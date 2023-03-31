Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEP.UN   BMG162581083

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.

(BEP.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
42.60 CAD   +1.04%
05:24pBrookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
GL
03/30DBRS Expects Brookfield Renewable Partners to 'Prudently' Fund Contribution Toward Deal for Origin Energy's Energy Markets Business
MT
03/30DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Rating of BBB (high) on Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC's CAD 400 Million Medium Term Notes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

03/31/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
BROOKFIELD, News, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) will hold its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results and business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com/ under “Press Releases”.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register for conference call by clicking here
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast clicking here

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for decarbonization technologies. Our diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable technology solutions across five continents. Our installed capacity totals approximately 25,400 megawatts and a development pipeline of approximately 110,000 megawatts of renewable power assets, 8 million metric tonnes per annum (“MMTPA”) of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons per annum of recycled materials capacity and 3 million metric million British thermal units (“MMBtu”) annual capacity of renewable natural gas projects. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.

Contact information:
 
Media:Investors:
Simon MaineAlex Jackson
+44 7398 909 278+ (416) 649-8172
simon.maine@brookfield.com

alexander.jackson@brookfield.com


Analyst Recommendations on BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 188 M - -
Net income 2023 212 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 101x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 14 763 M 14 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,76x
EV / Sales 2024 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 31,16 $
Average target price 33,01 $
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Connor David Teskey Chief Investment Officer
Wyatt Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Miles Blidner Chairman
David McDaniel Mann Lead Independent Director
Louis Joseph Maroun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.22.99%14 763
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.19%73 078
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-15.57%15 350
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED0.19%8 738
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.8.09%8 627
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.-2.91%6 484
