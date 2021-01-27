Log in
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BRKL)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting Information

01/27/2021
BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”)(NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Stockholders of record of the Company’s Common Stock as of the close of business on March 19, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com.


Michael McCurdy
Chief Risk Officer & General Counsel
617-425-5329
mmccurdy@brkl.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 M - -
Net income 2020 39,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 1 025 M 1 025 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 90,9%
