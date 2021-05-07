Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Erich Mohr, Ph.D., to Join the Board of Directors of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders and monogenic diseases, today announced the appointment of Erich Mohr, Ph.D., ICD.D. to Brooklyn’s Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2021.

“Dr. Erich Mohr’s distinguished career as a leader of life sciences companies, as well as in academic research, will serve as an important resource to Brooklyn,” said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer and President. “Dr. Mohr has a proven track record of creating value both as a Board member and as a senior executive in a number of life sciences companies. I am delighted to welcome Erich to our board.”

“I am excited to join Brooklyn’s board at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Mohr. “I am drawn to Brooklyn by the progress of IRX-2, a cytokine-based drug candidate which is currently being studied in multiple clinical trials both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. Brooklyn has also successfully licensed leading edge gene editing technology which could open the door to developing therapies to treat a variety of cancer and blood disorders. I look forward to supporting the company’s clinical plans and business plans to help Brooklyn achieve its full potential.”

Dr. Mohr currently serves as Chairman of Oak Bay Biosciences as well as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of MedGenesis Therapeutix Inc. Previously, he served as Chief Scientific Officer of PRA International and Chief Executive Officer of CroMedica International. He earned his Bachelors degree in Chemistry/Biology from the University of the Pacific and his Ph.D. in Neuropsychology from the University of Victoria.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

