(1)

(3)

(14)

Other

(11)

(1)

(12)

-

(3)

(27)

8

18

(1)

Share of earnings from equity accounted

investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(47)

-

(47)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61

61

Net income (loss) attributable to

Unitholders

112

(27)

4

1

(73)

17

-

-

17

  1. Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of nil is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $74 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

22

Per Unit Reconciliation - Three Months Ended June 30

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the three months ended June 30:

Per unit

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to:

Limited partners' equity

$

(25)

$

9

$

(0.14)

$

0.05

General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield

-

1

-

-

Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/

(19)

7

-

-

Exchangeable units held by Brookfield

Net income attributable to Unitholders

$

(44)

$

17

$

(0.14)

$

0.05

Adjusted for proportionate share of:

Depreciation

158

164

0.51

0.54

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss

51

13

0.16

0.04

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

-

10

-

0.03

Other

67

26

0.22

0.08

Funds From Operations

$

232

$

230

$

0.75

$

0.74

Normalized long-term average generation adjustment

19

(27)

Normalized foreign currency adjustment

(10)

-

Normalized Funds From Operations

$

241

$

203

Sustaining capital expenditures

(18)

(17)

Wind and solar amortization

(26)

(24)

Realized gain on asset sales

-

5

Cash Available for Distribution

$

197

$

167

Normalized Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution

35

63

Adjustments

Distributions attributable to:

Preferred limited partners' equity

14

11

Preferred equity

6

7

Current income taxes

4

10

Interest expense

104

119

Management service costs

36

23

Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA

$

396

$

400

Attributable to non-controlling interests

121

230

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

517

$

630

Weighted average units outstanding (1)

311.3

311.2

23

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Attributable to Unitholders

Contribution

from equity-

Attributable to

As per IFRS

Hydroelectric

Wind

Solar

Storage & Other

Corporate

Total

accounted

non-controlling

(MILLIONS)

investments

interests

Financials(1)

Revenues

687

177

110

37

-

1,011

(199)

631

1,443

Other income

38

10

12

1

30

91

(9)

(49)

33

Direct operating costs

(211)

(48)

(27)

(18)

(11)

(315)

53

(247)

(509)

Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

155

13

168

Adjusted EBITDA

514

139

95

20

19

787

-

348

Management service costs

-

-

-

-

(67)

(67)

-

-

(67)

Interest expense - borrowings

(90)

(45)

(37)

(5)

(40)

(217)

57

(156)

(316)

Current income taxes

(9)

(2)

(3)

(1)

-

(15)

7

(8)

(16)

Distributions attributable to:

Preferred limited partners equity

-

-

-

-

(26)

(26)

-

-

(26)

Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

(13)

(13)

-

-

(13)

Share of interest and cash taxes from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(64)

(8)

(72)

Share of Funds From Operations

attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(176)

(176)

Funds From Operations

415

92

55

14

(127)

449

-

-

Depreciation

(164)

(112)

(42)

(10)

(2)

(330)

91

(159)

(398)

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial

instruments gain (loss)

(8)

(17)

(12)

(4)

(3)

(44)

19

31

6

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

(24)

-

(2)

-

20

(6)

7

10

11

Other

(65)

(1)

(19)

-

(10)

(95)

12

58

(25)

Share of earnings from equity accounted

investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(129)

2

(127)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

58

58

Net income (loss) attributable to

Unitholders

154

(38)

(20)

-

(122)

(26)

-

-

(26)

  1. Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $118 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

24

Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Attributable to Unitholders

Contribution

Attributable to

from equity-

As per IFRS

Hydroelectric

Wind

Solar

Storage & Other

Corporate

Total

accounted

non-controlling

(MILLIONS)

investments

interests

Financials(1)

Revenues

780

192

89

45

-

1,106

(189)

695

1,612

Other income

12

3

2

-

4

21

(6)

10

25

Direct operating costs

(222)

(58)

(17)

(24)

(11)

(332)

56

(230)

(506)

Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

139

12

151

Adjusted EBITDA

570

137

74

21

(7)

795

-

487

Management service costs

-

-

-

-

(44)

(44)

-

-

(44)

Interest expense - borrowings

(108)

(47)

(29)

(7)

(49)

(240)

50

(161)

(351)

Current income taxes

(18)

(2)

-

-

-

(20)

1

(20)

(39)

Distributions attributable to:

Preferred limited partners equity

-

-

-

-

(21)

(21)

-

-

(21)

Preferred equity

-

-

-

-

(13)

(13)

-

-

(13)

Share of interest and cash taxes from equity

accounted investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51)

(9)

(60)

Share of Funds From Operations

attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(297)

(297)

Funds From Operations

444

88

45

14

(134)

457

-

-

Depreciation

(165)

(113)

(28)

(12)

(2)

(320)

69

(149)

(400)

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial

instruments gain (loss)

5

(11)

4

(1)

(28)

(31)

5

(4)

(30)

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

(42)

22

16

-

18

14

(36)

(12)

(34)

Other

(26)

(2)

(24)

-

(8)

(60)

21

36

(3)

Share of earnings from equity accounted

investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(59)

-

(59)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

129

129

Net income (loss) attributable to

Unitholders

216

(16)

13

1

(154)

60

-

-

60

  1. Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $32 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $168 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

25

Per Unit Reconciliation - Six Months Ended June 30

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the six months ended June 30:

Per unit

(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income attributable to:

Limited partners' equity

$

(15)

$

34

$

(0.08)

$

0.19

General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield

-

1

-

-

Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/

(11)

25

-

-

Exchangeable units held by Brookfield

Net income attributable to Unitholders

$

(26)

$

60

$

(0.08)

$

0.19

Adjusted for proportionate share of:

Depreciation

330

321

1.06

1.03

Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss

44

31

0.14

0.10

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

6

(14)

0.02

(0.04)

Other

95

59

0.30

0.19

Funds From Operations

$

449

$

457

$

1.44

$

1.47

Normalized long-term average generation adjustment

2

(50)

Normalized foreign currency adjustment

2

-

Normalized Funds From Operations

$

453

$

407

Sustaining capital expenditures

(35)

(35)

Wind and solar amortization

(54)

(46)

Realized gain on asset sales

-

125

Cash Available for Distribution

$

364

$

451

Normalized Funds From Operations Cash Available for Distribution Adjustments

85

6

Distributions attributable to:

Preferred limited partners' equity

26

21

Preferred equity

13

13

Current income taxes

15

20

Interest expense - borrowings

217

240

Management service costs

67

44

Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA

$

787

$

795

Attributable to non-controlling interests

348

487

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,135

$

1,282

Weighted average units outstanding (1)

311.3

311.1

(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.

26

Segment Proportionate Balance Sheet

Attributable to Unitholders

Contribution

Attributable to

from equity-

Storage &

As per IFRS

Hydro

Wind

Solar

Corporate

Total

accounted

non-controlling

(MILLIONS)

Other

investments

interests

financials

As at June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

62

41

70

12

8

193

(101)

137

229

Property, plant and equipment

14,344

3,531

2,168

710

-

20,753

(4,289)

12,063

28,527

Total assets

15,485

3,812

2,376

751

255

22,679

(3,102)

13,748

33,325

Total borrowings

3,757

1,771

1,383

223

2,129

9,263

(2,306)

3,929

10,886

Other liabilities

3,429

699

345

40

446

4,959

(771)

2,077

6,265

For the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

242

9

20

6

1

278

(14)

137

401

As at December 31, 2019:

Cash and cash equivalents

27

46

63

6

1

143

(89)

61

115

Property, plant and equipment

15,199

3,739

2,018

732

-

21,688

(4,147)

13,173

30,714

Total assets

16,371

4,021

2,266

780

103

23,541

(2,872)

15,022

35,691

Total borrowings

3,727

1,742

1,470

235

2,107

9,281

(2,157)

3,880

11,004

Other liabilities

3,524

735

335

31

248

4,873

(715)

2,398

6,556

For the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

34

14

-

8

1

57

(13)

24

68

27

Appendix 2 - Additional Information

28

Annualized Proportionate Long-term Average Generation

GENERATION (GWh) (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Hydroelectric

North America

United States

2,614

2,805

1,819

2,293

9,531

Canada

619

775

624

619

2,637

3,233

3,580

2,443

2,912

12,168

Colombia

798

870

843

978

3,489

Brazil

988

998

1,009

1,009

4,004

5,019

5,448

4,295

4,899

19,661

Wind(2)

North America

United States

1,223

1,201

896

1,179

4,499

Canada

376

328

261

394

1,359

1,599

1,529

1,157

1,573

5,858

Europe

394

294

249

365

1,302

Brazil

126

168

210

165

669

Asia

99

118

121

104

442

2,218

2,109

1,737

2,207

8,271

Solar(2)

Utility(3)

378

668

698

337

2,081

Distributed generation

142

222

219

140

723

520

890

917

477

2,804

Total

7,757

8,447

6,949

7,583

30,736

  1. LTA is calculated on a proportionate and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on the calculation and relevance of proportionate information, our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
  2. Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
  3. Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.

29

Annualized Long-term Average Generation

GENERATION (GWh) (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Hydroelectric

North America

United States

3,794

3,918

2,525

3,266

13,503

Canada

841

1,064

873

878

3,656

4,635

4,982

3,398

4,144

17,159

Colombia

3,315

3,614

3,502

4,054

14,485

Brazil

1,215

1,228

1,241

1,240

4,924

9,165

9,824

8,141

9,438

36,568

Wind

North America

United States

1,877

1,851

1,392

1,806

6,926

Canada

400

345

273

419

1,437

2,277

2,196

1,665

2,225

8,363

Europe

711

530

455

669

2,365

Brazil

371

494

606

479

1,950

Asia

368

439

454

389

1,650

3,727

3,659

3,180

3,762

14,328

Solar

Utility(2)

998

1,704

1,783

902

5,387

Distributed generation

221

342

336

218

1,117

1,219

2,046

2,119

1,120

6,504

Total

14,111

15,529

13,440

14,320

57,400

  1. LTA is calculated on a consolidated basis, including equity-accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
  2. Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.

30

Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement

31

Presentation to Stakeholders

Actual and Long-term Average Generation

For assets acquired, disposed or reaching commercial operation during the period, reported generation is calculated from the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. As it relates to Colombia only, generation includes both hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. "Other" includes generation from North America cogeneration and Brazil biomass.

North America hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 30 years. Colombia hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 20 years. Hydroelectric assets located in Brazil benefit from a market framework which levelizes generation risk across producers. Wind LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of simulated historical wind speed data performed over a period of typically 10 years. Solar LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation using historical irradiance levels in the locations of our projects over a period of 14 to 20 years.

We compare actual generation levels against the long-term average to highlight the impact of an important factor that affects the variability of our business results. In the short-term, we recognize that hydrology, wind and irradiance conditions will vary from one period to the next; over time however, we expect our facilities will continue to produce inline with their long-term averages, which have proven to be reliable indicators of performance.

Our risk of a generation shortfall in Brazil continues to be minimized by participation in a hydrological balancing pool administered by the government of Brazil. This program mitigates hydrology risk by assuring that all participants receive, at any particular point in time, an assured energy amount, irrespective of the actual volume of energy generated. The program reallocates energy, transferring surplus energy from those who generated an excess to those who generate less than their assured energy, up to the total generation within the pool. Periodically, low precipitation across the entire country's system could result in a temporary reduction of generation available for sale. During these periods, we expect that a higher proportion of thermal generation would be needed to balance supply and demand in the country potentially leading to higher overall spot market prices.

Generation from our North American pumped storage and cogeneration facilities is highly dependent on market price conditions rather than the generating capacity of the facilities. Our European pumped storage facility generates on a dispatchable basis when required by our contracts for ancillary services. Generation from our biomass facilities is dependent on the amount of sugar cane harvested in a given year. For these reasons, we do not consider a long-term average for these facilities.

Brookfield Renewable's consolidated equity interests

Brookfield Renewable's consolidated equity interests include the non-voting publicly traded limited partnership units ("LP Units") held by public unitholders and Brookfield, redeemable/exchangeable partnership units held by Brookfield ("Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units"), in Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P. ("BRELP"), a holding subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, and general partnership interest ("GP interest") in BRELP held by Brookfield. Holders of the GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units will be collectively referred to throughout as "Unitholders" or "per Unit". The LP Units and Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units have the same economic attributes in all respects.

32

Performance Measurement

One of our primary business objectives is to generate reliable and growing cash flows while minimizing risk for the benefit of all stakeholders. We monitor our performance in this regard through four key metrics - i) Net Income (Loss), ii) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,

  1. Funds From Operations and iv) Cash Available for Distribution. It is important to highlight that Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
  • Net Income (Loss) - Calculated in accordance with IFRS. Net income (loss) is an important measure of profitability, in particular because it has a standardized meaning under IFRS. The presentation of net income (loss) on an IFRS basis for our business will often lead to the recognition of a loss or a year-over-year decrease in income even though the underlying cash flows generated by the assets are supported by strong margins and stable, long-term power purchase agreements. The primary reason for this is that accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures.
  • Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) - EBITDA is a non-IFRSmeasure used by investors to analyze the operating performance of companies. Brookfield Renewable uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of its operations before the effects of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, management service costs, non-controllinginterests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, non-cashgain or loss from equity-accountedinvestments, distributions to preferred limited partners and other typical non-recurringitems. Brookfield Renewable adjusts for these factors as they may be non-cash,unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. Brookfield Renewable believes that presentation of this measure will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. As compared to the preceding years, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accountedinvestments. In preceding years, we included our proportionate shares of Funds From Operations from equity-accountedinvestments. We revised our definition as we believe it provides a more meaningful measure for investors to evaluate our financial and operating performance on an allocable basis to Unitholders.
  • Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Unit - Funds From Operations is a non-IFRSmeasure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Funds From Operations to assess the performance of the business before the effects of certain cash items (e.g. acquisition costs and other typical non-recurringcash items) and certain non-cashitems (e.g. deferred income taxes, depreciation, non-cashportion of non-controllinginterests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, non-cashgain or loss from equity-accountedinvestments, and other non-cashitems) as these are not reflective of the performance of the underlying business. In our audited consolidated financial statements we use the revaluation approach in accordance with IAS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment, whereby depreciation is determined based on a revalued amount, thereby reducing comparability with our peers who do not report under IFRS as issued by the IASB or who do not employ the revaluation approach to measuring property, plant and equipment. We add back deferred income taxes on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over our long-terminvestment horizon. Brookfield Renewable believes that analysis and presentation of Funds From Operations on this basis will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. Normalized Funds From Operations assumes long-termaverage generation in North America and Europe and uses constant foreign currency rates for all periods presented. Brookfield Renewable does not place undue attention on short-termfluctuations in hydrology or resource and uses Normalized Funds From Operations to assess the fundamental performance of the business when actual generation varies materially from long-termaverage. Funds From Operations per Unit is not a substitute measure of performance for earnings per share and should not represent amounts available for distribution to LP Unitholders.

33

Performance Measurement

  • Cash Available for Distribution - Cash Available for Distribution is a non-IFRS measure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Cash Available for Distribution to also assess performance of the business and defines it as Normalized Funds From Operations minus Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of adjusted sustaining capital expenditures (see below), minus the long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios (the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over the useful life of the projects) plus realized gains on asset sales. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are an estimate made by management of the amount of ongoing capital investment required to maintain the condition of all our facilities and current revenues. Annually, Brookfield Renewable determines the fair value of its property, plant and equipment using a 20-year discounted cash flow model with each operational facility having a 20-year capital plan. In addition, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment are determined periodically by independent engineers and are reviewed annually by management. Management considers several items in estimating adjusted sustaining capital expenditures. Such factors include, but are not limited to, review and analysis of historical capital spending, the annual budgeted capital expenditures, management's 5-year business plan, and independent third-party engineering assessments. Sustaining capital expenditures do not occur evenly over the life of our assets and may fluctuate depending on the timing of actual project spend. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are intended to reflect an average annual spending level based on the 20-year capital plan and are our best estimate of the long- term capital required to maintain the operations of our facilities. Over time, we expect our average sustaining capital expenditures to be in line with our adjusted long-term sustaining capital forecasts. Accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures. This higher level of depreciation is primarily attributed to: 1) our election to annually fair value property, plant and equipment under IFRS; and 2) accounting useful life is not always reflective of the perpetual nature of a hydroelectric facility. Neither Normalized Funds From Operations or Cash Available for Distribution are intended to be representative of cash provided by operating activities or results of operations determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, these measures are not used by the CODM to assess Brookfield Renewable's liquidity.

34

NYSE:NYSE:

BEP BEPC

TSX:TSX:

BEP.UN BEPC

https://bep.brookfield.com https://bep.brookfield.com/bepc

35

Disclaimer

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:59:03 UTC
