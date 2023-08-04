OUR OPERATIONS
We invest in renewable power and sustainable solutions assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners and through other arrangements. Across our business, we leverage our extensive operating experience to maintain and enhance the value of assets, grow cash flows on an annual basis and cultivate positive relations with local stakeholders. We include assets for which we have access to a priority growth pipeline that if funded would provide us the opportunity to own a near-majority share of the business.
Our global diversified portfolio of renewable power assets, which makes up over 96% of our business, has approximately 25,900 MW of operating capacity and annualized LTA generation of approximately 71,400 GWh and a development pipeline of approximately 134,400 MW.
The table below outlines our portfolio as at June 30, 2023:
River
Capacity
LTA(1)
Storage
Facilities
Capacity
Systems
(MW)
(GWh)
(GWh)
Hydroelectric
North America
United States(2)
30
139
2,921
11,963
2,559
Canada
19
33
1,361
5,178
1,261
49
172
4,282
17,141
3,820
Colombia(3)
11
17
2,953
15,891
3,703
Brazil
27
43
940
4,811
-
87
232
8,175
37,843
7,523
Wind
North America
United States(4)(5)
-
38
3,472
11,255
-
Canada
-
4
483
1,438
-
-
42
3,955
12,693
-
Europe
-
42
1,118
2,551
-
Brazil
-
24
582
2,390
-
Asia
-
23
1,401
3,855
-
-
131
7,056
21,489
-
Utility-scale solar (6)
-
158
4,442
9,271
-
Distributed energy & sustainable
solutions
Distributed generation(7)
-
6,285
2,182
2,772
-
Storage & other(8)
2
23
4,004
-
5,220
2
6,308
6,186
2,772
5,220
89
6,829
25,859
71,375
12,743
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes a battery storage facility in North America (20 MW).
- Includes two wind plants in Colombia (32 MW).
- Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW).
- Includes two wind facilities (96 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes a solar facility (25 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW).
- Includes pumped storage in North America (667 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW), four biomass facilities in Brazil (175 MW), 12 cogeneration plants in Latin America (846 MW), one cogeneration plant in North America (105 MW) and two cogeneration plants in Europe (124 MW).
Recently, we have also made structured investments to grow our sustainable solutions portfolio, which is comprised of renewable power and emerging transition asset classes where our initial investments position us for potential future large- scale decarbonization investments. This portfolio includes investments in businesses that have an operating portfolio of 47 thousand metric tonnes per annum ("TMTPA") of carbon capture and storage ("CCS"), 3 million Metric Million British thermal units ("MMBtu") of agricultural renewable natural gas ("RNG") operating production capacity annually, over 1 million tons of recycled materials and 4 GW of operating renewable power assets. Our sustainable solutions development pipeline includes opportunities to invest in additional projects with up to 13 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of CCS, 19 materials recovery facilities ("MRFs") that would result in 3 million tons of recycled materials, 70 digesters that would produce more than 4 million MMBtu of RNG production capacity annually, a solar manufacturing facility capable of producing 5,000 MW of panels annually and a 1 MMTPA green ammonia facility powered entirely by renewable energy.
The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 on a consolidatedand quarterly basis:
GENERATION (GWh)(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
3,402
3,469
2,171
2,921
11,963
Canada
1,235
1,489
1,236
1,218
5,178
4,637
4,958
3,407
4,139
17,141
Colombia(2)
3,632
3,985
3,881
4,393
15,891
Brazil
1,183
1,198
1,214
1,216
4,811
9,452
10,141
8,502
9,748
37,843
Wind
North America
United States(3)
3,030
2,991
2,508
2,726
11,255
Canada
400
345
273
420
1,438
3,430
3,336
2,781
3,146
12,693
Europe
772
553
496
730
2,551
Brazil
438
549
756
647
2,390
Asia
946
972
913
1,024
3,855
5,586
5,410
4,946
5,547
21,489
Utility-scale solar(4)
2,054
2,545
2,689
1,983
9,271
Distributed generation
598
828
795
551
2,772
Total
17,690
18,924
16,932
17,829
71,375
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes two wind plants in Colombia (174 MW).
- Includes two wind facilities (360 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes a solar facility (40 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 on a proportionateand quarterly basis:
GENERATION (GWh)(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
2,225
2,357
1,466
1,951
7,999
Canada
1,010
1,210
980
959
4,159
3,235
3,567
2,446
2,910
12,158
Colombia(2)
822
902
879
995
3,598
Brazil
1,008
1,020
1,034
1,035
4,097
5,065
5,489
4,359
4,940
19,853
Wind
North America
United States(3)
952
946
788
909
3,595
Canada
313
273
217
328
1,131
1,265
1,219
1,005
1,237
4,726
Europe
271
204
170
247
892
Brazil
143
182
248
207
780
Asia
231
241
225
250
947
1,910
1,846
1,648
1,941
7,345
Utility-scale solar(4)
617
854
891
586
2,948
Distributed generation
198
292
280
180
950
Total
7,790
8,481
7,178
7,647
31,096
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2023 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes two wind plants in Colombia (41 MW).
- Includes two wind facilities (214 MW) in Uruguay that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes a solar facility (12 MW) in Uruguay that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-IFRS Measures
This Interim Report contains forward-looking information within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. We may make such statements in this Interim Report and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with securities regulators in Canada - see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". We make use of non-IFRS measures in this Interim Report
- see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". This Interim Report, our Form 20-F and additional information filed with the SEC and with securities regulators in Canada are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com.
