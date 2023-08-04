Q2 2023 Letter to Unitholders Our business performed well this quarter, building on our strong start to the year, with double digit annual FFO per unit growth year-to-date. We also advanced our development program, commissioning an additional 800 megawatts of capacity and setting up organic growth of cash flows of $9 million on an annualized basis. We also signed transactions for almost $1.3 billion of equity investment (~$300 million net to Brookfield Renewable) alongside our institutional partners. With several previously announced large acquisitions expected to close in the second half of the year, we continue to be well positioned to outperform our 10% FFO per unit growth target for 2023. Additional highlights for the quarter: Generated FFO of $312 million in the quarter, reflecting strong realized power pricing and contributions from growth;

Advanced key commercial priorities this quarter including signing contracts to deliver an incremental 2,000 gigawatt hours per year of generation, including 900 gigawatt hours to corporate offtakers;

Continued to advance development activities, commissioning the final phase of the 1.2-gigawatt Janaúba solar complex in Brazil, one of the largest solar projects in the Americas, which we successfully developed from the permitting phase through to generation;

Moved forward the regulatory approval processes for recently announced acquisitions and expect to close the Westinghouse, Duke Energy Renewables, and X-Elio acquisitions in the second half of this year. We also expect to close the Origin acquisition early next year, if not sooner; and

To date we have executed asset recycling activities generating proceeds of approximately $600 million (~$400 million net to Brookfield Renewable) and advanced other processes which when completed, we expect to generate significant additional capital. The Benefit of a Diverse and Global Franchise We continue to see increasing corporate demand for renewable energy contracted at attractive prices. As an example, we are expecting demand from select large technology companies to increase by more than three times by the mid-to-latter part of this decade on the back of growth in expected generative AI computing demand. These companies are already the largest corporate procurers of green power globally, so to put this growth into context, this could see the energy load of one of these large global technology companies with a 100% renewable power target equal the current load demand of the United Kingdom. Q2 2023 Letter to Unitholders Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 1

We have long standing global relationships with firms facing these needs and are currently engaged with a number of them around strategic partnerships. We are well positioned to be a trusted partner given our capability and credibility in providing large scale clean energy solutions on a global basis. This shift in demand for clean energy started with a 'government push' but is now primarily driven by a 'corporate pull'. This is a meaningful evolution that we expect to help drive higher returns through the sector. Further, this dynamic, which will continue to accelerate, will increasingly differentiate market participants and favors businesses like ours that have the ability to provide a wide set of scale green power and decarbonization solutions, with the ability to execute across the development spectrum and across all major power markets. With the growth in the sector, continuing to scale in-line with the growing market demand remains a competitive advantage. As an example, in June, we agreed to acquire Duke Energy Renewables for $1.05 billion in equity ($265 million net to Brookfield Renewable), a fully integrated developer and operator of renewable power assets in the U.S. with 5,900 megawatts of operating and under construction assets, and a 6,100-megawatt development pipeline. With this acquisition, we are adding a scale operating renewable platform generating strong contracted cash flows which are immediately accretive, with significant upside from potential asset development, repowering, and synergies. Our financial strength, credibility as a counterparty, and capacity to review, underwrite and execute a scale investment quickly were integral to reaching an agreement with Duke; in addition to our ability to carve out a large renewable power platform spread across multiple markets in the U.S. We also continue to identify and successfully execute repowering projects where we enhance the productivity and extend the life of assets located at sites with strong renewable resources. The majority of our repowering activity is in the U.S. where we have our largest operating fleet of wind and solar assets, and we benefit from investment or production tax credits. This quarter, we advanced the repowering of our 200-megawatt Bishop Hill wind farm in Illinois, which we expect to complete in 2024 and will increase generation by ~15%; in 2021, we completed the first wind repowering project in the state of New York, boosting generation across the repowered assets by nearly 30%; and, at the end of 2022, we completed the largest wind repowering project in the world at our Shepherds Flat asset, where we have seen excellent results thus far. Our differentiated development competencies, flexibility to underwrite deals quickly and our ability to leverage additional access to capital from our private investor relationships continue to be key advantages for us. It has allowed us to continue to grow across market environments, opportunistically executing transactions and taking on larger-scale investments where there is less competition, while continuing to target accretive transactions at attractive risk-adjusted returns. Recent successes in Brookfield's co-investment process are highlighted by our X- Elio and Westinghouse investments which have been oversubscribed by our partners. The success we have had in sourcing highly attractive investments and the opportunities we continue to see in the market has positioned us well to outperform our $6-7 billion capital deployment target over the next five years. Operating Results We generated FFO of $312 million, or $0.91 per Unit thus far this year, representing a 10% increase versus the prior year. Our business continues to deliver strong results as we see the benefits of our large, geographically and technologically diverse operating platform, our consistent and growing organic development activities and increasing demand from corporates translating into favorable pricing and long-term PPAs. Q2 2023 Letter to Unitholders Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 2

During the quarter, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $171 million as we benefited from our large portfolio, with weaker hydrology in some regions partially offset by stronger resources in others. After dry weather for most of June in North America, we have seen meaningful precipitation through July, meaning reservoirs across our fleet are in good shape, setting us up well to capture strong summer pricing in the third quarter. Our wind and solar segment continued to perform well generating a combined $184 million of FFO, as we continue to benefit from contributions from acquisitions and repowering projects, and the diversification and contracted nature of our fleet. All of this helped offset the impact of an adjustment to the regulated price earned by our Spanish assets, which will reduce the revenue generated by these assets this year but, given their regulated nature, has a very positive impact on cashflows in the future and is therefore slightly net positive overall. Our distributed energy and sustainable solutions segment generated $54 million of FFO as we continue to grow our portfolio to meet increasing demand from diverse customers. Our renewable power development pipeline is now 134,400 megawatts, with approximately 5,000 megawatts on track for commissioning this year and another approximately 19,000 megawatts in our advanced stage pipeline. So far this year, we have commissioned approximately 1,500 megawatts, including battery storage projects at our existing assets helping to improve our realized power pricing and grid reliability. Our approach to development is predicated on matching our cash flows and costs to materially de-risk projects. As a result, we have mitigated the impact of cost escalation that many renewable power developers are experiencing in the current market and positioned ourselves to realize the forecasted benefits of our projects. Once completed, we expect new capacity commissioned this year will add approximately $70 million of incremental FFO to Brookfield Renewable and including our sustainable solutions pipeline, we expect our advanced stage pipeline to contribute an additional approximately $245 million of run-rate FFO once commissioned. Balance Sheet & Liquidity Our financial position remains strong with over $4.5 billion of available liquidity providing significant flexibility to fund our growth. Coinciding with the agreement to acquire Duke Energy Renewables, we executed our first equity financing in seven years. On the back of significant outperformance of our growth targets, where over the last 18 months we have closed or agreed to invest up to $21 billion ($4 billion net to Brookfield Renewable), we raised gross proceeds of $650 million via a bought deal and concurrent private placement. We have always focused on financing our growth via asset recycling, upfinancings and with a measured amount corporate debt or preferred equity. However, given our step-change in terms of run-rate growth, which we expect to continue, and our recent ability to acquire assets at attractive valuations, we issued equity capital to supplement these sources of financing. Following the offering, we are well positioned to continue to fund our long-term growth targets through a mix of our normal course funding sources. During the quarter, we advanced non-recourse financing initiatives and our asset recycling program, where we continue to see strong demand for renewable energy assets globally with long term sector tailwinds offsetting the near-term effects from inflation and higher interest rates. Q2 2023 Letter to Unitholders Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 3

Thus far in 2023, we have generated approximately $600 million (~$400 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of proceeds from our asset recycling program, more than doubling our invested capital on these asset sales. Our capital recycling program is a key component of our overall source of funds and a means of generating value above our underwriting targets for investors. During the quarter, our asset recycling activities were highlighted by an agreement to sell a ~120-megawatt wind and solar portfolio in Uruguay for gross equity proceeds of ~$150 million (~$80 million net to Brookfield Renewable), which more than doubled our capital and generated returns on the investment of over 20% annualized. We acquired this portfolio six years ago and were able to add value by integrating discrete assets and internalizing the O&M activities. In addition, we optimized the capital structure before selling to a new buyer as the country is not strategic to us. The agreement to sell this portfolio is a notable example of how we can achieve our dual goals of generating strong risk adjusted returns for our investors and fund our growth internally through the de-risking and sale of assets. We are advancing additional capital recycling opportunities across our business that together with year-to-date agreements could generate significant additional capital when closed. Outlook The outlook for our business is as strong as ever and we are positioned to benefit in the current environment with a significantly de-risked development pipeline, a resilient and diversified global operating business and our differentiated growth capabilities. We remain focused on our goal of delivering 12-15%long-term total returns for investors while remaining disciplined in our approach and playing to our strengths. On behalf of the Board and management of Brookfield Renewable, we thank all our unitholders and shareholders for their ongoing support. Sincerely, Connor Teskey Chief Executive Officer August 4, 2023 Q2 2023 Letter to Unitholders Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 4