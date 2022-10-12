Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
  News
  Summary
    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
38.87 CAD   -3.16%
05:46pBrookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
03:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extend Wednesday Gains After Crude Oil Trims Losses Late
MT
03:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
Brookfield Renewable To Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

10/12/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

BROOKFIELD, News, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) will hold its Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at http://bep.brookfield.com under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 MW of installed capacity and an approximately 100,000 MW development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion of assets under management.

Contact information: 
Media:Investors:
Simon MaineCara Silverman
+44 (0)7398 909278(416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.comcara.silverman@brookfield.com


Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 605 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -110x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 13 794 M 13 786 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 7,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 87,9%
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 29,12 $
Average target price 40,24 $
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Investment Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
Ruth Kent Chief Operating Officer
David McDaniel Mann Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-11.41%13 794
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.25%74 330
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.45.93%25 689
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.0.32%7 566
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-2.68%6 800
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.2.65%6 677