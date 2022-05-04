Brookfield Property Partners Declares Quarterly Dividends on Listed Preferred Units

Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BROOKFLD PPTY LP UN
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPY   BMG162491077

BROOKFLD PPTY LP UN

(BPY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  07-25
18.59 USD   -0.27%
05/04/2022
All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners (“BPY” or the "Partnership") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly distributions on the Partnership’s Class A Nasdaq-listed BPYPP, BPYPO, BPYPN and BPYPM (TSX: BPYP.PR.A) preferred units of $0.40625 per unit, $0.3984375 per unit, $0.359375 per unit and $0.390625 per unit, respectively, payable on June 30, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world’s premier real estate companies. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Contact:
Rachel Nappi
Director, Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7169
Email: Rachel.Nappi@brookfield.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 716 M - -
Net income 2021 530 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,65%
Capitalization 8 197 M 8 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales 2021 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 24 400
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian William Kingston Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Britten-Jones Managing Director
Bryan Kenneth Davis Chief Financial Officer
Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho Independent Director
Stephen DeNardo Independent Director