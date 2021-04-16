Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

04/16/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Amendment No. 1

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of April 2021

Commission file number 001-35530

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

73 Front Street, Fifth Floor

Hamilton, HM 12

Bermuda

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):☐

Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 5.1, 5.2, 23.1 and 23.2 of this Form 6-K are incorporated by reference into the registrant's registration statement on Form F-3ASR filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on April 8, 2021 (File No. 333-255119)

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is filing this Amendment No. 1 on Form 6-K/A (this 'Amendment No. 1') to the Report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2021 (the 'Original Form 6-K') solely for the purposes of refiling Exhibit 4.2 to the Original Form 6-K and revising the sentence relating to incorporation by reference appearing on the cover of the Original Form 6-K, each of which contained inadvertent typographical errors. This Amendment No. 1 does not, and does not purport to, otherwise amend, update or restate any other information set forth in the Original Form 6-K or any Exhibit thereto.

Exhibit Index

Exhibit

Description

1.1* Underwriting Agreement dated April 8, 2021, by and among Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P., BRP Bermuda Holdings I Limited, Brookfield BRP Europe Holdings (Bermuda) Limited, Brookfield Renewable Investments Limited, BEP Subco Inc., and the underwriters party thereto.
4.1* Indenture dated April 15, 2021, by and among Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P., BRP Bermuda Holdings I Limited, Brookfield BRP Europe Holdings (Bermuda) Limited, Brookfield Renewable Investments Limited and BEP Subco Inc., as guarantors, Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc., as issuer and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as trustee
4.2 First Supplemental Indenture dated April 15, 2021, by and among Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Brookfield Renewable Energy L.P., BRP Bermuda Holdings I Limited, Brookfield BRP Europe Holdings (Bermuda) Limited, Brookfield Renewable Investments Limited and BEP Subco Inc., as guarantors, Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc., as issuer and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.2 to Brookfield Renewable Corporation's Form 6-K filed on April 15, 2021)
4.3 Form of 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes (included as Annex A to Exhibit 4.2)
5.1* Opinion of Torys LLP as to matters of New York and Ontario law, dated April 15, 2021
5.2* Opinion of Appleby (Bermuda) Limited as to matters of Bermuda law, dated April 15, 2021
23.1* Consent of Torys LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1)
23.2* Consent of Goodmans LLP, dated April 15, 2021

* Previously filed.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.,

by its general partner, BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LIMITED

Date: April 15, 2021 By:

/s/ Jane Sheere

Name: Jane Sheere
Title: Secretary

Disclaimer

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
06:16aBROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issu..
PU
04/15BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : Closes Issuance of $350 Million of Green Pe..
MT
04/15Brookfield Renewable Issues $350 Million Green Perpetual Subordinated Notes
GL
04/06Brookfield Renewable Partners 2021 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast ..
AQ
04/05Brookfield Renewable Partners 2021 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast ..
GL
03/31BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : JP Morgan Starts Brookfield Renewable Partn..
MT
03/26STREET COLOR : US Dept of Energy Wants to Loan $43 Bln for EV and Clean Energy P..
MT
03/04BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : Wells Fargo Upgrades Brookfield Renewable P..
MT
03/02BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : Renewables Target Lowered at RBC
MT
03/02BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P  : RBC Adjusts Price Target on Brookfield Rene..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 912 M - -
Net income 2021 54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 262x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 20 267 M 20 271 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales 2022 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 41,76 $
Last Close Price 43,18 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Connor David Teskey Chief Executive Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
David McDaniel Mann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-1.36%20 271
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-19.14%11 016
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.17.81%7 992
MERCURY NZ LIMITED2.60%6 541
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO6.75%4 766
INFRATIL LIMITED-4.11%3 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ