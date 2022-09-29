Advanced search
    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-09-29 pm EDT
42.35 CAD   -2.73%
02:34pBrookfield Renewable Partners L P : – Presentation
PU
10:40aBrookfield Renewable Partners Investing Up To $2 Billion In US Renewable Energy Sector; National Bank of Canada Gives Outperform Rating
MT
08:20aBrookfield Renewable Partners Investing Up To $2 Billion In US Renewable Energy Sector
MT
Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : – Presentation

09/29/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agenda

01 State of the Business

02 The Case for Clean Power Generation Is as Strong as Ever

03 The Opportunity Set for Transition Investing is Growing

04 A Must-Own Stock

05 Key Takeaways and Q&A

State of the Business

Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer Brookfield Renewable Partners

We are a global clean energy supermajor with over 120,000 MW of operating and development capacity

North America

Europe

$10B

$41B

20,900 MW

73,600 MW

Asia Pacific

$3B

11,800 MW

South America

$16B

14,100 MW

10,600 MW

Hydro

25,300 MW

Wind

55,000 MW

Solar

12,200 MW

Distributed Generation

17,300 MW

Storage & Other

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 18:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 597 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -95,3x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 15 066 M 15 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
EV / Sales 2023 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 87,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,80 $
Average target price 40,61 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Investment Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
David McDaniel Mann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-3.91%15 066
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-1.32%70 940
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.35.50%23 347
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.16%7 450
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED0.00%7 238
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-9.03%6 525