Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTX   US1140821000

BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics : Erich Mohr, Ph.D., to Join the Board of Directors of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

05/07/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders and monogenic diseases, today announced the appointment of Erich Mohr, Ph.D., ICD.D. to Brooklyn’s Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2021.

“Dr. Erich Mohr’s distinguished career as a leader of life sciences companies, as well as in academic research, will serve as an important resource to Brooklyn,” said Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer and President. “Dr. Mohr has a proven track record of creating value both as a Board member and as a senior executive in a number of life sciences companies. I am delighted to welcome Erich to our board.”

“I am excited to join Brooklyn’s board at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Dr. Mohr. “I am drawn to Brooklyn by the progress of IRX-2, a cytokine-based drug candidate which is currently being studied in multiple clinical trials both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. Brooklyn has also successfully licensed leading edge gene editing technology which could open the door to developing therapies to treat a variety of cancer and blood disorders. I look forward to supporting the company’s clinical plans and business plans to help Brooklyn achieve its full potential.”

Dr. Mohr currently serves as Chairman of Oak Bay Biosciences as well as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of MedGenesis Therapeutix Inc. Previously, he served as Chief Scientific Officer of PRA International and Chief Executive Officer of CroMedica International. He earned his Bachelors degree in Chemistry/Biology from the University of the Pacific and his Ph.D. in Neuropsychology from the University of Victoria.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through the newly acquired license from Factor Bioscience and Novellus.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:31aBROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Erich Mohr, Ph.D., to Join the Board of Directors..
BU
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Surge Despite Monday Weakness Among Biotech S..
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Adding to Earlier Rise
MT
05/03Wall Street Set for Gains, Data in Focus
MT
04/30BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Purchase and Registration Rights Agreements
PU
04/30UPDATE : Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Soars 60%; Acquires License for mRNA Gene E..
MT
04/29BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Acquires License for mRNA Technology Platform to ..
BU
04/26BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Matthew During, M.D., Ph.D. to Join the Scientifi..
BU
04/19BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Reports Inducement Grants
BU
04/19BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS  : Pays $1 Million Towards Acquisition of License fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -8,94 M - -
Net cash 2019 4,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 629 M 1 629 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Howard J. Federoff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles R. Cherington Chairman
George P. Denny Director
Luba Greenwood Director
Yiannis A. Monovoukas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROOKLYN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.775.67%1 629
MODERNA, INC.53.63%64 284
LONZA GROUP AG1.05%46 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.05%44 316
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%30 699
SEAGEN INC.-22.31%24 694