Brookfield Renewable Partners L P : – Transcript

Connor Teskey - Managing Partner & CIO

Wyatt Hartley - Chief Financial Officer

Suzanne Fleming - Managing Partner of Communications & Branding Suzanne Fleming, Managing Partner of Communications & Branding My name is Suzanne Fleming, and I head up communications and branding for Brookfield. This year, I know most of you are watching online, but we're pleased to have some of you here in the room here in New York and as well in Toronto. So however you're joining us, thank you, and welcome. Today, we have people in two locations filming live, plus we have a couple of prerecorded sessions. So let's hope it all goes off without a hitch. We'll kick things off today with an update on Brookfield Asset Management, followed by Brookfield Renewable Partners. Then, we'll break for lunch, and we'll come back for Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Business Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. At the end of each session, we'll have time for questions, and then we'll have a five-minute break in between each session. So we'd like to remind you that in responding to questions and in talking about new initiatives in our financial and operating performance for the Brookfield companies presenting today, we may make forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. law. These statements reflect predictions of future events and trends and do not relate to historic events. They're subject to known and unknown risks, and future events may differ materially from such statements. For further information on these risks and their potential impacts on our company, please see our filings with the securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. and the information available on our website. For further information on these risks and their potential impacts on our company, please see our filings with the securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. and the information available on our website. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 1 BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Renewable Partners Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm just going to get started here. First of all, thank you for joining us at Investor Day, again, this year in 2020, obviously under unique circumstances. My name is Sachin Shah. I'm the CEO of our renewable business at Brookfield. I'm going to spend the first few minutes of this presentation, just framing the opportunity that's in front of us, which we have articulated over the last few years and that we continue to have strong conviction in. And we're going to talk a little bit about what our competitive strengths are and why we think we're well positioned and also just go through some of the fundamental underpinnings of the business from a value driver perspective, so that it reinforces why we are so excited about this space. So as we've talked about it at length and, obviously, for anybody who's read the papers, listened to the news and looked at what's happening around the world, there is a global consensus that decarbonization is a very important objective, and it primarily starts with reducing CO2 emissions that are derived from electricity and the electricity grids around the world. That tends to be the first place people start just because it's such a significant component of CO2 emissions. What we've seen as a result of that is that governments at country level, at state level, at municipal level have all aligned their interests around setting targets, to help electricity generation slowly transition to a greener future. And what that means is that they've all set increasingly more stringent standards around decarbonization. And the evolution of that, I would say, if you went back five or 10 years ago was that they were setting sort of modest targets, 20% of our power has to come from a renewable generation, and those targets started to increase. And the latest sign of the kind of double and tripling down of this objective has been a net zero standard and really ensuring that over time, there is zero CO2 produced by virtue of electricity generation. You can see across the board because of those standards have gone up, it means that the gap that's required from an investment perspective to fill those targets, has grown immensely over the last number of years, even though this sector has attracted tremendous amounts of capital. And all of that bodes tremendously well for the business that we have. On the back of governments doing this, we've now seen corporations really take an aggressive stance around their own objectives. How do they source power, how do they use power, where does it come from, what choices are they making, and as a result, we're seeing very large companies in technology, in oil and gas, in industrial application, all setting significant net zero or renewable level targets. And this is really important because, as we've said over the last decade, one of the key advantages in our business was that we had this ability to sell power directly to not just governments, but to corporate clients, and increasingly, the relationships we've built, we think, will help assist in this transition journey that now many of these corporates are on. Underpinning all of this, and really what makes it possible, is that wind and solar, the two primary renewable energy sources, are now cheap enough to build and inexpensive enough to run such that they stand on their own economic feet, don't need subsidies from governments. And the economic case that you can make around these forms of electricity generation are just highly compelling, irrespective of the lack of CO2 they produce. And so when you combine the economic case with the environmental case, there is a very high degree of adoption and conviction that this is the path forward that we should undertake. And all of this has really happened in the last five to seven years. A good test of just the economic case and the ability for these assets to be highly resilient because if you think about it, this whole industry is very young still, has been this recent recession. How has the recent Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 2 recession that we've gone through in the last 6 months impacted renewable investment, renewable generation, because, obviously, it's great to have global objectives that improve the world standing when times are good and when economic times are good, but people quickly revert when times are tough. So we thought it would be important to share with you just what we've seen. In the United States, over the last six months, really during this period where the health crisis and the economic crisis came together, overall electricity generation was down 5%. And that is consistent with just a weaker economy, weaker industrial output and therefore, weaker energy demand. More importantly, is that generation from fossil fuel-based sources was down 10% and this is because coal and gas, but primarily coal, these have high degrees of fuel costs and environmental compliance costs attached to them, and they require a healthy economy to be dispatched because their margins are very thin. And so when the economy gets weaker and power prices drop, they can no longer earn their fixed or variable cost structure, and therefore, they shut down production. And so we saw a dramatic decline in fossil fuel- based generation over this period. And interestingly, over the same period in the United States, renewable generation has been up 14%, and that's a combination of two things. What was built and what was in the ground continued to operate at a very high standard, and you'll hear Wyatt talk about what happened in our business, and maybe more importantly, is new investment in renewables continued on the same pace it has had for the last five years. So we did not see a decline in investment in renewables, in wind and solar and renewables more broadly, and I would say, in fact, the pace of renewable deployment has accelerated through all of this. And therefore, what we're seeing is that this asset class is highly resilient and really can withstand deep economic shocks like we've gone through and has a very strong economic footing in terms of its overall cost structure. On the back of all of this, governments and corporates signing up to these standards, costs coming down, the other big momentum shift is that investors, and what we've done is we've taken investors who are really public markets investors around the world, and looked at their desire to sign up for the UN's principle of responsible investing. And this by no means suggests that they are simply only investing in green products or ESG-friendly products, but it is a momentum, and it is a key leading indicator as to where investor mindsets are going. And what we've seen is, over the last 15 years, a 20% year-over-year increase in public market investors looking to put capital to work in things that they view as positively impacting society. And today, over $100 trillion of capital that's controlled by these investors has signed up to the UN PRI. And what we've seen in our business is significant attention being drawn by ESG or impact investors who are looking at our stock saying, this meets that criteria that we want to put money to work in. More importantly is that the overall market for renewables not only has been large, not only is supported by governments, corporates and investors, but the actual amount of capital needed to just invest and move closer to that gap that I laid out that countries and states have set, is in the multitrillion dollars of opportunity set. And so if you look at a business like ours with $50 billion of assets, a very large player in the space, you can see, it's an enormous amount of capital that's going to be needed globally to invest and effectively transition electricity grids away from CO2-based emissions into renewable resources. And so we continue to focus on building a leading differentiated business, and we'll talk a little bit about what that means. One, I said we have scale. Globally, we have $50 billion of assets around the world. We're a multi-technology global operator, with operational capabilities and development capabilities. Secondly, we have a very strong track record. We've grown our distribution for 20 years at a 6% average rate, really by investing in this space and running our playbook. And it's a track record that is underpinned by a conservative financing structure, investment-grade balance sheet, significant liquidity today that's been the hallmarks of our business for 20 years. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 3 And increasingly, as investors ask us, that's great, we understand your financial track record, can you explain a little bit more about what the benefit of this and the drivers around why this product is so valuable in the marketplace? It comes down to that objective that I set out earlier on, which is CO2 reduction, CO2 avoidance. And to put in perspective what our portfolio does today, our portfolio, just the operating assets, not our development pipeline, but just our operating assets have the ability to avoid or displace all of the CO2 produced by the city of London every year, year in, year out. So it's an enormous portfolio in terms of renewables. It's very unique. And given that it's a complement of technologies between hydro, wind, solar, storage and distributed generation, we're one of the few entities that also can offer that renewable 24/7 product offering in light of our ability to store power and dispatch facilities at different hours of the day. Our strategy that we've undertaken, and it's been 20 years of doing this, really has been to be a value investor first and foremost, making sure that when we invest in projects, we look for situations that take advantage of our operational depth and where others have a tougher time to compete. And so that means doing operational turnarounds, carve-out transactions, finding situations where maybe you need further investment to develop or redevelop a project or a portfolio of assets. Looking for situations where maybe the counterparty needs capital to assist in an energy transition objective and needs to then sell assets. And all of those things are part of our playbook as value investors, because we think that if we can find those opportunities with less competition, then we're going to attract a better return over time. The second part of our playbook, which we've talked about at length over many years is really our operational depth and capabilities. Having 3,000 operators around the world, having marketing teams around the world, working with clients, having engineering and development talent in-house. And we've talked about it sort of at that high level. And I would say, what we want to do this year is spend a little bit of time talking about some of the themes in our space and how they fit in with our operational capability. First of all, sustainability. It's a big theme in the renewable space. The way we think about sustainability, and people throw this word around a lot, and we accept that everyone has a different definition. But the way we think about it is running a $50 billion portfolio around the world in communities all across North America, Europe and Asia and Latin America, requires a social license to operate. And we've got a proven track record of embedding ourselves in communities, being a constructive member, providing a tax base, employing people and really looking after assets at the highest level with the highest health and safety standards. And that's sustaining assets and improving them so that we can hand them off to the next generation, and they can meet their full life cycle. Additionality, we've talked about our development capabilities at length. It's really about adding new renewable resources onto the main grid. And we have today an 18,000-megawatt development pipeline, one of the largest in the world, and our contribution to the additionality objectives that investors are looking for today is immense and growing. And then energy transition, this journey that governments and companies and corporates are taking to move away from fossil fuels. This is a combination of our work we do with corporate clients in our distributed generation business where they've been buying power from utilities and they recognize that a lot of that power comes from coal and gas-fired generation. They want to move to renewable resources where we provide on-site renewables, we work with them on an on-site solution or a behind-the-meter solution, that's an energy transition story. Providing capital, we struck a deal last year with TransAlta, and Connor will talk about that. But providing capital to utilities who might want to move away from fossil fuel and into renewable initiatives. So we have a very strong transition story and we think our business is really well positioned around those three big themes that we're seeing in the marketplace today. At the end of the day, though, our approach is the same, invest on a value basis, use our operational expertise to sustain assets, to add new assets, to transition assets or transition the economy into a renewable future. And once we've done that, we monetize mature assets and move on. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 4 At the end of the day, though, we fully recognize that what continues to be of paramount importance is our track record from a financial perspective. We think we can do all of these things, and we think we have done all of these things while continuing to focus on our 12% to 15% total return target. Obviously, we've exceeded that over the last 20 years, and we're thrilled that we have, but our targets remain the same. Can we invest at 12% to 15% total returns using our investment-grade capital structure, using the strengths that we have in-house to build a business for investors that delivers a healthy return through dividends that grow over time consistently and capital appreciation. With that, I'm going to hand it over to Connor, who's actually on a video because he can't be here, he's in London. So this was a video that we taped, and he's going to do his presentation through that. Connor Teskey, Managing Partner & CIO, Brookfield Renewable Partners My name is Connor Teskey, and I am the Chief Investment Officer for Brookfield Renewable. Today, we would like to take the next several minutes to walk you through our long-term approach to operations and growth of our business. As Sachin has described, our opportunity set is growing. Not only our renewables increasingly the lowest cost form of energy, but they are also helping the world reach its decarbonization goals. And therefore, given Brookfield Renewable's consistent approach and continuously expanding capabilities, we feel we are ideally positioned to capture this growing market trend. And as such, today, we are increasing our growth targets and are now targeting annual equity deployment of $800 million to $1 billion per year. When thinking about these heightened growth targets, it's important to recognize that the resiliency and growth of our business over the last 12 months, including through the recent economic downturn, is what gives us confidence that we do not need to change our approach or compromise on our returns in order to reach this heightened level of growth. We simply need to keep executing on the consistent strategy that we have been using for several years. In the past, we've described Brookfield Renewable's approach to capital allocation. We use our competitive advantages of size, global reach, and the ability to navigate complex situations in order to find deep value opportunities where we can differentiate ourselves using something other than cost of capital. That is consistent, that is not changing. However, today, we would like to speak about the second and equally important aspect of our growth, which is our long-term approach to operations. It's through this long-term approach, that we look to de-risk our business, enhance our cash flows and find additional growth avenues for our platform. When we talk about our long-term approach to operations, there's three key strategies we look to employ: sustainability, additionality and transition, and we'll walk through each of these in detail. For Brookfield Renewable, sustainability means the preservation and enhancement of our existing renewables assets. Said another way, this is the continuous process of de-risking our existing platform, while at the same time, looking to drive margins and enhance cash flows through the installment of long- term operating principles. And we have a unique model to try and achieve this. Every time Brookfield Renewable buys a new asset, we implement a business plan as if we were going to own that asset forever. Now, asset rotation is a key aspect of our business model. But by taking this long-term operational approach, we ensure that we can deliver on our target returns, not just in the short term, but also over an extended period of ownership. We do this through a number of different ways. First and foremost, we leverage our experience of owning renewables assets all over the world in sharing best practices to ensure that we are always driving for optimal project efficiency. Similarly, we take a long-term approach, ensuring that every one of our Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 5 portfolio companies is properly staffed and trained to uphold the highest operating standards and the highest health and safety standards. We take the same long-term approach when we implement capital structures into our investments, using capital structures that don't focus on maximizing returns in the short-term but rather focus on maximizing returns over the longer term, using robust structures that can handle small changes to the business or deviations in our operating plan. Similarly, by being a well-capitalized sponsor, we are able to continuously reinvest back into our businesses to ensure that our assets are both well maintained as well as always optimally positioned to capture any future growth opportunities. And our long-term approach doesn't just apply to financials and operations, but also the social aspects of owning a business, where we are continuously looking to ensure that we are a welcomed and value-add participant in the communities around the world where we own assets. Through this long-term approach, we look to both achieve higher downside protection as well as enhanced upside returns. Through this long-term approach, we consistently achieve 200 to 400 basis points of margin improvement and sometimes significantly more. Similarly, by taking this long-term approach, we de-risk our operations to ensure that we are able to deliver on those target returns over an extended period of ownership. There is one point of our approach to sustainability that we shouldn't overstate - or that we shouldn't understate, apologies. We own critical renewable power infrastructure in hundreds of communities around the world. In ensuring that we maintain our social license to operate in each of those communities, it is not simply a tick the box exercise to preserve the value of our investment, but rather another way where we take a long-term approach. An example of this is in the middle of the slide in front of you. At our Kokish hydro facility in British Columbia, Canada, Brookfield Renewable partnered with the 'Namgis First Nation community to build, develop and operate a new hydro facility. We collaborated with the 'Namgis for several years prior to construction. We helped facilitate financing so they could co-invest in the project alongside of us. And today, they remain deeply involved in the operations with board representation influencing governance as well as making up a number of the operating staff at the underlying facility itself. It's through this approach that we take a long-term view to always ensure that we are viewed as a welcomed participant and someone that adds value in the regions that we operate around the world. The second key strategy to our long-term approach is additionality. Additionality is accretively growing our asset base using organic growth levers that already exist within our business today. As Sachin has mentioned, we own an 18,000-megawatt development pipeline that we are continuously growing and delivering on at mid- to high teens returns. In the past, we've discussed how we are continuously growing our M&A capabilities. We did this by expanding to new geographies, expanding to new asset classes and enhancing the resources available within our platform. We have gone on that exact same journey with development. Today, we have local development teams in each of our target markets around the world. Those development teams are fully integrated, able to develop, contract and build new renewable power projects. And given our size and scale, those development teams are capable of delivering on some of the largest renewable projects in the world today while at the same time, delivering at some of the lowest costs by taking advantage of our global procurement platform. It is through this process that we have de-risked our approach to development such that we can deliver those mid- to high teens returns on a consistent and repeatable basis. In all this expansion, in terms of development capabilities, has been equally matched by our opportunities set. Our development pipeline, our additionality opportunity set, has grown by 6x over the last five years. However, when we discuss these expanded development capabilities, it's important to recognize that development is not new to Brookfield Renewable. We've been doing this for several years. In fact, to date, Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 6 we've deployed $4 billion into development and that has led to the delivery of 2 gigawatts of additional renewables capacity at 15% to 20% returns. Looking at the pie charts on the bottom of the slide, you can see that, that development experience is broad-based, diversified across both geographies and technologies, ensuring that we are well positioned with the appropriate experience to pursue the best development opportunities wherever they arise in the future. We also felt it would be appropriate to highlight the significant ramp-up in our solar development activities. Due to significant declines in solar costs and advances in solar construction that have de-risked the building process, we believe we will be able to deliver those high teens to 20% returns on a continuous basis in the future. As such, we have looked to expand our capabilities through both M&A and through organic growth initiatives. Today, we have leading development capabilities across both utility-scale solar as well as through commercial and industrial distributed generation. And given the growth prospects we see for both of those businesses, we expect solar to represent the majority of the additionality in the future for Brookfield Renewable and an increasing part of Brookfield Renewable's broader platform on a go-forward basis. And while all of this has been done with a focus on value and on growth, it's important to recognize that we also get the added decarbonization benefit. If Brookfield Renewable is successful in building out its 18,000-megawatt development pipeline over the next several years, we will avoid the same amount of carbon emissions as if we took five million cars off the road on an annual basis. The third and final component of our long-term approach is transition, where we look to provide capital and solutions that accelerate energy transition initiatives to reduce carbon and increase the use of renewable power. And we're already doing this by investing in a number of key sectors and businesses around the world today. Some existing examples are our distributed generation business, where we are partnering with local businesses who are looking to decarbonize through the use of on-site generated renewable power. Similarly, we're making large-scale investments into large corporates who are looking to decarbonize and reach their ESG objectives. Last year, we made a significant investment into TransAlta's hydro portfolio to provide that company much needed capital to fund a coal-to-gas conversion to decarbonize its thermal fleet. And lastly, we are always looking for new and advancing technologies and asset classes that provide decarbonization solutions or achieve other ESG objectives. Examples of that are investments in green hydrogen that can decarbonize the use of natural gas as well as investments in green data centers that run primarily on the use of renewable power. When we talk about Brookfield Renewable and our approach to decarbonizing the future, we are not alone. Shown on this slide are just a handful of the companies that we have engaged with in recent months to either sell them renewable power or to partner with them on various decarbonization solutions. As you can see, this is a diverse spectrum of counterparties that includes hospitals and universities and utilities and tech companies and government organizations and other businesses that are all equally aligned with Brookfield to decarbonize their future and find greener solutions for their business. Therefore, if there is one remark we would like to leave you with today, it is this. Our platform capabilities and our long-term approach to growth makes us the partner of choice for both governments and businesses who are looking to achieve their decarbonization objectives. This creates a massive growth opportunity for Brookfield Renewable in the future. In conclusion, we have a consistent approach to value investing. We have a long-term approach to operations that is anchored in sustainability, additionality and transition. And given the growing market backdrop, we feel that we are well positioned to continue to deliver 12% to 15% returns on an increased level of capital deployment, all while providing an additional value-add benefit for the environment. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 7 And with that, we'll hand it back to Toronto. Wyatt Hartley, Chief Financial Officer, Brookfield Renewable Partners Good morning. I'm Wyatt Hartley, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of the Renewable Group here at Brookfield. And today, I will be speaking about how our strategy and our financial flexibility positions us well to take advantage of the increasing growth opportunities in our sector and how that enables us to deliver solid growth through all economic cycles. And how this position of strength has come from executing on a proven and repeatable strategy of having a strong balance sheet with access to significant liquidity, maintaining a high-quality, resilient cash flows, having access to flexible and diverse sources of funding and executing on both organic and M&A levers to deliver strong cash flow growth, and how all of this strategy supports what is one of the highest quality distributions in the sector. So starting with a look at our balance sheet, which said simply is in great shape. Most importantly, we have a strong BBB+ investment-grade rating, which is one of the strongest ratings in the sector. This means that throughout our capital structure, our debt is either investment-grade or has investment-grade characteristics, which is essential for us as it does 2 things: one, it provides - it safeguards the business by providing access to cash flows through the cycle and avoiding undue cash traps, but it also provides a good base upon which to fund growth. In addition, approximately 85% of our debt is non-recourse,long-duration project debt, which translates well on a maturity basis, with the average remaining term of 14 years at the corporate level. And as importantly, no material maturities over the next five years, meaning we are very well insulated from liquidity risk. And finally, from a liquidity perspective, we're in great shape with $3.4 billion available, providing significant financial flexibility to take advantage of periods of capital scarcity. Looking next at the quality of our cash flows, I covered this in some detail last year, but just to quickly remind everyone, with our largely perpetual and dispatchable asset base as well as our highly contracted profile, we generate the highest - we generate high-quality and resilient cash flows. Our contracted cash flows are supported by long duration contracts, with the majority having more than 20% term remaining. As we have grown our business, we have also significantly de-risked our cash flows by increasing the diversity of our portfolio. Our current business is diversified across multiple markets and technologies such that no single market represents greater than 10% of our business. We also continue to be focused on maintaining a highly diversified customer base, with over 600 investment-grade counterparties under long-term contracts around the world. And our largest non- government third-party offtake represents just 2% of our generation, meaning we are well insulated for any offtake risk. In addition, we have benefited from diversifying our foreign exchange exposure. Our exposure to any single currency is limited, meaning a 10% strengthening in the U.S. dollar against our largest single currency exposure, which is the Brazilian real, would only have a 1% impact on our FFO. Accordingly, we are on track to deliver strong performance for the year and continue our track record of FFO per unit growth of 10%-plus over the last 10 years. And as Sachin covered in his section, the resilience of our business has been proven out through the current global shutdown, where despite an unprecedented global health and financial crisis that created significant market volatility and a potentially deep recession, our operations remained resilient and our earnings were stable. First, from an operational perspective, our business performed well, maintaining strong asset availability. We are very fortunate to benefit from a depth of in-house, technical and commercial expertise, and this comes from the 3,000 employees around the world that both Connor and Sachin mentioned, who manage our facilities at the highest standard every day. It's really their expertise and their speed of decision- Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 8 making that has proven to be tremendously valuable through this period. We've also added $1 billion of liquidity during this period, and we delivered on core strategic and growth priorities, including deploying over $2 billion of capital into growth initiatives over the last 12 months across multiple jurisdictions and technologies and executing on a strategic transaction, with the merger of TerraForm Power into our business on an all-stock basis. As we have highlighted previously, the transaction has many immediate benefits, including a simplified ownership structure that further enhances our position as one of the largest publicly available, pure-play renewable businesses globally. The transaction is immediately cash accretive. It expands our portfolio in North America and Western Europe, which makes up more than 70% of our business, and it strengthens an already very strong contract profile. From a funding perspective, we are advantaged that we have access to flexible and diverse sources of funding, meaning we are not reliant on accessing the equity markets to fund our growth. In the last year alone, we've raised $1.5 billion across diverse sources to fund the growth of our business. When we finance our business, our focus is to prudently source the lowest cost of capital, which means we maximize asset level up-financings, preferred equity and corporate debt, all while maintaining our strong investment-grade rating. In the last year, we raised $300 million from asset level up financings as we continue to access additional debt capacity across our business, but while maintaining strong investment-grade characteristics. We also had issued almost $800 million of preferred - perpetual preferred equity and corporate debt at very attractive rates. And lastly, we continue to execute on our capital recycling strategy, generating almost $350 million from these activities, really a strategy of selling mature, de-risked, noncore assets to lower cost of capital buyers and redeploying those proceeds into higher-yielding opportunities. As a business that has always been focused on sustainability, we're very fortunate that we're leaders in sustainable finance. Given the significant flow of funds into ESG investing, we continue to advance our green financing strategy. To date, we've raised over $4 billion in sustainable financings. And as our business continues to grow, we will position our capital to meet the needs of ESG-oriented investors and deliver on the growing demand for renewable finance products. We're also broadening our investor base. Earlier this year, we completed the special distribution of Brookfield Renewable Corporation, or BEPC, as we know it. BEPC's purpose is to provide investors with the option to invest in either an LP or a corporate security depending on their underlying preference. So far, market reception has been very positive, with BEPC trading at a premium to BEP LP and trading representing almost 1/2 of total traded volumes. And we expect to continue to broaden our investor base looking forward as we benefit from both the growing demand for renewables and now the option for investors to elect a security that works best for them. As both Sachin and Connor touched on, our development activities have been increasing, and we now have a very meaningful and growing development pipeline. Among the benefits of this is the enhanced visibility we have over our organic cash flow growth over the next five years. As we have highlighted previously, we expect to generate 6% to 11% FFO per unit growth over the next five years through organic levers alone. As a reminder, this comes from three basic building blocks. The first is inflation which we expect to generate 1% to 2% FFO per unit growth as we benefit from escalation of approximately half of our revenues. The second is our margin enhancement initiatives where we, through both cost reduction as well as recontracting initiatives, we expect to generate 2% to 4% FFO per unit growth. And while these 2 components, I think, are well understood by the market, I think what is underappreciated is how the increase in our development activities, which is the final building block of organic growth story, supports our ability to achieve our target of 3% to 5% FFO per unit growth from these activities. So I want to spend some additional time walking through this today. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 9 As Connor mentioned, we now have an 18,000-megawatt development pipeline that is well diversified across technologies and geographies. Within that pipeline, we have 3,500 megawatts of near-term development. These are assets that are either under construction or are in advanced stage of development. So what that means is that from these projects alone, we expect to generate 2% annual FFO per unit growth over the next five years, which is almost enough to achieve our target. Further, we have a strong line of sight into our remaining development pipeline, where we only need to develop 20% of that pipeline or an additional 3,500 megawatts to exceed our growth targets. As a result, as you can see, we are well positioned to continue our track record looking forward of growing our FFO per unit at greater than 10%, and that should come from growth initiatives as well as a strong outlook for M&A opportunities. Bringing it all together, as I said at the outset, we believe looking forward, we provide - we offer one of the highest quality distributions in the sector. This comes from the strength of our financial position, which allows us to fund growth through economic cycles, our high-quality, resilient and diversified cash flows, access to diverse sources of capital and visibility of strong cash flow growth from both organic and M&A activities. So with that, I'll turn it back to Sachin for concluding remarks. Q&A - BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS Sachin Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Brookfield Renewable Partners Thank you, Wyatt. So look, in summary, and we've addressed it, really, the global macro theme of decarbonization is still in its infancy, but has grown tremendous momentum over the last five to seven years. And obviously, we're building a business that we think is really well positioned to capture a large share of that opportunity and to be a significant driver forward in terms of where electricity grids around the world are moving. We have been and always will be long-term oriented investors with a value bend to us. And therefore, we think our target returns are achievable. And really, the way we achieve them is by accentuating the strengths we bring from an operational perspective and looking for those situations, as I said earlier, that are unique and where we can add value through the process. Our balance sheet, our liquidity have always been the bedrocks of our business, and they continue to be really important because markets will ebb and flow, economies will slow down and increase and capital will come in and out of sectors. And for us, the sleep at night factor is really that we maintain a very sound financial structure underpinning the business, have a lot of available liquidity sitting around either for a rainy day or an amazing opportunity, and none of that really has changed. And if anything, we've - it's reinforced our conviction to maintain that, given the volatility we've seen recently in the global economy. And as a result, we think the business is tremendously well positioned. So with that, again, as always, we thank you for your interest in our business. We look forward to questions. I will take questions both, either from the audience or from the iPad, which might come from people who are online. So maybe I'll take the first question from the iPad. We get this question a lot, just given how much capital is flowing into this sector, how do we maintain returns, in particular, around development. And I'd say there's two factors. One is, yes, there's a tremendous amount of capital flowing in for all the reasons we laid out over the last hour. But remember, the opportunity side is also growing. So both the supply of capital and the supply of opportunity is growing. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 10 But I would say, really, like we've been in a decade of low rates that just continue to keep going lower and we've been in this five- to seven-year period where institutions are increasingly looking for ESG-friendly investment opportunities, in particular, private institutions. So we do see a lot of competition. And I'd say where we've really gone to as an organization is making sure that we're not in situations just competing against financial investors. So you're not going to see us in auctions, looking at wind and solar farms with 25-year PPAs that just have no improvement for opportunity or no wrinkles to them. You're not going to see us really competing with that low-cost of capital investor. What you're going to see is, is the things that just this year, we would have announced, a large solar project in Brazil that wasn't fully contracted, still had some remaining permits outstanding, still had all the procurement work to do, but was about 60% of the way there. And that is in our sweet spot because we have a global procurement program for solar panels. Given the size and scale of our business, we can buy for value from the largest suppliers around the world, and we can buy in bulk. So that helps bring overall costs down. We have over 300 to 400 clients in Brazil that we sell power to. So we have a large stable of clients that we sell contracts two years, five years, eight years, all the way up to 20 years, and we can bring them into that project. We develop all throughout the country, so we know how the developing process works and we have engineers on the ground who can bring that project to commercialization. Those factors are unique to our organization and therefore, allow us to go into that situation, acquire an asset for value, bring it up to commercial production and generate that 20% type return. And not a lot of people, not - we're not the only ones, but not a lot of people can do all of that and do that in multiple places around the world across multiple technologies. And so as long as we continue to focus on those things, we should be fine in terms of capital allocation. Any questions in the room? Yes, there's a question. Unidentified Participant: (inaudible) Sachin Shah: Yes. So the question - and it's a good one because I saw it here on the iPad as well, is we put out a press release this morning about our participation in a green hydrogen project. We're partnering with a company called Plug Power. And what Ben is asking is just what do we - what's our intention in terms of hydrogen, the scale of the opportunity, the economics of hydrogen and where do we see it fitting into our portfolio. So first, I would start out with, it's still very early days in green hydrogen. And you should think of it as really a substitute for largely natural gas and in particular, in long haul, freight and trucking, where you're looking for, batteries don't necessarily work properly and you're looking for a fuel source that's clean to provide a long-term stable source of power. And what is evolving in the sector is that the process of making hydrogen can now be made. The electricity that's needed is now trying to be sourced with renewables. And if renewables can provide the electricity that you need to create the hydrogen, then you have sort of full cycle green product that then can be used, as I said, in long-haul freight, in eventually heating people's homes. So there's a huge market opportunity here. I say it's early days because it feels a little bit like what solar felt to us like seven years ago, where the cost structure is still much higher than producing hydrogen from gas, natural gas. And today, it's still anywhere between 5 to 10x, depending on who you believe, the cost structure of just producing hydrogen without a renewable resource behind it. And that's just because of the amount of electricity you need when you get into green hydrogen. So, I would say it's early days because the cost structure is high. We are participating a little bit into it, but on - just on the margins with some of our assets. And we're paying attention, becoming smart and, no Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 11 different than what we did with solar seven years ago. We dabbled until we went in big because we believed that the costs were coming down and we had built - we'd already built the operational capabilities. Green hydrogen is the same thing. We're building out our expertise. We're starting to understand. What is unique to us is that because of our hydro fleet, we could really be a partner of choice on green hydrogen, given that hydros can provide 24/7 power. And that is a really unique advantage we have in North America and even in Latin America, where if green hydrogen costs become highly competitive and it becomes a very important part of overall energy supply, backing it with hydros is very lucrative, given the cost structure of hydros and their ability to provide 24/7 power. So we think we're really well positioned. It is a key differentiator between wind and solar and hydro. And therefore, we're becoming knowledgeable and starting to put a little bit of capital to work in this area, but it's on the margins today. Is that okay, Ben? Any other questions in the room? I probably have time for one more question. If not, one question that's come in is you have stayed away from offshore wind, can you please explain why? And do you ever see yourself getting into that area? So offshore wind is an interesting one. I would say, as an asset class, we think it's an excellent asset class with a tremendous growth opportunity and will be a meaningful part of electricity grids around the world for a very long period of time. However, we have been a little bit more patient than maybe others because the returns, relative to the risk, have been really low. And what that means is there's sort of two groups who went into this. One were the developers. The developers went in and I'd say, made a very good return. And they made a good return because they basically were taking speculative risk on large swaths of offshore land or offshore regions and then banking on governments coming in providing contracts and they could sell that down to financial investors, who will then provide the capital to commercialize the project. We were not prepared to take that development risk in the early days because it's still a very new technology. And on the financial side, the financial investors went into this really with a return target that would be lower than what we would want to achieve. We think this sector will evolve. We think overall operating costs will come down. The technology still is maturing, and we think that through the life cycle, the environment that these are in, typically saltwater, highly corrosive, significant operational requirements, we think there will be opportunities for us to come in and leverage the operational strength that we talk about. And if we see an opportunity to get into - involved in more of the development side, that would really play to our strengths at this stage. So we're being patient, we're not competing with the low-cost of capital investors. But we do think in the long term, this could form a meaningful part of our portfolio. So maybe with that, I'll just pause there and again, say thank you to everyone. We appreciate your interest, and we look forward to giving you an update either after this or at any time that you're interested, please call any of us. Thank you. Brookfield 2020 Investor Day Transcript | 12 Attachments Original document

