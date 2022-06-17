Log in
    BTX   US1140821000

BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTX)
  Report
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Investor Presentation

06/17/2022 | 11:54pm BST
A platform company in cell, gene-editing & cytokine therapies

mRNA Engineered Cell & Genetic Medicines

June 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is intended to provide summary information about the business of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. ("BTX"). The information inthis presentation is in no respects complete, comprehensive or exhaustive, and it should be read in conjunction with BTX's public filings with theSecurities and Exchange Commission, including information set forth in those filings under "Risk Factors" and similar headings.

Forward-LookingStatements. Certain statements presented below on pages 4, 8-11, 13, 16-17, 19, 21-22,24-28 and 30 are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not statements of historical fact and may be identified by terminology such as "expect," "plan," "potential," "project" or "will" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may vary significantly from BTX's expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: (i) the evolution of BTX's business model into a platform company focused on cellular, gene editing and cytokine programs; (ii) BTX's ability to successfully, cost effectively and efficiently develop its technology and products; (iii) BTX's ability to successfully commence clinical trials of any products on a timely basis or at all; (iv) BTX's ability to successfully fund and manage the growth of its development activities; (v) BTX's ability to obtain regulatory approvals of its products for commercialization; and (vi) uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and financial condition of BTX, including on the timing and cost of its clinical trials. BTX cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The industry in which BTX operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to variety of factors, including those described in BTX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 7, 2022 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." BTX expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.

2

BTX is Led by a Strong, Experienced

Management Team

Matt Angel, PhD

Andrew

Jay Sial, MBA

Kevin D'Amour,

Roger Sidhu, MD

Sandra Gurrola

Susan

Chief Executive

Jackson

Chief

PhD

Chief Medical

Vice President,

McClatchey

Officer

Chief Financial

Administrative

Chief Scientific

Officer

Finance

Vice President,

Officer

Officer

Officer

Head of Quality

3

BTX Transforms into Regenerative

Medicine Company with Platform

Technology

2021

2022

Reverse

Exclusive

Secured $55M

Acquired Novellus

Recruited new

Nasdaq listing

merger

license to mRNA

in Capital*

Therapeutics

Exec team

(from NYSE

and LNP patents

American)

* Runway into 2023

4

Leveraging In-licensed Patent

Portfolio to Advance Medicine

  • BTX has an exclusive license from Factor Bioscience to a portfolio of granted patents around mRNA-based cell engineering that will provide a competitive advantage
  • Major platform components:
    • mRNA Cell Reprogramming (25 patents, extensive cellular data)
    • mRNA Gene Editing (15 patents, extensive cellular data)
    • NoveSlice™ Gene-Editing Protein (15 patents, extensive cellular data)
    • ToRNAdo™ mRNA Delivery (4 patents, extensive cell and animal data)

NoveSlice™ and ToRNAdo™ are trademarks of Factor Bioscience Limited.

5



Disclaimer

Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 22:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,7 M - -22,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 28,7 M 23,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 614%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Angel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Charles Reed Cherington Director
Kevin A. D'Amour Chief Scientific Officer
Roger Sidhu Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-86.94%29
MODERNA, INC.-52.33%48 161
LONZA GROUP AG-35.98%37 343
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.37%37 184
SEAGEN INC.-5.06%27 019
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.50%16 288