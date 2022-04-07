Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
  News
  Summary
    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
50.29 CAD   +1.45%
04/06BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L P : Announces Intention to Redeem its Series 11 Preferred Units - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Brookfield Renewable Announces Intention to Redeem its Series 11 Preferred Units
GL
04/05Brookfield Renewable Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Option
GL
Brookfield Renewable To Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

04/07/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

BROOKFIELD, News, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) will hold its First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, May 6, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9430 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. ET. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-409-216-0817. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 2250265. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dnicumbs, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until May 13, 2022. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056, or from outside Canada and the U.S., please call 1-404-537-3406. When prompted, enter the conference ID, 2250265.

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 62,000-megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.bep.brookfield.com and https://bep.brookfield.com/bepc. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management.

Contact information: 
Media:Investors:
Simon MaineRobin Kooyman
Managing Director – Corporate Communications Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
+44 739 890 0278(416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.comrobin.kooyman@brookfield.com


