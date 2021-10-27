Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Q3 2021 Financial Results

Certain statements contained in this presentation are not historical facts and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate, "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regard the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.
Forward looking statements made with regard to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition, credit quality, liquidity and results of operation may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this presentation due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company's control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; reputational risk relating to the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
2
Solid quarterly net income of $28.8 million resulted in earnings per share of $0.37.
Credit quality and the economic environment continued to improve during the quarter. Loans of $56 million had modifications under the CARES Act as of September 30th.
The Company recorded a reserve release of $3.1 million in Q3 compared to a $3.3 million reserve release in Q2.
The reserve for loan losses represents a coverage ratio of 151 basis points on non-PPP loans.
Core loans (excluding PPP) grew $99 million or 1.5% during the quarter.
The net interest margin increased to 3.53%.
Deposits (excluding brokered) grew $53 million or 0.8% during the quarter.
Lending pipelines remain strong across all business lines.
Our Board approved a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share.
We completed our $10 million stock repurchase program during the quarter.
We are introducing a new affiliate, Clarendon Private, in Q4 2021. A boutique investment and wealth management firm led by Marc A. White.
3
Summary Income Statement
Linked Quarter (LQ)
Year over Year (YoY)
$m, except per share amts
3Q21
2Q21
%
3Q20
%
Net interest income
$
70.7
$
71.1
$
(0.4)
-1%
$
65.9
$
4.8
7%
Noninterest income
5.6
5.9
(0.3)
-5%
4.7
0.9
19%
Security gains (losses)
-
-
-
-
0.1
(0.1)
-100%
Total Revenue
76.3
77.0
(0.7)
-1%
70.7
5.6
8%
Noninterest expense
40.9
38.0
2.9
8%
40.9
-
0%
Pretax, Preprov. Net Rev.
35.4
39.0
(3.6)
-9%
29.8
5.6
19%
Provision for credit losses
(3.1)
(3.3)
0.2
-6%
4.5
(7.6)
-169%
Pretax income
38.5
42.3
(3.8)
-9%
25.3
13.2
52%
Provision for taxes
9.7
10.7
(1.0)
-9%
6.6
3.1
47%
Net Income
$
28.8
$
31.6
$
(2.8)
-9%
$
18.7
$
10.1
54%
EPS
$
0.37
$
0.40
$
(0.03)
-8%
$
0.24
$
0.13
54%
Avg diluted shares (000s)
78,241
78,470
(229)
0%
79,056
(815)
-1%
Return on Assets
1.38%
1.48%
-0.10%
0.83%
0.55%
Return on Tangible Equity
14.15%
15.92%
-1.77%
9.70%
4.45%
Net Interest Margin
3.53%
3.52%
0.01%
3.08%
0.45%
Efficiency Ratio
53.64%
49.30%
4.34%
57.83%
-4.19%
Net Income of $28.8 million or $0.37 per share.
Net interest income declined due to lower interest and fees from PPP.
Fee income declined $0.3 million from Q2 driven by lower foreign exchange volumes.
Expenses increased $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis and are consistent with the prior year. Note: Q2 expenses reflected the benefit of a $2.1 million gain on sale of Other Real Estate Owned.
Pretax, Pre-provision net revenue declined $3.1 million from prior quarter driven by lower PPP revenues and higher expenses.
The Provision for credit losses was negative $3.1 million for the quarter as credit quality and the economic environment continued to improve.
4
Margin - Yields and Costs
3Q21
Prior Quarter
LQ
$ millions
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield
Loans
$
6,986
$
74.4
4.26%
$
7,129
$
75.1
4.21%
$
(143)
$
(0.7)
0.05%
Investments & earning cash
963
3.4
1.40%
990
3.4
1.37%
(27)
-
0.03%
Interest Earning Assets
$
7,949
$
77.8
3.91%
$
8,119
$
78.5
3.87%
$
(170)
$
(0.7)
0.04%
Interest bearing deposits
$
5,051
$
4.6
0.36%
$
5,167
$
5.4
0.42%
$
(116)
$
(0.8)
-0.06%
Borrowings
279
2.4
3.40%
408
1.9
1.88%
(129)
0.5
1.52%
Interest Bearing Liabilities
$
5,330
$
7.0
0.52%
$
5,575
$
7.3
0.53%
$
(245)
$
(0.3)
-0.01%
Net interest spread
3.39%
3.34%
0.05%
Net interest income, TEB / Margin
$
70.8
3.53%
$
71.2
3.52%
$
(0.4)
0.01%
LESS: Tax Equivilent Basis (TEB) Adj.
0.1
0.1
-
Net Interest Income
$
70.7
$
71.1
$
(0.4)
Estimated PPP Impact:
3Q21
Prior Quarter
LQ
PPP Loans
$
262
$
5.8
8.66%
$
494
$
7.2
5.76%
$
(232)
$
(1.4)
2.90%
Loans, excl. PPP
6,724
68.6
4.08%
6,635
67.9
4.09%
89
0.7
-0.01%
Earning Assets, excl. PPP
7,687
72.0
3.75%
7,625
71.3
3.74%
62
0.7
0.01%
Net Interest Inc., excl. PPP
7,687
65.0
3.36%
7,625
64.0
3.37%
62
1.0
-0.01%
Estimated PPP Margin Impact
0.17%
0.15%
0.02%
Add Back FHLB Prepayment Fees recorded in Borrowings:
FHLB Prepayment Fees
7,687
0.9
0.05%
Margin excluding PPP and FHLB Prepayment Fees
3.41%
3.37%
0.04%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Brookline Bancorp Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:49:04 UTC.