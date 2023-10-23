Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.(TSX:BEP.PRR) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a Bermuda-based company. The Companyâs segments include Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Residential Development. Renewable Power and Transition segment include the ownership, operation and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy transition power generating assets. The Infrastructure segment includes the ownership, operation and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. The Private Equity segment includes a range of industries and is focused on business services, infrastructure services and industries. The Real Estate business includes the ownership, operation and development of core investments, and transitional and development investments. The Residential Development segment consists of homebuilding, condominium development and land development. Its segments also include Asset Management and Corporate Activities. It serves over 30 countries.

Sector Electric Utilities