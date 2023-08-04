OUR OPERATIONS

We invest in renewable power and sustainable solutions assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners and through other arrangements. Across our business, we leverage our extensive operating experience to maintain and enhance the value of assets, grow cash flows on an annual basis and cultivate positive relations with local stakeholders. We include assets for which we have access to a priority growth pipeline that if funded would provide us the opportunity to own a near-majority share of the business.

Our global diversified portfolio of renewable power assets, which makes up over 96% of our business, has approximately 25,900 MW of operating capacity and annualized LTA generation of approximately 71,400 GWh and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 MW.

The table below outlines our portfolio as at June 30, 2023:

River

Capacity

LTA(1)

Storage

Facilities

Capacity

Systems

(MW)

(GWh)

(GWh)

Hydroelectric

North America

United States(2)

30

139

2,921

11,963

2,559

Canada

19

33

1,361

5,178

1,261

49

172

4,282

17,141

3,820

Colombia(3)

11

17

2,953

15,891

3,703

Brazil

27

43

940

4,811

-

87

232

8,175

37,843

7,523

Wind

North America

United States(4)(5)

-

38

3,472

11,255

-

Canada

-

4

483

1,438

-

-

42

3,955

12,693

-

Europe

-

42

1,118

2,551

-

Brazil

-

24

582

2,390

-

Asia

-

23

1,401

3,855

-

-

131

7,056

21,489

-

Utility-scale solar (6)

-

158

4,442

9,271

-

Distributed energy & sustainable

solutions

Distributed generation(7)

-

6,285

2,182

2,772

-

Storage & other(8)

2

23

4,004

-

5,220

2

6,308

6,186

2,772

5,220

89

6,829

25,859

71,375

12,743

  1. LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
  2. Includes a battery storage facility in North America (20 MW).
  3. Includes two wind plants in Colombia (32 MW).
  4. Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW).
  5. Includes two wind facilities (96 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
  6. Includes a solar facility (25 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
  7. Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW).
  8. Includes pumped storage in North America (667 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW), four biomass facilities in Brazil (175 MW), 12 cogeneration plants in Latin America (846 MW), one cogeneration plant in North America (105 MW) and two cogeneration plants in Europe (124 MW).

Recently, we have also made structured investments to grow our sustainable solutions portfolio, which is comprised of renewable power and emerging transition asset classes where our initial investments position us for potential future large- scale decarbonization investments. This portfolio includes investments in businesses that have an operating portfolio of 47 thousand metric tonnes per annum ("TMTPA") of carbon capture and storage ("CCS"), 3 million Metric Million British thermal units ("MMBtu") of agricultural renewable natural gas ("RNG") operating production capacity annually, over 1 million tons of recycled materials and 4 GW of operating renewable power assets. Our sustainable solutions development pipeline includes opportunities to invest in additional projects with up to 13 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of CCS, 19 materials recovery facilities ("MRFs") that would result in 3 million tons of recycled materials, 70 digesters that would produce more than 4 million MMBtu of RNG production capacity annually, a solar manufacturing facility capable of producing 5,000 MW of panels annually and a 1 MMTPA green ammonia facility powered entirely by renewable energy.

The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 on a consolidatedand quarterly basis:

GENERATION (GWh)(1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Hydroelectric

North America

United States

3,402

3,469

2,171

2,921

11,963

Canada

1,235

1,489

1,236

1,218

5,178

4,637

4,958

3,407

4,139

17,141

Colombia(2)

3,632

3,985

3,881

4,393

15,891

Brazil

1,183

1,198

1,214

1,216

4,811

9,452

10,141

8,502

9,748

37,843

Wind

North America

United States(3)

3,030

2,991

2,508

2,726

11,255

Canada

400

345

273

420

1,438

3,430

3,336

2,781

3,146

12,693

Europe

772

553

496

730

2,551

Brazil

438

549

756

647

2,390

Asia

946

972

913

1,024

3,855

5,586

5,410

4,946

5,547

21,489

Utility-scale solar(4)

2,054

2,545

2,689

1,983

9,271

Distributed generation

598

828

795

551

2,772

Total

17,690

18,924

16,932

17,829

71,375

  1. LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
  2. Includes two wind plants in Colombia (174 MW).
  3. Includes two wind facilities (360 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
  4. Includes a solar facility (40 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.

The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 on a proportionateand quarterly basis:

GENERATION (GWh)(1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Hydroelectric

North America

United States

2,225

2,357

1,466

1,951

7,999

Canada

1,010

1,210

980

959

4,159

3,235

3,567

2,446

2,910

12,158

Colombia(2)

822

902

879

995

3,598

Brazil

1,008

1,020

1,034

1,035

4,097

5,065

5,489

4,359

4,940

19,853

Wind

North America

United States(3)

952

946

788

909

3,595

Canada

313

273

217

328

1,131

1,265

1,219

1,005

1,237

4,726

Europe

271

204

170

247

892

Brazil

143

182

248

207

780

Asia

231

241

225

250

947

1,910

1,846

1,648

1,941

7,345

Utility-scale solar(4)

617

854

891

586

2,948

Distributed generation

198

292

280

180

950

Total

7,790

8,481

7,178

7,647

31,096

  1. LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
  2. Includes two wind plants in Colombia (41 MW).
  3. Includes two wind facilities (214 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
  4. Includes a solar facility (12 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This Interim Report contains forward-looking information within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. We may make such statements in this Interim Report and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with securities regulators in Canada - see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". We make use of non-IFRS measures in this Interim Report

  • see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". This Interim Report, our Form 20-F and additional information filed with the SEC and with securities regulators in Canada are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.

