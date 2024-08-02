OUR OPERATIONS
We invest in renewable power and sustainable solutions assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners and through other arrangements. Across our business, we leverage our extensive operating experience to maintain and enhance the value of assets, grow cash flows on an annual basis and cultivate positive relations with local stakeholders. Our portfolio includes assets for which we have access to a priority growth pipeline that if funded would provide us the opportunity to own a near-majority share of the business.
Our global diversified portfolio of renewable power assets, which makes up over 97% of our business, has approximately 33,200 MW of operating capacity and annualized LTA generation of approximately 94,200 GWh and a development pipeline of approximately 200,100 MW.
The table below outlines our portfolio as at June 30, 2024:
River
Capacity
LTA(1)
Storage
Facilities
Capacity
Systems
(MW)
(GWh)
(GWh)
...........................................Hydroelectric
North America
United States(2)
29
139
2,905
11,882
2,559
Canada
19
33
1,361
5,178
1,261
Colombia(3)
48
172
4,266
17,060
3,820
11
22
3,053
16,143
3,703
Brazil(4)
27
43
940
4,811
-
Wind(5)
86
237
8,259
38,014
7,523
North America
-
57
6,934
22,179
-
Europe(6)
-
56
1,432
3,309
-
Brazil
-
37
890
3,949
-
Asia
-
33
1,874
5,534
-
Utility-scalesolar(7)
-
183
11,130
34,971
-
-
225
7,591
16,509
-
Distributed generation & storage(8)(9)
2
6,964
5,765
3,741
5,220
Total renewable power
88
7,609
32,745
93,235
12,743
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2024, reflecting all facilities on a consolidated and an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes four battery storage facilities in North America (50 MW).
- Includes two wind plants (32 MW) and five solar plants (100 MW) in Colombia.
- Includes a portfolio of hydroelectric facilities in Brazil (90 MW) that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Excludes 303 MW of wind capacity with an LTA of 742 GWh included in our sustainable solutions segment.
- Includes a 67 MW portfolio of wind assets located in the United Kingdom that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Excludes 118 MW of solar capacity with an LTA of 243 GWh included in our sustainable solutions segment.
- Includes a battery storage facility in North America (10 MW).
- Includes nine fuel cell facilities in North America (10 MW) and pumped storage in North America (666 MW) and Europe (2,088 MW).
We also have investments in our sustainable solution portfolio comprised of assets and businesses that enable the transition to net-zero through established but emerging technologies that require capital to scale, and in businesses where we believe we can leverage our access to capital and partnerships to accelerate growth. This portfolio includes our investment in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) as well as investments in an operating portfolio of 57 thousand metric tonnes per annum ("TMTPA") of carbon capture and storage ("CCS"), 3 million Metric Million British thermal units ("MMBtu") of agricultural renewable natural gas ("RNG") operating production capacity annually and over 1 million tons of recycled materials annually. Our sustainable solutions development pipeline includes opportunities to invest in additional projects with 20 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of CCS, 1.2 million tons of recycled materials, roughly 8.1 million MMBtu of RNG production capacity and a solar manufacturing facility capable of producing 3,000 MW panels annually.
The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2024 on a consolidatedand quarterly basis:
GENERATION (GWh)(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
3,370
3,435
2,166
2,911
11,882
Canada
1,235
1,489
1,236
1,218
5,178
4,605
4,924
3,402
4,129
17,060
Colombia(2)
3,697
4,048
3,944
4,454
16,143
Brazil(3)
1,183
1,198
1,214
1,216
4,811
9,485
10,170
8,560
9,799
38,014
Wind(4)
9,006
8,927
7,868
9,170
34,971
Utility-scalesolar
3,542
4,710
4,830
3,420
16,502
Distributed generation & storage
846
1,088
1,035
772
3,741
Total
22,879
24,895
22,293
23,161
93,228
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2024 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes two wind plants (174 GWh) and five solar plants (248 GWh) in Colombia.
- Includes a 510 GWh portfolio of hydroelectric facilities in Brazil that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes a 231 GWh portfolio of wind assets in the United Kingdom that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
The following table presents the annualized long-term average generation of our portfolio as at June 30, 2024 on a proportionateand quarterly basis:
GENERATION (GWh)(1)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Hydroelectric
North America
United States
2,217
2,352
1,465
1,948
7,982
Canada
1,010
1,210
980
959
4,159
3,227
3,562
2,445
2,907
12,141
Colombia(2)
837
908
886
1,001
3,632
Brazil(3)
1,008
1,020
1,034
1,035
4,097
5,072
5,490
4,365
4,943
19,870
Wind(4)
2,526
2,458
2,150
2,574
9,708
Utility-scale solar
909
1,308
1,366
881
4,464
Distributed generation
229
327
313
208
1,077
Total
8,736
9,583
8,194
8,606
35,119
- LTA is calculated based on our portfolio as at June 30, 2024 reflecting all facilities on an annualized basis from the beginning of the year, regardless of the acquisition, disposition or commercial operation date. See "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement" for an explanation on our methodology in computing LTA and why we do not consider LTA for our pumped storage and certain of our other facilities.
- Includes two wind plants in (41 GWh) and five solar plants (57 GWh) in Colombia.
- Includes a 212 GWh portfolio of hydroelectric facilities in Brazil that have been presented as Assets held for sale.
- Includes a 58 GWh portfolio of wind assets in the United Kingdom that has been presented as Assets held for sale.
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-IFRS Measures
This Interim Report contains forward-looking information within the meaning of U.S. and Canadian securities laws. We may make such statements in this Interim Report and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and with securities regulators in Canada - see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". We make use of non-IFRS measures in this Interim Report
- see "Part 8 - Presentation to Stakeholders and Performance Measurement". This Interim Report, our Form 20-F and additional information filed with the SEC and with securities regulators in Canada are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR+'s website at www.sedarplus.ca
.Letter to Unitholders
.
The business performed well this quarter, building on our strong start to the year. We were successful in deploying significant capital into growth, progressing project development and advancing asset recycling initiatives.
Significant growth in corporate demand for clean power on a global basis continues to support the fundamentals for our business and we are now better positioned than ever to benefit. Our portfolio is capturing incrementally higher all-in pricing and we are commissioning projects at an increasing pace.
Data center investment continues to accelerate globally and it is widely estimated that data centers could reach up to 10% and 20% of electricity consumption globally and in the U.S., respectively, by the end of the decade. This is on top of the electrification of industrial capacity, heating for houses and other uses that is driving unprecedented demand for electricity. To put this in perspective, the global installed capacity for electricity is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, while also trying to replace half of the existing capacity that will be retired as it is very carbon intensive. A truly unprecedented undertaking.
In this environment, we are continuing to differentiate ourselves with our large operating fleet and expansive development pipeline, which now stands at over 230,000 megawatts, of which approximately 65,000 megawatts has advanced stage land, interconnection and permitting status in core renewable markets. This large, advanced pipeline and our credibility in delivering projects is enhancing our position as the partner of choice for the largest buyers of clean power. To put it simply, nobody is better placed to provide clean power on a global basis to fuel this AI revolution.
We were also able to execute several acquisitions of leading renewable development platforms during the quarter, expanding our business into high-value geographies that are new to us, but where Brookfield more broadly is a prominent investor. Looking forward, our pipeline of opportunities to deploy capital on an accretive basis remains very strong.
At the same time, we continue to see strong demand for high-quality,de-risked, operating renewable power assets and expect to sell a number of assets this year, generating approximately $3 billion of proceeds ($1.3 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) at attractive returns. Capitalizing on this dynamic, and based on our ongoing sales processes, we expect it to be our largest year for capital recycling to date.
Highlights for the quarter include:
- Generated FFO of $339 million, up 9% from the prior year, or $0.51 per unit. We continue to expect to generate 10%+ FFO per unit growth for the year.
- Deployed, or committed to deploy $8.6 billion of capital ($970 million net to Brookfield Renewable) across multiple investments globally, further diversifying our business and adding leading platforms in attractive regions.
- Advanced commercial priorities securing contracts to deliver an incremental 2,700-gigawatt hours per year of generation, of which ~90% of development was contracted with corporate customers, building on the success of our recently announced partnership with Microsoft to deliver over 10,500 megawatts of renewable capacity between 2026 and 2030.
- Commissioned ~1,400 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity in the quarter and continue to expect to bring on ~7,000 megawatts this year.
- Strong balance sheet with $4.4 billion of available liquidity and progressing asset recycling initiatives that we expect to generate significant proceeds to deploy into our pipeline of growth opportunities.
Growing where the demand is
During the quarter, we successfully invested in businesses with established operating portfolios and development pipelines in attractive markets, where demand for clean power is growing. Further, our growth activities this quarter enabled us to expand into some new high value renewables markets, where broader Brookfield has been a prominent and successful investor for years.
We signed an agreement to acquire ~53% of the outstanding shares of publicly-listed Neoen. Neoen is a leading global renewable platform with best-in class management and market leading positions in each of France, Australia and the Nordics. The company has 8,000 megawatts of highly contracted operating or under construction assets, and a 20,000-megawatt advanced stage pipeline with completed technical studies, and land and interconnection already secured.
Neoen's three core markets represent some of the fastest growing markets for renewables, with strong corporate demand and high barriers to entry. The addition of Neoen to our portfolio immediately makes us a top player in each of these very attractive markets, where we can supplement Neoen's local capabilities with our commercial, procurement and operating expertise. With our combined capabilities and access to capital, we intend to support the company, with a view to increasing Neoen's development activities, as we serve the growing needs of the largest corporate customers globally.
We were able to offer a compelling solution to the existing owners of Neoen, leveraging our access to capital, capabilities, and geographic reach to acquire a large, high-quality global platform, that complements our existing footprint. Perhaps most importantly, our ability to partner with large-scale institutional capital allowed us to provide a complete solution that few could match. While the transaction size is large, this is a textbook example of the type of deal that leverages the core competencies of our business.
After regulatory approvals, which are expected in the fourth quarter of this year, we will launch a tender offer for the remaining shares. Our offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Neoen is for $6.7 billion ($540 million net to Brookfield Renewable).
We acquired Leap Green, a leading wind focused commercial and industrial renewable business in India with ~500 megawatts of operating capacity and an almost 3,000-megawatt development pipeline for ~$200 million (~$40 million net by Brookfield Renewable).
We began investing in the Indian market in 2017 with an initial investment in 300 megawatts of operating capacity, establishing a platform in the country to use for expansion. At the time of our initial investment, the broader Brookfield business had been investing in India very successfully for years and we were able to build on the relationships, knowledge and local infrastructure that Brookfield had established. This approach has served us very well and we now operate one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the country, with over 3,000 megawatts of operating assets and a ~20,000-megawatt development pipeline. Further, the platform has matured to the extent that we have line of sight to monetizing some of our first investments in the country at attractive returns and recycling that capital back into new and accretive opportunities.
We are employing a similar approach in South Korea, a very attractive market for renewables with strong policy objectives and corporate demand for clean power that is outpacing supply. We entered the market by acquiring the operating and development platform of Hanmaeum Energy, a full-service platform with 340 megawatts of operating and near construction distributed generation capacity and over 4,000 megawatts of development projects and identified acquisition opportunities for up to ~$500 million of upfront and follow-on growth capital (~$100 million net to Brookfield Renewable).
South Korea is home to many high-qualitypower-intensive corporates with decarbonization objectives and has government mandated renewable portfolio requirements for energy companies, creating a strong market for renewable energy credits and capital recycling. And while this market is new for our renewables business, the broader Brookfield has been a long-time successful investor in the country.
Delivering competitive energy solutions
Over the past two decades, solar and wind have gone from a negligible source of global electricity production to over thirteen percent of total supply and have also become the most cost competitive sources of power globally. New build solar and wind now cost less than running existing fossil fuel plants in most markets.
We are seeing a similar scenario play out with batteries, where costs have declined 85% in the past decade and 60% in the past six years. Batteries are benefiting from economies of scale with the growth of the electric vehicle market, from incremental demand for capacity and grid stabilizing services, and by enabling increased penetration of low-cost renewables by providing a power solution for customers when the sun is not shining, or the wind is not blowing. As a result, the cost curve for batteries is now declining at a steeper pace than traditional renewables.
With lower capital costs, higher potential revenues and increasing demand for this type of solution from customers, we are focused on deploying capital into battery energy storage solutions in select markets. This quarter, we were awarded twenty-year capacity contracts for 400 megawatts of battery storage from the grid operator in Ontario through a joint venture with our First Nations partner. The projects have attractive risk-adjusted return profiles given the long-dated fixed revenue stream and high-quality offtaker. It should also be noted that Neoen (soon to be us) participated in the same Ontario auction, winning an equal amount of these attractive contracts.
We also began construction on 220 megawatts of battery storage capacity in Texas, targeting commissioning in the second half of 2025 and strong returns. With these development projects and the closing of our Neoen acquisition, we will be one of the largest battery developers globally with 2,300 megawatts of operating and under construction capacity.
Including our pumped storage assets, which are benefitting from the same demand drivers as batteries, we will have 5,000 megawatts of operating and under construction storage capacity. Alongside our hydro assets which have significant reservoir capacity, these assets are increasingly critical to enabling the deployment of low-cost24-7 renewable power solutions that meet customers' needs and represent a significant competitive advantage for our business.
And our existing portfolio is performing well
We generated FFO of $339 million this quarter, up 9% from the prior year, or $0.51 per unit, benefiting from asset development, recent acquisitions, and strong all-in pricing. We continue to diversify our business and enhance the durability of our cash flows and expect to achieve our 10%+ FFO per unit growth target for the year.
Our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $136 million, benefiting from strong all-in pricing, particularly in North America, and solid generation in Brazil.
Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $194 million of FFO, driven by recent additions in North America, Europe and India. The segment benefited from organic growth and M&A with an additional 7,200 megawatts of net operating capacity compared to the prior year.
Our distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions segments generated a combined $86 million of FFO in the quarter as we continue to grow this segment through M&A and organic development. Westinghouse, our nuclear services business, continues to perform well, and the outlook is getting stronger. We are seeing long-term upside in the business expectations from when we acquired the
business, driven primarily by an improved outlook for the nuclear fuel business and new plant deployment, as the only baseload carbon-free power at scale that exists with current proven technologies. As new nuclear generation is increasingly viewed as part of the solution to growing electricity demands, both for corporate customers, including technology players, and centralized utilities, we are exceedingly well-positioned to benefit, given Westinghouse's global leadership position and leading technology offering.
We continued to grow and advance our development pipeline which now stands at 200,000 megawatts with 65,000 megawatts at the advanced stage. We expect to commission approximately 7,000 megawatts of new capacity this year, which when completed will add approximately $90 million of annual incremental FFO. We are scaling up our development activities and expect to grow our annual commissioning capacity to approximately 10,000 megawatts per annum over the next several years.
Balance sheet & liquidity
Our balance sheet is very strong and we have $4.4 billion of available liquidity providing us the flexibility to deploy scale capital in the current environment where we are seeing a significant volume of opportunities to invest at attractive risk adjusted returns.
During the quarter we took advantage of tightening spreads by executing $1.7 billion of project level financings. We continue to execute on opportunities to refinance project level debt extending maturities in what is a constructive market for investment grade financings.
In July, we opportunistically issued C$300 million of 10-year notes and C$100 million of 30-year notes at interest rates of approximately 4.9% and 5.4%, respectively. The issuances extended our average corporate debt maturity profile beyond 12 years at an attractive cost of capital.
We continue to see opportunities to monetize de-risked operating assets at attractive returns. In the quarter, we executed on asset sales generating over $400 million in proceeds (~$250 million net to Brookfield Renewable) and two times our invested capital.
We are well positioned to continue to rotate capital in this market, with both a large pipeline of development projects that we are de-risking and bringing into operation, as well as an expansive global portfolio of operating assets which we have acquired, de-risked, or developed over the years.
We have been advancing several additional sales processes at very attractive returns and expect to generate approximately $3 billion ($1.3 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) in proceeds this year from recycling, our highest year ever.
Outlook
The outlook for clean power and our business continues to improve, driven by corporate and industrial demand and broad stakeholder support. We are a customer focused business looking to provide solutions to our partners, whether through large, multi-year agreements like our renewable energy framework agreement with Microsoft or on a more targeted project-by-project basis. We will continue to employ this approach and go to where the demand growth is, while maintaining a high degree of discipline.
On behalf of the Board and management, we thank all our unitholders and shareholders for their ongoing support and look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the rest of the year.
Sincerely,
Connor Teskey
Chief Executive Officer
August 2, 2024
OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (together with its controlled entities, "Brookfield Renewable") is a globally diversified, multi-technology, owner and operator of clean energy and sustainable solutions assets.
Our business model is to utilize our global reach and experience to acquire and develop high quality clean energy and sustainable solutions assets below intrinsic value, finance them on a long-term,low-risk and investment grade basis through a conservative financing strategy and then optimize cash flows by applying our operating expertise to enhance value or bring these assets into production generating incremental cash flows for our business.
One of the largest, public decarbonization businesses globally. Brookfield Renewable has a 23-yeartrack record as a publicly traded operator and investor in renewable power and sustainable solution assets. Today we have a large, multi- technology and globally diversified portfolio that is supported by approximately 4,770 experienced employees (inclusive of employees employed by our consolidated portfolio companies). Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners and through other arrangements. We have also made investments in our sustainable solutions portfolio comprised of assets and businesses that enable the transition to net-zerowhere we can leverage our access to capital and partnerships to accelerate growth, and emerging transition asset classes where our initial investment positions us for potential future large scale decarbonization investment. Our sustainable solutions portfolio also includes investments in power transformation opportunities where we have invested in businesses to enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the deployment of traditional renewables.
Our globally diverse portfolio helps to mitigate resource variability, and improves consistency of our cash flows. Our organic growth and acquisitions are typically done through Brookfield's private funds and therefore on a proportionate basis Brookfield Renewable's business will continue to diversify but remain heavily weighted to our premium hydroelectric assets.
Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 33,200 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 200,100 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business), as well as investments in an operating portfolio of 57 thousand metric tonnes per annum of CCS capacity, 3 million MMBtu of annual agricultural RNG production capacity and over 1 million tons of recycled materials annually. Our sustainable solutions development pipeline includes opportunities to invest in additional projects with 20 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of CCS, 1.2 million tons of recycled materials, roughly 8.1 million MMBtu of RNG production capacity, a solar manufacturing facility capable of producing 3,000 MW panels annually.
