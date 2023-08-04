OUR OPERATIONS

We invest in renewable power and sustainable solutions assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners and through other arrangements. Across our business, we leverage our extensive operating experience to maintain and enhance the value of assets, grow cash flows on an annual basis and cultivate positive relations with local stakeholders. We include assets for which we have access to a priority growth pipeline that if funded would provide us the opportunity to own a near-majority share of the business.

Our global diversified portfolio of renewable power assets, which makes up over 96% of our business, has approximately 25,900 MW of operating capacity and annualized LTA generation of approximately 71,400 GWh and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 MW.

The table below outlines our portfolio as at June 30, 2023:

River Capacity LTA(1) Storage Facilities Capacity Systems (MW) (GWh) (GWh) Hydroelectric North America United States(2) 30 139 2,921 11,963 2,559 Canada 19 33 1,361 5,178 1,261 49 172 4,282 17,141 3,820 Colombia(3) 11 17 2,953 15,891 3,703 Brazil 27 43 940 4,811 - 87 232 8,175 37,843 7,523 Wind North America United States(4)(5) - 38 3,472 11,255 - Canada - 4 483 1,438 - - 42 3,955 12,693 - Europe - 42 1,118 2,551 - Brazil - 24 582 2,390 - Asia - 23 1,401 3,855 - - 131 7,056 21,489 - Utility-scale solar (6) - 158 4,442 9,271 - Distributed energy & sustainable solutions Distributed generation(7) - 6,285 2,182 2,772 - Storage & other(8) 2 23 4,004 - 5,220 2 6,308 6,186 2,772 5,220 89 6,829 25,859 71,375 12,743