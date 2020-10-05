Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Q2 2020 Supplemental Information

This Supplemental Information contains forward-looking statements and information, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations, concerning the business and operations of Brookfield Renewable. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements in this Supplemental Information include statements regarding the quality of Brookfield Renewable's assets and the resiliency of the cash flow they will generate, Brookfield Renewable's anticipated financial performance and payout ratio, future commissioning of assets, contracted nature of our portfolio, technology diversification, acquisition opportunities, expected completion of acquisitions, financing and refinancing opportunities, BEPC's eligibility for index inclusion, BEPC's ability to attract new investors as well as the future performance and prospects of BEPC and Brookfield Renewable, the prospects and benefits of the combination of Brookfield Renewable and TerraForm Power, including certain information regarding the combined company's expected cash flow profile and liquidity, future energy prices and demand for electricity, economic recovery, achieving long-term average generation, project development and capital expenditure costs, energy policies, economic growth, growth potential of the renewable asset class, the future growth prospects and distribution profile of Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable's access to capital. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potentially", "tends", "continue", "attempts", "likely", "primarily", "approximately", "endeavours", "pursues", "strives", "seeks", "targets", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information in this Supplemental Information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to have been correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changes to hydrology at our hydroelectric facilities, to wind conditions at our wind energy facilities, to irradiance at our solar facilities or to weather generally, as a result of climate change or otherwise, at any of our facilities; volatility in supply and demand in the energy markets; our inability to re-negotiate or replace expiring PPAs on similar terms; increases in water rental costs (or similar fees) or changes to the regulation of water supply; advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects; an increase in the amount of uncontracted generation in our portfolio; industry risks relating to the power markets in which we operate; the termination of, or a change to, the MRE balancing pool in Brazil; increased regulation of our operations; concessions and licenses expiring and not being renewed or replaced on similar terms; our real property rights for wind and solar renewable energy facilities being adversely affected by the rights of lienholders and leaseholders that are superior to those granted to us; increases in the cost of operating our plants; our failure to comply with conditions in, or our inability to maintain, governmental permits; equipment failures, including relating to wind turbines and solar panels; dam failures and the costs and potential liabilities associated with such failures; force majeure events; uninsurable losses and higher insurance premiums; adverse changes in currency exchange rates and our inability to effectively manage foreign currency exposure; availability and access to interconnection facilities and transmission systems; health, safety, security and environmental risks; energy marketing risks; disputes, governmental and regulatory investigations and litigation; counterparties to our contracts not fulfilling their obligations; the time and expense of enforcing contracts against non-performingcounter-parties and the uncertainty of success; our operations being affected by local communities; fraud, bribery, corruption, other illegal acts or inadequate or failed internal processes or systems; some of our acquisitions may be of distressed companies, which may subject us to increased risks, including the incurrence of legal or other expenses; our reliance on computerized business systems, which could expose us to cyber-attacks; newly developed technologies in which we invest not performing as anticipated; labor disruptions and economically unfavorable collective bargaining agreements; our inability to finance our operations due to the status of the capital markets; operating and financial restrictions imposed on us by our loan, debt and security agreements; changes to our credit ratings; our inability to identify sufficient investment opportunities and complete transactions; the growth of our portfolio and our inability to realize the expected benefits of our transactions or acquisitions, including the TerraForm Power acquisition and the special distribution of BEPC shares; our inability to develop greenfield projects or find new sites suitable for the development of greenfield projects; delays, cost overruns and other problems associated with the construction and operation of generating facilities and risks associated with the arrangements we enter into with communities and joint venture partners; Brookfield Asset Management's election not to source acquisition opportunities for us and our lack of access to all renewable power acquisitions that Brookfield Asset Management identifies, including by reason of conflicts of interest; we do not have control over all our operations or investments; political instability or changes in government policy; foreign laws or regulation to which we become subject as a result of future acquisitions in new markets; changes to government policies that provide incentives for renewable energy; a decline in the value of our investments in securities, including publicly traded securities of other companies; we are not subject to the same disclosure requirements as a U.S. domestic issuer; the separation of economic interest from control within our organizational structure; future sales and issuances of our LP Units, preferred limited partnership units or securities exchangeable for LP Units, or the perception of such sales or issuances, could depress the trading price of the LP Units, preferred limited partnership units or securities exchangeable for LP Units; the incurrence of debt at multiple levels within our organizational structure; being deemed an "investment company" under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940; the effectiveness of our internal controls over financial reporting; our dependence on Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management's significant influence over us; the departure of some or all of Brookfield Asset Management's key professionals; changes in how Brookfield Asset Management elects to hold its ownership interests in Brookfield Renewable; Brookfield Asset Management acting in a way that is not in the best interests of Brookfield Renewable or its unitholders; and the severity, duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the direct and indirect impacts that the virus may have.
We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this Supplemental Information and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change, we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. For further information on these known and unknown risks, please see "Risk Factors" included in our Form 20-F and the other risks and factors that are described therein.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING USE OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
This Supplemental Information contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and Cash Available for Distribution ("CAFD") (collectively, "Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures") which are not generally accepted accounting measures under IFRS and therefore may differ from definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, FFO per Unit, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Unit and CAFD used by other entities. We believe that Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures are useful supplemental measures that may assist investors in assessing our financial performance. Brookfield Renewable's Non-IFRS Measures should not be considered as the sole measures of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and FFO per Unit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, please see "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures".
References to Brookfield Renewable are to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. together with its subsidiary and operating entities unless the context reflects otherwise. All amounts are in U.S. dollars and presented
on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified.
2
Q2 2020 Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operational Information
Capacity (MW)
19,317
17,482
19,317
17,482
Total generation (GWh)
Long-term average generation
15,527
14,252
29,678
27,745
Actual generation
13,264
14,881
27,528
29,006
Proportionate generation (GWh)
Long-term average generation
7,309
7,109
14,026
13,807
Actual generation
6,552
7,602
13,716
14,848
Average revenue ($ per MWh)
75
73
76
74
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
517
$
630
$ 1,135
$ 1,282
Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA(1)
396
400
787
795
FFO(1)
232
230
449
457
Normalized FFO(1)(2)
241
203
453
407
Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders
(44)
17
(26)
60
FFO per Unit(1)(3)
0.75
0.74
1.44
1.47
Normalized FFO per Unit(1)(3)
0.77
0.65
1.46
1.31
CAFD(1)
197
167
364
451
Distributions per LP Unit
0.54
0.52
1.09
1.03
Basic loss per LP Unit(3)
(0.14)
0.05
(0.08)
0.19
Non-IFRSmeasures. For reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures".
Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in all segments except the Brazil and Colombia hydroelectric segments and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $19 million and $2 million, respectively (2019: $(27) million and $(50) million, respectively) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $(10) million and $2 million, respectively.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 311.3 million (2019: 311.2 million and 311.1 million, respectively). The actual units outstanding at June 30, 2020 were 311.4 million (2019: 311.2 million).
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Available liquidity(1)
$
3,358
$
2,695
Debt to capitalization - Corporate
19%
16%
Debt to capitalization - Consolidated
35%
32%
Non-recourse proportionate borrowings
77%
77%
Floating rate debt exposure on a proportionate basis(2)
5%
5%
Corporate borrowings term to maturity
10 years
10 years
Non-recourse borrowings on a proportionate basis
Average debt term to maturity
10 years
10 years
Average interest rate
5.2%
5.1%
Available liquidity is adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
Excludes 5% floating rate debt exposure of certain foreign regions outside of North America and Europe due to the high cost of hedging associated with those regions.
6.6 TWh
$232 M
1%
PROPORTIONATE
FUNDS FROM
YOY FFO
GENERATION
OPERATIONS
GROWTH
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Generated FFO of $232 million or $0.75 per unit, which represents a 1% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from organic and growth initiatives partially offset by lower year on year generation
Normalized FFO of $241 millionor $0.77 per unit represents a 19% increase from the prior year as our operations benefited from:
Higher margins due to realization of margin enhancing initiatives across our business;
Relatively higher realized prices in Colombia, Brazil and Canada on the back of inflation escalation and our re-contracting and commercial initiatives; and
Contributions from growth through both acquisitions and development activities
Distributions of $0.54 per LP Unit in the second quarter of 2020 represents an increase of 5% over the prior year
Payout ratio of 76% of FFO
Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity, no material maturities over the next five years and a strong investment grade
balance sheet (BBB+)
3
Q2 2020 Highlights (cont'd)
OPERATIONS
Continued to focus on extending our contract profile
In Colombia, we secured eight inflation-indexed contracts for 288 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to seven years in duration
In Brazil, we entered into nine new contracts to deliver 144 GWh/year, including individual contracts with up to five years in duration
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
Remain well capitalized and backed by a resilient balance sheet
Liquidity position remains robust, with close to $3.4 billion of total available liquidity
Capitalized on the low interest rate environment and sourced liquidity from diverse funding levers
Secured over $1.1 billion of investment-grade non- recourse financings across our diverse portfolio
Completed the issuance of approximately C$350 million of ten-year corporate green bonds at approximately 3.5%
So far this year, we generated close to $500 million of proceeds ($85 million net to BEP) from capital recycling activities
GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed
the special distribution of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC"). The holders of Brookfield Renewable's limited partnership units of record as of July 27, 2020 received one (1) Share of BEPC for every four (4) BEP units held, or 0.25 Shares for each BEP unit
the acquisition of all of the outstanding Class A common stock of Terraform Power, Inc. ("TerraForm Power"), other than the approximately 62% already owned by Brookfield Renewable and its affiliates. TerraForm Power stockholders received BEPC shares or, at their election, BEP units as consideration
together with our institutional partners, entered into an agreement to acquire a 1,200 MW construction ready solar development project in Brazil with a target date for commercial operation in early 2023
Completed the commissioning of almost 100 MW of development projects
Continued to advance the construction of2,400 MW of hydroelectric, wind, pumped storage, solar PV and rooftop solar development projects. These projects are expected to be commissioned between 2020 and 2023 and to generate annualized FFO net to Brookfield Renewable of approximately $53 million
4
About Brookfield Renewable
We have integrated operating platforms on four continents with operating, development and power marketing expertise
$52 billion
19,300
3,000+
TOTAL POWER ASSETS
MEGAWATTS OF CAPACITY
OPERATING EMPLOYEES
5,301 power generating facilities
27 markets in 17 countries
120 years of experience
5
Overview of Our Operations
River
Capacity
LTA(1)
Storage
As at June 30, 2020
Facilities
Capacity
Systems
(MW)
(GWh)
(GWh)
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
31
140
3,148
13,503
2,523
Canada
18
29
1,098
3,656
1,261
49
169
4,246
17,159
3,784
Colombia
6
6
2,732
14,485
3,703
Brazil
27
44
946
4,924
-
82
219
7,924
36,568
7,487
Wind
North America
United States(2)
-
27
2,075
6,926
-
Canada
-
4
483
1,437
-
-
31
2,558
8,363
-
Europe
-
45
1,062
2,365
-
Brazil
-
19
457
1,950
-
Asia
-
9
660
1,650
-
-
104
4,737
14,328
-
Solar
Utility(3)
-
97
2,569
5,387
-
Distributed generation(4)
-
4,872
819
1,117
-
-
4,969
3,388
6,504
-
Storage(5)
2
3
2,688
-
5,220
Other(6)
-
6
580
-
-
Total
84
5,301
19,317
57,400
12,707
LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2020, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated basis, including equity- accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See 'Presentation to Stakeholders' for our methodology in computing LTA and for why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW).
Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW).
Includes pumped storage in North America (600 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW).
Includes four biomass facilities in Brazil (175 MW), one cogeneration plant in Colombia (300 MW), one cogeneration plant in North America (105 MW).
Long-term Average Generation by Source of Energy (proportionate basis) (1)
Solar
9%
Wind
27%
Hydro
64%
Long-term Average Generation by Region (proportionate basis)(1)
Europe
8%
Latin
America
Asia 29%
North
America
63%
Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
6
Distribution Profile
We target a long-term distribution growth rate in the range of 5% to 9% annually
Distribution payout is reviewed with the Board of Directors in the first quarter of each year
The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.434(1) per LP Unit, is payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 31, 2020. This quarterly distribution represents a 5% increase compared to the prior year
Distributions have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 6% since inception in 1999
• Below is a summary of our distribution history(1) since inception
1.74
6%
CAGR
0.57
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(1) Distribution amounts have been adjusted for the special distribution of BEPC shares effective July 30, 2020.
7
Generation and Financial Review for the Three Months Ended June 30
8
Performance Measurement
Segmented Information
Our operations are segmented by - 1) hydroelectric, 2) wind, 3) solar, 4) storage & other (cogeneration and biomass), and 5) corporate - with hydroelectric and wind further segmented by geography (i.e., North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe and Asia). This best reflects the way in which the CODM reviews results, manages operations and allocates resources. The Colombia segment aggregates the financial results of its hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. The Canada segment includes the financial results of our strategic investment in Transalta Corporation. The corporate segment represents all activity performed above the individual segments for the business.
Proportionate Information
Information on a proportionate basis reflects our share from facilities which we account for using consolidation and the equity method whereby we either control or exercise significant influence or joint control over the investment, respectively. The total proportionate financial information is not, and is not intended to be, presented in accordance with IFRS. Proportionate information provides a net to Brookfield Renewable perspective that management considers important when performing internal analyses and making strategic and operating decisions. Management also believes that providing proportionate information helps investors understand the impacts of decisions made by management and financial results allocable to Brookfield Renewable's LP Unitholders. Tables reconciling IFRS data with data presented on a proportionate consolidation basis have been disclosed. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures". As a result, segment revenues, other income, direct operating costs, interest expense, depreciation, current and deferred income taxes, and other are reconciling items that will differ from results presented in accordance with IFRS as these reconciling items (1) include our proportionate share of earnings from equity-accounted investments attributable to each of the above-noted items, and (2) exclude the proportionate share of earnings (loss) of consolidated investments not held by us apportioned to each of the above-noted items.
The presentation of proportionate results has limitations as an analytical tool, including the following: The amounts shown on the individual line items were derived by applying our overall economic ownership interest percentage and do not necessarily represent our legal claim to the assets and liabilities, or the revenues and expenses; and other companies may calculate proportionate results differently than we do. Because of these and other limitations, our proportionate financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under IFRS. We do not control those entities that have not been consolidated and as such, have been presented as equity-accounted investments in our financial statements. The presentation of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses do not represent our legal claim to such items, and the removal of financial statement amounts that are attributable to non-controlling interests does not extinguish our legal claims or exposures to such items.
Unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, information with respect to the MW attributable to Brookfield Renewable's facilities, including development assets, is presented on a consolidated basis, including with respect to facilities whereby Brookfield Renewable either controls or jointly controls the applicable facility.
We provide additional information on how we determine Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Normalized FFO, FFO per unit and Normalized CAFD. See "Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement ". We also provide reconciliations to IFRS Measures. See "Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures".
9
Proportionate Results for the Three Months Ended June 30
For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance.
(GWh)
(MILLIONS)
Actual Generation
LTA Generation
Revenues
Adjusted EBITDA
Funds From
Net Income (Loss)
Operations
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Hydroelectric
North America
3,476
4,134
3,580
3,583
$
217
$
275
$
173
$
211
$
145
$
168
$
10
$
79
Brazil
924
1,066
998
998
39
58
35
42
29
33
9
16
Colombia
532
861
870
869
45
56
25
35
19
25
11
17
4,932
6,061
5,448
5,450
301
389
233
288
193
226
30
112
Wind
North America
765
761
938
949
56
58
45
40
29
23
(11)
(22)
Europe
140
204
175
223
15
22
13
15
10
11
(9)
(11)
Brazil
142
147
168
141
7
9
6
6
5
4
-
4
Asia
110
52
118
51
7
3
6
2
4
1
2
2
1,157
1,164
1,399
1,364
85
92
70
63
48
39
(18)
(27)
Solar
376
287
462
295
61
51
59
42
37
27
(6)
4
Storage & Other
87
90
-
-
19
21
12
10
8
7
(1)
1
Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
(3)
(54)
(69)
(49)
(73)
Total
6,552
7,602
7,309
7,109
$
466
$
553
$
396
$
400
$
232
$
230
$
(44)
$
17
10
570
(108)•
(18)
Hydroelectric Operations on Proportionate Basis
4,932 GWh
$193M
PROPORTIONATE GENERATION
FFO
The following table presents our proportionate results for the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Generation (GWh) - LTA
5,448
5,450
10,467
10,528
Generation (GWh) - actual
4,932
6,061
10,590
11,765
Revenue
$
301
$
389
$
687
$
780
Other income
31
10
38
12
Direct operating costs
(99)
(111)
(211)
(222)
Adjusted EBITDA
233
288
514
Interest expense
(40)
(53)
(90)
Current income taxes
-
(9)
(9)
Funds From Operations
$
193
$
226
$
415
$
444
Depreciation
(80)
(83)
(164)
(165)
Deferred taxes and other
(83)
(31)
(97)
(63)
Net income
$
30
$
112
$
154
$
216
FINANCIAL RESULTS
FFO decreased 15% or $33 million to $193 million
FFO at our NorthAmerican business was $145 million versus $168 million in the prior year as the benefits from inflation indexation and cost reduction initiatives were more than offset by lower generation, primarily in the northeast U.S., that was 3% below LTA and 16% lower than prior year where we experienced very strong generation (15% above LTA) and lower average revenue per MWh in the U.S. due primarily to generation mix
FFO at our Brazilian business was $29 million versus $33 million in the prior year. On a local currency basis, FFO increased versus the prior year due to the benefits of cost saving initiatives and higher contracted pricing as a result of inflation indexation and re-contracting initiatives that were partly offset by lower generation relative to the prior year. These benefits were more than offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus the U.S. dollar
FFO at our Colombian business was $19 million versus $25 million in the prior year. We benefited from our cost reduction initiatives and a 43% increase in average revenue per MWh as a result of inflation indexation, re-contracting initiatives and favorable market prices realized on our
uncontracted volumes, which were impacted by low system-wide hydrology (66% of LTA). The increase was more than offset by lower generation and the weakening of the Colombian peso versus the U.S. dollar
The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography:
Actual
Average revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Funds From
Net Income
Generation (GWh)
per MWh(1)
Operations
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
North America
2,612
$
61
$
109
$
91
$
(7)
United States
3,223
$
64
$
147
$
117
$
51
Canada
864
911
79
76
64
64
54
51
17
28
3,476
4,134
66
66
173
211
145
168
10
79
Brazil
924
1,066
42
54
35
42
29
33
9
16
Colombia
532
861
93
65
25
35
19
25
11
17
Total
4,932
6,061
$
64
$
64
$
233
$
288
$
193
$
226
$
30
$
112
11
Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $15 million included in other income.
Wind Operations on Proportionate Basis
$48M
FINANCIAL RESULTS
1,157 GWh
FFO increased 23% or $9 million to $48 million
PROPORTIONATE GENERATION
FFO
• FFO at our North American business was $29 million versus $23 million
The following table presents our proportionate results for the three
in the prior year due primarily to the benefit from our cost reduction and
refinancing initiatives
and six months ended June 30:
• FFO at our European business was $10 million versus $11 million in the
Three months ended
Six months ended
prior year due to the sale of our Northern Ireland and certain Portuguese
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
assets ($2 million and 39 GWh). On a same store basis, FFO was higher
Generation (GWh) - LTA
1,399
1,364
2,822
2,789
than the prior year as higher average revenues per MWh due to inflation
Generation (GWh) - actual
1,157
1,164
2,368
2,433
indexation of our contracts and cost reduction initiatives were partially
offset by lower wind resource
Revenue
$
85
$
92
$
177
$
192
• FFO at our Brazilian business of $5 million versus $4 million in the prior
Other income
8
1
10
3
year. On a local currency basis, FFO was higher than the prior year due
Direct operating costs
(23)
(30)
(48)
(58)
to inflation indexation of our contracts and cost saving initiatives. The
Adjusted EBITDA
70
63
139
137
increase was partially offset by the weakening of the Brazilian reais versus
Interest expense
(21)
(23)
(45)
(47)
the U.S. dollar
Current income taxes
(1)
(1)
(2)
(2)
• FFO at our Asian business was $4 million versus $1 million in the prior
Funds From Operations
$
48
$
39
$
92
$
88
year due to the contribution from growth following the acquisition in the
Depreciation
(52)
(58)
(112)
(113)
prior year of a 210 MW wind facility in India and a 200 MW wind portfolio
Deferred taxes and other
(14)
(8)
(18)
9
in China ($3 million and 60 GWh). On a same store basis, our assets
continue to perform in line with expectation and consistent with prior year
Net loss
$
(18)
$
(27)
$
(38)
$
(16)
The following table presents our proportionate results for the three months ended June 30 by geography:
Actual
Average revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Funds From
Net Income
Generation (GWh)
per MWh(1)
Operations
(Loss)
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
North America
518
$
68
$
25
$
15
$
(8)
United States
518
$
69
$
23
$
12
$
(17)
Canada
247
243
93
89
20
17
14
11
(3)
(5)
765
761
76
75
45
40
29
23
(11)
(22)
Europe
140
204
115
108
13
15
10
11
(9)
(11)
Brazil
142
147
49
60
6
6
5
4
-
4
Asia
110
52
69
60
6
2
4
1
2
2
12
Total
1,157
1,164
$
77
$
80
$
70
$
63
$
48
$
39
$
(18)
$
(27)
(1) Includes realized foreign exchange hedge gains of approximately $4 million included in other income.
Solar, Storage & Other and Corporate on Proportionate Basis
The following table presents our proportionate results for our solar business the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Generation (GWh) - LTA
462
295
737
490
Generation (GWh) - actual
376
287
616
486
Revenue
$
61
$
51
$
110
$
89
Other income
11
1
12
2
Direct operating costs
(13)
(10)
(27)
(17)
Adjusted EBITDA
59
42
95
74
Interest expense
(20)
(15)
(37)
(29)
Current income taxes
(2)
-
(3)
-
Funds From Operations
$
37
$
27
$
55
$
45
Depreciation
(20)
(15)
(42)
(28)
Deferred taxes and other
(23)
(8)
(33)
(4)
Net income (loss)
$
(6)
$
4
$
(20)
$
13
The following table presents our proportionate results for our storage & other business for the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Generation (GWh) - actual
87
90
142
164
Revenue
$
19
$
21
$
37
$
45
Other income
1
-
1
-
Direct operating costs
(8)
(11)
(18)
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA
12
10
20
21
Interest expense
(3)
(3)
(5)
(7)
Other
(1)
-
(1)
-
Funds From Operations
$
8
$
7
$
14
$
14
Depreciation
(5)
(6)
(10)
(12)
Deferred taxes and other
(4)
-
(4)
(1)
Net income (loss)
$
(1)
$
1
$
-
$
1
The following table presents Corporate results for the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Other income
$
28
$
2
$
30
$
4
Direct operating costs
(6)
(5)
(11)
(11)
Adjusted EBITDA
22
(3)
19
(7)
Management service costs
(36)
(23)
(67)
(44)
Interest expense
(20)
(25)
(40)
(49)
Distributions on Preferred LP
(20)
(18)
(39)
(34)
Units and Shares
Funds From Operations
$
(54)
$
(69)
$
(127)
$
(134)
Deferred taxes and other
5
(4)
5
(20)
Net loss
$
(49)
$
(73)
$
(122)
$
(154)
FINANCIAL RESULTS
FFO at our solar business was$37 million versus $27 million in the prior year due to the contribution from acquisitions, net of disposals ($7 million and 134 GWh) and gain from the sale of a solar development project in the United States. These increases were partially offset by lower realized market prices
FFO at our storage & other businesses was $8 million versus $7 million in the prior year as the value of grid stability services provided by our pumped storage assets continues to grow as baseload generation is impacted by intermittent renewable generation
Management service costs totaling $36 million increased $13 million compared to the prior year due to the growth of our business
Interest expense decreased by $5 million compared to the prior year despite an increase in borrowings due to our refinancing initiatives focused on optimizing our capital structure and securing lower borrowing costs
13
Distribution Payout Ratio
Our objective is to pay a distribution that is sustainable on a long-term basis while retaining sufficient liquidity within our operations to fund growth.
We fund our growth initiatives through a combination of preferred equity and corporate debt issuances, asset sales and retained cash flows. As such, while we may issue equity when it makes financial sense, given the above noted funding sources, we are not reliant on accessing this market to fund our growth.
We target a payout ratio of 70% of FFO over the long-term. We also monitor our payout ratio on CAFD. FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 76% and 93%, respectively.
We continue to benefit from an investment grade balance sheet, robust liquidity, strong debt maturity profile, access to multiple funding levers and a growth strategy that allows us to retain control on capital spending. These levers afford us the flexibility to expect to continue to lower our payout ratio to ourlong-termtarget patiently over themedium-term.
The following table reflects our FFO and CAFD payout ratios for the three and six months ended June 30:
Three months ended
Six months ended
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
FFO(1)
$
241
$
203
$
453
$
407
Sustaining capex(2)
(18)
(17)
(35)
(35)
Wind and solar amortization(3)
(26)
(24)
(54)
(46)
Realized gains on asset sales(4)
-
5
-
125
CAFD
197
167
364
451
Distributions(5)
183
171
365
342
FFO payout ratio
76%
84%
81%
84%
CAFD payout ratio
93%
102%
100%
76%
Presented on a normalized basis.
Average annual sustaining capital expenditures based on the long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.
Long-termsustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios - the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives.
Realized gains on assets sold during the respective years as recognized through other comprehensive income or equity.
Includes distributions to LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable Units and GP Units, including incentive distributions.
14
Capitalization and Available Liquidity
CAPITALIZATION
A key element of our financing strategy is to raise the majority of our debt in the form of asset-specific,non-recourse borrowings at our subsidiaries on an investment-grade basis. On a consolidated basis, substantially all of our debt is either investment grade rated or sized to investment grade and approximately 80% of debt is non-recourse. The following table summarizes our capitalization:
Corporate
Consolidated
June 30
December 31
June 30
December 31
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Corporate credit facility(1)
$
-
$
299
$
-
$
299
Debt
Commercial paper(1)(2)
140
-
140
-
Medium term notes(3)
1,989
1,808
1,989
1,808
Non-recourse borrowings(4)
-
-
8,811
8,964
1,989
1,808
10,800
10,772
Deferred income tax
-
-
4,112
4,421
liabilities, net(5)
Equity
Non-controlling interest
-
-
7,813
8,742
Preferred equity
571
597
571
597
Preferred LP equity
1,028
833
1,028
833
Unitholders equity
6,762
7,959
6,762
7,959
Total capitalization
$
10,350
$
11,197
$
31,086
$
33,324
Debt to total capitalization(1)
19 %
16 %
35 %
32 %
Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt to total capitalization ratios as they are not a permanent source of capital.
Our commercial paper program is supplemented by our $1.75 billion corporate credit facilities with a weighted average maturity of four years.
Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.
Consolidated non-recourse borrowings include $117 million (2019: $142 million) borrowed under a
subscription facility of a Brookfield sponsored private fund and excludes $49 million (2019: $60 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.
Deferred income tax liabilities less deferred income tax assets.
AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY
We operate with sufficient liquidity to enable us to fund growth initiatives, capital expenditures, distributions and withstand sudden adverse changes in economic circumstances or short-term fluctuations in generation. Our principal sources of liquidity are cash flows from operations, our credit facilities, up-financings on non- recourse borrowings and proceeds from the issuance of securities through public markets. The following table summarizes the available liquidity:
June 30
December 31
(MILLIONS)
Pro Forma(1)
2020
2019
Brookfield Renewable's share of
$
291
$
193
$
143
cash and cash equivalents
Investments in marketable securities
229
229
95
Corporate credit facilities
Authorized credit facilities
2,150
2,150
2,150
Draws on credit facilities
-
-
(299)
Authorized letter of credit facilities
400
400
400
Issued letters of credit
(258)
(258)
(266)
Available portion of corporate credit
2,292
2,292
1,985
facilities
Available portion of subsidiary credit
546
446
472
facilities on a proportionate basis
Available group-wide liquidity
$
3,358
$
3,160
$
2,695
Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
Amounts are guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable.
15
Borrowings
The following table summarizes our undiscounted principal and scheduled amortization repayments on a proportionate basis:
Balance of
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
Total
(MILLIONS)
2020
Principal repayments(1)
Medium term notes(2)
-
-
295
-
-
1,694
1,989
Non-recourse borrowings
Credit facilities
7
6
32
71
13
-
129
Hydroelectric
-
-
207
377
79
2,094
2,757
Wind
-
-
-
87
-
347
434
Solar
-
148
-
122
-
333
603
Storage & other
-
57
-
-
-
152
209
7
211
239
657
92
2,926
4,132
Amortization
Non-recourse borrowings
Hydroelectric
14
37
49
36
43
748
927
Wind
52
105
117
109
115
704
1,202
Solar
29
56
58
59
63
594
859
Storage & other
1
3
2
3
4
1
14
96
201
226
207
225
2,047
3,002
Total
103
412
760
864
317
6,667
9,123
Draws on corporate credit facilities and commercial paper issuances are excluded from the debt repayment schedule as they are not a permanent source of capital.
Medium term notes are unsecured and guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and excludes $5 million (2019: $7 million) of deferred financing fees, net of unamortized premiums.
The average duration of the debt at our wind and solar business of 10 years is significantly shorter than the remaining useful lives of the underlying projects (22 and 24 years, respectively). The long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar business - calculated as the initial debt capacity of the projects amortized on a straight line basis over their useful lives - is $63 million and $40 million per year, respectively.
We remain focused on refinancing near-term facilities and maintaining a manageable maturity ladder. We do not anticipate material issues in refinancing our borrowings through 2024 on acceptable terms and will do so opportunistically based on the prevailing interest rate environment. Historically we have completed up-financings of our hydro projects as these facilities tend to grow in value over time (long-lived assets with revenues typically indexed to inflation). Since 2015, we have generated approximately $900 Million (~$180 million on average per year) of proceeds from up-financings completed on an investment grade basis. We expect to execute on these type of up-financings where available in our portfolio.
The overall maturity profile and average interest rates associated with our borrowings and credit facilities on a proportionate basis are as follows:
Average term (years)
Average interest rate (%)
Credit facilities(1)
June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
4
5
N/A
2.9
Commercial paper
<1
N/A
0.6
N/A
Medium term notes
10
10
4.0
4.1
Non-recourse borrowings
10
10
5.2
5.1
16
Draws on our corporate credit facilities are presented based on available capacity of our longest dated facilities irrespective of the credit facility drawn.
Contract Profile
The following table sets out our contracts over the next five years for generation output in North America, Europe, and other countries in Asia on a proportionate basis, assuming long-term average. The table excludes Brazil and Colombia, where we would expect the energy associated with maturing contracts to be re-contracted in the normal course given the construct of the respective power markets. In these countries we currently have a contracted profile of approximately 85% and 70%, respectively, of the long-term average and we would expect to maintain this going forward. Overall, our portfolio has a weighted-average remaining contract duration of 15 years (on a proportionate basis).
Balance of
(GWh, except as noted)
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Contracted
Hydroelectric(1)
4,662
9,555
6,733
6,520
6,507
Wind(2)
3,429
6,943
6,934
6,896
6,338
Solar(2)
1,386
2,716
2,705
2,701
2,690
9,477
19,214
16,372
16,117
15,535
Uncontracted(2)
977
3,576
6,418
6,673
7,255
Long-term average on a proportionate basis
10,454
22,790
22,790
22,790
22,790
Non-controlling interests
6,420
13,603
13,603
13,603
13,603
Total long-term average
16,874
36,393
36,393
36,393
36,393
Contracted generation as a % of total
91%
84%
72%
71%
68%
generation on a proportionate basis
Price per MWh - total generation on a
$
87
$
87
$
94
$
96
$
98
proportionate basis
Includes generation of 989 GWh for 2020, 2,198 GWh for 2021, and 136 GWh for 2022 secured under financial contracts.
Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
Weighted-average remaining contract durations on a proportionate basis are 16 years in North America, 14 years in Europe, 9 years in Brazil, 3 years in Colombia and 18 years across our remaining jurisdictions.
In North America, over the next five years, a number of contracts will expire at our hydroelectric facilities. Based on current market prices for energy and ancillary products, we do not foresee a negative impact to cash flows from contracts expiring over the next five years.
In our Brazilian and Colombian portfolios, we continue to focus on securing long-term contracts while maintaining a certain percentage of uncontracted generation to mitigate hydrology risk.
Our economic exposure for 2020 on a proportionate basis is distributed as follows: power authorities (42%), distribution companies (24%), industrial users (18%) and Brookfield (16%).
17
Development Assets
The following table summarizes the 92 MW of assets that reached commercial operations:
Country /
Capacity
Date of
Annualized
Project Name
Technology
Expected FFO
Region
(MW)
Commission
(millions)
GLP Rooftop JV
China
Solar
28
Q2 2020
$
1
X-Elio
Various
Solar
64
Q2 2020
2
Total
92
$
3
The following table summarizes the 2,438 MW of assets currently under construction and the expected FFO on an annualized basis:
Country /
Capacity
Expected
Annualized
Project Name
Technology
Date of
Expected FFO
Region
(MW)
Commission
(millions)
GLP Rooftop JV
China
Solar
44
2020
$
1
X-Elio
Various
Solar
373
2020 - 2021
4
Millinocket
North America
Battery
20
Q4 2020
4
Foz do Estrela
Brazil
Hydroelectric
30
Q2 2021
6
Alex
Brazil
Solar
278
Q3 2021
2
New York Repowering
United States
Wind
160
Q4 2021
11
Alta Mesa & Mesa Repowering
United States
Wind
57
Q4 2021
4
Aratinga(1)
Brazil
Solar
210
Q1 2022
3
Bear Swamp (Unit Upgrade)
North America
Pumped Storage
66
Q3 2022
3
Hubble(1)
Brazil
Solar
1,200
Q1 2023
15
Total
2,438
$
53
Brookfield Renewable has entered into an agreement to acquire these projects. Transactions are expected close in the second half of 2020.
We are also advancing our global hydroelectric, wind, solar and distributed generation development pipeline, including 1,172 MW (427 MW net to Brookfield Renewable) of advanced stage projects through final permitting and securing a route-to-market. Once commissioned they are expected to contribute over $37 million in FFO on an annualized basis.
18
Proportionate Results for the Six Months Ended June 30
For each operating segment, this Supplemental Information outlines Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of results in order to demonstrate the impact of key value drivers of each operating segment on the partnership's overall performance.
(GWh)
(MILLIONS)
Actual Generation
LTA Generation
Revenues
Adjusted EBITDA
Funds From
Net Income (Loss)
Operations
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Hydroelectric
North America
7,198
7,983
6,813
6,883
$
482
$
539
$
371
$
406
$
301
$
320
$
86
$
146
Brazil
2,151
2,156
1,986
1,978
100
123
82
91
70
73
34
33
Colombia
1,241
1,626
1,668
1,667
105
118
61
73
44
51
34
37
10,590
11,765
10,467
10,528
687
780
514
570
415
444
154
216
Wind
North America
1,596
1,611
1,882
1,909
116
121
93
88
58
52
(27)
(18)
Europe
360
478
428
531
37
50
26
35
21
28
(12)
-
Brazil
212
253
294
260
11
16
9
11
6
6
(3)
1
Asia
200
91
218
89
13
5
11
3
7
2
4
1
2,368
2,433
2,822
2,789
177
192
139
137
92
88
(38)
(16)
Solar
616
486
737
490
110
89
95
74
55
45
(20)
13
Storage & Other
142
164
-
-
37
45
20
21
14
14
-
1
Corporate
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
(7)
(127)
(134)
(122)
(154)
Total
13,716
14,848
14,026
13,807
$
1,011
$
1,106
$
787
$
795
$
449
$
457
$
(26)
$
60
Normalized(1)
$
453
$
407
Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation in North America and Europe and uses 2019 foreign currency rates. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the change related to long-term average generation totaled $2 million (2019: $(50) million) and the change related to foreign currency totaled $2 million.
Normalized FFO increased $46 million from the prior year due to cost reduction initiatives and contributions from growth in our portfolio.
19
Appendix 1 - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
20
Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2020:
Attributable to Unitholders
Contribution
from equity-
Attributable to
As per IFRS
Hydroelectric
Wind
Solar
Storage & Other
Corporate
Total
accounted
non-controlling
(MILLIONS)
investments
interests
Financials(1)
Revenues
301
85
61
19
-
466
(104)
289
651
Other income
31
8
11
1
28
79
(7)
(49)
23
Direct operating costs
(99)
(23)
(13)
(8)
(6)
(149)
25
(124)
(248)
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
86
5
91
Adjusted EBITDA
233
70
59
12
22
396
-
121
Management service costs
-
-
-
-
(36)
(36)
-
-
(36)
Interest expense
(40)
(21)
(20)
(3)
(20)
(104)
30
(80)
(154)
Current income taxes
-
(1)
(2)
(1)
-
(4)
3
4
3
Distributions attributable to:
Preferred limited partners equity
-
-
-
-
(14)
(14)
-
-
(14)
Preferred equity
-
-
-
-
(6)
(6)
-
-
(6)
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
(5)
(38)
Share of Funds From Operations
attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(40)
(40)
Funds From Operations
193
48
37
8
(54)
232
-
-
Depreciation
(80)
(52)
(20)
(5)
(1)
(158)
43
(77)
(192)
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial
instruments gain (loss)
(38)
(11)
(7)
(5)
10
(51)
15
22
(14)
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
(4)
1
(1)
-
4
-
2
8
10
Other
(41)
(4)
(15)
1
(8)
(67)
10
40
(17)
Share of earnings from equity accounted
investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(70)
2
(68)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income (loss) attributable to
Unitholders
30
(18)
(6)
(1)
(49)
(44)
-
-
(44)
Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $15 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $35 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
21
Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2019:
Attributable to Unitholders
Contribution
from equity-
Attributable to
As per IFRS
Hydroelectric
Wind
Solar
Storage & Other
Corporate
Total
accounted
non-controlling
(MILLIONS)
investments
interests
Financials(1)
Revenues
389
92
51
21
-
553
(98)
332
787
Other income
10
1
1
-
2
14
(2)
5
17
Direct operating costs
(111)
(30)
(10)
(11)
(5)
(167)
27
(112)
(252)
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
73
5
78
Adjusted EBITDA
288
63
42
10
(3)
400
-
230
Management service costs
-
-
-
-
(23)
(23)
-
-
(23)
Interest expense
(53)
(23)
(15)
(3)
(25)
(119)
26
(85)
(178)
Current income taxes
(9)
(1)
-
-
-
(10)
-
(5)
(15)
Distributions attributable to
Preferred limited partners equity
-
-
-
-
(11)
(11)
-
-
(11)
Preferred equity
-
-
-
-
(7)
(7)
-
-
(7)
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26)
(5)
(31)
Share of Funds From Operations attributable
to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(135)
(135)
Funds From Operations
226
39
27
7
(69)
230
-
-
Depreciation
(83)
(58)
(15)
(6)
(1)
(163)
36
(73)
(200)
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial
instruments gain (loss)
4
(9)
4
-
(12)
(13)
4
(3)
(12)
Deferred income tax expense
(24)
2
-
-
12
(10)
(1)
(3)
(14)
Other
(11)
(1)
(12)
-
(3)
(27)
8
18
(1)
Share of earnings from equity accounted
investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(47)
-
(47)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61
61
Net income (loss) attributable to
Unitholders
112
(27)
4
1
(73)
17
-
-
17
Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of nil is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $74 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
22
Per Unit Reconciliation - Three Months Ended June 30
The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the three months ended June 30:
Per unit
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to:
Limited partners' equity
$
(25)
$
9
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield
-
1
-
-
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/
(19)
7
-
-
Exchangeable units held by Brookfield
Net income attributable to Unitholders
$
(44)
$
17
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
Adjusted for proportionate share of:
Depreciation
158
164
0.51
0.54
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss
51
13
0.16
0.04
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
-
10
-
0.03
Other
67
26
0.22
0.08
Funds From Operations
$
232
$
230
$
0.75
$
0.74
Normalized long-term average generation adjustment
19
(27)
Normalized foreign currency adjustment
(10)
-
Normalized Funds From Operations
$
241
$
203
Sustaining capital expenditures
(18)
(17)
Wind and solar amortization
(26)
(24)
Realized gain on asset sales
-
5
Cash Available for Distribution
$
197
$
167
Normalized Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution
35
63
Adjustments
Distributions attributable to:
Preferred limited partners' equity
14
11
Preferred equity
6
7
Current income taxes
4
10
Interest expense
104
119
Management service costs
36
23
Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA
$
396
$
400
Attributable to non-controlling interests
121
230
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
517
$
630
Weighted average units outstanding (1)
311.3
311.2
23
(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.
Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2020:
Attributable to Unitholders
Contribution
from equity-
Attributable to
As per IFRS
Hydroelectric
Wind
Solar
Storage & Other
Corporate
Total
accounted
non-controlling
(MILLIONS)
investments
interests
Financials(1)
Revenues
687
177
110
37
-
1,011
(199)
631
1,443
Other income
38
10
12
1
30
91
(9)
(49)
33
Direct operating costs
(211)
(48)
(27)
(18)
(11)
(315)
53
(247)
(509)
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
155
13
168
Adjusted EBITDA
514
139
95
20
19
787
-
348
Management service costs
-
-
-
-
(67)
(67)
-
-
(67)
Interest expense - borrowings
(90)
(45)
(37)
(5)
(40)
(217)
57
(156)
(316)
Current income taxes
(9)
(2)
(3)
(1)
-
(15)
7
(8)
(16)
Distributions attributable to:
Preferred limited partners equity
-
-
-
-
(26)
(26)
-
-
(26)
Preferred equity
-
-
-
-
(13)
(13)
-
-
(13)
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(64)
(8)
(72)
Share of Funds From Operations
attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(176)
(176)
Funds From Operations
415
92
55
14
(127)
449
-
-
Depreciation
(164)
(112)
(42)
(10)
(2)
(330)
91
(159)
(398)
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial
instruments gain (loss)
(8)
(17)
(12)
(4)
(3)
(44)
19
31
6
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
(24)
-
(2)
-
20
(6)
7
10
11
Other
(65)
(1)
(19)
-
(10)
(95)
12
58
(25)
Share of earnings from equity accounted
investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(129)
2
(127)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
58
58
Net income (loss) attributable to
Unitholders
154
(38)
(20)
-
(122)
(26)
-
-
(26)
Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $31 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $118 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
24
Segment Reconciliation on a Proportionate Basis -
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and FFO and provides reconciliation to IFRS financial data for the six months ended June 30, 2019:
Attributable to Unitholders
Contribution
Attributable to
from equity-
As per IFRS
Hydroelectric
Wind
Solar
Storage & Other
Corporate
Total
accounted
non-controlling
(MILLIONS)
investments
interests
Financials(1)
Revenues
780
192
89
45
-
1,106
(189)
695
1,612
Other income
12
3
2
-
4
21
(6)
10
25
Direct operating costs
(222)
(58)
(17)
(24)
(11)
(332)
56
(230)
(506)
Share of Adjusted EBITDA from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
139
12
151
Adjusted EBITDA
570
137
74
21
(7)
795
-
487
Management service costs
-
-
-
-
(44)
(44)
-
-
(44)
Interest expense - borrowings
(108)
(47)
(29)
(7)
(49)
(240)
50
(161)
(351)
Current income taxes
(18)
(2)
-
-
-
(20)
1
(20)
(39)
Distributions attributable to:
Preferred limited partners equity
-
-
-
-
(21)
(21)
-
-
(21)
Preferred equity
-
-
-
-
(13)
(13)
-
-
(13)
Share of interest and cash taxes from equity
accounted investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(51)
(9)
(60)
Share of Funds From Operations
attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(297)
(297)
Funds From Operations
444
88
45
14
(134)
457
-
-
Depreciation
(165)
(113)
(28)
(12)
(2)
(320)
69
(149)
(400)
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial
instruments gain (loss)
5
(11)
4
(1)
(28)
(31)
5
(4)
(30)
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
(42)
22
16
-
18
14
(36)
(12)
(34)
Other
(26)
(2)
(24)
-
(8)
(60)
21
36
(3)
Share of earnings from equity accounted
investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(59)
-
(59)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
129
129
Net income (loss) attributable to
Unitholders
216
(16)
13
1
(154)
60
-
-
60
Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments of $32 million is comprised of amounts found on the share of Adjusted EBITDA, share of interest and cash taxes and share of earnings lines. Net income attributable to participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries of $168 million is comprised of amounts found on Share of Funds From Operations attributable to non-controlling interests and Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
25
Per Unit Reconciliation - Six Months Ended June 30
The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income attributable to Unitholders is reconciled to FFO and Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per unit is reconciled to FFO per unit, both for the six months ended June 30:
Per unit
(MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to:
Limited partners' equity
$
(15)
$
34
$
(0.08)
$
0.19
General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield
-
1
-
-
Participating non-controlling interests - in a holding subsidiary - Redeemable/
(11)
25
-
-
Exchangeable units held by Brookfield
Net income attributable to Unitholders
$
(26)
$
60
$
(0.08)
$
0.19
Adjusted for proportionate share of:
Depreciation
330
321
1.06
1.03
Foreign exchange and unrealized financial instruments loss
44
31
0.14
0.10
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
6
(14)
0.02
(0.04)
Other
95
59
0.30
0.19
Funds From Operations
$
449
$
457
$
1.44
$
1.47
Normalized long-term average generation adjustment
2
(50)
Normalized foreign currency adjustment
2
-
Normalized Funds From Operations
$
453
$
407
Sustaining capital expenditures
(35)
(35)
Wind and solar amortization
(54)
(46)
Realized gain on asset sales
-
125
Cash Available for Distribution
$
364
$
451
Normalized Funds From Operations Cash Available for Distribution Adjustments
85
6
Distributions attributable to:
Preferred limited partners' equity
26
21
Preferred equity
13
13
Current income taxes
15
20
Interest expense - borrowings
217
240
Management service costs
67
44
Proportionate Adjusted EBITDA
$
787
$
795
Attributable to non-controlling interests
348
487
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,135
$
1,282
Weighted average units outstanding (1)
311.3
311.1
(1) Includes GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units.
26
Segment Proportionate Balance Sheet
Attributable to Unitholders
Contribution
Attributable to
from equity-
Storage &
As per IFRS
Hydro
Wind
Solar
Corporate
Total
accounted
non-controlling
(MILLIONS)
Other
investments
interests
financials
As at June 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
62
41
70
12
8
193
(101)
137
229
Property, plant and equipment
14,344
3,531
2,168
710
-
20,753
(4,289)
12,063
28,527
Total assets
15,485
3,812
2,376
751
255
22,679
(3,102)
13,748
33,325
Total borrowings
3,757
1,771
1,383
223
2,129
9,263
(2,306)
3,929
10,886
Other liabilities
3,429
699
345
40
446
4,959
(771)
2,077
6,265
For the six months ended June 30, 2020:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
242
9
20
6
1
278
(14)
137
401
As at December 31, 2019:
Cash and cash equivalents
27
46
63
6
1
143
(89)
61
115
Property, plant and equipment
15,199
3,739
2,018
732
-
21,688
(4,147)
13,173
30,714
Total assets
16,371
4,021
2,266
780
103
23,541
(2,872)
15,022
35,691
Total borrowings
3,727
1,742
1,470
235
2,107
9,281
(2,157)
3,880
11,004
Other liabilities
3,524
735
335
31
248
4,873
(715)
2,398
6,556
For the six months ended June 30, 2019:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
34
14
-
8
1
57
(13)
24
68
27
Appendix 2 - Additional Information
28
Annualized Proportionate Long-term Average Generation
GENERATION (GWh) (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
2,614
2,805
1,819
2,293
9,531
Canada
619
775
624
619
2,637
3,233
3,580
2,443
2,912
12,168
Colombia
798
870
843
978
3,489
Brazil
988
998
1,009
1,009
4,004
5,019
5,448
4,295
4,899
19,661
Wind(2)
North America
United States
1,223
1,201
896
1,179
4,499
Canada
376
328
261
394
1,359
1,599
1,529
1,157
1,573
5,858
Europe
394
294
249
365
1,302
Brazil
126
168
210
165
669
Asia
99
118
121
104
442
2,218
2,109
1,737
2,207
8,271
Solar(2)
Utility(3)
378
668
698
337
2,081
Distributed generation
142
222
219
140
723
520
890
917
477
2,804
Total
7,757
8,447
6,949
7,583
30,736
LTA is calculated on a proportionate and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on the calculation and relevance of proportionate information, our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
Adjusted for the acquisition of a 38% interest in TerraForm Power, Inc. completed on July 31, 2020.
Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
29
Annualized Long-term Average Generation
GENERATION (GWh) (1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
3,794
3,918
2,525
3,266
13,503
Canada
841
1,064
873
878
3,656
4,635
4,982
3,398
4,144
17,159
Colombia
3,315
3,614
3,502
4,054
14,485
Brazil
1,215
1,228
1,241
1,240
4,924
9,165
9,824
8,141
9,438
36,568
Wind
North America
United States
1,877
1,851
1,392
1,806
6,926
Canada
400
345
273
419
1,437
2,277
2,196
1,665
2,225
8,363
Europe
711
530
455
669
2,365
Brazil
371
494
606
479
1,950
Asia
368
439
454
389
1,650
3,727
3,659
3,180
3,762
14,328
Solar
Utility(2)
998
1,704
1,783
902
5,387
Distributed generation
221
342
336
218
1,117
1,219
2,046
2,119
1,120
6,504
Total
14,111
15,529
13,440
14,320
57,400
LTA is calculated on a consolidated basis, including equity-accounted investments, and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition or commercial operation date. See Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our Storage and Other facilities.
Includes four solar facilities (52 MW) in South Africa and Asia that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
30
Appendix 3 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement
31
Presentation to Stakeholders
Actual and Long-term Average Generation
For assets acquired, disposed or reaching commercial operation during the period, reported generation is calculated from the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. As it relates to Colombia only, generation includes both hydroelectric and cogeneration facilities. "Other" includes generation from North America cogeneration and Brazil biomass.
North America hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 30 years. Colombia hydroelectric LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation based on historical inflow data performed over a period of typically 20 years. Hydroelectric assets located in Brazil benefit from a market framework which levelizes generation risk across producers. Wind LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of simulated historical wind speed data performed over a period of typically 10 years. Solar LTA is the expected average level of generation based on the results of a simulation using historical irradiance levels in the locations of our projects over a period of 14 to 20 years.
We compare actual generation levels against the long-term average to highlight the impact of an important factor that affects the variability of our business results. In the short-term, we recognize that hydrology, wind and irradiance conditions will vary from one period to the next; over time however, we expect our facilities will continue to produce inline with their long-term averages, which have proven to be reliable indicators of performance.
Our risk of a generation shortfall in Brazil continues to be minimized by participation in a hydrological balancing pool administered by the government of Brazil. This program mitigates hydrology risk by assuring that all participants receive, at any particular point in time, an assured energy amount, irrespective of the actual volume of energy generated. The program reallocates energy, transferring surplus energy from those who generated an excess to those who generate less than their assured energy, up to the total generation within the pool. Periodically, low precipitation across the entire country's system could result in a temporary reduction of generation available for sale. During these periods, we expect that a higher proportion of thermal generation would be needed to balance supply and demand in the country potentially leading to higher overall spot market prices.
Generation from our North American pumped storage and cogeneration facilities is highly dependent on market price conditions rather than the generating capacity of the facilities. Our European pumped storage facility generates on a dispatchable basis when required by our contracts for ancillary services. Generation from our biomass facilities is dependent on the amount of sugar cane harvested in a given year. For these reasons, we do not consider a long-term average for these facilities.
Brookfield Renewable's consolidated equity interests include the non-voting publicly traded limited partnership units ("LP Units") held by public unitholders and Brookfield, redeemable/exchangeable partnership units held by Brookfield ("Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units"), in Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P. ("BRELP"), a holding subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, and general partnership interest ("GP interest") in BRELP held by Brookfield. Holders of the GP interest, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units, and LP Units will be collectively referred to throughout as "Unitholders" or "per Unit". The LP Units and Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units have the same economic attributes in all respects.
32
Performance Measurement
One of our primary business objectives is to generate reliable and growing cash flows while minimizing risk for the benefit of all stakeholders. We monitor our performance in this regard through four key metrics - i) Net Income (Loss), ii) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,
Funds From Operations and iv) Cash Available for Distribution. It is important to highlight that Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and Cash Available for Distribution do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Net Income (Loss)- Calculated in accordance with IFRS. Net income (loss) is an important measure of profitability, in particular because it has a standardized meaning under IFRS. The presentation of net income (loss) on an IFRS basis for our business will often lead to the recognition of a loss or a year-over-year decrease in income even though the underlying cash flows generated by the assets are supported by strong margins and stable, long-term power purchase agreements. The primary reason for this is that accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)-EBITDA is anon-IFRSmeasure used by investors to analyze the operating performance of companies. Brookfield Renewable uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of its operations before the effects of interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, management service costs,non-controllinginterests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments,non-cashgain or loss fromequity-accountedinvestments, distributions to preferred limited partners and other typicalnon-recurringitems. Brookfield Renewable adjusts for these factors as they may benon-cash,unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. Brookfield Renewable believes that presentation of this measure will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. As compared to the preceding years, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to include our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA fromequity-accountedinvestments. In preceding years, we included our proportionate shares of Funds From Operations fromequity-accountedinvestments. We revised our definition as we believe it provides a more meaningful measure for investors to evaluate our financial and operating performance on an allocable basis to Unitholders.
Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Unit-Funds From Operations is anon-IFRSmeasure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Funds From Operations to assess the performance of the business before the effects of certain cash items (e.g. acquisition costs and other typicalnon-recurringcash items) and certainnon-cashitems (e.g. deferred income taxes, depreciation,non-cashportion ofnon-controllinginterests, unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments,non-cashgain or loss fromequity-accountedinvestments, and othernon-cashitems) as these are not reflective of the performance of the underlying business. In our audited consolidated financial statements we use the revaluation approach in accordance with IAS 16,Property, Plant and Equipment, whereby depreciation is determined based on a revalued amount, thereby reducing comparability with our peers who do not report under IFRS as issued by the IASB or who do not employ the revaluation approach to measuring property, plant and equipment. We add back deferred income taxes on the basis that we do not believe this item reflects the present value of the actual tax obligations that we expect to incur over ourlong-terminvestment horizon. Brookfield Renewable believes that analysis and presentation of Funds From Operations on this basis will enhance an investor's understanding of the performance of the business. Normalized Funds From Operations assumeslong-termaverage generation in North America and Europe and uses constant foreign currency rates for all periods presented. Brookfield Renewable does not place undue attention onshort-termfluctuations in hydrology or resource and uses Normalized Funds From Operations to assess the fundamental performance of the business when actual generation varies materially fromlong-termaverage. Funds From Operations per Unit is not a substitute measure of performance for earnings per share and should not represent amounts available for distribution to LP Unitholders.
33
Performance Measurement
Cash Available for Distribution - Cash Available for Distribution is a non-IFRS measure used by investors to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain volatile items that generally have no current financial impact or items not directly related to the performance of the business. Brookfield Renewable uses Cash Available for Distribution to also assess performance of the business and defines it as Normalized Funds From Operations minus Brookfield Renewable's proportionate share of adjusted sustaining capital expenditures (see below), minus the long-term sustainable debt amortization of our wind and solar portfolios (the initial debt capacity of our wind and solar projects amortized on a straight line basis over the useful life of the projects) plus realized gains on asset sales. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are an estimate made by management of the amount of ongoing capital investment required to maintain the condition of all our facilities and current revenues. Annually, Brookfield Renewable determines the fair value of its property, plant and equipment using a 20-year discounted cash flow model with each operational facility having a 20-year capital plan. In addition, the useful lives of property, plant and equipment are determined periodically by independent engineers and are reviewed annually by management. Management considers several items in estimating adjusted sustaining capital expenditures. Such factors include, but are not limited to, review and analysis of historical capital spending, the annual budgeted capital expenditures, management's 5-year business plan, and independent third-party engineering assessments. Sustaining capital expenditures do not occur evenly over the life of our assets and may fluctuate depending on the timing of actual project spend. Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures are intended to reflect an average annual spending level based on the 20-year capital plan and are our best estimate of the long- term capital required to maintain the operations of our facilities. Over time, we expect our average sustaining capital expenditures to be in line with our adjusted long-term sustaining capital forecasts. Accounting rules require us to recognize a significantly higher level of depreciation for our assets than we are required to reinvest in the business as sustaining capital expenditures. This higher level of depreciation is primarily attributed to: 1) our election to annually fair value property, plant and equipment under IFRS; and 2) accounting useful life is not always reflective of the perpetual nature of a hydroelectric facility. Neither Normalized Funds From Operations or Cash Available for Distribution are intended to be representative of cash provided by operating activities or results of operations determined in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, these measures are not used by the CODM to assess Brookfield Renewable's liquidity.
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:59:03 UTC