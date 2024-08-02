Strong balance sheet with $4.4 billion of available liquidity and progressing asset recycling initiatives that we expect to generate significant proceeds to deploy into our pipeline of growth opportunities.

Growing where the demand is

During the quarter, we successfully invested in businesses with established operating portfolios and development pipelines in attractive markets, where demand for clean power is growing. Further, our growth activities this quarter enabled us to expand into some new high value renewables markets, where broader Brookfield has been a prominent and successful investor for years.

We signed an agreement to acquire ~53% of the outstanding shares of publicly-listed Neoen. Neoen is a leading global renewable platform with best-in class management and market leading positions in each of France, Australia and the Nordics. The company has 8,000 megawatts of highly contracted operating or under construction assets, and a 20,000-megawatt advanced stage pipeline with completed technical studies, and land and interconnection already secured.

Neoen's three core markets represent some of the fastest growing markets for renewables, with strong corporate demand and high barriers to entry. The addition of Neoen to our portfolio immediately makes us a top player in each of these very attractive markets, where we can supplement Neoen's local capabilities with our commercial, procurement and operating expertise. With our combined capabilities and access to capital, we intend to support the company, with a view to increasing Neoen's development activities, as we serve the growing needs of the largest corporate customers globally.

We were able to offer a compelling solution to the existing owners of Neoen, leveraging our access to capital, capabilities, and geographic reach to acquire a large, high-quality global platform, that complements our existing footprint. Perhaps most importantly, our ability to partner with large-scale institutional capital allowed us to provide a complete solution that few could match. While the transaction size is large, this is a textbook example of the type of deal that leverages the core competencies of our business.

After regulatory approvals, which are expected in the fourth quarter of this year, we will launch a tender offer for the remaining shares. Our offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Neoen is for $6.7 billion ($540 million net to Brookfield Renewable).

We acquired Leap Green, a leading wind focused commercial and industrial renewable business in India with ~500 megawatts of operating capacity and an almost 3,000-megawatt development pipeline for ~$200 million (~$40 million net by Brookfield Renewable).

We began investing in the Indian market in 2017 with an initial investment in 300 megawatts of operating capacity, establishing a platform in the country to use for expansion. At the time of our initial investment, the broader Brookfield business had been investing in India very successfully for years and we were able to build on the relationships, knowledge and local infrastructure that Brookfield had established. This approach has served us very well and we now operate one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the country, with over 3,000 megawatts of operating assets and a ~20,000-megawatt development pipeline. Further, the platform has matured to the extent that we have line of sight to monetizing some of our first investments in the country at attractive returns and recycling that capital back into new and accretive opportunities.

We are employing a similar approach in South Korea, a very attractive market for renewables with strong policy objectives and corporate demand for clean power that is outpacing supply. We entered the market by acquiring the operating and development platform of Hanmaeum Energy, a full-service platform with 340 megawatts of operating and near construction distributed generation capacity and over 4,000 megawatts of development projects and identified acquisition opportunities for up to ~$500 million of upfront and follow-on growth capital (~$100 million net to Brookfield Renewable).