Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRKL   US11373M1071

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

(BRKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Q3 2021 Financial Results

10/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 28, 2021

3Q 2021 Financial Results

1

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation are not historical facts and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate, "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regard the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

Forward looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this presentation due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

2

Solid quarterly net income of $28.8 million resulted in earnings per share of $0.37.

Credit quality and the economic environment continued to improve during the quarter. Loans of $56 million had modifications under the CARES Act as of September 30th.

The Company recorded a reserve release of $3.1 million in Q3 compared to a $3.3 million reserve release in Q2.

The reserve for loan losses represents a coverage ratio of 151 basis points on non-PPP loans.

Core loans (excluding PPP) grew $99 million or 1.5% during the quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.53%.

Deposits (excluding brokered) grew $53 million or 0.8% during the quarter.

Lending pipelines remain strong across all business lines.

Our Board approved a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share.

We completed our $10 million stock repurchase program during the quarter.

We are introducing a new affiliate, Clarendon Private, in Q4 2021. A boutique investment and wealth management firm led by Marc A. White.

3

Summary Income Statement

Linked Quarter (LQ)

Year over Year (YoY)

$m, except per share amts

3Q21

2Q21

%

3Q20

%

Net interest income

$

70.7

$

71.1

$

(0.4)

-1%

$

65.9

$

4.8

7%

Noninterest income

5.6

5.9

(0.3)

-5%

4.7

0.9

19%

Security gains (losses)

-

-

-

-

0.1

(0.1)

-100%

Total Revenue

76.3

77.0

(0.7)

-1%

70.7

5.6

8%

Noninterest expense

40.9

38.0

2.9

8%

40.9

-

0%

Pretax, Preprov. Net Rev.

35.4

39.0

(3.6)

-9%

29.8

5.6

19%

Provision for credit losses

(3.1)

(3.3)

0.2

-6%

4.5

(7.6)

-169%

Pretax income

38.5

42.3

(3.8)

-9%

25.3

13.2

52%

Provision for taxes

9.7

10.7

(1.0)

-9%

6.6

3.1

47%

Net Income

$

28.8

$

31.6

$

(2.8)

-9%

$

18.7

$

10.1

54%

EPS

$

0.37

$

0.40

$

(0.03)

-8%

$

0.24

$

0.13

54%

Avg diluted shares (000s)

78,241

78,470

(229)

0%

79,056

(815)

-1%

Return on Assets

1.38%

1.48%

-0.10%

0.83%

0.55%

Return on Tangible Equity

14.15%

15.92%

-1.77%

9.70%

4.45%

Net Interest Margin

3.53%

3.52%

0.01%

3.08%

0.45%

Efficiency Ratio

53.64%

49.30%

4.34%

57.83%

-4.19%

  • Net Income of $28.8 million or $0.37 per share.
  • Net interest income declined due to lower interest and fees from PPP.
  • Fee income declined $0.3 million from Q2 driven by lower foreign exchange volumes.
  • Expenses increased $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis and are consistent with the prior year. Note: Q2 expenses reflected the benefit of a $2.1 million gain on sale of Other Real Estate Owned.
  • Pretax, Pre-provision net revenue declined $3.1 million from prior quarter driven by lower PPP revenues and higher expenses.
  • The Provision for credit losses was negative $3.1 million for the quarter as credit quality and the economic environment continued to improve.

4

Margin - Yields and Costs

3Q21

Prior Quarter

LQ

$ millions

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield

Avg Bal

Interest

Yield

Loans

$

6,986

$

74.4

4.26%

$

7,129

$

75.1

4.21%

$

(143)

$

(0.7)

0.05%

Investments & earning cash

963

3.4

1.40%

990

3.4

1.37%

(27)

-

0.03%

Interest Earning Assets

$

7,949

$

77.8

3.91%

$

8,119

$

78.5

3.87%

$

(170)

$

(0.7)

0.04%

Interest bearing deposits

$

5,051

$

4.6

0.36%

$

5,167

$

5.4

0.42%

$

(116)

$

(0.8)

-0.06%

Borrowings

279

2.4

3.40%

408

1.9

1.88%

(129)

0.5

1.52%

Interest Bearing Liabilities

$

5,330

$

7.0

0.52%

$

5,575

$

7.3

0.53%

$

(245)

$

(0.3)

-0.01%

Net interest spread

3.39%

3.34%

0.05%

Net interest income, TEB / Margin

$

70.8

3.53%

$

71.2

3.52%

$

(0.4)

0.01%

LESS: Tax Equivilent Basis (TEB) Adj.

0.1

0.1

-

Net Interest Income

$

70.7

$

71.1

$

(0.4)

Estimated PPP Impact:

3Q21

Prior Quarter

LQ

PPP Loans

$

262

$

5.8

8.66%

$

494

$

7.2

5.76%

$

(232)

$

(1.4)

2.90%

Loans, excl. PPP

6,724

68.6

4.08%

6,635

67.9

4.09%

89

0.7

-0.01%

Earning Assets, excl. PPP

7,687

72.0

3.75%

7,625

71.3

3.74%

62

0.7

0.01%

Net Interest Inc., excl. PPP

7,687

65.0

3.36%

7,625

64.0

3.37%

62

1.0

-0.01%

Estimated PPP Margin Impact

0.17%

0.15%

0.02%

Add Back FHLB Prepayment Fees recorded in Borrowings:

FHLB Prepayment Fees

7,687

0.9

0.05%

Margin excluding PPP and FHLB Prepayment Fees

3.41%

3.37%

0.04%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brookline Bancorp Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
05:09pBROOKLINE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:25pBrookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:16pEarnings Flash (BRKL) BROOKLINE BANCORP Posts Q3 EPS $0.37, vs. Street Est of $0.33
MT
04:08pBROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04:06pBrookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results
AQ
09/29BROOKLINE BANCORP : Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference..
GL
09/22BROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/08BROOKLINE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08/12BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06BROOKLINE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 292 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 229 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,72 $
Average target price 17,75 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul A. Perrault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael W. McCurdy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Carl M. Carlson Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
David C. Chapin Independent Director
John L. Hall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.32.97%1 251
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.52%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION58.23%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.05%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.76%202 364